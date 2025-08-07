Virginia
Black lesbian couple brutally attacked in Spotsylvania County
Prosecutors considering hate crimes charges
Chased and threatened at gunpoint, a married Black lesbian couple in Spotsylvania County, Va., was nearly killed in a potentially racially motivated hate crime around 6:30 p.m. on July 20.
Giving its full attention to the case on the attack on Amylah Majors and Jamaria Gaskins, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Mehaffey said he immediately requested a thorough investigation of all facts and circumstances.
“All relevant charges, including potential hate crime charges, will be considered upon completion of the investigation. Our office vigorously prosecutes crimes,” Mehaffey, top prosecutor in Spotsylvania, said.
Spotsylvania County is roughly 65 miles south of D.C.
On the day of the attack, Majors and Gaskins were driving on Partlow Road when they hit debris and checked out the damage. Soon after, Majors said three white people, two men and one woman, appeared from their home and began threatening them with firearms and shouting racial slurs.
“Two of them physically attacked my wife while brandishing a gun and shouting threats,” Majors said in a public GoFundMe post, which has raised just over $5,000. “They called us the (‘N-word’), told us we didn’t belong there, and one of them even exposed himself while screaming hate and slurs at us.”
While trying to leave, Majors said the three attackers got into their cars and chased Majors and Gaskins down the road. Driving side by side, Majors said one of them pointed a gun directly at her head.
“In that moment, we truly believed we weren’t going to make it out alive,” Majors said.
During their escape, the couple ended up crashing their car, with Majors ejecting from the vehicle. She was in the hospital soon after with a fractured spine, broken clavicle, a severe concussion, a broken rib, and multiple head injuries.
“I am beyond grateful to be alive,” Majors said. “But we were both assaulted, traumatized, and nearly killed. This was not just an accident — this was an attempted act of violence meant to harm and silence us. We will not be silent.”
Two of the attackers, Mark Goodman and Elizabeth Wolfrey, have been charged with misdemeanor charges after the incident.
Wolfrey was charged with one count of pointing and brandishing a firearm, with Goodman facing a charge of indecent exposure for recording his backside to the couple. A third person recorded during the incident was not charged with a crime “at this time,” Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Maj. Delbert Myrick said.
“The investigation includes all individuals observed in the video,” Myrick said in a written response to the Advocate. “No one will be excluded from potential charges until the investigation is fully concluded.”
Myrick went on to say Spotsylvania County is a diverse and safe community, and this incident evoked fear, anxiety, and frustration in the community.
“We at the Sheriff’s Office share these feelings and stand united with our community in condemning all forms of hate, racism, and the use of racial slurs,” Myrick said. “This behavior has no place in Spotsylvania County or any other community.”
Goodman and Wolfrey both have a hearing scheduled for Nov. 20 in Spotsylvania General District Court.
Featured Local Savings
Virginia
VCU halts gender-affirming care
Broader healthcare threats loom as White House threatens to withhold federal funding
On Tuesday, Virginia Commonwealth University announced it would stop providing and researching gender-affirming care at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU for anyone under the age of 19.
In a post on the hospital’s website, it said the decision was made to stay within federal and state directives and was a result of “a thoughtful and thorough assessment that revealed no other viable options at this time.”
VCU staff — part of one of the largest healthcare providers in the state — were notified by email of the change, which announced they would “wind down these services,” a claim the hospital has made before.
In January, President Donald Trump signed the “Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation” executive order which is, at its core, designed to vilify transgender people. Since then, VCU stopped providing trans-specific care, then backtracked, allowing doctors to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapy, according to Axios.
Wyatt S. M. Rolla, a senior transgender rights tttorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, spoke with the Washington Blade about the negative impact VCU’s decision will have on trans children’s healthcare.
“I think a really important starting point is that gender-affirming care is legal in the state of Virginia, including for individuals under the age of 19, and there are doctors, nurses, clinicians across the state that are committed to still providing that care to patients,” Rolla said.
Rolla went on to explain that even though providing gender-affirming care for minors is legal in Virginia, this executive order has a chilling effect on hospitals and is preemptively causing institutions like VCU to stop offering it.
