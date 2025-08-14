District of Columbia
VIDEO: Bystanders jeer law enforcement at 14th Street checkpoint
President Donald Trump federalized MPD on Monday
Dozens of people jeered local and federal law enforcement officers at a checkpoint on 14th and W Streets, N.W., on Wednesday.
The Washington Post reported agents with Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations were at the checkpoint that they set up at around 8 p.m. The Post reported the agents detained at least two people.
“At least two people were detained — one man speaking Spanish was loaded into an unmarked black pickup, while a D.C. police truck towed the red Kia he had been driving,” reported the Post. “A woman was handcuffed while the crowd gathered on the sidewalks booed and yelled at officers to ‘read the Constitution.'”
This reporter, who arrived on the scene shortly before 10 p.m., saw several Metropolitan Police Department officers.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
Bystanders were shouting profanities at the local and federal officers and jeered them after they dismantled the checkpoint at around 10:05 p.m.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
The Washington Blade has reached out to ICE for comment.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
New queer bar Revolt to join D.C.’s thriving LGBTQ nightlife scene
Revolt promises to bring inclusive, high-energy nightlife space to the U Street corridor.
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a new LGBTQ bar will open on the corner of U and 14th streets, adding to the growing number of LGBTQ bars in Washington.
For the past 10 years, it was the location of Cloak & Dagger, a popular straight bar and dance club. Now it will be Revolt.
Revolt (1359 U St. NW) announced on Instagram on Monday that there would be a special “preview weekend” of D.C.’s newest queer bar before its official opening, complete with local DJs and drink specials.
The Blade was given a special early-access tour of the space led by Jonathon Rube, the head of operations for the bar. While the owner of the space is straight, Rube — who is in charge of all aspects of the space — is gay.
Despite the space not being large, with a capacity of 99, Rube’s plans for the bar are. He shared that in addition to the queer bar he described as “Vegas style” and “over-the-top,” he also has plans to create a dessert shop on the first floor called Crazy Banana, and a quick-service “late night bites” window to grab snacks after a night of dancing on the floor above.
The first thing Rube touched on when showing the space was its prime location on the corner of 14th and U Street — which, in the past three years, has become extremely queer with the opening of Bunker, Crush, District Eagle, Spark Social, and now Revolt.
“It just feels right,” Rube said. “You have a wide variety of people from all walks of life coming through here. And with the history of 14th and U… you want a balance between creating a gay mecca but at the same time, inspired by what the history of the street is.”
This corner has a lot of history — particularly for Black Washingtonians, as it was a major shopping and cultural hub known as “Black Broadway” in the early 1900s. He explained that acknowledging the location’s history was one of his goals — and he plans to continue to do so by hosting hip-hop nights at the bar.
“We’ll be doing a hip-hop night… hip-hop meets strip club,” he explained. He made it clear that the space will not solely cater to one group but rather be formed from a diverse lineup of gender identities and sexualities performing — with talent being at its center. “Male, female, drag, non-binary… people that know what they’re doing. In a perfect world the catwalk stage will open in the front where they can come down the stripper pole.”
Revolt is not stopping with the hip-hop–themed night; the weekly lineup includes Latin Thursday nights and Sapphic Saturdays. These themes, Rube said, are an attempt to make U Street’s newest queer bar for everyone.
At the time of the interview, construction of the bar — with a catwalk above the dance floor — was actively underway. Rube’s goal is to set it apart from other queer bars in the city through high-tech lighting and sound systems that he described as “Vegas meets D.C.”
“It’s like over the top with the lighting,” the former Las Vegas resident said. “That’s kind of where we go with this design… We just want to create that space where you have this amazing experience.”
While he did say he wants to stand out from other queer bars in the city, he also mentioned it’s not his intention to “step on anyone’s toes” by coming into the new gay stretch of U Street’s nightlife — but rather “complement” the spaces already there.
“What it really comes down to with corners like this, it reminds me of a West Hollywood little district area… You go over here because they have a good happy hour, and then get the next bar before their cover… just bouncing around. That’s what we want to be — that spot where people can bounce around.”
One way he is trying to do this is by making the drinks affordable with multiple happy hours and promotions, and having bartenders pre-batch their mixed shots.
“We’re not focused on mixology, even on our slower nights,” he said. “We’re very ‘vodka soda’ simple drinks… like Crush really focuses on the mixology and has a really nice setup. Again, we’re trying to complement, not compete.”
Another consideration Revolt is taking is including specialty mocktails for sober members of the community. He also shared plans for a wristband for designated drivers to get discounted alcohol-free drinks.
Another concern Rube touched on was safety.
“The hard part is, how do we create that space where people do feel comfortable and it becomes that haven,” he said. “Everybody within the LGBTQ+ community should have a safe space in any of these bars.”
One way he is attempting to make Revolt a safe space for all is through his unique approach to security that may look different from some of the other bars on the street.
