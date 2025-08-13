National
After targeting youth, state lawmakers now going after the rights of LGBTQ adults
Legislators are also teeing up challenges to same-sex marriage
The proliferation of anti-LGBTQ bills proposed by state legislatures across the country, which ticked up dramatically in 2021 and has since increased year-over-year, looks different in 2025.
Efforts that once focused on school sports and pediatric gender care have now broadened, as many advocates warned they would, to target adult life and the legal scaffolding of hard-won freedoms like same-sex marriage.
LGBTQ issues remain fraught political battlegrounds, but the fight has shifted to driver’s licenses, hospital policies, state-worker speech rules, and even marriage licenses — exposing these communities to greater risk of civil-rights violations.
This shift comes at a moment when legal avenues for challenging discrimination by state governments or the Trump-Vance administration have narrowed significantly, even as rhetorical and political attacks intensify.
The new types of bills
By the numbers, this year is shaping up to be the worst in recent memory. The ACLU tracked 520 anti-LGBTQ bills in 2023, 533 in 2024, and by February the organization had already logged 339, an accelerated pace for 2025.
Predictably, these legislative efforts are clustered in conservative places like Texas, where state lawmakers teed up 32 anti-trans bills on the first day of pre-filing for 2025, as GLAAD noted.
At the same time, however, the group reports that the year kicked off with similar activity in far bluer statehouses located in places like Massachusetts, Colorado, and New York.
The new crop of bills share some distinguishing features. For instance, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, and Illinois are considering (or have enacted, in Alabama’s case) proposals to adopt restrictive definitions of sex and gender.
Not only does the establishment of a legal definition for gender based on a fixed binary that must be determined by one’s sex at birth exclude the recognition of people who are trans or have other gender diverse identities, but it also carries significant downstream impacts.
President Donald Trump has already demonstrated how this can work. Issued on the first day of his second term, his Executive Order 14168 recast “sex” across all federal policy as a fixed category that is limited to “male” or “female,” defined at “conception,” and unchangeable.
Pursuant to the order, the administration mandated that agencies replace all mention of “gender” with “sex,” strip gender self-identification options from passports, and halt funding for anything deemed “gender ideology,” including gender‑affirming care.
With respect to restrictions on gender markers on passports and official documents, the consequences for Americans who are not cisgender are far-reaching, touching areas of their lives from housing to employment and travel.
Georgia, meanwhile, previewed how conservative lawmakers can restrict guideline-directed best practices medical interventions for not just transgender youth, but adults as well, with a bill introduced this year that would bar coverage by state employees’ health benefits plans.
Georgia has also enacted a law prohibiting all gender-affirming care (hormones, surgeries, and even personal funding of such care) for incarcerated individuals in state prisons, which came after Trump’s executive order requiring the Bureau of Prisons to halt funding for these treatments and move trans women inmates into men’s facilities.
Broadened healthcare restrictions did not necessarily start this year, however. Florida passed a law in 2023, for example, that requires trans adults to receive in-person, state-approved informed consent for gender-affirming care, while banning nurse practitioners and telehealth delivery of such treatments, thereby limiting access for patients.
Following years of conservative activism focused on censoring pro-LGBTQ speech from schools — banning books and other materials with gay or trans characters or themes; restricting classroom instruction on matters of sexual orientation and gender identity — some states have taken a new tack in 2025: protecting anti-LGBTQ speech.
Once again, the scope of these efforts now extends beyond educational institutions and their focus is broadened from youth to youth and adults.
Montana’s Free to Speak Act, enacted in May, protects students and public employees from being disciplined for refusing to use a person’s preferred name or pronouns, establishing a private right of action allowing affected individuals to sue for injunctive relief, monetary damages, and attorney fees.
Lawmakers in Florida are going even further with a proposal that would bar public employers from requiring the use of trans individuals’ preferred pronouns, remove “nonbinary” as an option on state job applications, and make LGBTQ+ cultural competence training optional rather than mandatory.
Marriage equality under fire
On Monday, news outlets around the world reported on the return of Kim Davis. The thrice divorced former Kentucky county clerk has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear her case, which seeks to overturn the High Court’s precedent setting ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that established marriage equality as the law of the land in 2015.
Some legal experts believe the gambit is a long shot. Others are less confident, pointing to the establishment of a 6-3 conservative supermajority in October 2020 and Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring statement in the 2022 decision overturning abortion rights, where he expressed interest in revisiting the marriage decision.
