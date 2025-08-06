District of Columbia
Parker urges compromise, not cuts in amended I-82
Voters approved higher minimum wage for tipped workers
Following a contentious run, Washington will keep an amended Initiative 82, meant to appease both restaurant owners and tipped employees.
Last week, the D.C. Council voted for a “compromised” version of the controversial I-82, which raises the minimum wage for tipped workers in D.C. The new version of I-82 is an attempt by the Council to increase tipped wages at a reasonable rate that can allow smaller, independent restaurants to keep up.
The first implementation of the initiative had the tipped minimum wage rising to $6 in May 2023, $8 in July 2023, and then $10 in July 2024. Another $2 increase was scheduled for this past July, but on June 3, the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation to pause the increase.
The way that I-82 is now structured will keep the tipped minimum wage at $10 through July 2026. After that, it will increase to $10.35 — which equals 56 percent of the regular minimum wage, projected to be $18.49. In 2027, as the full minimum wage is expected to rise to $19.04, the tipped wage will again be set at 56 percent, bringing it to $10.66.
In 2028 and 2029, the tipped wage will be 60 percent of the minimum wage; 65 percent in 2030 and 2031; and it will increase by 5 percent every two years after that until it is capped at 75 percent of the minimum wage in 2034 and beyond.
Seven of the 12 council members voted for the updated I-82: Charles Allen, Christina Henderson, Brooke Pinto, Phil Mendelson, Kenyan McDuffie, Wendell Felder, and Anita Bonds. Five voted against the updated initiative: Brianne Nadeau, Janeese Lewis George, Robert White, Matt Frumin, and Zachary Parker.
Parker, the only out LGBTQ member of the Council who represents Ward 5, has been a consistent supporter of I-82. According to the Washington Post, he supports removing the current cap that limits tipped workers to earning 75 percent of the minimum wage, allowing them to eventually earn the same base rate as non-tipped minimum wage workers.
On his podcast, The Ward 5 Wave, Parker spoke with Andy Shallal, owner and CEO of the local restaurant chain Busboys and Poets.
The two discussed several reasons behind the wage gap for tipped restaurant workers, but both appeared to agree on the need to explore cost-saving measures for restaurants that don’t involve cutting workers’ pay — such as freezing commercial rents or revising service fee structures.
One point Parker made clear: he wants I-82 to work for both D.C. workers and small businesses through compromise.
“I don’t like the idea of having to pit restaurant workers against restaurant owners,” said Parker. “I have been very disappointed in the unwillingness of parties and stakeholders involved to come to the table and say, ‘let’s find a compromise.’”
The updated I-82 now will be sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser and Congress for final approval.
District of Columbia
DC Center calls for artists to fill new gallery walls
New location opened in Shaw in April
The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center opened the doors to its new location in Shaw this April, and now they need art to fill the blank walls.
The Center (1827 Wiltberger St., N.W.) is inviting LGBTQ artists working in a variety of mediums — including painting, photography, sculpture, and other forms — to share work that reflects the diverse LGBTQ community and celebrates the culture that shapes it.
In their open call for artists, the Center said it’s specifically looking for art that will help make the space feel more like home by “reflecting us, our resilience, our joy, our culture, and our connection to one another.”
The Center has an open Google form for submissions through Aug. 4. Artists must include the medium, title, size, price, their contact details, and a photo of the work. Works will be selected randomly through a lottery-style process, with selections announced on Aug. 13 and 15.
Selected works will hang in the Center’s gallery until they are sold. Artists are invited — but not required — to donate a portion of any proceeds back to the Center, in support of its community programs.
For more information, visit thedccenter.org.
District of Columbia
Pitchers opens Latin-fusion pop-up bar MOR
Adams Morgan rooftop provides space to sip and celebrate
On July 11, Pitchers in Adams Morgan opened MOR, a “Latin-fusion” pop-up bar. The space is complete with Latin music videos, specialty cocktails, and a vibe centered around “mor” (slang for love) of Latin American culture and community.
The “tropical paradise” is open every Friday and Saturday, and was created with and for the Latin LGBTQ community. Pitchers’ owner Dave Perruzza spoke with the Blade about how he and his business partner/DJ Felipe Pino Ferreira made the idea a reality.
“I’ve been wanting to for the last six months,” Perruzza told the Blade. “I didn’t want to just do a Latin night. I wanted to do more of an upscale, chill place for people to hang out rather than just a dance club—we’re going to have elements of dancing, but it’s mostly going to be like specialty cocktails, and a place to hang out where they can feel comfortable. It’s more like a Latin video bar.”
Guests can enjoy their go-to favorites from a Latin American–inspired menu that includes multiple tequilas, or try something new and not often served in LGBTQ bars—like Pisco Sours, Maracuyá Sours, or Chilcanos.
“We’re going to make sure we have cocktails and liquor that aren’t at other bars that the community drinks,” Perruzza said. “We want to make people feel as at home as possible. And we’re going to do specialty drinks, and we’re going to do specialty nights featuring different cultures of the Latin community … We’re actually getting rid of a lot of our liquor in that room and replacing it with some of the tequilas and the other stuff that you can’t find in other places.”