“I’m not using outside security. I’m looking for security hosts versus security guards… security within our community, or [people] trained to understand our community.”
Rube explained that he wants everyone’s experience with Revolt to be a positive one.
“From the moment they come in to the moment they leave, they are having a good time, feel welcome, they feel acknowledged… And when they leave they get value from every aspect.”
District of Columbia
Wanda Alston Foundation begins culinary program for LGBTQ youth
‘Slay and Sauté’ launched in Southeast D.C. apartment community
D.C.’s Wanda Alston Foundation, which provides housing and support services for homeless LGBTQ youth, on Aug. 11 officially launched a culinary program aimed at training LGBTQ youth with cooking skills for future employment.
With about 25 supporters looking on, Alston Foundation Executive Director Cesar Toledo described the program’s goals in a kitchen filled with cooking utensils and supplies of food in one of the buildings at the Wayne Place Apartments, a group of small apartment buildings on the 100 block of Wayne Place, S.E., where the Alston Foundation’s 20 youth clients currently live.
Located in the city’s Congress Heights neighborhood, Toledo said the LGBTQ youth clients occupy 10 apartments at the apartment complex. The apartment where Toledo and other Alston Foundation officials hosted visitors on Aug. 11 had been converted into office space, with the kitchen set up for the culinary training.
“They began the lessons today, making smoothies, and air frying chicken wings,” he told the Washington Blade.
Toledo reminded the visitors that the Alston Foundation, founded in 2008, is among the organizations working on addressing homelessness among LGBTQ youth, who he noted make up 40 percent of the homeless youth in D.C. according to studies.
“It’s a national crisis. And we see it firsthand here in the District of Columbia,” he told the gathering. “So, I’m happy to report that after today, we’ve raised over 60 percent of our goal,” he said, in referring to the fundraising effort for the Alston Foundation’s strategic plan, which he said has been named Queer Legacy, Bold Future.
Toledo said $17,500 had been raised so far, with the D.C. Front Runners Pride Run 5K Foundation, an LGBTQ sports organization, donating $16,000. He said the remaining $1,500 was donated by Wegmans.
Among other things, the funds have been used to purchase for use by the Alston Foundation youth residents “air fryers, rice cookers, smoothie blenders, healthy food, and condiments,” Toledo said in an earlier statement.
Among those attending the Aug. 11 gathering and expressing support for the program were Japer Bowles, director of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs; Chris Holland, community engagement and communications manager for Wegmans; Belinda Pearson, operations manager for the Alston Foundation; David Perruzza, owner of the D.C. LGBTQ bars Pitchers and League of Her Own; and Max Finland, property manager for the Wayne Place Apartments.
“This is a great opportunity for a program, and I love the ingenuity of it and its direct results for our residents who need skills and need to feed themselves,” Bowles said. “So, this is really cool.”
District of Columbia
From synagogue to Stonewall: LGBTQ Jewish stories in D.C.
Capital Jewish Museum exhibit showcases resiliency of local LGBTQ Jews
From clandestine Shabbat dinners with chosen family in Dupont Circle in the 1950s to proudly marching in the world’s biggest Pride celebration in 2025 under the Bet Mishpachah banner, LGBTQ Jews are deeply intertwined in the queer history of Washington. Despite their consistent presence in the fight for equality, LGBTQ Jews have not, historically speaking, received their flowers.
One museum in Judiciary Square is trying to change that by highlighting the historic contributions LGBTQ Jews have made to D.C. The Capital Jewish Museum officially opened its doors to its “LGBTQ Jews in the Federal City” exhibit in May and has been educating the community — and history fans — since.
The Washington Blade sat down with the two major forces behind bringing the exhibit to life at the Capital Jewish Museum to discuss some often-neglected parts of D.C.’s queer history.
The exhibit begins with a timeline of important moments in both Judaism, like the establishment of the six genders mentioned in ancient rabbinical writings, and in America’s LGBTQ history, like the Stonewall Riots. As you walk further in, the timeline begins to highlight important events for LGBTQ Jews in Washington, spanning from the 1800s to the current day.
When asked why produce an exhibit on LGBTQ Jews, Sarah Leavitt, the director of Curatorial Affairs, was quick with an answer and a smile. Aside from teaching the detailed ways LGBTQ Jewish icons—like Frank Kameny, for example, who led the fight for gay and lesbian people to work openly in the federal government—alongside other spectacular histories, it was clear it was also meant to inspire.
“‘Why not?’” Leavitt said. “This is an important story to tell. We wanted to tell it, so that’s what we did… It encourages people to do the work of the next stage, as whatever that is.”
Jonathan Edelman, collections curator at the Capital Jewish Museum, explained that for him, the exhibit was more than showcasing the revolutionary work of LGBTQ Jews in D.C.—it was also about making the museum’s archives more accurately reflect all colors of the Jewish rainbow.
