Still fighting the good fight 14 years after ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ repeal
First out military general on the need to ‘build an army’ amid new attacks on LGBTQ service members
The date was Aug. 10, 2012, and Tammy Smith was being promoted to brigadier general. Tracey Hepner stood beside her wife and pinned a star on her uniform, making Smith the first openly gay military general in United States history.
Tammy Smith and Tracey Hepner met on an Olivia cruise in 2004. The couple married in March 2012 and now live in Delaware.
“She just had this gravitational pull,” Smith said. “It’s just as soon as I saw her, I felt like the universe was pulling me in her direction, so I knew that she was someone who I needed to meet. So of course, I didn’t talk to her.”
Eventually, they were seated together at dinner and discovered their shared interests.
Years later, Smith would become the first openly gay military general after “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed.
“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was the law in place from 1993 to 2011 that prohibited openly LGBTQ individuals from serving in the military.
Smith served under this policy, as well as after it was repealed until her retirement in 2021. During DADT, Hepner founded two organizations, Rainbow Ribbon and the Rainbow Ribbon Project, a postcard initiative, and the Military Partners and Families Coalition, which were both dedicated to raising visibility for LGBTQ military families.
During this time, Hepner couldn’t be out either. Organizing Rainbow Ribbon took some “covert operation” with friends and allies agreeing to be the face of the organization.
“The advocacy part really came into my life personally … when I saw how despondent the most important person in my life became when ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ paralyzed her,” Hepner said. “And it just hit me as it was staring me right in the face.”
While Smith was serving under DADT, she was “insulated” from the gay community and didn’t really keep up with what was going on.
“Being part of the gay community was not something I could do easily or openly,” Smith said. “It really cut us off from our ability to just participate in many of the things that were going on around us.”
It got too hard to serve under the weight of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” Smith said. It was easy earlier in her career, but it got more difficult after meeting Tracey.
“It’s harder to hide somebody that you truly love,” she said. “As soon as I felt that gravitational pull on that ship, I knew Tracy was my person. Having that good relationship made my situation now feel bad, because I just couldn’t be fully me and I had to keep her a secret.”
The Military Partners and Families Coalition was created while “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was still in effect. Co-founded by Hepner, the coalition was made up of existing organizations that were willing to work with them, such as the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and Blue Star Families, to provide resources and support to all military families, regardless of sexual orientation. Smith was serving in Afghanistan when MPFC was launched.
Today, MPFC is no longer active and merged with the Service Members Legal Defense Network, OutServe, and the American Military Partner Association, which eventually became the Modern Military Association of America.
Smith said that back in 2012, there were not as many out public figures and she was “terrified” ahead of the big promotion ceremony, though she knew it was necessary at the time. Her family had come to D.C. to attend the event at the Women’s Memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery, but they weren’t told about the other significant aspect of the day beforehand.
“I assumed that the response would be some sort of negative, homophobic backlash,” Smith said. “I just assumed that all these bad things were going to happen, and none of those bad things happened.”
Though there were rough spots along the way, Smith said the couple’s story has been well received. Their lives were not upended, the two of them became closer, and Smith grew closer to the other thing she was married to, the Army.
Following her coming out, Smith served for 10 more years until her mandatory retirement. Now that openly gay military members could serve, the couple lived on bases in Georgia, Virginia, and South Korea.
“That was our entry, literally into being a full fledged 100% military family, and then we went ahead and got a house outpost,” Hepner said. “And then we never looked back. We lived at the military installation for those final 10 years until her retirement … It was a wonderful decade that we got to serve in the military as a military family.”
The first knock on the door of their military installation was someone bringing cookies and welcoming them. Smith said Hepner made lifelong friends with military spouses and had a great time being part of that network.
After coming out, Smith said she was unsure of what she was doing as she went along but was given some room by the trust the Army had in her.
“There was an assumption that I would do the right thing on behalf of the Army … but I had to create a new path,” Smith said. “How do I now best represent the Army with a wife instead of a husband? But a lot of that was built on the trust that the Army had in me individually as a person to be able to navigate that, because it’s not like they could tell me what to do. They didn’t know either.”