“The primary impact of that executive order was to threaten the disruption of federal funding to hospitals that were providing that care,” they added. “There have been multiple pieces of litigation filed to challenge that threat to disrupt grants to institutions that are providing this care, and the executive order — that provision of it — is actually enjoined by multiple federal courts right now and cannot be used as a basis to terminate federal funding.”
They continued, explaining that this is not the only method of control the Trump-Vance administration is using.
“The Trump administration is weaponizing the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Trade Commission, [and] other federal agencies to try to bully healthcare providers into discriminating against their patients, and that should disturb everyone, because it won’t stop at trans people.”
These other fears, Rolla explained, could encroach on broader issues of bodily autonomy and safety that Republicans deem “controversial” — especially if medical boards, which are supposed to be non-political, are affected by orders like this one.
“I mean, it is setting a really dangerous precedent for all Virginians,” Rolla said. “And I think it’s not just a question of how other hospitals in Virginia will respond regarding gender-affirming care. Tomorrow, this could be a conversation about reproductive health services or HIV treatment or other vital health care that someone has decided is politically controversial. It’s really important to recognize the threat of undermining public trust in our medical institutions and endangering the communities that they’re meant to serve by refusing to provide medical care that providers have determined is necessary.”
When asked what the ACLU of Virginia hopes children seeking gender-affirming care will know, Rolla said:
“I want those young people and their families to know that again, there are doctors, nurses, clinicians across the state that are working around the clock to make sure they are able to provide you the care that you need, and there are advocates [and] community members that are going to fight on every terrain necessary to preserve the legal ability of those health care providers to do that. So while those young people are being cynically targeted for political advantage, I want them to know that they’re not alone and that there is a deep bench of people that are fighting to have for them to access the resources they need to thrive and grow into the beautiful adults that we know they deserve to be.”
The ACLU also sent a statement condemning the actions of VCU.
Equality Virginia, He She Ze and We, Side by Side, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, the Transgender Assistance Program of Virginia, Seven Hills Family Medicine, Health Brigade, Thriving Trans Men of Color, Virginia LGBTQ+ Bar Association, the Calos Coalition, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Progress Virginia, and the Campaign for Southern Equality co-signed the statement. They claim VCU’s decision is a direct result of Trump and the Republican Party’s “hateful political agenda” and has nothing to do with healthcare.
“We see the political strategy. We reject it. We’ll keep fighting for trans youth, their families, and providers who support them,” reads the statement.
Virginia
An inclusive romance bookstore blossoms in Old Town after fire
Friends to Lovers celebrates diverse storytelling
Last fall, something revolutionary started in Old Town Alexandria.
It has nothing to do with the cobblestone streets that date to the 1790s, nor the tavern where George Washington raised a birthday pint.
Instead, this revolution arrived with sapphic love stories, Black historical magic fiction, and a declaration founded on providing a space for all things romance novels. Friends to Lovers bookstore (301 Cameron St., Alexandria, Va.) the first bookstore of its kind in the DMV area, opened its doors less than a year ago. But based on the number of people flocking to the store—combined with its more than 30,000 social media followers—it is clear founding fathers are not the only noteworthy thing to come from Old Town.
Jamie Fortin, the store’s owner and founder, sat down with the Washington Blade just in time for National Book Lovers Day (Aug. 9) to discuss how an idea for her “niche” interest and passion for more diverse storytelling became a social media sensation and a newly welcome fixture in Alexandria’s sapphic and literary scenes.
“I realized if I wanted to open a business in this area—there are so many beautiful and unique businesses around here—that I wanted something that I was really invested in personally, and also something that I didn’t really see anywhere else,” Fortin said. “And once I thought of a romance bookstore, I was like, ‘OK, this is it.’”
Once she decided on a romance bookstore, Fortin said that she could hear the judgment from folks who ‘didn’t get’ the importance of creating such a space.
“We could have 100 sports bars in D.C. and no one bats an eye—but not everyone likes sports… Yet the second you create a space for women or queer people, suddenly it’s ‘too niche.’ Why is that? A lot of people had no idea that they would never actually be the intended customers, and it’s been interesting to watch those same people be like, ‘Oh, wow, what a good idea,’ now that it’s actually successful.”
And so Fortin and her team got to work. They found the perfect spot to open her dream bookstore—on the second story of a building surrounded by other small local businesses in the heart of Old Town. She consulted with a branding company to make sure the theme and feeling of the store were cohesive. She researched what romance books were doing online and started to stock her shelves.
