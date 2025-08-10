Real Estate
How school districts influence real estate
Prices, demand, neighborhood growth tied to a quality education
When it comes to buying or selling a home, one of the most powerful and consistent influences on property values is the local school system. Whether or not buyers have children, the quality of nearby schools can significantly shape real estate prices, demand, and neighborhood growth. For sellers, a desirable school district can mean quicker sales and higher offers. For buyers, especially those with families, finding the right home often begins with finding the right school.
Numerous studies show that homes in top-rated school districts tend to command higher prices than comparable homes in areas with lower-performing schools. This is largely due to demand, since families are often willing to pay a premium for a home or pay higher property taxes to ensure their children have access to quality public education without the need for private tuition.
Even buyers without children frequently consider school ratings when purchasing. That’s because homes in strong school districts tend to hold their value better and appreciate more reliably over time. Schools contribute to neighborhood stability, lower crime rates, and active community involvement — all appealing features for homeowners and investors alike.
In areas where school districts are a major draw, homes can cost anywhere from 10% to 30% more than comparable homes just outside the school zone. While higher prices can be problematic for some buyers, this dynamic also means that homes in top school zones are more resilient during market downturns.
For buyers who don’t yet have school-aged children (or aren’t planning to), the school district still matters. If you eventually sell the home, the same factors that made it desirable when you bought it will likely apply to future buyers. If you’re looking for rental income, homes near desirable schools tend to attract stable, long-term tenants.
Whatever your situation, it’s also worth considering future redistricting plans, new school construction, or demographic shifts that could influence school performance and boundaries.
The impact of schools on real estate can play out differently in urban and suburban settings. In many cities, there’s wide variation in school quality even within the same district. Buyers may choose a specific city block or neighborhood solely to be zoned for a sought-after school.
In suburban areas, entire towns may be known for their public-school systems, drawing families from across a region. These communities often have higher property taxes, but those taxes fund the schools that make the area so desirable. It’s a cycle that tends to reinforce itself: better schools lead to higher home prices, which lead to more resources for schools.
If your property is not in a top-rated district, ask your agent to focus on marketing alternative educational opportunities that you may know about, like charter schools, private institutions, or proximity to reputable early childhood education centers or magnet programs.
While our multiple listing service can auto-populate the names of area schools, real estate agents are often asked for advice about them, but offering opinions or recommendations can be risky and even unethical. By making judgments or sharing personal views on schools, an agent could unintentionally influence a buyer’s decisions in a way that violates fair housing laws or creates the appearance of bias, since school ratings or reputations are sometimes tied to demographic factors.
Additionally, what makes a “good” school is highly subjective. One buyer may prioritize academic performance, while another may value arts programs, diversity, or emotional support services. Instead of giving advice, agents should direct clients to objective, third-party resources like school district websites.
Independent rating platforms like GreatSchools.org and Niche.com have made school performance data widely accessible to prospective buyers. These platforms rank schools based on test scores, graduation rates, college readiness, teacher quality, and parent/student reviews; however, a high score does not necessarily reflect the full experience a child will have at a school. Visiting schools, talking to local parents, and considering extracurricular offerings, diversity, and social support programs can offer a more complete picture.
Understanding how schools affect real estate and how real estate affects options for education is essential for making the best possible decision when it comes to buying or selling a home. Whether you’re a parent prioritizing education or a potential homeowner or investor focused on value, schools are a critical and often underestimated piece of the real estate puzzle.
Also, choosing a home based on school quality isn’t just about the current moment. It’s a long-term investment in both your family’s future and your financial portfolio. Ultimately, while you can renovate kitchens and finish basements, you cannot move a home into a different school zone, so remember that the age-old phrase, “location, location, location,” also applies when it comes to schools.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
6 cities where you can retire with Pride
LGBTQ-affirming options from Rehoboth to Santa Fe
Are you thinking about retirement?
For many LGBTQ individuals, retirement isn’t just a time to slow down—it’s a chance to truly live out loud. After decades of building careers, relationships, and communities, LGBTQ retirees deserve more than just sunshine and savings—we deserve spaces where we are celebrated, protected, and empowered to be ourselves. Yet even in 2025, choosing the right place to retire means navigating unique concerns: Will I feel safe holding my partner’s hand? Are there inclusive healthcare providers? Is this community welcoming?