Smith said that she has tried to maintain the platform of being a spokesperson who is a veteran but also a member of the LGBTQ community. She wants to improve things for veterans, especially during times of cuts to support systems such as the Veterans Administration.
You don’t get to pick to be the first, said Smith. You either step up or you don’t and it’s been a privilege to be put into the position of given that choice. Smith said the couple has navigated everything together and they have tried to do as much as they can while they have the platform, as she knows the importance of visibility of LGBTQ service members.
“We’re just ordinary people that were put in an extraordinary role, and right now we need more ordinary people to step into extraordinary roles because of what’s happening in our current environment,” Hepner said. “Today, we need everybody. We need to build an army.”
Lena Dunham brings nuance, depth to new show ‘Too Much’
Netflix series loosely based on real-life heartbreak, romance
If you loved HBO’s iconic series, “Girls,” you will absolutely adore writer/director Lena Dunham’s new romantic comedy, “Too Much.”
In the Netflix series, the lead character, Jessica — brilliantly played by bisexual comedian Megan Stalter — leaves New York to take a job in London, after a heartbreaking breakup.
She stumbles onto an indie musician named Felix, charmingly portrayed in the series by actor/musician Will Sharpe (who you may remember from “The White Lotus”). The character is loosely based on Dunham’s own journey meeting her husband, British musician Luis Felber.
Dunham, who is also co-executive producing with Felber, has a small acting role portraying Jessica’s sister, with fellow former “Girls” star Andrew Rannells playing her estranged husband.
“I think creating Jessica just felt like creating an angel with the person that I’ve been a fan of the most,” said Stalter at a recent press event. “And I felt like me and Lena both put different parts of ourselves into Jessica, and then she just became a whole different person.”
Stalter, who was equally fantastic in “Hacks,” as Kayla, is thrilled to be the main star of a series.
“I think that it feels like a different kind of responsibility and something I feel like it’s a new experience, but Lena has made it feel so safe and comfortable. I can’t imagine doing this a different way.”
Throughout the episodes, Dunham was able to delicately navigate how Jessica deals with complex subjects like anxiety and sadness in a humorous way.
“It’s a very anxiety-filled world we live in,” Dunham acknowledged. “I mean, I remember when I was a kid being diagnosed with anxiety and thinking that it was incredibly, in some way, shameful or odd. And then it’s interesting to grow up and realize that basically everyone has anxiety.”
She continued: “It’s not like having a very specific illness that is rare and hard to understand….And so, showing what some of those pressures were for these two people and also, the idea that there are certain pressures that Jessica has coming from a matriarchal family.”
Dunham explores Felix’s feelings as well with incredible nuance and depth.
“There’s certain pressures that Felix feels coming from a patriarchal society, and that those binaries make it hard for everyone. They make everyone feel crowded inside their framework. And I felt really lucky both to have Luis’s perspective on the male character too, and then to have both of these two reflecting. We had really interesting conversations that really reminded me what I was doing and why I was doing it.”
The series has a number of LGBTQ guest stars — Stephen Fry (playing Felix’s dad), Rannells and Andrew Scott, with whom Stalter has a few hilarious romance-related scenes.
“I keep saying I just love being around Andrew Scott,” Stalter quipped. He makes me laugh so much. I just really, really feel high when I’m around him…He was sad to leave. But I was devastated. I was literally thinking, ‘How could I see him before work every day?!’ Like going over coffee or maybe a night tea every night together…I liked the routine of seeing him every day.”
As it turns out, Scott is the reason Stalter was hired for the role.
“When we were working on ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ and it was high pandemic, everyone was getting so much joy from Meg’s [social media] videos and I was not yet on to ‘Hacks.’ Now I’ve obviously devoured every moment of it. And the star Kayla’s journey,” Dunham enthused.
“Andrew said, ‘have you watched Megan Stalter’s videos? I feel like there’s something that you two have that feels connected.’ And so I started watching that night.”
While Stalter is happily partnered with her girlfriend off-screen, Jessica is open about her sexuality. Look out for a hilarious scene where one of her queer co-workers, Boss (Leo Reich) asks her, “How queer are you?”
She responds, “Oh! Um, no, not really gay. I mean, I love gay people and everything. Maybe one day I will be.”