“I think a lot of romance bookstores in the U.S. that have been popping up are really focused on uplifting marginalized communities,” Fortin explained, describing some of the inspiration to open the genre-specific bookstore. “I’m a woman, I’m also a queer person—these are the kinds of spaces that I’m really looking to create for folks. Not really seeing something like this, that is specifically intended to celebrate women’s joy and queer joy, is something I wanted to create.”
And create that space she did. After months of planning, strategic social media posts, and collaborating with other LGBTQ and women artists, it was finally time to open the bookstore’s doors in November of 2024.
Three days after its grand opening, a fire broke out, damaging the store and its books.
So Fortin utilized the same social media sites she had days and months earlier used to find which books she would sell in her store—Instagram and TikTok—but this time to post pictures of the damage the fire had caused and to ask for any financial help anyone could spare.
Her posts about the store made their way onto “#BookTok,” a subcommunity on TikTok with more than 100 billion videos about books, literature, and all things bibliophile.
“We posted on TikTok, and got 300,000 views,” she said. “And then raised $46,000 in a week just from the reach [of the social media videos]. A lot of it was local, but most of it was people who had never been in the store, or heard of it, but they just loved the concept and thought that this was something that our community needed.”
With such a clear sign from people all over the country—and the world—supporting her store’s mission to foster a safe, joyful space to discover romance novels, Fortin forged ahead.
“It really gave me a lot of hope that people are just nice and kind as part of it, but also made me feel a lot more connected to our mission—because people didn’t know me; they’re not giving money to Jamie, the girl who lives in Alexandria. They’re giving money to Jamie the girl, creating this safe space for these communities and creating a real community zone to celebrate these things.”
She got back to work, finding the perfect location one block away from the famous King Street in Old Town (complete with tremendous foot traffic). Fortin emphasized that the kindness from other LGBTQ people and women when recovering from the fire was a source of inspiration for her while finding her footing. She met with local women-owned businesses to select perfect pieces of furniture for the new space and hired a local artist to paint a new sign to hang outside the store.
With the new space decorated with pink walls, Pride flags, and art by women and LGBTQ artists, Friends to Lovers reopened once again.
This August, Fortin and her team are gearing up for a weekend-long celebration in honor of National Book Lovers Day and the broader Romance Bookstore Weekend — just in time for Alexandria’s annual Sidewalk Sale.
“We have Jenna Voris coming in on the ninth,” said Fortin. “We’re kind of celebrating it through the whole weekend… We’ll also have three or four authors in on Saturday and Sunday—different authors both days—to sign their books and talk about what they’re selling. A few vendors are coming in too, some of our favorites we’ve worked with before—selling cute little goodies, maybe ceramics… I honestly don’t know which ones yet, but lots of vendors.”
“I think we have always stayed true to our mission, but I think it makes us feel a lot more empowered to act out that mission, because we know that there are so many people that want it,” she said. “I really learned from that whole experience. The business community is beautiful here, and it really intends to uplift and support each other.”
That appreciation for social media’s role in keeping the bookstore alive at a time when nearly everything can be accessed online was not lost on her.
“I feel really grateful that through TikTok and Instagram, we have found our audience,” Fortin said. “So the people who come in 90% of the time know what they’re looking for, know what to expect. And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re coming here for this.’”
When asked what’s something about romance novels that some people might not understand, Fortin was ready with an answer: that there are diverse voices if you look.
“Even now, the default you’re going to be fed—books, media, everything—is straight and white,” she said. “You have to go out of your way to find diverse stories, but they’re out there. Desi women write incredible romance. Queer white readers can read outside their experience—it’s not that hard, I promise.”
Recently, one of Friends to Lovers’ staff witnessed firsthand what these dedicated “niche” spaces can do.
“One of our booksellers tells this story of a group of Midwestern kids that came in. And it makes all of us cry every time we share this, because they came in and they were like, ‘I’ve never seen a space like this!’ They could see it was Pride month—we have all the flags up—and they’re like, ‘We’ve never had a space where we can feel welcome and seen.’ And ‘if we talk to the staff here, I can say I want to read ‘XYZ book’ and they won’t judge me. Or I can show that I’m attracted to this person!’ It was such a powerful space for them. And I think, having them be able to leave their homes and now know these places exist, and that people who support them are around.”
