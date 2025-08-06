Parker urges compromise, not cuts in amended I-82

Following a contentious run, Washington will keep an amended Initiative 82, meant to appease both restaurant owners and tipped employees.

Last week, the D.C. Council voted for a “compromised” version of the controversial I-82, which raises the minimum wage for tipped workers in D.C. The new version of I-82 is an attempt by the Council to increase tipped wages at a reasonable rate that can allow smaller, independent restaurants to keep up.

The first implementation of the initiative had the tipped minimum wage rising to $6 in May 2023, $8 in July 2023, and then $10 in July 2024. Another $2 increase was scheduled for this past July, but on June 3, the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation to pause the increase.

The way that I-82 is now structured will keep the tipped minimum wage at $10 through July 2026. After that, it will increase to $10.35 — which equals 56 percent of the regular minimum wage, projected to be $18.49. In 2027, as the full minimum wage is expected to rise to $19.04, the tipped wage will again be set at 56 percent, bringing it to $10.66.

In 2028 and 2029, the tipped wage will be 60 percent of the minimum wage; 65 percent in 2030 and 2031; and it will increase by 5 percent every two years after that until it is capped at 75 percent of the minimum wage in 2034 and beyond.

Seven of the 12 council members voted for the updated I-82: Charles Allen, Christina Henderson, Brooke Pinto, Phil Mendelson, Kenyan McDuffie, Wendell Felder, and Anita Bonds. Five voted against the updated initiative: Brianne Nadeau, Janeese Lewis George, Robert White, Matt Frumin, and Zachary Parker.

Parker, the only out LGBTQ member of the Council who represents Ward 5, has been a consistent supporter of I-82. According to the Washington Post, he supports removing the current cap that limits tipped workers to earning 75 percent of the minimum wage, allowing them to eventually earn the same base rate as non-tipped minimum wage workers.

On his podcast, The Ward 5 Wave, Parker spoke with Andy Shallal, owner and CEO of the local restaurant chain Busboys and Poets.

The two discussed several reasons behind the wage gap for tipped restaurant workers, but both appeared to agree on the need to explore cost-saving measures for restaurants that don’t involve cutting workers’ pay — such as freezing commercial rents or revising service fee structures.

One point Parker made clear: he wants I-82 to work for both D.C. workers and small businesses through compromise.

“I don’t like the idea of having to pit restaurant workers against restaurant owners,” said Parker. “I have been very disappointed in the unwillingness of parties and stakeholders involved to come to the table and say, ‘let’s find a compromise.’”

The updated I-82 now will be sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser and Congress for final approval.