Brighten up your Thursday with drag at Pitchers
‘Thirst Trap’ show hosted by Venus Valhalla and Cake Pop
Pitchers will host “Thirst Trap Thursday Drag Show” on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 p.m.
Hosted by the sensational drag queens Cake Pop and Venus Valhalla, each week features four incredible queens, ranging from international RuPaul’s Drag Race stars to local legends. Come see real drag for yourself with fierce performances and revered queens.
This event has no cover charge and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: August 8-14
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, August 8
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join the closed Facebook group.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Crush. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, August 9
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Kiki and JHouse will host “Stilettos and Stonewall: A Joseph’s House Drag Fundraiser” at 2:30 p.m. at Kiki. This is a fierce drag fundraiser benefiting Joseph’s House, a D.C.-based organization providing medical respite, supportive services, and end-of-life care to unhoused individuals with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and terminal illnesses. It will be hosted by the iconic Vagenesis, with performances by Druex Sidora and Baphomette, and music by DJ Blasian. Tickets cost $33.85 and are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, August 10
Rainbow History Project will host “LGBTQ+ History Walking Tour of West Dupont and P Street” at 10 a.m. starting at Dupont Circle. Rainbow History Project’s Senior Curator will lead a one-hour walking tour of the west side of the Dupont neighborhood and the P Street corridor. Do you know about the Gay Liberation Front in the 1970s? Do you miss Badlands, Apex, or Mr. P’s? Does your Lesbian History knowledge include the founding of the Lesbian Avengers? Or how they swallowed fire at the First Dyke March? Have you heard of cruising at the P Street Beach? Did you know where the Gay Pride Day was hosted in the 1980s? This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, August 11
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, visit genderqueerdc.org or check out Facebook.
Tuesday, August 12
Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. The group welcomes all who identify under the trans* umbrella or are unsure, and seek to continually reinforce our principles of respect, acceptance, and protection through ongoing input from our attendees. For more details, email [email protected].
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group. It is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. By sharing struggles and victories the group allows those newly coming out and who have been out for a while to learn from others. All are welcome to join in discussion whether Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, or Ally. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Wednesday, August 13
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, August 14
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
South Asian LGBTQ+ Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. KHUSHDC provides a safe, confidential space for South Asian LGBTQ community members to come together and share experiences. The peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. It’s a secure, judgement-free environment to discuss relationships, sexuality, health, well-being, identity, culture, religion, or anything that is on your mind. Please feel free to join, and share stories, learn about available resources, and join our community. For more details, email [email protected].
Firearm safety training event for queer Black community
Attendees seeking to obtain HQL or Concealed Carry Permit to gain hands-on experience
Lesbifriends Travel will host “Firearm Safety Training for Queer Black Folks” on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. at a location that will be disclosed to attendees closer to the day of the event.
This event is in partnership with certified firearm instructor Paquita Wiggins to offer a comprehensive, safety-focused gun training tailored for queer Black folks. Whether you’re seeking to obtain your Handgun Qualification License (HQL) or a Concealed Carry Permit, this training will provide you with the education, hands-on experience, and confidence needed to protect yourself and your community responsibly.
This course goes beyond firearm handling—it’s about empowerment, education, and reclaiming our safety in a world that too often overlooks us. In a welcoming, affirming space, participants will learn firearm safety, self-defense principles, and legal considerations, all while gaining real experience at the shooting range.
Tickets start at $86.79 and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Rehoboth Pride set for this weekend
Delaware beach town hosts festival, events
Rehoboth Beach Pride is back for a day of summer celebration on Saturday.
The Delaware beach town will host its Pride festival at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center on July 19 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by an after-party at Freddie’s Beach Bar and a ticketed event in the evening with a film screening, comedian, and musician.
“It will be a day of community engagement, fun, celebration and learning, all sorts of things rolled into one,” David Mariner, executive director of Sussex Pride, told the Blade. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to be together, to support each other.”
Pride is organized by Sussex Pride and Gay Women of Rehoboth. The festival will include a free, family-friendly event with vendors offering information and resources, health screenings, and other activities. For more information visit sussexpride.org.
