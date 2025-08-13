D.C., it’s time to fight, for your right, to party

The felon in the White House is concerned with crime in D.C. He is a hypocrite in so many ways, and a liar in all he says. His method of dealing with this announcement was to line up a bunch of his more disgusting MAGA cronies, who now run federal government agencies, including the Justice Department, the FBI, and DEA, and tell the 700,000 people of the District of Columbia, with no previous consultation, he is federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department. He is also calling up the National Guard and could use other federal police forces.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will be the final say on police issues in D.C. Very scary. The felon piled lie upon lie at his press conference as he always does. There was no consultation or discussion of this with city leaders in advance of the felon’s announcement. I hope the 700,000 people in the District understand the mayor has no choice but to work with the felon in the White House. Since D.C. is not a state, and basically still under the thumb of Congress, the budget and all legislation go to them for final review and approval. Under the Home Rule charter the president also has a certain amount of control, including the ability to call up the National Guard. As the saying goes, we are ‘up shits creek.’

The last time the city lost control of its agencies was in 1995 when Congress voted for the ‘Control Board’. At that time D.C. was broke, in huge debt, and basic services weren’t being paid for. The Control Board bill, passed by a Republican Congress with Democratic support, was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. He appointed the five members of the board. He invited the mayor and City Council to be at the signing. The chair was Alice Rivlin, and the first executive director was John Hill, Jr. Both of whom I was honored to know. Having recently come out of jail, Marion Barry was serving his fourth term as mayor. The Control Board didn’t go out of business officially until 2001. But in 1998, with the election of Anthony Williams as mayor, Rivlin ceded back control of D.C. agencies to the mayor. Since that time D.C. has always had balanced budgets and even surpluses. Contrary to most states and cities, D.C. even has a fully funded retirement fund.

So, what the felon in the White House is doing today has so much less merit than what Clinton signed, and has not been thought out at all. While the D.C. Police Chief, Pamala Smith, and the current leadership of the department, will be there, they will not only be responsible to the mayor, but will have to work with Terry Cole, administrator of the DEA who Trump assigned to be the link between the AG and police. He will also work to coordinate all the other federal police coming into the District. Clearly, to accomplish anything, the feds coming in will need the knowledge of the MPD leadership.

Then there is the simple question to which there is no answer. How will the felon and his troops deal with what he perceives as out of control crime. That is not the case, but not one of his acolytes, who know better, would contradict him with the facts. If you ask most people in the District of Columbia what crime they fear the most, the overwhelming majority will say “gun violence.” Trump and his acolytes are National Rifle Association (NRA) supporters. When there is a mass shooting anywhere in the country, they are not willing to do anything but offer their ‘thoughts and prayers.’ That clearly won’t cure the gun problem in D.C. We have youth with guns, and illegal guns coming in from out of state. The felon says he will be tougher on youth crime, wanting to prosecute children over fourteen as adults. Ok, if it is murder most people likely won’t actually object to that. But we also have to look at the reason so many young people are out on the streets with nothing to do. Then there is the backlog of cases in the courts because the felon hasn’t nominated, and his acolytes in the Senate haven’t confirmed, D.C. judges. Guess the felon just woke up to that simple fact.

All this was done within the president’s authority as reported in Politico. “Trump said he was invoking a part of the law governing D.C. that allows the president to take control of the local police department on a temporary basis in an emergency. Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Terry Cole will be designated the Metropolitan Police Department’s leader, the president said. Trump can seize control of the District’s police for up to 48 hours without congressional approval and for up to 30 days if he sends a special notice to leaders of certain congressional committees. The provision, section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, has never been invoked before.”

So, for the next approximately 30 days we will have to deal with the felon and his minions. We will be seeing National Guard troops on our streets. Then it will be up to Congress if this fiasco continues. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair, James Comer (R-K.Y.), said he plans to hold a hearing with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D), and Attorney General Brian Schwalb (D) in September prompted by the felon’s announcement of federalizing the MPD. That will be an important hearing because by that time the president can no longer act in the same way without legislation from Congress. So, the coming weeks will be scary for the people of D.C. and difficult to deal with for our mayor and City Council. They will be walking a tightrope to keep Congress from taking more control of the District.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.