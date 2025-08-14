Buttigieg’s answer on trans sports is disappointing, revealing

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, once hailed as the future of Democratic politics, recently addressed the question of whether transgender youth should be allowed to participate in school sports. His response: “I think these decisions should be in the hands of sports leagues and school boards and not politicians, least of all politicians in Washington, trying to use this as a political pawn.”

There is a long tradition in American public life of politicians who, when asked to lead, suggest that someone else should go first. Buttigieg’s comment may sound temperate, even principled in its restraint, but it is in fact a familiar form of evasion. And it carries echoes of a history he would do well to remember.

When southern states resisted school desegregation in the 1950s and ‘60s, they often did so under the banner of local control. Letting the federal government enforce Brown v. Board of Education, they argued, was federal overreach. Local school boards should decide when, and if, to integrate. When cities introduced busing plans to accelerate racial integration, the resistance came wrapped in the same language. This is best handled locally. Translation: let us delay. Let us dilute. Let us decide whether equality is convenient.

The language was polite. The result was not.

We are hearing that language again. This time it is being applied to trans youth, whose rights to openly participate in public life, including in school sports, are under coordinated attack in state legislatures, school districts, and national media. And now, from the federal level, comes the same refrain: let local institutions sort it out.

This means the same thing now as it did in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s; we’re fine with discrimination as long as you manage to keep it quiet.

What is so striking is not that Buttigieg avoids the rhetoric of the far right. It is that he also avoids taking any position at all. He does not defend trans kids’ right to participate. He does not say whether they should be included. Instead, he offers a principle of delegation, presented as democratic humility. One almost expects him to quote the school board bylaws.

This is not a call for balance. It is a refusal to take a side. And in today’s environment, that refusal has consequences.

In dozens of states, local school boards and legislatures are already making their decision: to exclude. They are banning trans students from participating in sports, from using bathrooms, from receiving gender-affirming care. They are not waiting for local consensus. They are moving quickly and unapologetically. And they are doing so under the cover of the very principle Buttigieg has now endorsed.

Buttigieg says, “We should be empowering communities and organizations and schools to make the right decisions.” But he leaves out a crucial point: communities are more likely to ‘make the right decisions’ when national leaders speak with moral clarity and conviction.

Against that backdrop, Buttigieg’s answer is not just disappointing. It is revealing.

Here is one of the most visible LGBTQ public officials in the country. A man who made history. A man who understands what it means to have his identity treated as a political debate. And yet, when asked whether trans youth should be affirmed or excluded, he defaults to process. He speaks not of rights, but of jurisdiction. Not of justice, but of who gets to decide.

Has he considered how a trans child might hear that? What it feels like to watch the country debate your right to exist, only to hear that even national LGBTQ leaders see your basic right to participate in community as a ‘local matter’? And how painful it must be to be told, as one of the most isolated and vulnerable members of the community, that you’re on your own by a national political leader.

Buttigieg did mention compassion. That is a fine word, as far as words go. But compassion without clarity is sentiment. And sentiment has never secured civil rights.

There is a real cost to pretending these fights are best left to school boards and athletic committees. That cost is paid by the kids who are excluded, erased, or told to wait while the adults argue. For trans youth already experiencing the compounded cruelties of isolation, discrimination, and a lack of access to resources and support, the result can be despair. And sometimes, that cost is deadly.

If Buttigieg truly believes school boards are the proper venue for resolving questions of dignity and inclusion, then perhaps he should run for one. Let him hold office hours at the local library. Let him pledge to consider all sides. Let him go on record about how children should be treated by adults.

But let us not mistake that for leadership. Because civil rights are not a local issue. They never have been. They are not preferences to be weighed or compromises to be managed. They are realities to secure. And when those rights are under attack, the role of the federal government is not to sit it out.

American history already has volumes about what happens when national figures say this is not our fight. Let’s not add another chapter.



Will Fries is a Maryland communications strategist with experience in multiple major presidential campaigns.