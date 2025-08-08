District of Columbia
‘Queer Eye’ cast talk legacy — and filming final season in D.C.
The cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye visited Crush Bar to reflect on 10 seasons of the show and share what they discovered in D.C.
Four members of the Fab Five from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” brought their warmth, humor, and sharp insights to Crush Dance Bar in D.C. on Monday.
The appearance — organized by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the talent firm representing Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Jeremiah Brent — celebrated the work of the cast as they prepare to wrap the Emmy-winning series with its final season.
For seven years, “Queer Eye” has been a cultural touchstone. Since its 2018 reboot, the show has followed the Fab Five — members of the gay community and experts in their fields — as they transform the lives of “heroes” across the world. Through cooking, design, grooming, self-help, and style, the hosts offer more than just makeovers; they help their subjects embrace confidence, authenticity, and joy.
Absent from the evening was Tan France, the show’s style expert, who is not managed by CAA. Still, the four attending stars filled the room with energy during a 30-minute panel reflecting on their experiences both on the show and in the nation’s capital.
Antoni Porowski, the show’s food and wine expert, noted that D.C. has its own unique personality compared to other cities they’ve visited.
“Even amid all of the institutions, there’s something very grandiose about D.C.,” Porowski said. “I think there are beautiful little pockets that we’ve had a chance to film in that I’m really excited for everyone to see… When we’re in places like Kansas City and Atlanta, I feel like we go there and people are just welcoming us with open arms. We felt very welcome here, but you have to fight for people’s affection more in cities… they’ve seen some shit, and you have to kind of work a little harder, which I love.”
Karamo Brown, the culture and self-help expert, admitted he arrived in the capital with certain assumptions that quickly dissolved after meeting residents.
“D.C. has been amazing… I thought everybody was gonna be like, pretty serious and boring, and y’all know how to turn up. And I realized, oh, y’all deal with a lot, so of course you know how to have a cocktail to turn up. But then there was also this sort of quiet compassion… even if you don’t agree with what they’re doing, you’re still accepting and loving… I thought that was beautiful.”
For design expert Jeremiah Brent, the city’s artistic landscape was the standout surprise.
“I didn’t realize how beautiful D.C. was until we got here,” Brent said. “The architecture… so much Art Deco… beautiful parks… and bronze work and everything that’s going on with the statues. It’s so layered and so beautiful. There’s so much to see.”
Jonathan Van Ness, the grooming guru whose effusive personality has become a hallmark of the show, found themselves charmed by the city’s natural beauty.
“Not to be predictable, but the magnolia trees you got… the cherry trees… the trees are a 10,” Van Ness said. “The people have been a 10. The people in Maryland are maybe… grumpier… But D.C., no notes. Virginia, we love it over there. And there’s SolidCores everywhere!”
Filming in D.C., the cast said, makes it impossible to fully separate the city’s political identity from its day-to-day life. For Porowski, one particular shoot drove that home.
“We did a scene right in front of the White House– we were all kind of standing there, and I looked over at you guys [the rest of the cast], and it kind of dawned on me,” Porowski said. “As a kid, it was just… such a symbol of so much, depending on what the situation [inside] is going on. Sometimes it could be a symbol of hope and excitement, and other times it could just be kind of terrifying.”
Brown tied that observation to the importance of human connection in politically divided times.
“I think as we’re in these next three years, we [need to] continue to look to the person to the left and right of us and say, ‘I got you,’” Brown said. “We have to remember that a lot of these people are just in vacuums that their algorithm puts them in… I literally asked my ex’s mother and her three other friends… if I could see their phones, and I reset all their algorithms. Out of the four of them, three of them no longer support Donald Trump… what’s keeping us apart is misinformation.”
Van Ness expanded on that point, saying that the political climate under President Donald Trump has created real financial consequences for queer professionals.
“I’ve noticed this massive reticence of even brands wanting to work with micro queer creators… we really do need brands to stand by the queer community. Try to hire queer people when you can, because the community is struggling and when Republicans have made it their cornerstone to impact us monetarily… I’ve seen that from top to bottom.”
For Brent, the D.C. shoot was defined less by politics and more by the warmth of its LGBTQ community.