In what may be a harbinger of another battle over same-sex marriage, or a sign that the matter was never settled in the first place, five states this year have considered non-binding resolutions asking the justices to overturn Obergefell: South Dakota, North Dakota, Idaho, Michigan, and Montana.
Other measures have been more concrete. In Tennessee and several other states, lawmakers introduced “covenant marriage” bills defining marriage as a union between “one male and one female” with heightened divorce restrictions — a move that would effectively exclude same-sex couples from that marital track. While none have yet been passed or enacted, they illustrate how legislatures can reshape marriage law without directly challenging Obergefell.
Such bills raise a potential clash with the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation passed during the Biden-Harris administration that requires states to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere but does not require them to issue licenses.
Featured Local Savings
State Department
LGBTQ people ‘erased’ from State Department’s 2024 human rights report
Document released Tuesday after months of delay
Advocacy groups on Tuesday sharply criticized the removal LGBTQ-specific references from the State Department’s 2024 human rights report.
The report, which the State Department released on Tuesday, does not reference Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Law and the impact it has had on the country’s LGBTQ community since President Yoweri Museveni signed it in 2023. The report, however, does note Ugandan government officials “reportedly committed acts of sexual violence.”
“NGOs reported police medical staff subjected at least 15 persons to forced anal examinations following their arrests,” it reads. “Opposition protesters stated security forces used or threatened to use forced anal examinations during interrogations.”
Uganda is among the dozens of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized. Authorities in the African country often use so-called anal tests to determine whether someone has engaged in homosexuality.
The report does not mention that Brazil has the highest number of reported murders of transgender people in the world. It does, however, note the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2024 “undermined democratic debate by restricting access to online content deemed to ‘undermine democracy,’ disproportionately suppressing the speech of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro as well as journalists and elected politicians, often in secret proceedings that lacked due process guarantees.”
The report says there “were no credible reports of significant human rights abuses” in Hungary in 2024, even though Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government continued its anti-LGBTQ rights crackdown. The report does note Russian authorities last year “invoked a law prohibiting the distribution of ‘propaganda on nontraditional sexual relations’ to children.”
The State Department’s 2023 human rights report specifically notes a Russian law “prohibited gender transition procedures and gender-affirming care … and authorities used laws prohibiting the promotion of ‘non-traditional sexual relations’ to justify the arbitrary arrest of LGBTQI+ persons.” The 2023 report also cites reports that “state actors committed violence against LGBTQI+ individuals based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, particularly in Chechnya” and “government agents attacked, harassed, and threatened LGBTQI+ activists.”
“There were instances of non-state actor violence targeting LGBTQI+ persons and of police often failing to respond adequately to such incidents,” it adds.
The 2024 report does not mention Thai lawmakers last year approved a bill that extended marriage rights to same-sex couples. Gays and lesbians began to legally marry in the country in January.
Jessica Stern, the former special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights under the Biden-Harris administration who co-founded the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice, during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday said she and her colleagues “expected (the report) to be bad.”
“When we saw what the administration released, the truth is we were shocked and horrified,” said Stern.
Stern added the Trump-Vance administration “has erased or watered-down entire categories of abuse against people of African descent, indigenous people, Roma people, members of other marginalized racial and ethnic communities, workers, women and girls, and LGBTQI+ people.”
“It is deliberate erasure,” said Stern.
The Council for Global Equality in a statement condemned “the drastic restructuring and glaring omission of violence and abuse targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) persons in the U.S.”
“We denounce the Trump administration’s efforts to politicize the State Department’s annual human rights reports by stripping longstanding references to human rights abuses targeting LGBTQI+ and other marginalized groups,” said Mark Bromley, the group’s co-chair.
Gay U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), who chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus, echoed Bromley and Stern.
“Omitting the persecution of LGBTQI+ people from the human rights reports doesn’t erase the abuse, violence, and criminalization our community is facing around the world — it condones it,” said Takano in a statement.
“Erasing our community from these reports makes it that much harder for human rights advocates, the press, and the American people to be aware of the abuses LGBTQI+ people are facing worldwide,” he added.
Congress requires the State Department to release a human rights report each year. Foggy Bottom usually releases it in the spring.
