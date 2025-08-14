Movies
Weird, wonderful ‘Boys Go to Jupiter’ an instant cult classic
Part coming-of-age story, part sci-fi mystery, part musical
Once upon a time, there was a world in which strange, surreal, counter-cultural cartoon features found fame, profit, and a loyal fan following on the “midnight movie” circuit.
The same little art-house theaters where “weirdo” audiences congregated weekly to see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” or showed up for screenings of the latest “filth” from John Waters also provided a venue for animated films that didn’t fit the family-friendly Disney mold; from the gritty X-rated titillations of “Fritz the Cat” to the psychedelic anti-fantasy of “Wizards” (both from independent filmmaker Ralph Bakshi) and the surreal sci-fi parable of the Euro-flavored “Fantastic Planet,” American audiences with a taste for entertainment that went against the grain of mainstream tastes were introduced to a whole new world of animation; boundaries were pushed, taboos were broken, and cartoons were definitely not just “kid stuff” anymore.
Nowadays, of course, all of those culture-shifting movies would have done a quick screening for award qualifications and then gone straight into the multiverse of streaming platforms to be enjoyed from the privacy and comfort of your own couch; and while it may be true that some of the communal joy of sharing your viewing experience with a crowd of similarly-minded strangers has been lost in the transition, it certainly provides more opportunities for modern-day animators to follow in the footsteps of those cult classic pioneers and find an audience for their own radical explorations of the art form – many of which would feel right at home on one of those old art-house screens.
Such a movie is “Boys Go to Jupiter,” which opened a theatrical release in New York on Aug. 8 and expands to other major cities this weekend. Written and directed by Julian Glander, it comes with established critical acclaim (thanks to its premiere at Tribeca and appearances at other high-profile film festivals) and a roster of voice talent that includes veteran comic and actress Janeane Garofalo, Tony-winner Cole Escola, and acclaimed writer/performer/artist Julio Torres; it also comes with a heavy dose of absurdity and cultural satire, as well as a visual style that perfectly captures the tech-driven world of gig workers, TikTok gurus, and corporate control in which it takes place.
Set in suburban Florida, it’s the story of Billy 5000 (voiced by Jack Corbett), a teen with a head for numbers and an absent mom. Once a star student, he’s now a high-school dropout, working as a courier for a food-delivery service called “Grubster” when he’s not “beatboxing” (or otherwise slacking off) with his friends. He’s got a plan, though; if he can exploit a glitch in the Grubster app and make a quick $5000, he can finally get his life “on track.” In the meantime, he’s stuck making deliveries to the assortment of misfits and crazy characters (voiced by Escola, Torres, and Joe Pera, among others) who populate his town.
Things start to get interesting, however, when a chance delivery to the Dolphin Groves Orange Juice headquarters leads to a surprise encounter with his high school crush, Rozebud (Miya Folick), whose mother is none other than Dr. Dolphin (Garofalo), the mysterious CEO of the company. It also leaves him carrying a stowaway in his backpack – an otherworldly creature named Donut, who may or may not be connected in some way to the secretive NASA “dolphin experiments” tied to the company’s origins, and who seemingly has powers Dr. Dolphin is desperate to control. Will Billy’s strangely endearing new companion prove to be the ace in the hole he needs to jump start his sure-to-be-promising rise to financial success? Will Dr. Dolphin be able to teach the rebellious Rozebud the skills she will need to take over her Orange Juice Empire when the time comes? And what about that other mysterious creature being sighted around the town – a strange, glowing, wormlike entity named Glarba (Tavi Gevinson)? Does she have anything to do with what’s happening here? Or is she just some foodie tourist from another dimension?
Part coming-of-age story, part sci-fi mystery, and part musical (there are 9 musical numbers included in its 90-minute runtime), it’s a tongue-in-cheek odyssey through familiar adolescent territory – the longing to escape the limitations of childhood existence, the awkward pangs of unrequited romance, the “stoner” humor, the teen’s-eye perspective on the absurdities of the adult world – that uses its wacky blend of genres to skewer not just the usual tropes and conventions of modern life, but an entire stacked capitalist system that encourages us to “crush it” in service of the laws of supply and demand. Billy’s world is defined – hilariously – by de-personalized interactions, influencer-backed financial strategies, and a cynical acceptance of bland mediocrity as the norm; everything is transactional, and any connection that bears no profit is a waste of time. Though he’s embraced it, he hates it, of course, and that’s exactly why we like him.
