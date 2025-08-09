Dining
New cookbook showcases salsas as diverse as the flavors of Mexico
‘Salsa Daddy’ features 70 recipes from basic to the avant-garde
Proudly wearing his self-styled “gay tio energy,” author and chef Rick Martinez has just published his sophomore cookbook, “Salsa Daddy.” Seventy salsa (and 24 salsa-based meal) recipes pepper the book’s riotously colorful pages. Raw, cooked, historic, avant-garde, basic, complex, earthy, spicy, sassy: the salsas are as diverse as the flavors of Mexico.
“Salsa Daddy” is a saucier approach to Mexican cooking. Instead of hitting on Mexican food totems, Martinez draws on his background, identity, and creativity to discuss, tell stories, and riff on salsas, allowing the reader to digest and craft their own.
Martinez, a native of South Texas with Mexican roots, says that he was often told that he didn’t belong – not American enough, nor Mexican enough. After working in advertising, he finally followed his dreams and attended culinary school, moving into a career in food media at the Food Network and later Bon Appetit. His first cookbook, “Mi Cocina Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico,” won the James Beard Award for best international cookbook. Today, after visiting all 32 states of Mexico, Martinez felt he truly found home. He now lives steps from the Pacific waves in Mazatlán, Mexico, with his dog Choco.
Salsa, Martinez, says, “is one of the most popular condiments in the United States. Over the years, I’ve gotten the same question again and again: “I love salsa, but I only know how to make one or two. How do I level up?”
“Salsa is low cost, low effort, and doesn’t require fancy gear or culinary training. But what it does demand and reward is passion and creativity.”
Salsa offers a spark, a sense of freedom, of play, that there is no ‘right way’ to create a salsa. It’s a culinary game with few rules, few strictures, open thinking, no adherence to a misguided authenticity. Just as people the world over cook with what they have around them, salsas reflect this local cupboard nature of food and flavors. “There’s no such thing as salsa police,” he says.
Martinez divides the book into several salsa categories: smashed, chopped, blended, sweet, hot, cooked, and special. He kicks off the book with a few key tools for crafting salsas (molcajete, good knives), as well as a key to chili peppers and pantry ingredients.
Highlights include the creamy La Tatemada Cremosa (charred tomato, chipotle in adobo, crema), the chunky Xnipec (tomato, habanero, and sour orange), and even three types of Salsa Macha (peanuts, guiajillo, and chile de árbol; almonds, sesame, and habanero; and cashews, vanilla, and ghe.).
The last chapter unites the previous seven, under the heading “easy meals.” This chapter gives the reader various methods of crafting dishes based on or leveraging the salsas he outlined, like chilaquiles, tacos, and pozole verde. There is even a single dessert, a chocolate-chunk cookie based on the flavors of salsa macha along with piloncillo (a brown, unrefined cane sugar).
During this adventure and discovery of being in food media, Martinez has been a proudly out gay man.
“The point is, I am gay. And that’s a huge part of how I show up in the world — joyfully, unapologetically, colorfully,” he says, reflected in the sensuous, saturated colors of “Salsa Daddy” (and in the book title). In the culinary industry, he received “vicious” comments and reactions. Instead of hiding, he decided to live a life that made him happiest, including through his career in food, resulting in a sense of “peace, power, and joy.” Being gay has been “the root of the joy, the freedom, the play, and the boldness in everything I do.” He also thrives embracing his unique Mexican-American identity, helping him overcome struggles and isolation.
Through his writing, vibrant Insta presence, and books like “Salsa Daddy,” Martinez continue to show up, colorfully and thoroughly.
“The goal of ‘Salsa Daddy’ is to give people permission, and the tools, to make something joyful, bold, and personal. To stop chasing some myth of authenticity and start trusting their own sazón. It’s about unlocking a whole category of flavor and making it your own.”
D.C.’s summer happy hour scene in full swing
Patios and rooftops are buzzing with tempting deals
In a city known for its happy hour culture, summer can be an even better time to take advantage of post-work drink and eat deals. Interns are in town, summer Fridays are in full swing, and patios and rooftops are aplenty. Here are a few prime, non-comprehensive spots for an afternoon deal with besties, colleagues, and new connections.