Fortunately, a growing number of cities across the U.S. are answering the call, offering not just scenic views and affordable living, but strong legal protections, vibrant LGBTQ networks, and real estate professionals who understand the needs of our community. These cities include:
1. Palm Springs, Calif.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Palm Springs has long been a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ individuals. With nearly 40% of the population identifying as LGBTQ, it’s one of the most inclusive cities in the U.S. The city hosts LGBTQ events year-round, including Palm Springs Pride and the White Party.
Key Features:
- Robust LGBTQ community and social scene
- Wide range of LGBTQ-friendly housing options
- Exceptional healthcare and retirement communities
- Strong anti-discrimination protections
Real Estate Tip: Work with an LGBTQ+ real estate agent through GayRealEstate.com to navigate the competitive market and find the right retirement home tailored to your needs.
2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and active LGBTQ population, Fort Lauderdale has become a magnet for LGBTQ retirees. The Wilton Manors neighborhood, in particular, is one of the most LGBTQ friendly in the nation.
We have chosen Wilton Manors to be our national headquarters for Gayrealestate.com
Key Features:
- LGBTQ senior centers and resources
- No state income tax
- Year-round warm climate
- Diverse real estate options from condos to waterfront homes
Real Estate Tip: Florida’s housing market can be dynamic — seek guidance from a gay-friendly Realtor who understands the community’s unique needs and can help avoid discriminatory pitfalls.
3. Asheville, N.C.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Asheville combines natural beauty with progressive values. It’s a small city with a big heart and a surprisingly large LGBTQ presence. The cost of living is relatively affordable, and the arts and food scenes are thriving.
Key Features:
- LGBTQ-inclusive city policies
- Accessible outdoor activities for healthy aging
- Tight-knit and supportive LGBTQ+ community
- Low-key retirement with cultural richness
Real Estate Tip: Asheville offers charming craftsman homes and eco-conscious developments perfect for retirees looking to downsize or simplify their lives.
4. Portland, Ore.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Progressive, creative, and inclusive — Portland embraces diversity. It offers excellent healthcare, green spaces, and a politically active LGBTQ community.
Key Features:
- Strong city-level anti-discrimination protections
- LGBTQ+-friendly healthcare facilities
- LGBTQ+ resource centers and advocacy groups
- Walkable neighborhoods and green spaces
Real Estate Tip: Look for neighborhoods like Alberta Arts or Sellwood for peaceful, inclusive retirement living. Connect with LGBTQ+ real estate agents through GayRealEstate.com to find the right fit.
5. Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Why It’s a Top Pick: This coastal town has a long history as a welcoming destination for LGBTQ vacationers and retirees. It’s charming, safe, and close-knit — ideal for low-key beachside living.
Key Features:
- Long-standing LGBTQ presence
- Coastal living without Florida’s heat or crowds
- No state sales tax
- Active LGBTQ cultural scene, especially during the summer
Real Estate Tip: Waterfront and walkable properties are popular — an LGBTQ-friendly Realtor can help you navigate seasonal pricing fluctuations.
6. Santa Fe, N.M.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Santa Fe offers spiritual tranquility, art, and culture in a warm and welcoming desert landscape. It’s increasingly recognized for its LGBTQ-friendly community and relaxed lifestyle.
Key Features:
- Diverse spiritual and cultural scene
- Affordable cost of living compared to coastal cities
- Mild climate for aging adults
- Smaller-town charm with progressive values
Real Estate Tip: Adobe-style homes and age-in-place designs are in demand. Tap into inclusive real estate services to find homes that meet your accessibility needs.
Navigating Real Estate with Confidence
For LGBTQ retirees, it’s important to work with professionals who understand the community’s specific needs and legal concerns. From ensuring your rights are protected during the home buying process to helping you find LGBTQ+-friendly neighborhoods, an LGBTQ+ real estate agent can be a key ally.
At GayRealEstate.com, we connect LGBTQ+ individuals with gay realtors and lesbian real estate agents in every city listed above and beyond. Whether you’re buying your first retirement home or selling a long-time family property, you deserve an inclusive, respectful experience.