What makes “Boys Go to Jupiter” a delight, of course, is that it wraps its countercultural leanings in a genuinely relatable story of teenage discomfort, and then renders it – entirely through Blender, a free open-source 3D modeling program – into a gamer-friendly, gummi-looking cartoon landscape that sets just the right tone of ridiculous, vaguely transgressive whimsy. It also captures the particular landscape of suburban Florida, complete with lush, swampy greenery, goofy roadside attractions like a dinosaur-themed mini-golf course and an enormous weenie-shaped hot dog stand, and a sense of stifling suburban blandness that tastes just like adolescent frustration.
Glander, who makes his feature filmmaking debut with this movie, is a 3D artist and animator who has directed projects for Adult Swim, Disney, HBO Max, and Cartoon Network but is most widely known for creating a video game (“Art Sqool”), contributing 3-D illustrations for the New Yorker and New York Times, and a memorable 2022 appearance on “Jeopardy.” He says of his process, “I love animation, to the point of obsession. But in writing and developing this movie, I was thinking more about live-action. There’s a certain genre, or maybe it’s more of a mood than a genre, of films about suburban isolation and ennui, often with a surreal edge.”
That description sums up the delightful flavor of “Boys Go to Jupiter” to a tee: goofy, trippy to look at, full of absurd touches that make us laugh with their silliness even while they touch us to the core and occasionally shock us with their accuracy, it has all the hallmarks of an old-school animated cult classic.
Now if only they would schedule some midnight screenings.
Featured Local Savings
Movies
‘Sunset Boulevard’ at 75: ‘It was all very queer’
Golden Age classic still holds universal appeal
Few classics of the Hollywood Golden Age have stood the test of time with as much stamina as Billy Wilder’s “Sunset Boulevard.”
Released on Aug. 10, 1950, it became a near-instant classic, earning rave reviews for its savage portrayal of the very industry that produced it and the fearlessly intense performance of former silent screen goddess Gloria Swanson — as tragically deranged former silent screen goddess Norma Desmond, whose fictional history mirrored her own more than enough to make the casting provocative. It was one of the year’s biggest “award season favorites,” a creative triumph for the longtime director/screenwriter team of Wilder and Charles Brackett (along with co-credited D.M. Marshman Jr.), and it quickly gained a reputation — one that it largely still holds — as the best film Hollywood has ever made about itself. It would go on to become a frequently cited example of the film noir genre at its finest, a near-legendary insider’s tale of the movie industry, a meditation on the dangers of ego and the fickleness of fame, and a damning indictment of callousness within a system that exploits its best and brightest before casting them aside when they cease to be profitable.
It’s inarguably a great movie, fully worth the reverence with which it is held in the “cinephile” community — but while that’s more than enough reason to observe and celebrate its 75th anniversary, what makes the occasion noteworthy for us here at the Blade is its status as one of the most beloved “gay” film faves of all time.
Not that there’s anything explicitly “gay” about it, at least on the surface. Indeed, if you watch it at face value, it adheres more or less to conventional heterosexual “normalcy” in the specifics of its story. Struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) is the image of mid-century American masculinity: worldly, handsome without being “pretty” and oozing with an almost smug virility; there’s the air of a “hustler” about him, sure, but we all know there’s an appeal to that, too. He’s an attractive enough package to make a movie star — albeit a faded one — want to turn him into her own private rent boy, especially when he has talents that might help her accomplish her delusional dream of a return to stardom. Considering how he looks in those mid-century swim trunks, we can’t say we blame her.