“I actually am obsessed with politics, and I was very excited about being here,” Brent said. “I was like, ‘This is gonna be so exciting’… but I would say that the thing that actually surprised me the most about D.C. is the queer community and how kind people are. I have my children here… people have been so generous and kind. D.C. feels like a little small town in some ways, which I think is the most beautiful part about it.”
As the panel wrapped, the conversation turned to the show’s legacy and what comes next for each of the stars.
Porowski said the experience has reshaped how he approaches both work and life.
“Queer Eye’s definitely, understatement for me of the century that it’s completely changed the way I navigate the world, the conversations that I have, how I approach work… I realized pretty quickly it’s really storytelling and connecting through food,” Porowski said. “Now [I’m] shifting into different territory with National Geographic and Disney, where the cities are their own characters.”
For Brown, the series has been nothing short of life-changing.
“This has been the greatest gift of my life… for 10 seasons, people have seen us, believed and trusted in us, and we have made a difference,” Brown said. He now brings that same mission to his daytime talk show, “Karamo.” “I just want to help people five days a week on a daytime talk show… to live that dream where five days a week I can just help people, I am so thankful for the training I got here with these three.”
Brent said whatever comes next for him will need to be as purposeful as “Queer Eye.”
“It’s been one of the biggest highlights of my professional career… more than a show, because what we’re able to do, the foundation of it is purpose… five people showing up and seeing you the way you want to be seen… through the process of the show and their friendship, I reclaimed parts of myself. They Queer-Eyed me… moving forward as I try to decide what that’s going to be has to be something rooted in that same purpose.”
Van Ness, who juggles multiple ventures including their haircare line JVN Hair and podcast “Getting Better with Jonathan Van Ness,” reflected on the enormity of closing this chapter.
“We’re literally about to film our last episode, and that is this week — so surreal. This has been such a roller coaster… one that I’m so grateful for, that’s really surpassed every single wildest dream I could have possibly had… I think I will spend the rest of my life processing what this experience has meant to me.”
District of Columbia
Ruby Corado sentencing postponed for fifth time
Latest delay caused by scheduling conflict for judge
Records from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia show that a federal judge on July 31 postponed the sentencing of Ruby Corado, the founder and former executive director of the now closed D.C. LGBTQ community services organization Casa Ruby for a charge of wire fraud from Aug. 29 to Sept. 17.
The action by Judge Trevor N. McFadden marks the fifth time Corado’s sentencing has been postponed since she pleaded guilty on July 17, 2024, to a single charge of wire fraud as part of a plea bargain deal offered by prosecutors.
The charge to which she pleaded guilty is based on allegations that she diverted at least $150,000 “in taxpayer backed emergency COVID relief funds to private offshore bank accounts for her personal use,” according to a statement released by prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C.
Court records show that all but one of the earlier sentencing postponements came at the request of Corado’s defense attorneys, for various reasons to which prosecutors did not object. A spokesperson for Judge McFadden said the latest postponement was caused by a scheduling conflict with the judge, who has an unrelated trial scheduled for the same day that Corado’s sentencing had been scheduled.
The records show that the two Federal Public Defender Service attorneys representing Corado requested in a June 6 motion filed in court that they had a conflicting criminal case at the time of the Corado sentencing scheduled for July 29. Without objection from prosecutors, they requested a postponement until Aug. 29, and the judge agreed.
The postponement of the sentencing scheduled for April 29, which was rescheduled for July 29, was approved by the judge after defense attorneys filed another motion saying the postponement was needed on grounds that “Ms. Corado has significant medical issues” and needed time to recover from a medical appointment “related to one of her diagnoses.”
The motion gave no further details on Corado’s medical issues.
Court records show an earlier postponement of the sentencing, from March 28 to April 29, was initiated by the judge due to a scheduling conflict. The first postponement from Jan. 10 to March 28 came at the request of Corado’s attorneys.
The records show that FBI agents arrested Corado on March 5, 2024, at a hotel in Laurel, Md., shortly after she returned to the U.S. from El Salvador, where she moved in 2022. Prosecutors have said in charging documents that she allegedly “fled” to El Salvador after “financial irregularities at Casa Ruby became public” and the LGBTQ organization ceased operating.