What to look for in an LGBTQ-friendly retirement destination:
- Legal Protections: Look for states and cities with strong anti-discrimination laws protecting sexual orientation and gender identity in housing.
- LGBTQ+ Healthcare Access: Proximity to inclusive healthcare providers who respect your identity and relationships.
- Community: A sense of belonging is vital. Look for local LGBTQ+ centers, events, and social groups.
- Affordability and Taxes: Understand property taxes, state income taxes, and affordability indexes.
- Safety and Comfort: Ensure you can live authentically and safely — free from bias or prejudice.
Retirement is your time to thrive — and choosing the right place can make all the difference. Whether you crave the sunshine of Palm Springs or the cozy charm of Asheville, there’s a perfect LGBTQ retirement destination waiting for you.
Let GayRealEstate.com, the trusted source for LGBTQ+ real estate representation for over 30 years, help guide your journey. Explore your options, connect with a gay or lesbian real estate agent, and start the next chapter of your life in a community that celebrates pride.
Scott Helms is president and owner of Gayrealestate.com.
Self-care a key resource when buying or selling a home
Massage, meditation apps can ease your mind during stressful times
Autumn is traditionally a busy time to search for homes. The period before the holidays start and after the heat of the summer, when vacations are over, kids are back in school, pools are closed, vacations have been taken, and life has a more predictable rhythm. (Whatever that means, these days.)
One could buy or sell, a house or condo, and be settled in their new home by the holidays. According to CNBC, prices are softening. When the interest rates remain higher, competition is not typically as steep. Homes may be sitting longer, so a buyer just might find the house they want and not compete for it. Sellers may still be able to find a buyer for their home if they really need to unload a property that no longer fits their needs or desire to have a fresh start.
In a market that is less competitive, it is important for a seller to have realistic expectations for how much they can get for their property. Often agents speak to their clients about a range of pricing. Think about the cost of plane tickets from one city to another. There is no “magic number” that the universe can guarantee. This is the risk inherent in buying a home. Uncertainty is the only thing in life that is guaranteed. On a positive note, even if a seller doesn’t receive as high an offer for their property as they had hoped, there is no rule stating they must accept an offer that feels too low. The final sales price of a home depends on multiple factors:
- How many people made it that week to see the house?
- How busy was the open house?
- How many people asked for disclosures?
- Is the house priced on the lower end of the range to attract more attention?
- Did a seller feel overconfident and price their home too high, meaning less people even clicked on the listing or went to the open house?
- There are realistic pricing options, and then there are ASPIRATIONAL pricing options.
- What websites is the house listed on? Is it a pocket listing, or fully viewable by everyone in the market?
A seller must remember that their favorite “friendsgivings” and dinner parties hosted in their home are their cherished memories, but they don’t add up to “$15,394 more of value” for the buyer. What does add value? New windows. A resurfaced roof. Newer electrical panels. Updated electrical outlets with GFCI safety features in the kitchen. Cleaned out light fixtures. Replaced light bulbs, some azaleas in the front yard, and maybe a few mums on the front porch in October. A home that looks welcoming, warm, clean, sparkles like new, and smells fresh.
Gratitude also goes a long way in a transaction. The very human propensity to think, “I could have gotten more if only…” can ruin the sense of satisfaction that comes with selling or enjoying a new property. The funny thing about gratitude, is that noticing the good things that happen each day trains the brain to see even more of them.
Lastly, buyers and sellers need to take care of themselves in the process. Big transitions can be stressful. Self-care such as scheduling a massage when the house hits the market, and the use of meditation apps to ease the thinking or ruminating can be immensely helpful. Relaxed brains are more effective brains. Most people want just as smooth of a transaction as does everyone else. Sometimes people need a minute (or an evening) to think. There are some transactions where the buyer and seller willingly exchanged more than just a house. They became friendly. They became resources for each other. They became willing to share their knowledge and thoughts. It became a collaborative process, and not an antagonistic one.
And for that, there is no monetary value.
