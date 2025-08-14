Opinions
Sen. Booker vs. Sen. Cortez Masto on Senate floor
Moderate voters will help Democrats win if we speak to them
Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) is a progressive wanting to run for president in 2028. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is a moderate who wants to win back Congress in 2026. He accused her of being complicit with Republicans for sponsoring policing bills. The Democrat from Nevada said she “refused to be lectured about how to challenge President Trump, and she argues that her party needs to do more to gain voters’ trust.”
I agree with the senator from Nevada. It is time Democrats recognized in 2025 and 2026 that it will all be about how candidates relate to their individual constituencies, not what those who are vying to be the Democratic candidate in 2028 say. Cortez Masto is right when she says it is the swing states, and swing districts, that will make the difference to winning or losing Congress. If we win Congress, it is just the beginning of what will be a long and arduous process to turn around what the felon in the White House is doing to the country and the world.
We are faced with the people who won the last election actually wanting to destroy our democracy. Booker speaking on the Senate floor for 25 hours, and setting a record for a standing filibuster, is impressive but won’t change anything. I am sure most people don’t remember anything he said. Things will only change if people feel that by electing a Democrat in their state, in their district, to their local commission, and school board, that they will have a better life. Cortez Masto is right; it is about food prices, public safety, children’s education, gas prices, their health insurance, and rent. They are desperate to know how their lives can get better. Each local candidate will need to explain why what their opponent has espoused, and voted for, hurts each and every voter and their family.
The Democratic National Committee can spend money on social media saying “Trump and his acolytes lied to you. He promised lower prices and now your food costs more and your rent is going up. He promised to end wars, and none are ended.” Then it is up to the local candidate to go door-to-door and tell people specifically what they will propose, and vote for, if elected. What voters want to hear may vary in each district and in each election. Voters will judge candidates on how much they believe what they say.
With regard to the legislation that Booker called Cortez Masto out on, she said, “I don’t need lectures from anyone on how to push back and fight this administration. I’ve been doing it since I got to the Senate, because I won my Senate race in 2016 and Donald Trump won at the same time. I’m also from a swing state; I’ve still got to get stuff done on behalf of my state.” She added, “Why would you throw out good legislation that’s going to benefit everyone across the country? That doesn’t make sense. We still have to have a functioning government. That’s part of gaining the trust of Americans again, so they understand there are people that are working on their behalf. But most importantly, we have to win. Winning means we’ve got to win these swing states, and focus on those swing voters and what matters to them and talk to them and that we’re addressing the issues they care about.”
I agree with Cortez Masto’s premise; Democrats won’t take back the majority if we don’t win in the swing states and districts. To do that there needs to be a focus on common sense that people will understand. There is a PAC called The Moderate Democrats PAC, or “ModSquad.” They will support Roy Cooper in North Carolina for Senate and also Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire. There are swing districts in Texas, Michigan, and Minnesota, they are looking at as well.
What we don’t need is Democrats who want to run in 2028 trying to outdo each other and taking positions that make the national news but end up hurting local candidates in 2025 and 2026, because they have to answer for them.
Despite Mamdani’s primary win, and likely win in the general election for mayor of New York City, the overwhelming electorate across the nation is moderate. Despite what the felon in the White House and his sycophants say, there was no overwhelming mandate for him. It was a very close election. Democrats don’t need that many voters to change their minds, and others to just come out and vote. They are the swing voters that Cortez Masto is talking about who will help us to win — if we speak to them.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Opinions
D.C., it’s time to fight, for your right, to party
Not even the president can rob you of your joy in one of America’s most beautiful cities
Recent weeks have seen a surge in negative rhetoric about the nation’s capital from the president and other leaders that he has appointed to live and work here. Like any large metropolitan area, there is traffic, crime, heat waves, un-housed people who are struggling to survive sometimes the worst of mental health scenarios, drug addiction, and other personal crises that need compassion, treatment, and care.
Yet the president believes that the National Guard and other police can “do whatever the hell they want” when it comes to further victimizing some of the least protected and vulnerable populations in our country.
However, the rhetoric from D.C.’s newest neighbor – the president – would have one believe that due to the un-housed who just want to live in peace, the locals cannot enjoy their favorite restaurants, that patio dining is unsafe, walking to your favorite local grocery store, wine shop, or brunch is dangerous. That the recent World Pride festival, Cherry Blossom Festival, and other neighborhood festivals like the H Street festival, Adams Morgan Day, the Dog Days of Summer (which is a popular small business promotion in the 14th and U area) or other enjoyable gatherings are difficult and even dangerous to attend.
You would think that rowing on the Potomac or taking a river taxi from Georgetown or the newly developed Wharf area down to Old Town Alexandria would mean choppy waters, drowning, and death by pickpockets.