Alfreda. Dupont’s Alfreda, a tribute to the chef’s grandmother, offers relaxed pizza and traditional Italian eats. The happy hour runs Monday-Friday 4-6 p.m., featuring $8 spritzes and BOGO pizzas. Few do spritzes like the Italians, and Alfreda leans in on five kinds plus one N/A spritz; our go-to is the rose and mezcal with grapefruit or the locally made Don Ciccio limoncello spritz with basil.
Lyle’s. Especially leaning into the spritz side of summer is at Lyle’s, fully embracing the fizzy ephemera of the season with the Summer of Spritz. The Dupont Circle hotel restaurant imagines cocktails from France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Spritzes feature limoncello and vinho verde. For those that hit Lyle’s every week during the spritz special—and get a literal stamp on Lyle’s passport—will receive a comp cocktail.
Hotel Washington. Over at the Hotel Washington downtown, the patio screams happy hour, especially the frozen cocktails. The chilled drinks are available daily until close on that patio. Highlights include the Frozen Château Sainte Marguerite Rosé, blended with a hint of Aperol, or the zesty Frozen Limoncello, crafted with house vodka, Italian limoncello, fresh lemon, lemonade, and simple syrup.
Dirty Habit. The expansive, wraparound patio at Dirty Habit is running a dog-social “Yappy Hour” on Saturdays this summer, for dogs and their owners to relax and socialize. Yappy Hour will feature food and drink specials, doggy goodie bags, splash pools, and more. Humane Rescue Alliance will also be on-site with adorable, adoptable pups, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to Humane Rescue Alliance.
La Vie. Down on the Wharf, the indulgent happy hour at La Vie is available Mondays through Thursdays; drinks available all day, Happy Hour food from 5-7 p.m. at theConservatory Bar & High Tops. The highlight here is “golden-hour glamour” with $9 draft cocktails like the rosé sangria, $6 beers, bites like truffle frites, and oyster shooters.
Sly. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson takes over not just the lobby-level bar and restaurant, but also the breezy rooftop bar at gleaming NoMa hotel The Morrow with cocktails and D.C. sightlines. Drinks include $11 for wines and bubbles and $7 for beer. Bites include the Samuelsson signature cornbread with chive butter and Aleppo honey, and doro wat empanadas with pickled cabbage.
Nina May. This Shaw mainstay serving New American cuisine is a place to relish breezes on its covered patio. Tuesday to Friday 5-6:30 p.m., there are bar bites, plus $12 drinks – highlights from this menu include the Perfect Spritz, with Aperol, St. Germain, prosecco, soda, grapefruit bitters; and a marg with seasonal fruits.
Lulu’s Wine Garden. Snug in a corner in Shaw, this wine bar’s three lush, festive patios offer “beer garden-style service, but with wine.” Beyond the 50-bottle wine list, there’s Lulu’s famous Golden Hour: Tuesday-Thursday from 5-7 p.m., Friday from 4-6 p.m., and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. for discount eats, wines by the glass and bottle (like $10 glasses of Greek Moschofilero and $39 Basque Txakolina), plus cocktails, and beers.
The Point. Situated at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers about as far south as possible on the north side of these rivers, the seafood-forward spot has huge wraparound open-air patios (plus fire pits for chillier months). Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. try out $2 oysters, $9 house smoked wings, $5 beers, $7 wine, and $10 summery cocktails like gin-and-cucumber highballs or sangria.
Dew Drop Inn. One of the more relaxed spots in the city, the divey, bi-level, indoor-outdoor drinking destination welcomes dogs and bikers. Drinks here are not pricey to start with, but the daily happy hour (Monday-Thursday, 5-6:30 & Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30) certainly helps with $2 off drinks.
Trade. Trade now has a giant patio. Need we say more? Not that we are size queens, but the expansion gets us excited. Speaking of size, the XL happy hour still runs from open until 8 p.m. daily, which is a cocktail in a large glass. Beer and wine are $5.
