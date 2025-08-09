Out local actor leaving D.C. to study directing

Out director and actor Ian Anthony Coleman is a familiar face on the D.C. theater scene. Always busy, very involved in the project at hand, but never without an eye on the long game.

When the Blade spoke with Coleman two summers ago, his ambitious career objective was to become an artistic director and change maker. Those goals have remained unchanged

What’s different is he’s leaving Washington and entering a fully funded MFA program at University of California, San Diego (UCSD) where he’ll study direction as part of a prestigious drama program ranked one of the best in the country.

“Out of over 100 applicants, only one director was accepted this year and that’s me,” says Coleman understandably thrilled. (He heads west on Aug. 15, two days after his 35th birthday.)

As an undergrad at Mellon University in Pittsburgh he earned a B.S. in international politics and French. But a passion for drama smoldered within.

After graduating, he returned to his native D.C. and devised a plan based on the success of other local young actors. By getting a foot in the door at smaller area companies, he was able to hone his craft, and was soon recognized as a young baritone who could also act and dance. Work at larger theaters followed including Olney Theatre Center (“Beautiful”), Signature Theatre (“The Color Purple”, “Grand Hotel”), and numerous others.

More recently, he’s added direction to his resume with musicals at the popular Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre (“Footloose,” “Grease,” “A New Brain”) and several new works at Catholic University. He’s also held essential education positions as performing arts director at Barrie School, a progressive independent school in suburban Maryland, and as teaching artist with Round House Theatre.

Recently, he took some time away from preparing for the big move to share thoughts on his latest news.

WASHINGTON BLADE: Congrats, Ian. It sounds like the competition was fierce.

IAN ANTHONY COLEMAN: One of the most intense pressure cookers that I’ve ever been in. The selection process was a lot. For the final round interview there were four of us in an eight-hour process. It was intense.

BLADE: Did your DMV experiences prepare you for the challenge?

COLEMAN: Yes, D.C. has been great and offered me many opportunities, first as an actor and later as a director mostly at the college level. I’m ready to expand what’s possible. I’m eager for new challenges and new networks, and to be taken serious for my talent as a director.

BLADE: Was this next step planned or a little unexpected?

COLEMAN: A bit of both. My idea was to take my savings and move to L.A. where I’d try get an agent and make it happen as an actor. Then COVID hit.

So, I stayed here and focused on directing. Increasingly I began to feel that directing aligned with my strengths, capitalizing on my leadership skills.

But I still wanted to try the West Coast, so I began looking at programs. I’d been working at Round House a long time and knew people there that got into UCSD’s M.F.A. program for acting or playwriting. I thought I’d try directing.

BLADE: Did you feel confident about applying?

COLEMAN: I knew the chances were slim but I felt I might be the one. I collected recommendations. Asked directing mentors like Timothy Douglas [and others] to look at my portfolio. I practiced my presentation, a five-minute pitch. My ex helped with my personal statement and encouraged me to be fully authentic and not to present a sanitized version of myself and what I want to do. I think that helped a lot.

BLADE: So, what sealed the deal?

COLEMAN: I think my ability to stay true to myself under pressure. And that’s entirely due to my experience as an actor. I can put myself out there with the possibility of rejection.

BLADE: What do you hope to find at UCSD?

COLEMAN: I’ve been fortunate to work on big musicals, campy comedies, and coming-of-age stories during my time in D.C. I’m really looking forward to defining my voice as a director in grad school.

I’m especially interested in directing new works and reimagining beloved classics — with a particular focus on plays by Black authors (Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Suzan-Lori Parks, August Wilson, Dominique Morisseau) and stories centered on Black protagonists.

My first major task has been compiling a list of shows I’d like to work on at UCSD, so I’m deep in reading mode right now. But I’m grateful for the opportunity to spread my wings a bit more as a director and the freedom to explore new things.