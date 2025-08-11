Man with Trump sign charged again after alleged attack at Baltimore queer event

As Baltimore Pride celebrates 50 years of LGBTQ history in their “50 Shades of Pride” events from June 9-15, they’re focused on mobilizing and taking action.

“When we think back to the history of Baltimore Pride, it is one of the most central pride movements of LGBT and black liberation, and so this year will be very different,” FreeState Justice Advocacy, Policy, and Partnerships Director Ronnie Taylor said. “In a time where federally, we are under attack and dealing with so much, I think this will be a really amazing way for our federal, state, and local individuals to be able to come together and be amongst the community we serve.”

Taylor said she’s excited to be part of the events leading up to the Baltimore Pride Parade that showcase the LGBTQ community. She said celebrating 50 years of history is a way for her to pay homage to her “transcestors” and ancestors who fought hard in Baltimore and Maryland to ensure equality for all.

“For me, personally, acknowledging, and celebrating 50 Years of Baltimore pride is monumental,” Taylor said. “And knowing that we’ve only taken two years off based on COVID-19 mandates to be able to come together … is going to be really monumental.”

For Taylor, one of her personal goals for the “50 Shades of Pride” celebration in upcoming years is to have a summit or conference where Pride is not just acknowledged, but talked about regarding policies and safety agendas.

“We need to be able to have a space to talk about legislation, and we need to be able to have a space for all to feel like (the LGBTQ community) is included in their decision-making process on the federal, state, and city-wide level,” Taylor said. “And so this will be a way for our elected officials to be able to come together and hear from community members.”

Taylor added that mobilization and activation in the community are needed now more than ever.

“We see it on a federal level. We are not protected right now in what we have,” Taylor said. “All we have is each other. And you know, none of us should be sitting back and waiting for someone to come and save us, as we are the saviors of ourselves.”

Taylor said having a space to “break bread” and party in the streets to celebrate Pride is amazing, but Pride organizations’ initiatives go beyond that.

FreeState Justice and the Pride Center of Maryland have created a trans advocacy care initiative that will be released and marketed to engage with community members throughout Baltimore’s Pride festival, according to Taylor.

“We have to stop moving in cycles,” Taylor said. “(When) we’re talking about community work and mobilization and activation … we wouldn’t be here with it without it being for each other. Overall, collectively, let’s do the work and get it done.”