Politico in March reported the Trump-Vance administration planned to cut “sections about the rights of women, the disabled, the LGBTQ+ community, and more” from the human rights report. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, who President Donald Trump has nominated to become deputy representative at the U.N., on Tuesday during her last press briefing defended the report and the delay in releasing it.
“We weren’t going to release something compiled and written by the previous administration,” said Bruce. “It needed to change based on the point of view and the vision of the Trump administration, and so those changes were made.”
“It certainly promotes, as does our work, a respect for human rights around the globe,” added the former Fox News contributor who has described herself as a “gay woman.”
The Council for Global Equality and Democracy Forward has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. A press release notes it is “seeking the release of additional information … including any instructions provided by political appointees to strip references to abuses against LGBTQI+ persons from the reports.”
“The reports make LGBTQI+ persons and other minorities invisible and, in so doing, they undermine the human rights landscape that protects all of us,” said Bromley.
“Erasing our community from these reports makes it that much harder for human rights advocates, the press, and the American people to be aware of the abuses LGBTQI+ people are facing worldwide,” added Takano. “Failing to rectify this censorship will have real — and potentially deadly — consequences for LGBTQI+ people, including both for those who travel abroad from the U.S. and for LGBTQI+ people in countries whose leadership no longer need to worry about consequences for their human rights abuses. The State Department must reverse course and restore the LGBTQI+ section to these reports.”
A State Department spokesperson told the Washington Blade the “information included in the 2024 reports has been restructured and streamlined for better utility and accessibility, and to be more responsive to the legislative mandate for the (human rights report.)”
“The result directly addresses the reporting requirements as laid out in statute as well as being more streamlined, objective, universal, and accessible to the American public,” said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson did not comment on the FOIA lawsuit the Council for Global Equality and Democracy Forward has filed.
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court asked to overturn landmark marriage equality ruling
Kim Davis is back with an appeal
A petition filed last month by former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis asks the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Obergefell v. Hodges, which established marriage equality as the law of the land in 2015.
Shortly after the decision, Davis was jailed for six days for refusing a marriage license to a gay couple on religious grounds. Her petition for writ of certiorari now asks the High Court to overturn a $100,000 jury verdict for emotional damages along with $260,000 for attorneys fees.
While she is considered one of the only Americans with legal standing to challenge the precedent, Davis’s appeal is considered a long shot by most legal experts, and it comes a few months after a federal appeals court panel decided she could not sue on First Amendment protections because “she is being held liable for state action.”
Legal protections for same-sex marriage are also codified into federal law with the Respect for Marriage Act, passed on a bipartisan basis under the Biden-Harris administration, which presents an additional hurdle for litigants seeking to overturn or narrow Obergefell.
However, the RFMA does not require states to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples if the 2015 ruling was revoked, only that they recognize valid same-sex (and interracial) marriages performed in other states.
“Not a single judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals showed any interest in Davis’s rehearing petition, and we are confident the Supreme Court will likewise agree that Davis’s arguments do not merit further attention,” William Powell, attorney for the Kentucky couple that sued Davis for damages, told ABC News in a statement.
At the same time, Lambda Legal reports that at least nine states have introduced legislation to block new marriage licenses for LGBTQ people or passed resolutions urging the Supreme Court to reverse Obergefell so far in 2025.
And in June, the Southern Baptist Convention voted to make a top priority of overturning “laws and court rulings, including Obergefell v. Hodges, that defy God’s design for marriage and family.”
In their petition, Davis’s attorneys wrote that “If there ever was a case of exceptional importance, the first individual in the Republic’s history who was jailed for following her religious convictions regarding the historic definition of marriage, this should be it.”
She is represented by the Liberty Counsel, a Christian impact litigation organization that has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
Washington
Trump to take control of MPD, deploy National Guard in D.C.
President and his administration say nation’s capital overrun with crime
President Donald Trump announced plans to wrest control of the Metropolitan Police Department and said he will dispatch 800 D.C. National Guard troops to patrol the city’s streets.
In a press conference Monday, the president — flanked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other administration officials — claimed the moves were necessary with Washington overrun by “bloodthirsty criminals” and “roving mobs of wild youth.”
Data shows violent crime is falling, not rising, in D.C. The city’s Metropolitan Police Department reported a 30-year low in 2024 with rates dropping by an additional 26 percent in early 2025, and homicides down 12 percent year-over-year.
