Delaware’s first openly gay elected official dies at 66

John Brady, the first openly gay elected official in Delaware, passed away in his home on Aug. 10 at age 66 after battling a long illness.

Brady was a deputy attorney general and was elected to three Sussex County offices: register in chancery, recorder of deeds, and clerk of the peace.

While clerk of the peace, Brady performed the first legal same-sex marriages in the state starting in July 2013. He told a local radio station just last week that he performed more than 400 marriages in his four-year term.

“John married my husband and me on the beach in Rehoboth 11 years ago,” said Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff. “He took great time and care in crafting our nuptials. It was a beautiful moment we will never forget. John was a pioneer for the LGBTQ community in Delaware, a dedicated public servant, and a gentleman. He will be missed.”

The day before he passed away on Aug. 9, former Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf and former Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long presented Brady with Delaware’s highest civilian honor for individuals who meet a high standard for community service, the Order of the First State.

Brady retired in 2024 after 32 years as a member of the Delaware Bar and 16 as a state employee. He was also active in the Eagle Scouts, working as a Scout leader and professional scouter. He received the Founder’s Award in 2023, one of the highest honors.

“Delaware mourns the passing of John Brady, a true public servant, trailblazer, and dear friend to many,” Gov. Matt Meyer wrote in a statement on Aug 11. “From his dedication to justice and service through the law to the barriers he broke as Delaware’s first openly gay elected official, John fought with compassion to improve our state and touched countless lives in the process. Lauren’s and my prayers are with John’s family and friends, as we all mourn his passing and celebrate his extraordinary life.”