Lucky Pollo stretches its wings at 14th and U
Come for the chicken, stay for the cock
In some fowl fiction foreshadowing, a gay-owned chicken joint has come home to roost on U Street, taking a page from the chicken window subplot on the HBO show “Looking.”
Last Friday, Lucky Pollo – much more than just a takeout window – stretched its wings atop the busy nightlife corner of 14th and U Streets NW.
Behind the poultry production place is Zach Renovátes, a D.C.-based nightlife operator and managing partner of LGBTQ venues Bunker and District Eagle, as well as the LGBTQ event production company KINETIC Presents.
Renovátes opened Bunker in February 2023 and District Eagle in January of this year. Lucky Pollo is the third in his growing gay empire, though this time there are noshes.
“Lucky Pollo was meant to be fun and a little provocative,” Renovátes said.
Based around its Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, Lucky Pollo is a quick-service restaurant boasting a small menu of poultry and sides. Renovátes says that the dishes are deeply rooted in Peruvian culinary tradition, “a playful experience alongside seriously good food.”
Lucky Pollo’s signature chicken is steeped in a dozen-plus-spice marinade for 24 hours. The meat is then slow-roasted, rotisserie-style, over oak-wood charcoal. Chicken options include quarter, half, and whole.
Helming the kitchen at Lucky Pollo is Chef Luis Herrera, who brings Peruvian recipes passed down through three generations, including his grandmother Laura’s original creations.
Beyond the full bird, the menu features Peruvian-inspired sides like yuca fries (“I personally love these,” says Renovátes) and fried plantains, as well as comfort classics such as mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, and bowls, wraps, and salads. Herrera oversees development of the multiple sauces (including staff favorite, the “secret green sauce”), crafted in-house using traditional Peruvian ingredients.
Lucky Pollo, in its streetside perch, is an independent concept from District Eagle, open to the public and staying open late (3 a.m. on weekends) to serve both nightlife guests and the wider U Street crowd hungry for late-night bites. However, just beyond the kitchen, tucked in the back lies a vintage 1950s candy machine—labeled “Out of Order,” which serves as the door leading to subterranean District Eagle.
Renovátes notes that when District Eagle is open, security staff will maintain a strict two-line policy, ensuring that those seeking meat to eat will not get entwined with those looking to gain access to District Eagle.
Lucky Pollo unites the need for sustenance with the idea of a bit of fortune, given its motto, “Get Lucky” and the whimsical brand mascot: a leather-booted chicken perched on a horseshoe. Renovátes and his District Eagle business partner had always been interested in opening a restaurant, and the Lucky Pollo space was indeed lucky: It already came with a functional kitchen. Plus, he says, the nearby fast-casual places around 14th and U streets “don’t offer a lot of quality options,” so opening the chicken spot “was a no-brainer.”
The space, designed by NYC creative Jasin Cadic, blends theatrical street-art-style vibes with Keith Haring-inspired wall prints, neon signs, and ceiling-hung chicken figurines —”some edgy, some sweet,” says Renovátes —creating an immersive, playful atmosphere. Lucky Pollo and District Eagle maintain separate amenities for their respective customers.
Lucky Pollo opened last week with a competition to devour a whole rotisserie chicken in the fastest time, with the winner earning $1,000 and a framed spot on the restaurant’s “Wall of Fame.” The opening also featured other games and prizes, and a full crowd spilling out the door.
“We want it to be a great place to eat, but also serve as a playful front for something completely unexpected.” Renovátes says.
On weekends especially, he jokes, the motto will be, ‘Come for the chicken, stay for the cock.’”
A delectable year for D.C.’s dining scene
Despite some disappointing closures, business is booming
In a city of constant change, the restaurant industry is no exception. Reeling from inflation and Initiative 82 on tipped minimum wage, the industry still managed to thrive, delighting diners of all stripes. In no particular order, and in a highly subjective list, these are a few of the top stories that hit hardest in the D.C. food and drink scene in 2024.
Her Diner Rises
When one diner door closes, another diner door opens. After 25 years as an LGBTQ and Adams Morgan landmark, Duplex Diner ended its run.