Summer in the City: drag, dancing, and queer culture galore
Celebrate the season with these 13 LGBTQ events in D.C.
Looking for fun LGBTQ events this summer in D.C.? Comedy, drag, history—it’s all here.
Friday, July 18, 7 P.M. Lesbian Happy Hour @ Ven at Embassy Row (2015 Mass Ave NW). Are you a Lesbian looking for a group of sapphic friends or love? Look no further than the three-hour happy hour at the Ven Hotel. Enjoy specials on beer, canned cocktails, and select wine with karaoke in the gallery of the hotel. Take in the “Let’s Stand for Love” LGBTQ art exhibit while meeting other female-identifying women who love women and enjoy a drink. The event is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available at Meetup.com.
Saturday, July 19, 11 A.M. LGBTQ+ Community Brunch @ Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant (555 23rd St. S, Arlington, Virginia 22202).
Join TJ Flavel and the Go Gay DC team as they support one of the longest running LGBTQ+ establishments in the DMV while meeting new LGBTQ community members and allies for brunch. Cost is free to attend, but food is pay for yourself. Tickets are required for a head count. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Sunday, July 20, 8 P.M. 2025 DC Drag Awards @ Trade (1410 14th St NW).
Join some of D.C.’s most revered drag performers as they put on the third annual D.C. Drag Awards. Watch as Evry Pleasure, Crystal Edge, and Cake Pop! Host a night dedicated to honoring all things LGBTQ nightlife. From the best DJs, Drag Queens (and Kings!), and much more. The event is 21+ with tickets $10 available online at sickening.events or at the door day of.
Wednesday, July 23, 7 P.M. LGBTQ+ Women’s History Walking Tour @ Logan Circle. Take a one-hour guided tour focusing on the accomplishments and history of LGBTQ women in the Logan Circle neighborhood, including the queer women poets and scholars of D.C.’s Black Renaissance, the historic Sisterspace bookstore, and much more. The tour will be given by a Rainbow History Project researcher and will cover the west side of Logan Circle to 14th Street. Tickets are pay-what-you-can at eventbrite.com.
Thursday, July 24, 6:30 P.M. LGBTQ+ Museum After Hours @ Capital Jewish Museum (575 3rd St., N.W.). Looking for a fabulous way to celebrate queer Jewish history in D.C.? Head to the Capital Jewish Museum for LGBT Jews in the Federal City After Hours—a night of storytelling, cocktails, and glittering drag, Explore the museum’s powerful exhibition with curator spotlight talks, lavender gin and tonics from the cash bar, make your own Pride button, and catch electrifying drag performances by ANDi EROGENOUS, Druex Sidora, and many more. Catalyst Hot Dogs Food Truck will be on site (with veggie and vegan options). Tickets include access to all exhibitions and cost $10 for members and $15 for general admission. Must be 21+ with valid ID. Tickets available at capitaljewishmuseum.org.
Friday, July 25, 10 P.M. Broke Gay Boys @ BUNKER (2001 14th St NW)
Summer’s been hot—but your bank account? Not so much. Enter Broke Gay Boys, BUNKER’s monthly recession-friendly rager for the fabulous and financially unstable. There’s no cover all night with $6 drinks until midnight and a whole lot of sweaty, stress-free dancing. This month features the return of NYC DJ Autogyro, spinning high-energy house and techno to help you forget about that Fire Island impulse trip or your mounting brunch debt. Come party like your rent’s not due. 21+ only.
Saturday, July 26, 9 P.M. JOX: Underwear Party @ The Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct NW). Strip down and gear up for JOX, the original Green Lantern underwear party. This monthly bash invites you to show off your best jocks, briefs, or boxers on a packed dance floor fueled by beats from DJ Jake Maxwell. All genders are welcome with a $5 cover at the door- that includes complimentary clothes check. The party starts at 9PM and goes late. 21+ only.
Sunday, July 27, 1:30 P.M. Gaymer’s Tabletop Sunday @ MLK Jr. Library (901 G St NW) room 401-G. Join DC’s LGBTQ board game group DC Gaymers as they play classic and new board games with fellow LGBTQ board game enthusiasts. For more information, visit the DC Gaymers’ instagram at dc.gaymers.
