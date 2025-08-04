National
Washington Blade among targets of hostile online scammers
Gay Parent Magazine’s Facebook page deleted in attack
Gay Parent Magazine and the Washington Blade have taken steps to alert LGBTQ media publications about what appears to be an organized scam operation that deleted Gay Parent Magazine’s Facebook page and attempted unsuccessfully to infiltrate the Blade’s Facebook page.
The action by the unidentified scammers targeting Gay Parent Magazine and the Blade appeared to be aimed at LGBTQ media outlets with the intent of harming or disabling LGBTQ supportive publications, according to Gay Parent Magazine editor and publisher Angeline Acain and Blade editor Kevin Naff.
“We have strong reason to believe our Facebook page hacking was politically motivated,” Acain said in a July 7 statement. “We were targeted by people who don’t support LGBTQ parents,” she said.
Both Acain and Naff said they were contacted via email by someone claiming to be podcaster Jennifer Welch, a pro-LGBTQ commentator, inviting them to appear as a guest on her podcast.
“When I accepted, she emailed to set up a Zoom call to review technical requirements because she conducts her interviews via Facebook Live,” Naff said. “When I connected to Zoom, she wasn’t on camera and a man’s voice then said he handles her technical support. He instructed me to log into the administrative page of the Blade’s Facebook account and to share my screen,” Naff said. “That’s when I became suspicious and declined the request and ended the call.”
Naff said he had not heard anything from them since that time.
Acain told the Blade she now regrets that she agreed to provide access information to her publication’s Facebook page when she too was invited to appear as a guest on a Jennifer Welch podcast.
“I did somehow give them access,” Acain said. “I don’t know exactly how they did it, but whatever I did, they knew what to do to gain access.”
In her July 7 statement, Acain said, “In this attack, bad actors posed as liberal podcast hosts and invited me to be a guest saying the podcast would be live streamed on their Facebook page. They then hacked into Gay Parent Magazine’s Facebook page and removed all of our followers. The next thing I knew our Facebook page was gone.”
She said the Facebook page had 30,000 followers before it was hacked. Since that time, she said, she and her team at Gay Parent Magazine have rebuilt the Facebook page and continue to take steps to rebuild its audience and followers.
Acain also says in her statement that her publication’s Facebook hacking took place about five months after the Facebook page was “attacked by trolls posting hateful comments at LGBTQ parents.” She said the barrage of hateful postings began shortly after Donald Trump took office as president.
“After weeks of reporting the hateful comments, blocking trolls, and limiting who could comment, the hateful rhetoric eventually stopped,” she said.
“In the 26 years since I’ve been publishing, this has never happened before,” she told the Blade. “Since Trump has been president all of this has been happening.”
“This is clearly an organized right-wing effort targeting queer media outlets,” Naff said in his own statement. “I immediately reached out to contacts in LGBTQ media warning them of this scam,” he said, adding that his personal Facebook account was also targeted by someone who posted anti-gay slurs.
The anti-LGBTQ postings that Acain reports began to target Gay Parent Magazine’s Facebook page took place after two prominent LGBTQ advocacy organizations, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and GLAAD, issued strongly worded statements criticizing Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the company that owns and operates Facebook and other social media outlets, for ending longstanding anti-LGBTQ hate speech polices.
In a Jan. 7 statement, GLAAD said the policy changes put in place by Meta “removed and adopted several sections of its Hateful Conduct Policy, rolling back safety guardrails for LGBTQ people, people of color, women, immigrants, and other protected groups.”
In its own statement released Jan. 15, HRC states, “When Mark Zuckerberg announced sweeping changes to Meta’s content moderation policies, he framed the move as a bold defense of free speech. But many, especially members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies, worry about what this means for safety on Meta’s platforms and fear this marks an open invitation for Meta users to engage in anti-LGBTQ+ abuse that will disempower and marginalize the community.”
Meta has said the policy change was aimed at increasing free speech and curtailing censorship on its social media platforms like Facebook.
The Blade couldn’t immediately confirm whether any other LGBTQ media outlets have been targeted by anti-LGBTQ scammers.
U.S. Federal Courts
AGs sue White House over push to restrict gender-affirming care in blue states
14 states, DC joined the lawsuit filed Friday
A group of 15 Democratic attorneys general and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) have accused the Trump-Vance administration of unlawfully pressuring health providers to withhold access to gender-affirming medicine for minors in places where these treatments remain legal.
In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Friday, the attorneys general outlined multiple ways in which, they claim, the administration has overstepped its authority to restrict care that is protected under state law, such as by threatening providers with meritless lawsuits and federal investigations.
On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to pursue enforcement actions to proscribe medically necessary gender related interventions, which were characterized in his executive order as “chemical and surgical mutilation.”
Thereafter, the DOJ has issued subpoenas, demanded private patient data, and suggested that criminal charges might be coming — actions that have no legal basis, and instead constitute efforts to strong-arm Democratic states into alignment with the administration’s position on gender-affirming care for minors, according to the complaint.
As a result of these pressures, the attorneys general argue, providers have reduced or eliminated services while patients have reported cancelled appointments and uncertainty over whether they can continue receiving treatment.
Their lawsuit asks the court to block the administration’s actions and halt the enforcement of the executive order along with another that prohibits the federal government from recognizing transgender people or acknowledging that gender identity does not always correspond with one’s sex at birth.
The 15 attorneys general are from Massachusetts, California, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Delaware, D.C., Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.
California
Kamala Harris opts out of Calif. governor’s race
What does that mean for 2028 and trans rights?