Then there’s Norma. To say she’s larger than life is an understatement; exuding a persona that speaks of a need to be seen and acknowledged, she’s made a place for herself by commanding every room (and every movie screen) with her sheer presence. It’s an identity built on artifice, on the carefully mastered tricks of her trade — the elevated vocal expression, the broad gestures and glamorous presentation that establish her as… well, a queen. Yet she’s been rejected, cast aside in a world that no longer recognizes her glory, which worships youth and beauty and views those who are older as unwanted and irrelevant; how many queer men, especially in the repressive days of “Sunset Boulevard,” have been able to relate with that?
Naturally, there’s a certain amount of camp to be found here, too, which in itself could explain the queer fascination with the movie. The exaggerated acting style of the silent screen, embodied so menacingly in Swanson’s iconic performance, adds a certain air of the ridiculous — and of the terrifying — yet (like all good camp) invites our empathy, too.
That, of course, is why this nugget of classic cinema speaks to us still after three quarters of a century: no matter how flawed, how unlikable, how ridiculous or self-serving the denizens of “Sunset Boulevard” might be, they are so recognizably human that we cannot help but be moved by them. Yes, it’s ultimately a dark comedy, a pitch-black satirical commentary on vanity, amorality, and self-delusion, but it also jolts us throughout with unexpected (and un-ironic) moments of truth.
It’s impossible to watch without feeling a tinge of sympathy for Joe Gillis — dead in a swimming pool before he even gets to tell his own story, and not even a good enough opportunist to avoid feeling sorry for the woman who will eventually put him there. It’s impossible to consider the fate of Norma Desmond — the years of loneliness, of living in memories, of finding connection only through the fawning servitude of her ex-husband-turned-loyal manservant (Erich Von Stroheim), and of finding companionship only through the proxy of a pet monkey — without becoming aware of the profound sadness of her existence. It’s even impossible not to believe in the idealism of naive “good-girl” Betty (Nancy Olson), despite the fact that everything else we see in the film makes a mockery of it.
Wilder and Brackett may have been renowned for their cynicism, but their collaborative film work never failed to touch you with their deep sense of humanity, either — and those moments do not happen by accident, but through careful craftsmanship. “Sunset Boulevard” is a movie full of iconic quotes precisely because they provide those glimpses of profound humanity; they hit us with the recognition of our own pretensions, our own delusional moments of self-importance, our own embrace of ego over candid self-awareness. All of them sting us with a wisdom we cannot ignore, but they also offer a nudge toward our own redemption, perhaps most pointedly with the climactic observation spoken by Joe in an appeal to Norma’s fast-deteriorating sanity: “There’s nothing tragic about being 50, not unless you try to be 25.”
It’s the thesis statement of “Sunset Boulevard,” in a way, a hard-candy truism toward which the movie builds with easily traceable deliberation from the fateful moment its anti-hero turns into the driveway of that decaying mansion on the eponymous street of its deeply metaphoric title. It’s delivered to Norma, not as a slap in the face but as a lifeline, but it’s really aimed at the audience; while it may come too late to save either of these two doomed characters, Wilder and Brackett clearly intended it as a message that it’s not too late for us.
Likewise, though we never see even a hint of queer identity depicted on the screen, the overtones and undercurrents of queerness are so recognizable — and would have been so to queer audiences even in 1950 — that it’s hard to convince us they are there by coincidence. Though neither Wilder nor Brackett identified as queer themselves, they were veteran workers in the Hollywood industry, and knew full well that there was a “secret world” behind the scenes that the censors of the time would never let them portray directly. Yet understanding that their film’s powerful message was equally relevant (if not moreso) to the queer community, they would have known that they could reach them with it, anyway. So when Joe Gillis, watching the grim nocturnal funeral for that aforementioned monkey from his window, voices his opinion that “it was all very queer,” you can be sure they chose that word on purpose, too.
Of course, for many queer audiences, understanding “why” they like it is not really necessary — after all, it’s an entertaining enough movie, with a wickedly transgressive attitude about social norms and constructs (the reversed gender dynamics between its two “romantic” leads add an overall sense of discomfort for anyone who might feel vaguely threatened by such things), and if you’re a fan of old Hollywood, it offers a host of pleasures in its incorporation of real-life personalities — filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille and legendary gossip columnist Hedda Hopper make appearances as themselves, as do several silent stars (including Buster Keaton, Anna Q. Nilsson, and H.B. Warner) as Norma’s “bridge circle.”
