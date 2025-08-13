Federal Government
Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. police sparks outrage among LGBTQ leaders
Move threatens marginalized communities and undermines city’s autonomy
As President Donald Trump pushes forward with his takeover of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department using federal agents, local LGBTQ leaders are sounding the alarm.
Trump on Monday invoked Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act to “declare a crime emergency” in the District and began sending 800 National Guard troops to patrol the nation’s capital.
Multiple leaders in the District have criticized Trump for using misleading statistics to justify this power grab, one that will disproportionately impact Black, brown, and LGBTQ residents.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser initially tried to reframe Trump’s takeover as something that could benefit the District, saying to “make the most of the additional officer support that we have” during a Tuesday meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi. She later began to backtrack on that statement.
“This is a time where community needs to jump in and we all need to, to do what we can in our space, in our lane, to protect our city and to protect our autonomy, to protect our Home Rule, and get to the other side of this guy, and make sure we elect a Democratic House so that we have a backstop to this authoritarian push,” Bowser said in a virtual meeting with local leaders later that day.
One of those local leaders, Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker, called the Trump administration’s claims of “bloodthirsty criminals” and “roving mobs of wild youth” unsubstantiated and a distraction from “the bigger game in motion.”
In two separate Instagram posts, Parker — the District’s only openly LGBTQ Council member — called the move more about Trump “flexing” his power over a Democratic stronghold than fixing any issues of crime.
“The suggestion that crime is out of control is not supported by data,” Parker wrote Tuesday on his personal account, citing Department of Justice data from earlier this year showing the president’s claims are unsubstantiated. “Violent crime hit a 30-year low in 2024,” he continued, citing Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) data showing a 26% decrease in violent crime in the past year alone.
In another post, Parker called the tactic by the Trump administration a stark move that echoes the dictatorial takeovers of history.
“The raids today from those in power are derivatives of the instruments of power that have policed neighborhoods since the ’70s,” his second post said. “The ploy to seize capitals and collapse power traces back to colonial times and, more recently, Hungary and Turkey.”
The D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition, comprised of multiple organizations and advocates that fight for resources supporting LGBTQ residents — including trans people of color, low-income individuals, those with disabilities, and migrants — called this an “attack on D.C. autonomy.”
“This is a blatant violation of D.C.’s right to self-govern and a dangerous escalation rooted in political theater, not public safety,” the coalition’s official statement read. “We stand with local community leaders and other advocates fighting for D.C. to be free (including our evergreen fight for statehood), and all who reject this federal overreach… This move is not about safety, but about control and fear.”
The statement also echoed Council member Parker’s point that both federal and local data show a decline in violent crime despite massive budget cuts to the city prompted by Trump.
“Crime is down — the data is clear. And any attempts to combat the District’s issues were directly thwarted during the federal budget battles that forced our government to cut $1 billion from the local budget.”
The letter, sent to coalition members and supporters, explicitly called these actions anti-LGBTQ and anti-people of color.
“This kind of horrific federal overreach will inevitably cause the most irrevocable harm to our Black, brown, immigrant, and LGBTQ+ siblings — communities who already bear the brunt of systemic violence, over-policing, and underinvestment,” the email said.
“As LGBTQ+ advocates working to ensure equitable investment in our communities, we know that safety comes from housing, healthcare, and justice — and we will not demonize those most vulnerable in this city.”
Federal Government
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes remain high amid overall decline in violent crime
FBI reported data from its annual crime report Tuesday
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes remained high in 2024 despite the overall decline in violence and other crimes according to data from the FBI’s annual crime report that was released on Tuesday.
Attacks motivated by a victim’s sexual orientation comprised about 17 percent of all hate crimes last year while 4 percent were based on the victim’s gender identity. At the same time, local jurisdictions reported a decrease in all manner of crime, including including murder, violent crime, and motor vehicle thefts.
Responding to the news in a press release, the Human Rights Campaign called the finding “especially concerning” in light of efforts by the Trump-Vance administration, GOP allies in Congress, and Republican state lawmakers to “level legislative, administrative, and personal attacks against against LGBTQ+ people.”
“The FBI’s 2024 hate crime data has revealed a national emergency hiding in plain sight,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said. “Everyone deserves to be safe in this country and have the chance to thrive. But anti-equality politicians continue to spread lies about LGBTQ+ people, trying to push us out of more and more corners of society.”