“My number one responsibility… is to help enhance our archives, so that it’s a collection that more accurately reflects the Jewish community we claim to represent,” Edelman said. “This exhibit helped us start to fill one gap… But we have a lot more work to do.”
That work began at kitchen tables across the DMV — and took off from there.
“I sat at a lot of kitchen tables and listened to people tell their stories,” he said. “When we started collecting, I really got the sense, especially from LGBTQ Jewish elders, that people were just waiting for someone to ask about their story… a button from a protest in 1979 that meant so much to them… was also empowering.”
In addition to the multitude of political buttons that announce “LOUD PUSHY JEW DYKE” and the piece of the AIDS memorial quilt hung on the wall with a square highlighting some of the Jewish people who died alongside a sewn synagogue, there is an astonishing number of artifacts in the exhibit. The two creators of the exhibit shared their favorite artifacts for all to see. Edelman’s favorite is one of the earliest editions of the Washington Blade (known as the Gay Blade back in 1969). Leavitt’s is a copy of meeting minutes from Bet Mishpachah, Washington’s LGBTQ Jewish congregation—both representing queer resilience in Washington.
Jocelyn Kaplan was one of those people who shared their special objects and stories with Edelman and Leavitt. She gave the museum stacks of old “Gay Blade” prints from when they were a single sheet of paper.
“She thought she was the only one who had these feelings,” Edelman explained. “One night she was at a bar or a restaurant, and saw copies of the Blade, and she picked one up, and discovered community for the first time. And so this very ordinary piece of paper may have saved her life. And the power that this publication had in helping people find community before the internet is meaningful.”
Leavitt’s favorite piece, the meeting minutes, was made more special after a member of Bet Mishpachah found herself in the notes.
“Several of the people at the meeting were listed without their last name because it was the early ’90s,” Leavitt said. “They were worried that somehow their boss was gonna get a copy of these meeting minutes from their synagogue… she remembered that fear. … That was a moment from 35 years ago that kind of stabbed her in the heart again.”
The exhibit is eye-opening, to say the least. Touching on cultural icons of D.C. history like Esther Goldberg, a well-known Jewish drag queen—complete with a disco ball and gown—to signs of progress toward a more inclusive space for LGBTQ Jews, like the Hebrew workbook on display without gender-specific pronouns for non-binary Hebrew learners.
While sitting on the couch in the middle of the exhibit, next to rotary phones that have LGBTQ Jewish elders sharing their stories with the spin of the wheel, Leavitt admitted that the exhibit wouldn’t do justice to LGBTQ history if it were a perfect balance of struggle and success. One struggle some Jewish people had internally wrestled with was the inclusion—or rather lack of inclusion—of the history of gay men in the Holocaust. Some wanted these museums and memorials to honor only the Jewish people who suffered the most during the time. Others wanted gay men who died alongside Jewish people to be memorialized and recognized.
“It’s not always a pretty story, but it can be one,” Leavitt said about the twisting of LGBTQ and Jewish histories. “I think grief weaves its way through all of our stories… But we can’t do a show like this without talking about trauma.”
On the opposite side, there are remarkable accounts across the exhibit floor that show the relationship between the LGBTQ community and the Jewish community supporting each other. Bet Mishpachah, for example, has been marching in D.C.’s Pride celebrations since the 1970s.
“Some felt that this was holy work—their activism,” she added.
When asked what they hoped visitors to the museum would take away from the exhibit, they gave different answers, but both put LGBTQ Jews at the center.
“I hope queer Jewish elders feel seen, like their story is finally being told,” he said. “I hope younger queer people learn the history of this movement… and then I hope our non-queer visitors understand that queer history is Jewish history.”
“I hope it shows we can do it, and that the community can trust us with their stories,” she finished. “Hopefully this is just the beginning.”
Admission to the Capital Jewish Museum’s LGBTQ exhibit is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+ and students with valid ID, and free for children 12 and younger.
VIDEO: Bystanders jeer law enforcement at 14th Street checkpoint
Buttigieg’s answer on trans sports is disappointing, revealing
Weird, wonderful ‘Boys Go to Jupiter’ an instant cult classic
Sen. Booker vs. Sen. Cortez Masto on Senate floor
D.C., it’s time to fight, for your right, to party
Tammy Bruce nominated for deputy UN post
Supreme Court asked to overturn landmark marriage equality ruling
Man with Trump sign charged again after alleged attack at Baltimore queer event
Trump to take control of MPD, deploy National Guard in D.C.
New queer bar Revolt to join D.C.’s thriving LGBTQ nightlife scene
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
State Department3 days ago
Tammy Bruce nominated for deputy UN post
-
U.S. Supreme Court2 days ago
Supreme Court asked to overturn landmark marriage equality ruling
-
Baltimore3 days ago
Man with Trump sign charged again after alleged attack at Baltimore queer event
-
Washington3 days ago
Trump to take control of MPD, deploy National Guard in D.C.