Ultimately, though, what matters most of all is that it is a film with universal appeal — a timeless story, despite its aging stylistic and technical contributions — and the fact that it remains so after 75 years is testament of the universal power of cinema to speak to us regardless of when it was made.
Movies
Restored film offers inside look at ‘80s gay Berlin
‘Taxi zum Klo’ feels authentic to anyone familiar with ‘hook-up’ culture
When “Taxi zum Klo” was released 45 years ago, it’s doubtful that anyone realized the extent to which the time and place in history it was capturing would someday be iconic — but watching it today, in a new 4K restoration which begins a multi-city “roadshow” tour in New York City this weekend, the world and the lifestyle it shows us feel not only familiar, but woven inextricably into the DNA of gay culture as we know it.
An underground sensation in West Germany upon its initial release, it made its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival in 1981, and was given a theatrical release in America that same year. It quickly achieved cult status, becoming a hit with queer audiences even as it became a flashpoint of controversy and a target of censorship in the repressive sociopolitical atmosphere of the Reagan era. Poised between the heady “golden years” between the rise of Gay Liberation and the nightmare of the AIDS epidemic, it offered a then-shockingly explicit, inherently transgressive inside look at the “secret” world of gay Berlin, in all its promiscuous, leather-clad, gender-bent, unapologetic glory.
Written, directed, and starring Frank Ripploh, it’s a semi-autobiographical and deeply candid exploration of gay German life through the experiences of a schoolteacher (Ripploh), popular with his students and well-liked (though gossiped about) by his colleagues, who leads a double life in the streets of Berlin on a quest for anonymous sex with other men. One such playmate (Bernd Broaderup) becomes his lover, and they move in together, enjoying the pleasures of domestic life even as Frank continues to pursue his hedonistic obsessions; Bernd, who longs for a simpler, quieter life in the country, grows increasingly dissatisfied, but Frank, despite his genuine affection for his partner and need for the centering emotional connection their relationship provides, cannot imagine a life without the thrill of his sexual adventures, bringing him to a crossroads where he must contemplate a choice between two lives — neither of which he feels can ever deliver the complete fulfillment he desires.
Produced on a shoestring budget, with Ripploh and his cast of non-professional actors playing characters who share their real names and a cinematic style that seems equal part social documentary and absurd comedy of manners, “Taxi zum Klo” feels thrillingly authentic to anyone who has ever participated in gay “hook-up” culture — though the lifestyle it presents might also feel like a far cry from its modern equivalent, in which “dating” apps like Grindr and Sniffies have largely replaced the non-virtual sex clubs and porno theatres of a grungier and less impersonal time. There’s no exchange of “dick pics” here, no convenient listing of stats, likes, preferences or pronouns — just the unpredictable and potentially risky rituals of in-person connection. For those too young to remember when such things were the way of the gay world, the behavior of Frank and his various fellow “sex-plorers” might well seem just as scandalous as it would have been to the homophobic prudes of its day.
Likewise, there’s something about the film’s unabashed graphic nudity and sexual content that seems more “obscene” than the raunchiest OnlyFans content; Ripploh’s fearless choice to show male nudity, complete with erect penises and un-simulated sex, brings a visceral (and vaguely unsanitary) reaction that’s as inflammatory as it is erotic.
Still, Ripploh’s movie cannot help but arouse us; its raw and un-romanticized prurience makes it somehow easier for us to imagine ourselves as a participant despite (or perhaps because of) the voyeurism it evokes, and the effect is both lascivious and liberating, inviting us to embrace our sexuality as a visceral part of our queer identity — a concrete and gloriously queer touchstone of natural human experience that feels validated by the instinctual response it evokes in our physical being, defying any construct of “appropriate” behavior through its undeniable ability to turn us on.
Ripploh, who passed away from cancer in 2002, was in real life both an actual secondary school teacher and a popular drag performance artist known as Peggy von Schnottgenberg; he made “Taxi zum Klo” while on probation from his job, a disciplinary action imposed by school authorities after coming out as gay in a 1978 cover story for Stern Magazine. In a later interview, he said of the film: “I was not pursuing any political goals, but rather realizing purely private interests: my career as a teacher was ruined. And the film fulfilled a very simple desire for revenge, along the lines of ‘I’ll get back at you’.”