“I think it’s really powerful finding people who are going to be safe for you and that are going to love and support you no matter what,” Fortin said.
Virginia
Defying trends, new LGBTQ center opens in rural Winchester, Va.
‘It has taught me that I am not alone in this place’
A new LGBTQ community center celebrated its grand opening on June 30 in Winchester, Va., defying recent trends amid a federal crackdown on DEI and LGBTQ funding.
The local HIV/AIDS service organization AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (ARE) worked with a team of volunteers to open the area’s first physical center.
ARE’s R.I.S.E. (Resources, Inclusion, Support and Empowerment) Center, located near the heart of Old Town Winchester on West Piccadilly Street, is more than a renovated bank building to the local LGBTQ community. The empty teller window on the side of the structure and converted vault inside give away the building’s past. But the volunteers, program participants, and well-wishers gathered at the ribbon-cutting ceremony tell the Blade that they are hopeful for a thriving future for the building — and the community.
The Washington Blade spoke with the executive director of ARE as well as the co-directors of ARE’s R.I.S.E. Center during a tour of the facility ahead of the opening.
Katy Vance, executive director of ARE told the Blade, “I started [at ARE] about five years ago and we were an AIDS service organization, we have been for about 35 years now. We started as a group of volunteers out at the hospital —with Valley Health, and we’ve grown into a program that provides HIV case management for folks living with HIV in the community.”
Vance explained that as community needs have changed for service organizations like ARE, it has led to some soul-searching among advocates.
“We had this big meeting about, ‘who are we?,’ ‘who do we want to be?,’ ‘who do we want to be in a few years?,’” Vance recalls. “As things shift and change with HIV … we have a lot of folks that come into our office who are newly diagnosed. They will get connected to a medical case manager, they’ll get on medication, and they are undetectable within one to two months, which means they are untransmittable, which is amazing.”
“So, science and technology has come so far,” Vance continued. “And so, who are we when this tends to go in the direction of no longer being the major epidemic it has been for the last 40 years, right?”
“But, when I came in, we also had a general housing program for anyone in the community,” Vance said. “That was confusing for a lot of people who came into our doors trying to figure out who we were and what we are. We called it, our ‘identity crisis,’ essentially.”
“Are we an HIV service organization? Are we a housing program?” Vance asked. “So we worked with our local Goodwill and the board got together and we decided to transition our housing program out and we realized we wanted to open an LGBTQ center.”
“We have had a little bit of pushback as to why an HIV agency is opening a center,” ARE’s R.I.S.E. Center Co-Director Matt Buracker said. “Obviously, HIV and LGBT identities have a long history and a lot of stigma, but we felt like it was kind of irresponsible to talk about one without talking about the other. And we’ve always been supporting the LGBT community, so we’re just expanding our services to encompass more.”
The center seeks to serve the LGBTQ community in a county that Donald Trump carried with more than 63% of the vote in the 2024 election. While ARE receives state and federal grants for its operations, the LGBTQ center is currently funded by community donations and a founders’ campaign and is staffed with volunteers.
Vance tells the Blade that the Center met its initial fundraising goal of $50,000 very quickly. The building housing the center was renovated with a combination of grants, donations and volunteer work.
“I think our fundraising goals now are going to be more programmatic so that we can do the things that we want to do,” R.I.S.E. Center Co-Director Mary Bohacek said. “Because Matt and I are great at finding things to do for free. But there are other things that people are asking us to do, craft events or things that aren’t free to do. Eventually, we might need a license if we want to do movie screenings. So there is always going to be a fundraising need to fund the programming, but the building has been a huge success.”
“The support from the community has been overwhelming,” Buracker told the Blade. “We’ve had such a positive response from the community and it’s just it’s been so emotional to see that the need has been here and we are the one to finally do something about it.”
Vance interjected, “And of course, there are community members that aren’t a fan that are ‘keyboard warriors’ that are coming out saying stuff. What is amazing is: we had an article in the paper and they put it up on their Facebook page and people were making just terrible comments. But then, we got new volunteers from that. The community support has been, like Matt said, amazing and overwhelming.”