Monday, July 28, 8 P.M. CLOCKED Comedy x SqueakyFest ’25 @ As You Are (500 8th St SE). In honor of Disability Pride Month, CLOCKED Comedy is teaming up with nonprofit The Squeaky Wheel SqueakyFest ’25—the first-ever national disability comedy festival. Catch hysterical sets from disabled DMV superstars including Brian Beddoe, Lee Swanson, host Ryan Schaefer, and headliner Jenny Cavallero. Expect wit, unapologetic humor, and a lineup that proves laughter is the best medicine—especially when healthcare isn’t accessible. Tickets benefit Squeaky Wheel Media. Tickets are $15 and available at As You Are’s linktree (linktr.ee/ayadc).
Wednesday, July 30, 7 P.M. LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour @ Dupont Circle.
Take a one-hour guided tour of the west side of Dupont and the P Street corridor. The tour will be given by a Rainbow History Project researcher and will a multitude of topics and events including the Gay Liberation Front of the 1970s, Queer spaces like Badlands and Apex, how Lesbians swallowed fire at the First Dyke March, and how P Street beach became one of the cruising spots in the city. Tickets are pay-what-you-can at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, July 30, 8 P.M. LGBTQ+ Self-Defense Seminar @ VIDA Fitness – U Street (1612 U St NW). Looking to feel safer, stronger, and more supported? Join the DC LGBTQ Community Center and the Wanda Alston Foundation for a free Jiu-Jitsu self-defense seminar designed specifically for LGBTQ+ survivors of partner violence. Held at VIDA Fitness on U Street, this empowering evening will cover practical techniques to boost confidence, foster safety, and connect you with affirming resources. The seminar is free, but space is limited — and a signed waiver is required to participate. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID. RSVP is available at wandaalstonfoundation.org.
Thursday, July 31, 9 P.M. Deep Cvnt: CVNTRY Mini Ball Deluxe @ Crush (2007 14th St NW). Giddy up, glam fam! Deep Cvnt is back for another wild ride with a CVNTRY Mini Ball Deluxe—a queer rodeo hoedown like no other. Throw on your cowboy hat, dust off your chaps, and head to Crush for a night of high-energy ballroom, fashion, and fierce competition. Join the stacked panel of judges including Bombshell Monroe, Tonka Garcon, Aphrodite, Bang 500, and Girliepop! Expect a rodeo chitlin circuit with a whole lot of cvnt. 21+ only.
Thursday, July 31, 2025 5 P.M. Live at the Library @ The Library of Congress (101 Independence Ave SE). Step into the Library of Congress for one of the coolest happy hours in the city. Immersing yourself in the library’s exhibits, collections and programs with drinks and food (available for purchase) in some of the most stunning spaces in the District. Tickets are free but required. They are available at loc.gov.
Saturday, August 9, 8:30 P.M. – Movie in the Park: “The Greatest Showman” @ Stead Park (1625 P St NW). Join the community for an enchanting outdoor screening of “The Greatest Showman” under the stars at Stead Park. Celebrate individuality, inclusion, and the magic of being unapologetically yourself with the help of Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Michelle Williams. Bring a blanket, some snacks, and your chosen family—no tickets required.
From Prohibition to Pride: Queering the District podcast reveals local LGBTQ history
The new podcast explores the hidden history and enduring impact of queer spaces in Washington, D.C.
On June 25, as Pride month inched toward its end, three queer creators launched an ambitious project to honor the spaces that built D.C.’s LGBTQ community—and connect them to today’s queer life. The first episode of their podcast, Queering the District, hit streaming platforms that day, aiming to spotlight what host and co-creator Abby Stuckrath calls “third places”: bars, clubs, and gathering spots that have served as hubs for queer life across the city.
Each episode of the 10-part series delves into a different piece of D.C.’s queer past—from landmark clubs to untold personal stories—told through the voices of drag legends, activists, DJs, historians, and patrons who lived it. The show also threads together personal experiences from today’s community, bringing the listener on an auditory journey from Prohibition-era speakeasies to contemporary nights out at places like As You Are or Saints & Sinners.