Joseph Hudson is a referral agent with Metro Referrals. He can be reached at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
The benefits of multi-generational living
Financial relief, emotional support, deeper sense of connection
As housing prices rise and caregiving needs evolve, many families are turning to multi-generational or “sandwich” living — where two or more adult generations, often including grandparents and grandchildren, share a single household. This way of living can offer financial relief, emotional support, and a deeper sense of connection; however, for it to work well, thoughtful planning is essential. Here’s how to arrange your home to accommodate multiple generations while preserving privacy, comfort, and harmony.
Before rearranging furniture or knocking down walls, start by identifying who will be living in the home and what their needs may be. Having these conversations early helps avoid misunderstandings and ensures the space supports each person’s lifestyle.
Create a list of priorities:
- Privacy: Who will need private bedrooms, entrances, or bathrooms? Will teenagers want more privacy than younger children? Do adult children need work-from-home spaces?
- Accessibility: Are there physical limitations that will require modifications? Do elderly members require features like handrails, walk-in showers, or ramps?
- Shared Space: Where will the family gather? How will the kitchen, dining, and laundry spaces be shared? Will the yard support both playtime and entertaining?
Designating separate zones for each generation is key to avoiding tension. If possible, assign each family unit its own bedroom and bathroom. For even more independence, consider creating small living suites with kitchenettes or separate entrances — often called “in-law suites” if they are not legal apartments.
In homes with less square footage, consider using furniture or partitions to create visual and functional separation. Folding screens, bookcases, or sliding doors can divide rooms without permanent construction.
Examples of private zones include finished basements with a bedroom and living area, converted garages or attics, separate upstairs/downstairs living areas, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in the backyard.
If older family members are moving in, making your home age-friendly is critical. If someone in the home has mobility issues, it’s worth consulting an occupational therapist or contractor who specializes in universal design. Even small upgrades can make a big difference in safety and comfort.
Accessibility modifications may incorporate:
• Grab bars in bathrooms
• Lever-style door handles
• Non-slip flooring
• Ramps or stairlifts
• Walk-in tubs or showers
• First-floor bedrooms and baths
The kitchen often becomes the most used — and crowded — space in a multi-generational household. If multiple people will be cooking, increase storage and consider adding a second refrigerator or a separate food prep area. Double sinks, oversized pantries, and ample seating can reduce conflict and keep things running smoothly.
Some families opt for two separate kitchens or a main kitchen with a smaller kitchenette. Even a mini-fridge, microwave, and coffee maker in a bedroom suite can provide added convenience and autonomy.
If adding a bathroom isn’t possible, streamline usage with schedules or by assigning each person a designated time for showering or grooming. Additional shelving and storage can help reduce clutter.
Where possible, create dual-vanity sinks or install pocket doors to allow separate areas for toilets and showers. These small changes can make it easier for multiple people to get ready at once.
Living under one roof doesn’t mean you have to hear everything that happens in the next room. Soundproofing walls, ceilings, or floors between private areas can improve everyone’s experience. Thick rugs, acoustic panels, and solid-core doors are simple ways to reduce noise.
While privacy matters, so does connection. Designate areas where the whole family can gather — like a large living room, dining table, or outdoor patio. These spaces can foster bonding across generations, host celebrations, and encourage communication.
Make sure these common areas are comfortable and versatile. Modular furniture, durable materials, and ample lighting go a long way in creating a welcoming environment.
No matter how well-designed your home is, living with extended family can be challenging without open communication. Discuss house rules early, including expectations for chores, parenting roles, quiet hours, and finances. Some families find it helpful to create a rotating chore chart or hold regular family meetings.
If your home renovations are significant, you may need building permits or zoning approval, especially for adding separate entrances or accessory units. It’s also wise to have clear agreements about shared expenses, home ownership, and caregiving responsibilities. Consider involving a lawyer or financial adviser to help protect relationships and provide different levels of care in the long term.
Multi-generational living can be a rewarding and cost-effective arrangement, offering opportunities for deeper family connections and shared responsibilities. With thoughtful planning, honest conversations, and a flexible approach to space design, your home can support every generation comfortably and with dignity. Whether you’re accommodating aging parents, adult children, or younger family members, setting up your home with intention will pave the way for a harmonious household.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
