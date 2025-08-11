Cluck off! Why we’re protesting Chick-fil-A’s UK invasion

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made bringing the Commanders back to D.C. her goal since she became mayor 10 years ago. With a 9-3 win on the Council’s first vote, that goal is now in sight. But the mayor put together a deal with the new owners of the Commanders that is more than a new stadium. It is the development of 180 acres the mayor had transferred to D.C. from Congress after much hard work. It is a domed stadium, housing (including affordable housing), green spaces, parks, a sportsplex for the children of D.C., a hotel, and a new supermarket for the people of Ward 7, and more. There will be more adjustments to the legislation, then a second vote in September. When that passes, and it will, and the mayor signs the legislation, it goes to the Hill for a 30-day review. This will be a huge win for all the people of D.C.

The passage of this legislation will mean thousands of construction jobs, many of them union jobs, and permanent jobs for D.C. residents, all on land that has been lying fallow for years. Step one will be the demolition of the old rusting RFK Stadium. All this will happen because of a singular focus by the mayor, working with Congress to get the land, and then dealing with the City Council, to get it over the finish line.

Some will say the final deal is different than the original one the mayor and the team negotiated. They knew when it was presented to the Council that there isn’t a politician who doesn’t want their stamp on a deal like this. They want the right to claim they added something, and they did. Good for them. Thank you to Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and Council member Kenyan McDuffie (at-large), for leading the negotiations. The changes are good. It was interesting to watch the D.C. Council as it debated the iteration of the RFK legislation for their first vote. There was Robert White (at-large), who was clearly trying to speak to those he hoped would eventually elect him mayor, as he introduced his four amendments. He was the only member to introduce amendments. Three were voted down and one withdrawn. The other two no votes, Nadeau (Ward 1) and Frumin (Ward 3), should be defeated when they are next up for reelection, as they clearly don’t understand the future economy of the District.

The majority on the Council understood the total budget, including the RFK site legislation, sent to them by the mayor, came to grips with the changing economy and the fact less money is being collected from existing sources — some as a result of the felon firing thousands of federal workers, causing countless downtown businesses to suffer, or close. This compounded the issue of downtown office buildings standing partially empty since the pandemic. They came up with some compromises including how to deal with Initiative 82, the minimum wage for tipped workers. On initiative 83, ranked choice voting, and open primaries, they funded ranked choice voting, but not open primaries. They are still dealing with the RENTAL act the Mayor sent them. Despite amendments, the bulk of the budget the mayor sent to the Council is intact.

The mayor was clear: her budget proposal and RFK site development legislation, are based on D.C. having to relook at its long-term economic outlook. How will the city raise enough revenue to fund the programs needed by the poor and low-income residents? How will the city fund Medicaid, SNAP, and so many others programs like housing vouchers? Or find the funds to continue to pay for schools, police, fire, and all other basic services? There is a limit to how much you can raise taxes on the wealthy without seeing them leave the District. The mayor has rightly looked at sports as one way to bring more revenue to the district. Fans who buy tickets eat in our restaurants, stay in our hotels, spend money in our shops. Millions come out to our major sports arenas. We have seen what a catalyst Nationals Stadium was for the surrounding area, Capital Center for downtown, and Audi field where it is located. That is what the new stadium, and the other plans for the 180-acre RFK site, will do for that area. The domed stadium allows for much more than just football. It will host concerts, conventions, and other special events. If it weren’t for the excitement around the proposed new stadium, D.C. wouldn’t be hosting the 2027 NFL draft, which will bring a million people to D.C. and fill hotels and restaurants for four days. D.C. will finally have a venue for a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift concert. There will be a Super Bowl in the District’s future. I am confident the majority of the Council recognizes all this, as they move from the half-yard line, to a touchdown, with their second vote.

Then, the focus will change to holding the District government, and the team, to the commitments they have made. Five years from now, in 2030, when the first Commanders’ game is played in a new domed stadium, and there is building on the rest of the site, there will be a lot of cheering.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.