He also claimed it was not intended as a “gay movie” at all. Rather, he described it as “a sad film that expresses the longing for a relationship and its impossibility, despite all the humor… I definitely wanted to confront two dead ends: a bourgeois dead end where someone suffocates in pillows, coffee and cake, and a dead end of pseudo-free gay sexuality where you use drugs to blur boundaries but not eliminate them.”
Although his film was made decades ago, it’s those same conflicts, as much as any “shock value” or sex-positive embrace of our libido, that resonate with us now. While we may thrill at recognizing ourselves in its seminal portrait of liberated gay sexuality, it’s the still-potent longing to reconcile our conflicted impulses that speaks to us most urgently.
In a time when we face a struggle to keep ourselves from being shoved back into the shadows, it offers a powerful — yet still defiantly joyful — reminder that our real human struggle toward happiness on our own terms transcends all the irrelevant differences of sexual identity for which we have been continually persecuted, and inspires us to say, yet again, “we’re here, we’re queer, get used to it.”
Movies
The personal becomes political in explosive ‘Eddington’
COVID-era film will challenge your thinking, disrupt your comfort
As the recent conservative blowback over “Superman” has clearly illustrated, many American moviegoers like to complain that movies have become too political.
The arguments vary; some claim that an overemphasis on social issues has made going to the movies feel like attending a lecture, or that cultural agendas have infiltrated a popular art form that is “supposed” to provide escapist entertainment. Others see it as a deliberate effort to “brainwash” audiences into acceptance of certain political ideals, depending on which side of the fence they may be on.
If you can relate, we understand your feelings, and we sympathize – but, and we hate to break this to you, every movie is inherently political.
For a film to avoid politics is, in itself, a political choice; no matter the intention of the people behind it, every film that is now or ever has been made will always have a political aspect, and to deny that it is there is to be ignorant of the very power that makes cinema perhaps the most influential art form ever created for mainstream consumption – though it’s fair to say that some movies wield it with a more scrupulous sense of neutrality than others.
Such a movie is Ari Aster’s new neo-Western “Eddington,” which opened in wide release on July 18 after a (mostly) critically acclaimed debut at Cannes in May. Top-heavy with an A-list cast of principals and seemingly timed by fate to emerge in the midst of our nation’s most critical test of sanity to date, it’s the kind of microcosmic allegory that translates sweeping and near-abstract principles of political partisanship into the interpersonal dynamics of its characters, while also taking pains to invest us in their intimate concerns – something that always, inevitably, drives our actions around any given issue that affects us personally.
Set in the early days of the COVID pandemic, it centers on Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix), the sheriff of the small (and fictional) New Mexico town of its title. An old-school lawman who sees himself as a protector of decency and freedom, he finds himself at odds with the new mask mandate from the town’s progressive mayor, Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) – perhaps more aggressively so due to the latter’s alleged former history with his own wife, Lou (Emma Stone), a “mentally unstable” victim of trauma sparked by sexual abuse as a teen. Leveraging his popularity with the townspeople, he decides to run against Garcia in the town’s upcoming mayoral election; but what begins as a straightforward competition centered around “common sense” arguments about public safety versus freedom of choice soon turns to wider conflict when national protest over the death of George Floyd spreads into the streets of Eddington.
Chafed by accusations of racism within his own police force – despite the inclusion of Black officer Michael Cole (Micheal Ward), whose father was Cross’s own predecessor as sheriff – and suspicious of Garcia’s involvement with a shadowy corporate backer whose effort to build a mysterious AI-training plant in the town has become a divisive issue among the locals, the sheriff tries to diffuse the tension with a level-headed “business as usual” approach which prioritizes public peace over the ethical concerns of the town’s newly-”woke” youth population; meanwhile, his marriage is starting to unravel as Lou – coaxed by a youthful online guru (Austin Butler) and in defiance of her conspiracy-theorist mother (Diedre O’Connell) – becomes more determined to break free from the accepted story of her past, throwing his personal rivalry with Garcia into an uncomfortably uncertain new light. Faced with the prospect of a humiliating loss and the disintegration of his “happy” home, he decides to take a more aggressive approach to his campaign, sparking a chain of shocking and violent developments that rapidly turn both his town and his home life into a powderkeg, as his efforts to avoid its consequences become ever more desperate and irrational.