Abby Stuckrath, alongside her sibling Ellie Stuckrath, and producer Mads Reagan, make up the podcast’s creative team. A recent journalism graduate of American University, Abby told the Blade that her passion for queer storytelling began during college—and that D.C. itself played a defining role in shaping her queer identity.
“I went to American University. I graduated last year and studied journalism. When I was in school, I always wanted to focus on queer stories – especially in D.C., because I’m from Denver, Colorado, I’ve never lived in a place like this before. D.C. has always just kind of been a place I call home when it comes to my queer identity.”
But breaking into the media to tell those stories wasn’t easy. Stuckrath quickly learned that editorial support—and funding—for queer-focused projects is limited. So she decided to do it her own way.
“I kind of found out that if you want to tell stories, you kind of have to do it on your own– especially when it comes to queer stories. There’s not a lot of people begging for us to talk about queer people and to pay you for it. So I was like, ‘Okay, let’s just do it on my own.’”
The idea for the podcast first took root in conversations with Ellie, Abby’s sibling and biggest supporter. Ellie had also moved to D.C. to find more space to explore and express their queer and gender identities. Together, the two began shaping a vision that would combine storytelling, sound design, and grassroots community input.
“I was like, ‘I don’t know what exactly I want to do yet, but I want it to be queer, and I want it to be about D.C., and it’s going to be called Queering the District, and we’re going to find out what that means.’ And Ellie is my biggest supporter, and my best friend. And they were like, ‘Hell yeah. Like, let’s do this.’ And so we decided to just do it together.”
The name stuck—and so did the mission. The team began researching queer D.C. history and found a city overflowing with stories that had rarely been documented, especially in mainstream archives.
“We started looking up the history of queer culture in D.C., and it kind of just clicked from there,” Stuckrath said. “I did not know anything about how rich our history is in the city until one Google search, and then I just kept learning more and more. I was kind of pissed because I studied gender studies in school in D.C. and didn’t learn shit about this.”
Season one focuses on the role of third places—non-work, non-home spaces where queer people could gather, exist fully, and build community.
“Third places have always been the epicenter of queer life… places outside of just your own personal home, because sometimes that isn’t a safe place. And of course, the work most commonly in the past and still today, isn’t a safe place for queer people to be full of themselves. So like, bars were the first place for queer people to really thrive and meet each other.”
To make the show participatory, Queering the District includes a twist: a voicemail line where anyone can call in and share a memory or question. The team calls the phone “Fifi”—a nod to the kind of retro guestbooks often used at weddings, but reimagined for queer nightlife and history.
“We wanted to find a way for people to share their stories with us anonymously… so even though we start in Prohibition, we wanted to connect it to now—like, those people who were singing jazz to each other in a white queer bar are connected to you singing karaoke on a Sunday night at your favorite gay bar. We’re all interconnected by this third place of queer bars in D.C.”
Those connections are emotional as well as historical. While building the series, one realization hit Stuckrath particularly hard: the immense loss of queer spaces in D.C., especially in neighborhoods that have since been heavily redeveloped.
“Every time I go to a Nats game, I think about, well, this just replaced five gay bars that used to be here. It used to be the home of Ziegfeld’s… Tracks, which was almost 2,000 square feet, with a volleyball court in the back, a fire pit, and iconic light show. I just didn’t know that we had that, and it made me sad for the queer elders that are in our city now who walk the streets and don’t see all those places they used to call home.”
That sense of loss—alongside the joy and resilience of queer community—is what the show aims to capture. As the podcast continues, Abby hopes it serves as both a celebration and an educational tool, especially for young LGBTQ people arriving in D.C. without realizing the queer foundations they’re walking on.
“D.C. is a unique city, and specifically young queer people who are hoping to move to the city—to know that you’ve got to know your history to be here. I hope this serves as an easier way for you to consume and learn about queer history, because queer history defines how we move in life.”
And for all the voices still left out, Abby is clear: this podcast is an open door, not a final word.
“This is a perfectly imperfect podcast. We should just be a starting point. We shouldn’t be the ending point.”
New episodes of Queering the District drop every Wednesday on all major platforms.