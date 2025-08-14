Sen. Booker vs. Sen. Cortez Masto on Senate floor

Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) is a progressive wanting to run for president in 2028. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is a moderate who wants to win back Congress in 2026. He accused her of being complicit with Republicans for sponsoring policing bills. The Democrat from Nevada said she “refused to be lectured about how to challenge President Trump, and she argues that her party needs to do more to gain voters’ trust.”

I agree with the senator from Nevada. It is time Democrats recognized in 2025 and 2026 that it will all be about how candidates relate to their individual constituencies, not what those who are vying to be the Democratic candidate in 2028 say. Cortez Masto is right when she says it is the swing states, and swing districts, that will make the difference to winning or losing Congress. If we win Congress, it is just the beginning of what will be a long and arduous process to turn around what the felon in the White House is doing to the country and the world.

We are faced with the people who won the last election actually wanting to destroy our democracy. Booker speaking on the Senate floor for 25 hours, and setting a record for a standing filibuster, is impressive but won’t change anything. I am sure most people don’t remember anything he said. Things will only change if people feel that by electing a Democrat in their state, in their district, to their local commission, and school board, that they will have a better life. Cortez Masto is right; it is about food prices, public safety, children’s education, gas prices, their health insurance, and rent. They are desperate to know how their lives can get better. Each local candidate will need to explain why what their opponent has espoused, and voted for, hurts each and every voter and their family.

The Democratic National Committee can spend money on social media saying “Trump and his acolytes lied to you. He promised lower prices and now your food costs more and your rent is going up. He promised to end wars, and none are ended.” Then it is up to the local candidate to go door-to-door and tell people specifically what they will propose, and vote for, if elected. What voters want to hear may vary in each district and in each election. Voters will judge candidates on how much they believe what they say.

With regard to the legislation that Booker called Cortez Masto out on, she said, “I don’t need lectures from anyone on how to push back and fight this administration. I’ve been doing it since I got to the Senate, because I won my Senate race in 2016 and Donald Trump won at the same time. I’m also from a swing state; I’ve still got to get stuff done on behalf of my state.” She added, “Why would you throw out good legislation that’s going to benefit everyone across the country? That doesn’t make sense. We still have to have a functioning government. That’s part of gaining the trust of Americans again, so they understand there are people that are working on their behalf. But most importantly, we have to win. Winning means we’ve got to win these swing states, and focus on those swing voters and what matters to them and talk to them and that we’re addressing the issues they care about.”

I agree with Cortez Masto’s premise; Democrats won’t take back the majority if we don’t win in the swing states and districts. To do that there needs to be a focus on common sense that people will understand. There is a PAC called The Moderate Democrats PAC, or “ModSquad.” They will support Roy Cooper in North Carolina for Senate and also Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire. There are swing districts in Texas, Michigan, and Minnesota, they are looking at as well.

What we don’t need is Democrats who want to run in 2028 trying to outdo each other and taking positions that make the national news but end up hurting local candidates in 2025 and 2026, because they have to answer for them.

Despite Mamdani’s primary win, and likely win in the general election for mayor of New York City, the overwhelming electorate across the nation is moderate. Despite what the felon in the White House and his sycophants say, there was no overwhelming mandate for him. It was a very close election. Democrats don’t need that many voters to change their minds, and others to just come out and vote. They are the swing voters that Cortez Masto is talking about who will help us to win — if we speak to them.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.