With a stellar cast of better-and-lesser-known talents performing at their best, and the picturesque New Mexico location lending a distinctly surreal air of grandeur, it’s a deliberate thrill ride of a movie, grounded in the contrast between everyday banality and the raging turmoil of inner life; it hinges on false narratives, whether taught us by others or conjured by ourselves, and the dangers, both personal and public, of embracing them; and though it sometimes feels over-long and occasionally relies on contrivances that feel too convenient to be believed, its writer/director crafts it with enough clarity of vision – not to mention self-assurance – to make it all work.
Aster – whose two breakthrough films (“Hereditary” and “Midsommar”) turned him into one of Hollywood’s “young directors to watch” toward the end of the last decade – rose to A-lister prominence as a maker of “elevated” horror, and while “Eddington” furthers the departure that began with his last movie (the acclaimed-but-little-seen “Beau is Afraid,” also starring Phoenix), it is nevertheless driven with the kind of mounting slow-burn suspense – as well as the devious twists, turns, and sudden shocks – that draws a clear lineage from the genre which inspired him to become a filmmaker in the first place. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these tactics serve him well, ramping up the underlying tension until viewers are mentally begging for it to explode; and, truth be told, it might easily be argued – from a certain point of view, at least – that “Eddington,” despite its self-identification as a “satirical black comedy” and a narrative that reads more like an action-driven crime thriller than a movie about arcane evil or otherworldly threats, is very much its own kind of horror film, depicting a real-life terror that feels particularly ominous in the “cultural moment” we currently live in.
Swirling with the absurdities of American public opinion, pointedly and painfully magnified by its small town setting, Aster’s ambitious opus hinges on all the paradoxical logic of our time; from the murky behind-the-scenes manipulations of big-money tech interests and the insecurity of white male “incels,” to the paranoid and half-baked misinformation of online influencers and the blatantly self-serving lies of our public officials, “Eddington” makes sure to touch on all the existential crises which haunt our collective lives in the here and now and undermine our understanding of “truth” itself. Yes, it draws ludicrous caricatures of current events, and it roots itself in a filmmaking trope (think “The Godfather”) that symbolically links American identity with a tendency toward the violence, corruption, and amorality of criminal behavior, with side servings of toxic masculinity and colonialism; but just because it plays those things for laughs (albeit mostly the wry, inner variety) doesn’t mean they aren’t terrifyingly relevant to our real world existence.
Indeed, in the end, Aster’s movie is chillingly unsettling, leading us through a labyrinth of cause-and-effect inevitabilities and delivering us, finally, to a place that feels both disconcertingly unresolved and alarmingly familiar; to say more would be a spoiler, but we’ll venture to add that, whichever side of the political fence you’re on, it’s a film that will challenge your thinking and disrupt your comfort.
In 2025, what better recommendation could we give for a film than that?
Weird, wonderful ‘Boys Go to Jupiter’ an instant cult classic
Sen. Booker vs. Sen. Cortez Masto on Senate floor
D.C., it’s time to fight, for your right, to party
Loudoun County schools rebuff White House demands to change gender policies
Kidnapped LGBTQ Ukrainian children must not be forgotten
Brighten up your Thursday with drag at Pitchers
Del. att’y gen’l among plaintiffs suing Trump over access to care for trans youth
Out local actor leaving D.C. to study directing
Tammy Bruce nominated for deputy UN post
New cookbook showcases salsas as diverse as the flavors of Mexico
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Out & About5 days ago
Brighten up your Thursday with drag at Pitchers
-
Delaware5 days ago
Del. att’y gen’l among plaintiffs suing Trump over access to care for trans youth
-
Theater5 days ago
Out local actor leaving D.C. to study directing
-
State Department3 days ago
Tammy Bruce nominated for deputy UN post