“Those smears come with a cost,” she said. “The FBI has exposed a chilling reality: our community remains a target of violence — and that is unacceptable. LGBTQ+ people, just like everyone else, should be free to live our lives, pursue our careers and education, build our homes and pursue our American Dreams, without the threat of violence hanging over our heads.”
Robinson added, “This FBI data is clear: we need more support from our political leaders, not animosity and attacks that seek to demonize us.”
Federal Government
EEOC sued for refusing to enforce protections for trans workers
Lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward and the National Women’s Law Center
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and its acting chair, Andrea Lucas, were accused of failing to enforce protections for transgender workers in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Democracy Forward and the National Women’s Law Center.
In their complaint, the groups argue that the EEOC’s non-enforcement policy denies complainants’ access to the investigative processes, dismisses active cases brought on their behalf, and blocks payments to state and local civil rights agencies.
The EEOC is responsible for reviewing discrimination complaints against private employers with 15 or more employees or, in the case of age discrimination allegations, private employers with 20 or more employees.
Should the EEOC move forward with a formal investigation and attempts at mediation or conciliation with the employer are unsuccessful, the agency may issue a notice of right to sue and in some cases will file a lawsuit on behalf of the complainant.
Per a press release from Democracy Forward announcing the action, the agency is accused of acting unlawfully under Title VII, the Fifth Amendment’s Equal Protection guarantee, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the Bostock v. Clayton County precedent, a 2020 case where the U.S. Supreme Court held that employment discrimination under federal law includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, “confirming protections for LGBTQ+ workers that the EEOC had already recognized for nearly a decade.”
Specifically, according to the complaint, beginning in January the EEOC “halted the charge-investigation process for all charges tied to sexual orientation or gender identity,” then “moved to dismiss with prejudice its own employment discrimination lawsuits brought on behalf of transgender charging parties,” which “concerned transgender workers who had been subjected to egregious conditions in the workplace: slurs and grossly derogatory statements, graphic sexual comments and unwanted physical touching, misgendering, unfavorable shift changes, and termination after disclosing their gender identity—often in combination.”
Then, in April, “the EEOC directed that all charges of gender-identity discrimination be
categorically classified as meritless and suitable for dismissal” and “now, the EEOC purports to accept for processing only certain kinds of charges brought by transgender charging parties—standalone hiring, firing, and promotion claims—but no others.”
Under the EEOC’s “Trans Exclusion Policy,” the groups write, the agency has abandoned its “statutorily mandated charge-investigation process” for “all other charges tied to gender-identity discrimination, including harassment and the many other adverse employment actions outside of hiring, firing, and promotion, as well as retaliation claims.”
As noted in their complaint, President Donald Trump removed Commissioners Charlotte Burrows and Jocelyn Samuels from the EEOC before the end of their terms, leaving only the acting chair and Commissioner Kalpana Kotagal.
In the press release, Democracy Forward included a statement from the organization’s President and CEO Skye Perryman:
“For over 60 years, the EEOC’s mandate has been to protect workers from discrimination, not to pick and choose who is deemed worthy of protection based on political interference. The Trump-Vance administration’s unlawful effort to erase protections for transgender people is cruel, and a violation of the law and the Constitution. We are honored to be alongside our partners and clients to hold this administration accountable and ensure every worker is protected under the law.”
Federal Government
Education Department targets Va. school districts over bathroom policies
Investigation announced in February
The U.S. Department of Education on Friday said policies in five Northern Virginia school districts violate federal law by allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and other sex-segregated facilities that align with their gender identity.
The agency, which said the policies must be rescinded, announced investigations into the Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William County school districts in February, following a complaint by America First Legal, the group founded by deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
President Donald Trump’s second administration has argued trans-inclusive school policies violate Title IX, the federal civil rights law barring sex-based discrimination in educational institutions — a reversal of the approach taken under the Biden-Harris administration.
“Although this type of behavior was tolerated by the previous administration, it’s time for Northern Virginia’s experiment with radical gender ideology and unlawful discrimination to come to an end,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement.
The five districts include about a third of Virginia’s public school students, according to the Washington Post, which noted they “have previously fought efforts from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and others to dissolve policies supporting transgender students and have been vocal about decisions that they say are designed to create welcoming environments.”
Praising the agency’s announcement on Friday, Youngkin said, “These school divisions have been violating federal law, deliberately neglecting their responsibility to protect students’ safety, privacy and dignity, and ignoring parents’ rights.”