A White House official said the takeover is supposed to last for 30 days. White House staff secretary Will Scharf said the president signed two executive orders Monday morning, the first using a section of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to place the city’s police department under federal control, and the second allowing Hegseth to deploy the National Guard.
Trump and the secretary said the military will be called in “if needed.”
Local officials disputed the president’s characterization of crime in Washington and objected to his takeover of policing in the city. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb called Trump’s actions “unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful,” pledging to “do what’s necessary to protect the rights and safety of District residents.”
During an interview on MSNBC Sunday, D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser said White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s claims that the nation’s capital was “more violent than Baghdad” were “hyperbolic and false.”
“We’re going to keep talking to the president, working with his people on the issues that are high priority for him,” Bowser said. “Now, if the priority is to show force in an American city, we know he can do that here. But it won’t be because there’s a spike in crime.”
At the same time, the mayor acknowledged that there was a spike in crime in 2023, when D.C. recorded its highest homicide total in more than two decades and saw significant increases in carjackings and other offenses. The city has continued to grapple with youth-involved crimes, particularly armed robberies and car thefts committed by teenagers.
The District’s LGBTQ residents are protected from discrimination under the tenets of the D.C. Human Rights Act, and from bias in the criminal justice system through the Metropolitan Police Department’s LGBT Liaison Unit.
A White House spokesperson declined to comment beyond the president’s statements on the MPD when asked whether the administration is considering any action that would affect the law or MPD’s LGBTLU.
Cesar Toledo, executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, which provides housing services for homeless LGBTQ youth, told the Blade “I’m definitely concerned about the future for the LGBTQ+ community here in the District.”
“Overall, we’ve been seeing an unprecedented scale of attacks on the community from the federal government,” Toledo said. “So, an overtake of the District of Columbia, which has long been a safe haven for members of our community, is definitely concerning.”
“This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back,” Trump said, adding that National Guard and law enforcement are “going to be allowed to do their job properly.”
Criminals “love to spit in the face of the police as the police are standing up there in uniform,” he said. “They’re standing and they’re screaming at him an inch away from their face, and then they start spitting in their face. And I said, ‘You tell them, you spit and we hit.’ And they can hit real hard.”
“This dire public safety crisis stems directly from the abject failures of the city’s local leadership,” the president said later during the press conference. “The radical left City Council adopted no cash bail, which has been a ‘disaster’ in ‘every place in the country’ that has enacted such a policy.
“We’re going to change the statute,” Trump promised, adding that he had spoken with Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about getting Congressional Republicans to vote in favor of re-instituting cash bail in Washington.
The effort “probably won’t get one Democrat vote, because they have no idea what they’re doing,” the president added. “That’s why they want men playing in women’s sports. That’s why they want transgender for everybody, everybody transgender, and they they just got walloped in an election, in a landslide, and they haven’t changed.”
He continued, “One thing I saw the other day, a certain gentleman who is a very well known politician, a Democrat, was fighting like hell that men should be allowed to play in women’s sports. They just don’t get it. They said it’s an 80-20 issue, and I think it’s a 97-to-three issue. And I don’t know who the three are. I’ve never heard anybody come — nobody’s ever come up to me, ‘sir, you have to let men play in women’s sports. You have to do it, sir.’ Nobody’s ever approached me. I don’t know where this issue even comes from.”
After targeting youth, state lawmakers now going after the rights of LGBTQ adults
LGBTQ people ‘erased’ from State Department’s 2024 human rights report
Delaware’s first openly gay elected official dies at 66
New queer bar Revolt to join D.C.’s thriving LGBTQ nightlife scene
Wanda Alston Foundation begins culinary program for LGBTQ youth
Report: State Department to remove LGBTQ references from human rights reports
Brighten up your Thursday with drag at Pitchers
Del. att’y gen’l among plaintiffs suing Trump over access to care for trans youth
Tammy Bruce nominated for deputy UN post
Out local actor leaving D.C. to study directing
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
State Department5 days ago
Report: State Department to remove LGBTQ references from human rights reports
-
Out & About4 days ago
Brighten up your Thursday with drag at Pitchers
-
Delaware4 days ago
Del. att’y gen’l among plaintiffs suing Trump over access to care for trans youth
-
State Department2 days ago
Tammy Bruce nominated for deputy UN post