ARE’s R.I.S.E. Center is a member of CenterLink, a community of LGBTQ centers. Other LGBTQ community centers in the wider region include the Roanoke Diversity Center in Roanoke, Va, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton, Va., Diversity Richmond in Richmond, Va., NOVA Prism Center in McLean, Va., the DC Center for the LGBT Community in Washington, D.C. and the Frederick Center in Frederick, Md. A new MoCo Pride Center is scheduled to open in Bethesda, Md. in August.
While the physical building opened to the public on June 30, the R.I.S.E. Center in Winchester has held events for more than a year.
“We’ve had programming going on for almost two years now,” Bohacek told the Blade. “Our first event was a ‘Friendsgiving.’ There were so many people that showed up that we literally didn’t have enough space: we needed to knock down walls.”
The staff and volunteers at ARE and the nascent Center used that momentum to foster the growth of affinity groups, community groups and services.
Affinity groups are described as “not just support groups or social groups, but rather as something of a hybrid between the two.” As Bohacek says about the affinity groups, “if someone needs community or needs a place to talk about queer issues, they have a space to do that.”
Affinity groups hosted by the Center include a group for trans and gender non-conforming people, a group for the families of trans people, a polyamorous affinity group, an aro-ace group, a “Rainbow Connection” all-purpose group, and a “Gay-RP” affinity group for people 50 and older.
“We also have a young adult group, which is for ages 18-25, which is one of the more vulnerable sections of our community,” Bohacek said. “So we want to make sure that they have places to connect.”
As reported in the Blade, the youth advocacy organizations Hopelab and Born this Way Foundation recently issued a report that suggests LGBTQ youth (ages 15 to 24) living in rural communities face greater challenges than their suburban or urban peers in dealing with their sexual orientation or gender identity, though have significantly benefited from online resources.
“We also have some community-wide programming that allies are welcome attend,” Bohecek said. Programming includes a monthly game night, a volunteer night for the many Center volunteers, as well as the “stitch and bitch” group, who “sit, crochet, embroider and talk.”
“And Coffee and Coloring!” Bohecek exclaims. “That’s one of my favorites. We like to say it’s about — just sit down, relax, have a cup of coffee — but frankly it’s about community building.”
Bohacek proudly lists the many other services the center offers, including a transgender/gender-affirming closet, which is currently overflowing with donations of clothes.
“We also have an amazing library of all kinds of identities and all kinds of ages for people to come and see,” Bohacek told the Blade. “This building is actually an old bank, so we put our books into the vault.”
The old bank, now vibrant community center, was filled to capacity for the official opening ceremony on a hot Monday afternoon in late June. People from across the Shenandoah Valley who had come to the ribbon-cutting event snacked on rainbow-colored cupcakes as they toured the renovated building.
“To be a gay man growing up in a small, rural area . . . we didn’t have anything like this,” Front Royal, Va. resident Ed McKee told the Blade. Though he lives in a town a few miles away, he works at a salon in Winchester and had come to see the new center opening.
“We didn’t have anything like this when I was growing up,” McKee said as he gestured toward the packed LGBTQ community center. “If we had, it would have made my life so much easier. I probably would have come out sooner — I didn’t come out until I was about 30 — because I would have felt the support, you know?”
“Especially now with everything that is going on in our country,” McKee continued. “We need to show strength in numbers: come together. And the center is allowing for that to happen.”
McKee’s husband, Winchester business owner Paul Miller, agreed.
“I’m hoping that [the Center] can be a great way to connect with people who might not otherwise understand how they can come together,” Miller told the Blade. “And I’m hoping that, while I’m not sure that this is its mission, I’m hoping that it has a political effect in Virginia.”
Members of the community who came to witness the opening gathered outside of ARE’s R.I.S.E. center for the ribbon cutting. Speakers at the ceremony included the Center’s co-director Bohacek.
“Today, we’re celebrating the renovation of the building,” Bohacek began. “But, we’re also celebrating the rise of this community.”
“This community has taught me resilience and it has taught me friendship and it has taught me that I am not alone in this place,” Bohacek told the crowd. “There are people that care. And we are so proud to have a place where we can be ourselves, where anyone and everyone is welcome — and we mean it. So, with that said, let’s keep on rising!”