Shortly after her arrest another judge agreed to release Corado into the custody of her niece in Rockville, Md., under a home detention order until the time of her trial. As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, additional charges filed against her at the time of her arrest, including bank fraud, laundering monetary instruments, monetary transactions in criminally delivered proceeds, and failure to file a report of foreign bank accounts, were dropped at the time she pleaded guilty.
Under the federal wire fraud law Corado could be sentenced to a possible maximum time of 30 years in prison. But court observers have said due to her decision to waive her right to a trial and plead guilty, prosecutors will likely ask the judge to hand down a lesser sentence.
District of Columbia
Parker urges compromise, not cuts in amended I-82
Voters approved higher minimum wage for tipped workers
Following a contentious run, Washington will keep an amended Initiative 82, meant to appease both restaurant owners and tipped employees.
Last week, the D.C. Council voted for a “compromised” version of the controversial I-82, which raises the minimum wage for tipped workers in D.C. The new version of I-82 is an attempt by the Council to increase tipped wages at a reasonable rate that can allow smaller, independent restaurants to keep up.
The first implementation of the initiative had the tipped minimum wage rising to $6 in May 2023, $8 in July 2023, and then $10 in July 2024. Another $2 increase was scheduled for this past July, but on June 3, the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation to pause the increase.
The way that I-82 is now structured will keep the tipped minimum wage at $10 through July 2026. After that, it will increase to $10.35 — which equals 56 percent of the regular minimum wage, projected to be $18.49. In 2027, as the full minimum wage is expected to rise to $19.04, the tipped wage will again be set at 56 percent, bringing it to $10.66.
In 2028 and 2029, the tipped wage will be 60 percent of the minimum wage; 65 percent in 2030 and 2031; and it will increase by 5 percent every two years after that until it is capped at 75 percent of the minimum wage in 2034 and beyond.
Seven of the 12 council members voted for the updated I-82: Charles Allen, Christina Henderson, Brooke Pinto, Phil Mendelson, Kenyan McDuffie, Wendell Felder, and Anita Bonds. Five voted against the updated initiative: Brianne Nadeau, Janeese Lewis George, Robert White, Matt Frumin, and Zachary Parker.
Parker, the only out LGBTQ member of the Council who represents Ward 5, has been a consistent supporter of I-82. According to the Washington Post, he supports removing the current cap that limits tipped workers to earning 75 percent of the minimum wage, allowing them to eventually earn the same base rate as non-tipped minimum wage workers.
On his podcast, The Ward 5 Wave, Parker spoke with Andy Shallal, owner and CEO of the local restaurant chain Busboys and Poets.
The two discussed several reasons behind the wage gap for tipped restaurant workers, but both appeared to agree on the need to explore cost-saving measures for restaurants that don’t involve cutting workers’ pay — such as freezing commercial rents or revising service fee structures.
One point Parker made clear: he wants I-82 to work for both D.C. workers and small businesses through compromise.
“I don’t like the idea of having to pit restaurant workers against restaurant owners,” said Parker. “I have been very disappointed in the unwillingness of parties and stakeholders involved to come to the table and say, ‘let’s find a compromise.’”
The updated I-82 now will be sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser and Congress for final approval.
District of Columbia
DC Center calls for artists to fill new gallery walls
New location opened in Shaw in April
The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center opened the doors to its new location in Shaw this April, and now they need art to fill the blank walls.
The Center (1827 Wiltberger St., N.W.) is inviting LGBTQ artists working in a variety of mediums — including painting, photography, sculpture, and other forms — to share work that reflects the diverse LGBTQ community and celebrates the culture that shapes it.
In their open call for artists, the Center said it’s specifically looking for art that will help make the space feel more like home by “reflecting us, our resilience, our joy, our culture, and our connection to one another.”
The Center has an open Google form for submissions through Aug. 4. Artists must include the medium, title, size, price, their contact details, and a photo of the work. Works will be selected randomly through a lottery-style process, with selections announced on Aug. 13 and 15.
Selected works will hang in the Center’s gallery until they are sold. Artists are invited — but not required — to donate a portion of any proceeds back to the Center, in support of its community programs.
For more information, visit thedccenter.org.
