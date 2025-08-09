New cookbook showcases salsas as diverse as the flavors of Mexico

Proudly wearing his self-styled “gay tio energy,” author and chef Rick Martinez has just published his sophomore cookbook, “Salsa Daddy.” Seventy salsa (and 24 salsa-based meal) recipes pepper the book’s riotously colorful pages. Raw, cooked, historic, avant-garde, basic, complex, earthy, spicy, sassy: the salsas are as diverse as the flavors of Mexico.

“Salsa Daddy” is a saucier approach to Mexican cooking. Instead of hitting on Mexican food totems, Martinez draws on his background, identity, and creativity to discuss, tell stories, and riff on salsas, allowing the reader to digest and craft their own.

Martinez, a native of South Texas with Mexican roots, says that he was often told that he didn’t belong – not American enough, nor Mexican enough. After working in advertising, he finally followed his dreams and attended culinary school, moving into a career in food media at the Food Network and later Bon Appetit. His first cookbook, “Mi Cocina Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico,” won the James Beard Award for best international cookbook. Today, after visiting all 32 states of Mexico, Martinez felt he truly found home. He now lives steps from the Pacific waves in Mazatlán, Mexico, with his dog Choco.

Salsa, Martinez, says, “is one of the most popular condiments in the United States. Over the years, I’ve gotten the same question again and again: “I love salsa, but I only know how to make one or two. How do I level up?”

“Salsa is low cost, low effort, and doesn’t require fancy gear or culinary training. But what it does demand and reward is passion and creativity.”

Salsa offers a spark, a sense of freedom, of play, that there is no ‘right way’ to create a salsa. It’s a culinary game with few rules, few strictures, open thinking, no adherence to a misguided authenticity. Just as people the world over cook with what they have around them, salsas reflect this local cupboard nature of food and flavors. “There’s no such thing as salsa police,” he says.

Martinez divides the book into several salsa categories: smashed, chopped, blended, sweet, hot, cooked, and special. He kicks off the book with a few key tools for crafting salsas (molcajete, good knives), as well as a key to chili peppers and pantry ingredients.

Highlights include the creamy La Tatemada Cremosa (charred tomato, chipotle in adobo, crema), the chunky Xnipec (tomato, habanero, and sour orange), and even three types of Salsa Macha (peanuts, guiajillo, and chile de árbol; almonds, sesame, and habanero; and cashews, vanilla, and ghe.).

The last chapter unites the previous seven, under the heading “easy meals.” This chapter gives the reader various methods of crafting dishes based on or leveraging the salsas he outlined, like chilaquiles, tacos, and pozole verde. There is even a single dessert, a chocolate-chunk cookie based on the flavors of salsa macha along with piloncillo (a brown, unrefined cane sugar).

During this adventure and discovery of being in food media, Martinez has been a proudly out gay man.

“The point is, I am gay. And that’s a huge part of how I show up in the world — joyfully, unapologetically, colorfully,” he says, reflected in the sensuous, saturated colors of “Salsa Daddy” (and in the book title). In the culinary industry, he received “vicious” comments and reactions. Instead of hiding, he decided to live a life that made him happiest, including through his career in food, resulting in a sense of “peace, power, and joy.” Being gay has been “the root of the joy, the freedom, the play, and the boldness in everything I do.” He also thrives embracing his unique Mexican-American identity, helping him overcome struggles and isolation.

Through his writing, vibrant Insta presence, and books like “Salsa Daddy,” Martinez continue to show up, colorfully and thoroughly.

“The goal of ‘Salsa Daddy’ is to give people permission, and the tools, to make something joyful, bold, and personal. To stop chasing some myth of authenticity and start trusting their own sazón. It’s about unlocking a whole category of flavor and making it your own.”