One is left to believe that no mocktail on a rooftop at sunset is safe, nor is jogging or biking in Rock Creek Park, which is lovely during the spring and fall months due to the large tree cover, bubbling waters and colorful foliage display, which can make one feel like they are two hours outside of a major American city in the hills of West Virginia.
The president would have one believe that attending a drag brunch would not leave you smiling from ear to ear, laughing with the cattiness of the drag queens as they twerk their way down between the tables to grab your dollar, while pulling off their wigs and maybe even stealing a piece of bacon off your plate while “Work Work Work, Work Work!” by Rihanna plays in the background.
The president would have you believe that the highly educated citizenry doesn’t know what they are talking about when it comes to constitutional rights, voting rights, being taxed without representation, and that no citizen of this country is above the law.
The president would also have you believe that government efficiency means doing away with good faith efforts to build solid international relations, deep dive into research on climate change, pollution, and other environmental concerns. Yet building a $200 million ballroom that looks like a concrete racquetball court with tacky gold encrusted sconces is really a wonderful way to spend your tax dollars, while talking about stealing Social Security funds and shutting and defunding rural hospitals.
You can’t always pick your neighbors, my fellow residents of the District of Columbia, but you can pick your fights. D.C., it’s time to fight, for your right, to party. For the “leaders” (and I use that term loosely) are not people who are here to enjoy their lives. They want to impose their miserable ways of thinking, acting, and existing on all those around them. And we all know the old phrase, “Misery loves company.”
So my D.C. friends: Do not live in fear. Take to the streets of your wonderful city. Go grab a margarita on a patio, have that mocktail on a rooftop. Bike through Rock Creek Park, stroll along the Potomac in Georgetown or the newly redone Anacostia riverfront. Go to a baseball game. Enjoy a night of live music in one of the multiple venues. Eat world class cuisine of all types. Stroll through one of the many picturesque neighborhoods, admiring the beautiful historic properties of the houses, along with the fascinating architecture of the new builds.
Live this life, like no one is going to live your best life for you. Remind all Americans that no one, not even this president, can rob you of your joy and happiness in one of America’s most beautiful cities.
Joseph Hudson is a local Realtor.
Opinions
Felon Trump federalizes the D.C. MPD
Mayor Bowser, Council must walk perilous tightrope
The felon in the White House is concerned with crime in D.C. He is a hypocrite in so many ways, and a liar in all he says. His method of dealing with this announcement was to line up a bunch of his more disgusting MAGA cronies, who now run federal government agencies, including the Justice Department, the FBI, and DEA, and tell the 700,000 people of the District of Columbia, with no previous consultation, he is federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department. He is also calling up the National Guard and could use other federal police forces.
Attorney General Pam Bondi will be the final say on police issues in D.C. Very scary. The felon piled lie upon lie at his press conference as he always does. There was no consultation or discussion of this with city leaders in advance of the felon’s announcement. I hope the 700,000 people in the District understand the mayor has no choice but to work with the felon in the White House. Since D.C. is not a state, and basically still under the thumb of Congress, the budget and all legislation go to them for final review and approval. Under the Home Rule charter the president also has a certain amount of control, including the ability to call up the National Guard. As the saying goes, we are ‘up shits creek.’
The last time the city lost control of its agencies was in 1995 when Congress voted for the ‘Control Board’. At that time D.C. was broke, in huge debt, and basic services weren’t being paid for. The Control Board bill, passed by a Republican Congress with Democratic support, was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. He appointed the five members of the board. He invited the mayor and City Council to be at the signing. The chair was Alice Rivlin, and the first executive director was John Hill, Jr. Both of whom I was honored to know. Having recently come out of jail, Marion Barry was serving his fourth term as mayor. The Control Board didn’t go out of business officially until 2001. But in 1998, with the election of Anthony Williams as mayor, Rivlin ceded back control of D.C. agencies to the mayor. Since that time D.C. has always had balanced budgets and even surpluses. Contrary to most states and cities, D.C. even has a fully funded retirement fund.
So, what the felon in the White House is doing today has so much less merit than what Clinton signed, and has not been thought out at all. While the D.C. Police Chief, Pamala Smith, and the current leadership of the department, will be there, they will not only be responsible to the mayor, but will have to work with Terry Cole, administrator of the DEA who Trump assigned to be the link between the AG and police. He will also work to coordinate all the other federal police coming into the District. Clearly, to accomplish anything, the feds coming in will need the knowledge of the MPD leadership.