Perruzza explained that the idea for this space came after redesigning the top floor of the bar three times in the past year. First, it was ‘Pop! Bar’—themed after local drag legend Cake Pop!—then a pop-up Christmas bar, and lastly a WorldPride-themed bar to coincide with the city’s massive LGBTQ celebration in June.
Following the multiple themes, Perruzza partnered with Ferreira to make sure MOR reflects the LGBTQ Latin community—not one white man’s take on it.
“[After going through these themes] I was like, you know what, I’m going to make it the Latin bar,” Perruzza said. “And I have a DJ, Felipe, who I work with, and he’s very in touch with the community—and I’m not a Latino. We’re doing Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico—we’re trying to make everybody feel comfortable. There is not one type of person in the Latino community; it’s everybody as a whole, and he’s got a really good grip on that. He’s helped me out a lot. It’s basically like he just told me what to do.”
Perruzza went on to explain that in his many years operating and owning LGBTQ bars in D.C., he has witnessed some segments within the community feel excluded from nightlife spaces that often cater to white cisgender men. One specific instance he remembers from his time at JR.’s involved someone speaking up about wanting the space to be more inclusive—an experience that helped him realize he could do more in his role to advocate for diversity.
“I learned a long time ago—we had an issue at JR.’s years ago. Some people of color came in and said, ‘We don’t feel comfortable.’ I asked, ‘Why is that?’ ‘We don’t see us on the TVs,’ [they responded]. And I realized as a white guy, I don’t think about stuff like that because when you’re white, you have to rely on other people to tell you what they want to see.”
He added that since such a large portion of his staff is part of the LGBTQ and/or Latin American community, opening MOR made sense—especially when other Latin pop-up bars didn’t necessarily make space for Latin LGBTQ folks.
“Most of my staff are Latin,” Perruzza said. “I think around 40% of my staff is Latin. I will always have somebody who’s Latin in that bar… I’ve been to the Latin pop-up nights, and I feel like, you go to this bar, they’re usually like a straight bar that sometimes does not give back to the community. I always give back to the community. So I feel like if I build this space for and by gay [Latin] people, my money always goes back.”
MOR is open on Fridays and Saturdays on the top floor of Pitchers (2317 18th St., N.W.). Check the Pitchers (@pitchersdc) and MOR’s instagram (@barmordc) for details on the theme of the week.
District of Columbia
WorldPride D.C. attendance numbers still undetermined
Officials say economic impact report may be completed in August
Destination D.C., a nonprofit organization that promotes and keeps track of tourism and special events in the nation’s capital, says it is preparing an economic impact report on WorldPride D.C. that is expected to determine the number of visitors that attended related events.
Although well over 100 events took place during the official WorldPride D.C. 2025 schedule from May 17 through June 8, observers believe the largest number of visitors from other countries and from throughout the U.S. came during the last week, when the WorldPride Parade and the two-day street festival on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol took place.
“WorldPride was an incredible celebration that honored and advocated for the global LGBTQ+ community,” Kyle Deckelbaun, Destination D.C.’s senior manager for Domestic Media Relations, told the Washington Blade earlier this month.
“Early indicators point to a successful event, but numbers are not fully in yet,” he said. “Capital Pride, Destination D.C. and partners are still gathering data across all the events of WorldPride. The full economic impact report will take some time.”
He told the Blade the economic impact report would take at least two months to complete, which, if completed on time, would be released sometime in August.
In mentioning Capital Pride, Deckelbaum was referring to the Capital Pride Alliance, the D.C. based group that played the lead role in organizing World Pride D.C.
Ryan Bos, the group’s executive director, told the Washington Blade this week Capital Pride Alliance will not be releasing its own attendance figures until after the economic impact report is released.
Destination D.C. reported at the end of May that its latest figures as of May 21showed that D.C. hotel bookings for the World Pride opening ceremony for the weekend of May 30-June 1, and for the closing ceremony weekend of June 6-8, were down by 3 percent compared to the same two weekends in 2024.
Some D.C. government officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, whose office provided D.C. agency support for WorldPride events, had predicted back in January that as many as three million visitors would turn out for WorldPride.
But shortly after President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20 and began putting in place policies considered hostile to countries in Europe, Latin America, and Canada, including proposed tariffs, news began to surface that many potential visitors from foreign countries, including potential LGBTQ visitors, were choosing not to come to the U.S.
Trump’s statements and policies in opposition to the rights of LGBTQ people, especially transgender people, also played a role in alienating potential LGBTQ visitors to the U.S. for WorldPride. Several European countries issued warnings that LGBTQ people, especially transgender people, could be subjected to possible danger if they were to travel to the U.S.
Destination D.C. officials have said hotel bookings are not the only indicator of how many people attend a large event like WorldPride. They have said they will look into a wide variety of other factors to determine WorldPride attendance in their economic impact report.