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will not run for governor of California in 2026, putting to rest long-standing speculation about her political future. In a public statement, Harris said she spent the past six months reflecting on “the best way for [her] to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals [she holds] dear.”
From her time in the courtroom to the Senate floor and the White House, Harris has built a career within the political system. But her latest message hints at a shift in strategy.
“We must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking,” she wrote, “committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.”
While stepping back from the governor’s race, Harris made it clear she’s not stepping away from politics. She plans to campaign for Democrats nationwide and suggested more details about her next chapter are on the horizon.
Her announcement comes at a time when the Democratic Party is facing urgent questions about whether it will fully defend transgender lives amid rising attacks. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently called it “deeply unfair” for trans athletes to participate in girls’ sports. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg echoed the same framing, saying, “most reasonable people agree that it’s a serious fairness issue.” These are not harmless statements; they are capitulations to anti-trans narratives that frame our right to exist and participate as something debatable.
These statements from two of the party’s most visible figures aren’t outliers either; they reflect a broader trend of Democratic leaders hedging their language or pandering to the center instead of standing firmly for trans people’s dignity and rights. While Harris didn’t mention trans issues in her statement, her record is also mixed. She has caused harm in the past but has shown signs of growth, becoming more publicly supportive of trans rights in recent years. Still, symbolic gestures are no longer enough. The real question now is: what comes next?
As Harris, Newsom, and Buttigieg emerge as likely contenders for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, trans Americans and our allies are paying close attention. We are tired of being treated as a liability, a distraction, or a political bargaining chip. We are not a wedge issue.
We are voters. We are organizers. We are human beings. And we deserve to know which of these potential leaders will truly fight for us, not just when it’s politically safe, but when it matters most.
National
Trump, Duffy declare war on rainbow crosswalks
LGBTQ symbols removed in Florida towns under DOT ‘directive’
In a development that could impact all 50 states and the District of Columbia, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on July 1 announced a “nationwide roadway safety initiative” that political observers say could be used to require cities and states to remove LGBTQ supportive rainbow-colored street crosswalks.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper reports that the South Florida cities of West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach announced last week that they were removing rainbow crosswalks from their streets “as a result of directives from the administrations of President Donald Trump and [Florida] Gov. Ron DeSantis to get rid of street markings that commemorate the LGBTQ+ community.”
A July 1 statement released by the U.S. Department of Transportation says Duffy sent a letter that same day to the governors of all 50 states that followed an earlier letter sent to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser informing them of the department’s “Safe Arterials for Everyone” initiative to be carried out by the Federal Highway Administration.
According to the statement, Duffy pointed out that the new program targets “non-freeway arterial roads” where more than half of U.S. roadway fatalities occur.
“Secretary Duffy also noted in his letter that intersections and crosswalks need to be kept free from distractions,” the statement continues. “This includes political messages of any nature, artwork, or anything else that distracts from the core mission of driver and pedestrian safety,” the DOT statement says.
Although the DOT statement and Duffy’s letter to the governors do not specifically mention rainbow crosswalks, the Sun Sentinel reports that Duffy stated in a July 1 social media post that “Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks.”
The Sun Sentinel further reports that city officials in West Palm Beach said Florida’s Secretary of Transportation, Jared Perdue, who was appointed by DeSantis, made it clear that the state would withhold state funds from cities or other local jurisdictions that failed to comply with the federal policy restricting roadway “distractions” like rainbow crosswalks.
The Washington Blade couldn’t immediately determine whether the federal roadway directive put in place by U.S. DOT Secretary Duffy has impacted other cities that have installed rainbow crosswalks.
D.C.’s Department of Transportation several years ago installed rainbow crosswalks on a section of 17th Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle. And the transportation departments in Arlington and Alexandria, Va. installed similar rainbow crosswalks – in the Crystal City section of Arlington and the Old Town section of Alexandria.
LGBTQ activists in D.C. and Northern Virginia said officials in their local jurisdictions have not been contacted by the U.S. Dept. of transpiration about their rainbow crosswalks. Daniel Gleick, a spokesperson for D.C. Mayor Bowser, said the mayor’s office has no immediate comment on the rainbow crosswalks developments triggered byDuffy.
Freddie Lutz, owner of the Arlington gay bar Freddie’s Beach Bar, across the street from which one of the two Arlington rainbow crosswalks is located, said an Arlington business group called National Landing that advocated for the Arlington rainbow street crossings told him no opposition has surfaced regarding the rainbow crosswalks from the Va. Department of Transportation.
In Florida, city officials in West Palm Beach, including the mayor, expressed disappointment over having to remove their rainbow crosswalks.
According to the Sun Sentinel, Rand Hoch, president of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and a longtime LGBTQ rights supporter, denounced efforts to force the removal of rainbow crosswalks.
“There’s no reason to have cities have to paint over these or rip them up because the bigots in Washington, D.C., and Tallahassee have nothing better to do than to blackmail and threaten public officials about being welcoming to everyone,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.
He also said local officials should not be faulted for removing the rainbow crosswalks under orders from state and federal officials, the Sun Sentinel reports.
Washington Blade among targets of hostile online scammers
Co-founder of anti-LGBTQ Catholic group confirmed as next Vatican ambassador
Nancy Mace is running for S.C. governor
A queer author moved to Md. to dodge discrimination; book bans have followed
6 cities where you can retire with Pride
Buttigieg says allowing trans women, girls to compete in sports raises ‘fairness issues’
Restored film offers inside look at ‘80s gay Berlin
Kids Online Safety Act will silence LGBTQ voices
Pitchers opens Latin-fusion pop-up bar MOR
White House felon back to bashing Obama, Clinton