Then there is the simple question to which there is no answer. How will the felon and his troops deal with what he perceives as out of control crime. That is not the case, but not one of his acolytes, who know better, would contradict him with the facts. If you ask most people in the District of Columbia what crime they fear the most, the overwhelming majority will say “gun violence.” Trump and his acolytes are National Rifle Association (NRA) supporters. When there is a mass shooting anywhere in the country, they are not willing to do anything but offer their ‘thoughts and prayers.’ That clearly won’t cure the gun problem in D.C. We have youth with guns, and illegal guns coming in from out of state. The felon says he will be tougher on youth crime, wanting to prosecute children over fourteen as adults. Ok, if it is murder most people likely won’t actually object to that. But we also have to look at the reason so many young people are out on the streets with nothing to do. Then there is the backlog of cases in the courts because the felon hasn’t nominated, and his acolytes in the Senate haven’t confirmed, D.C. judges. Guess the felon just woke up to that simple fact.
All this was done within the president’s authority as reported in Politico. “Trump said he was invoking a part of the law governing D.C. that allows the president to take control of the local police department on a temporary basis in an emergency. Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Terry Cole will be designated the Metropolitan Police Department’s leader, the president said. Trump can seize control of the District’s police for up to 48 hours without congressional approval and for up to 30 days if he sends a special notice to leaders of certain congressional committees. The provision, section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, has never been invoked before.”
So, for the next approximately 30 days we will have to deal with the felon and his minions. We will be seeing National Guard troops on our streets. Then it will be up to Congress if this fiasco continues. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair, James Comer (R-K.Y.), said he plans to hold a hearing with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D), and Attorney General Brian Schwalb (D) in September prompted by the felon’s announcement of federalizing the MPD. That will be an important hearing because by that time the president can no longer act in the same way without legislation from Congress. So, the coming weeks will be scary for the people of D.C. and difficult to deal with for our mayor and City Council. They will be walking a tightrope to keep Congress from taking more control of the District.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Opinions
Cluck off! Why we’re protesting Chick-fil-A’s UK invasion
Anti-LGBTQ American fast food giant preparing test openings in Britain
Chick-fil-A wants to cross the pond — but we’re telling them to cluck off.
The notoriously anti-LGBT+ fast-food giant is trying once again to crack the UK market. This year, under a veil of secrecy, it is preparing test openings in Leeds, Liverpool, and beyond. But British activists, led by the Peter Tatchell Foundation, are on the case. We’re standing up — and speaking out — against a company that has served up decades of chicken, fries, and discrimination.
Let’s be clear: this isn’t just about chicken. It’s about Chick-fil-A’s foul history of funding organizations that defend abusive conversion practices and that oppose same-sex marriage, trans rights and laws to protect LGBTs against discrimination. These include donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Focus on the Family, and the National Christian Charitable Foundation. Although the company promised in 2019 to stop donating to anti-LGBT+ groups, the company’s leadership has since left the door open to future funding of anti-LGBT+ initiatives. When pressed, its president admitted that “no organization will be excluded from future consideration.”
This year, we wrote to Chick-fil-A via their UK public relations firm, Lexington Communications, in London. All we received was old hat promises that they ceased funding anti-LGBT+ groups in 2019. They evaded the more pertinent questions: Are you funding them now and will you fund them in the future?
This refusal to give cast-iron guarantees that the company won’t go back to its old ways arouses suspicions.
When Chick-fil-A first tested the UK market in 2019, their Reading pop-up restaurant lasted barely a week before protests, petitions and public pressure drove them out. The message was clear: your values don’t fly here.
Now, they’re trying again — with more PR gloss, but the same bitter aftertaste.
This isn’t cancel culture — it’s consequence culture. We’re holding them to account for homophobic funding that they chose to make. A company that’s poured millions into groups pushing conversion therapy and anti-trans legislation doesn’t get to wrap itself in rainbow logos and call it progress. That’s not reform — it’s cynical rebranding. If Chick-fil-A wants our business, it needs to prove it’s changed — not just its menu, but its mindset.
British consumers don’t want bigotry served with southern hospitality. We want transparency, inclusivity and companies that don’t bankroll hate. So far, Chick-fil-A has offered none of that — just slick slogans and vague platitudes. No amount of chicken sandwiches can make up for a side order of homophobia.
And to our American friends: we know many of you love the food. But ask yourselves — what exactly are you biting into? It’s not ‘just a sandwich’ when the profits prop up prejudice.
This campaign isn’t about being “woke” — it’s about being awake. Awake to the power of LGBT+ consumers and allies to demand better. Awake to the harm caused when companies use their profits to divide, not unite. And awake to the fact that when Chick-fil-A expands, so does its influence.
So, we say again, loud and proud: Cluck off, Chick-fil-A. Until you give us rock solid assurances that you will never again fund organizations, individuals and campaigns that undermine LGBT+ human rights, there’s no room for you in the UK — or anywhere that values respect, dignity, and equality.