On July 31, Duplex Diner owners Mark Hunker and Jeff McCracken closed the bar-restaurant and soon announced the potential for a new location in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The duo purchased the spot in 2014 from previous owner and developer Erich Hirshfield, who initially launched Duplex Diner in 1998.
The Diner’s general manager, Kelly Laczko, quickly moved to take over the location, imbuing it with a refreshed spirit while maintaining nods to the community-centric atmosphere beloved in the past, and giving it a new name: Her Diner. Laczko, along with wife, Kethida Laczko, improved the interior with a vibrant, modern facelift that built on the industrial-chic vibe of Duplex.
Laczko also kept a menu mainstay: the (In)famous, beachy squeezes most popular in lemon, as well as orange and grapefruit. Tater tots and meatloaf also remain, as well as some beloved events, like weekly trivia and drag shows. She’s dedicated one of the bathrooms to Beyonce; the rest of the restaurant is dedicated to her customers grateful that the Diner has been reborn.
Political Patties Falls
Another gay bar closure did not have as felicitous of an ending. Last summer, Dirty Goose, a tri-level bar on U Street, closed after eight years. Co-owners Justin Parker and Daniel Honeycutt also run nearby Shakers. Dirty Goose became a nightlife mainstay, first focusing on martinis and cocktails, and later moving to DJ sets, dancing, and a rooftop popular on weekends. “Goose,” as it is popularly known, had a strong impact: it started a mini-nightlife trend at the corner of 9th and U Streets, as Kiki opened soon after, followed by Shakers.
In its place, however, was not another gay bar. Owners Sydney Bradford and Andrew Benbow opened a bar called Political Pattie’s in September just a few days after Goose closed in an attempt to fashion a sports bar – bipartisan watering hole. Reaction was swift: first for taking over the space of a popular institution, then painting over its rainbow with a donkey and elephant, as well as for bad-pun, politically themed cocktail names. The bar never overcame the internet’s backlash and nationwide bad press. It closed less than three months later, in December. As of press time, the space remains vacant.
A Starr is Born – Again
Stephen Starr continues his romp through the D.C. restaurant scene. Starr, based in Philadelphia, owns one of the most popular restaurants in the city, Le Diplomate. The tireless restaurateur has since opened several additional concepts, including El Presidente and St. Anselm. This year, Starr debuted Pastis, a near-copy of the French, celebrity-focused restaurant in Manhattan. It completes a Union Market trio of Starr restaurants, where the aforementioned two are located. Pastis was co-produced by another New York-based restaurateur, Keith McNally, who opened a separate new restaurant in December of this year, Minetta Tavern.
Starr, however, was not done dotting the District with destinations. Partnering with celebrated West Coast-based chef Nancy Silverton, the two refashioned the former Dean & Deluca space on M Street into the Italian destination of Osteria Mozza (there is another location of Osteria Mozza in LA). Silverton here has taken the helm of the giant, gilded, two-story space, fronted by a specialty market and centered around a circular marble bar from which drinks and cheese will flow.
Starr, with two restaurant openings this year, has his hands full, but is not yet done: Starr is set to soon take over and reopen The Occidental downtown.
Rafidi Rules
The Yellow Brick Road is paved with pastries, hummus, and sumac for Michael Rafidi, the award-winning chef of Michelin-starred Albi and bakery Yellow. This year, Rafidi opened the upstairs-level La’Shukran in Union Market, a neo-Bistro inspired by a bit of Beirut and a bit of the 1960s. With fewer than 40 seats, it’s an intimate lounge with DJs dropping beats from across the Arab world, and mixologists pouring innovative concoctions featuring Levantine ingredients like arak and sumac. Dishes run from hummuses to escargot to date-barbecued mushrooms. Rafidi’s Yellow cafes are open in Georgetown and the ground floor below La’Shukran. The Union Market location just launched “All the Kebabs”, an afternoon-evening menu of pitas, mezze, and yes, kebabs, to complement the morning-time pastries. Rafidi continues to push beyond boundaries in his exploration of savory, sweet, and drinks from the Middle East and beyond.
Out local actor leaving D.C. to study directing
