Clear Space Theatre closes out summer cabaret season

Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach, Del. will close out its summer cabaret season with two upcoming Sunday performances from Broadway stars Nicholas Rodriguez and Eden Espinosa.
Rodriguez, an award-winning Broadway star, is performing his cabaret “Sincerely, Sondheim” this Sunday, Aug. 17. Rodriguez said he has always been a huge fan of Steven Sondheim and calls him the “genius of American theater.”
Rodriguez worked with Sondheim on his last show, the revival of “Company” in 2021. His cabaret is mainly about the letters that Sondheim wrote and received over the years.
Espinosa, a Tony and Emmy nominee known for her role as Elphaba on Wicked, will perform “An Intimate Evening with Eden Espinosa,” filled with song favorites and career highlights on Aug. 24.
The intimate space of a cabaret show and being able to see the audience’s faces allows for being able to address what’s happening in the world as a community, according to Rodriguez.
“Sometimes these songs can be entertainment, or it can be a form of healing. It can be a form of celebration,” Rodriguez told the Washington Blade. “Songs can take on their own life, depending on what’s happening in the world that day or what’s happening to an audience member.”
John McDaniel, a Grammy and Emmy award-winning producer, composer, and pianist is music directing and playing piano for both shows. He said he loves the “dance” that he gets to do behind the keyboard with the performers and it’s like being on a highwire together.
“We become very much in tune, telling the story of each song and I just love it,” McDaniel said. “I feel fortunate to get to do this, to make a living doing this, to enjoy what I do so very much. I don’t take it for granted.”
McDaniel loves live music and craves this type of entertainment. Audiences have been “profoundly moved” by Rodriguez’s story and the way he delivers the Sondheim songs when the cabaret was performed in other cities, said McDaniel.
“These are like living, breathing things. They’re not set in stone, they’re always able to be made better and fresher every single performance,” McDaniel said. “I love live music. I think we’re so lucky to get to not only enjoy it but to perform it because it will never happen that way again.”
McDaniel said he hopes audiences will walk away feeling happy to be alive and like they are transformed. “If they haven’t seen a show like this before, I hope it peaks their interest to go and seek out other live cabaret performances because they’re unlike anything else in the whole world,” he said.
Chris Galanty and Susan Stewart were elected to the city of Rehoboth Beach’s Board of Commissioners on August 9.
A total of 1,111 voters cast their ballots on Saturday — 637 in-person and 474 absentees. Each voter could vote for up to two candidates. There were 1,691 voters registered for the 2025 election.
The official tally count was:
Chris Galanty: 806
Jeffrey Goode: 314
Susan Stewart: 849
The two will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 commissioners meeting.
Chris Galanty is an urban planner working in the environmental sector and has worked on the Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee.
“I’m incredibly honored and humbled by the support from our community. This win isn’t just about me — it’s about a shared commitment to Rehoboth’s future. I’m energized, ready to get to work, and deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Galanty wrote in a statement to the Washington Blade.
Susan Stewart is a lawyer and financial adviser as the senior vice president of The Stewart Group, RBC Wealth Management. She also serves on the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission as well as the Mixed-Use and Stormwater Utility Task Forces.
“I’m deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from our city’s voters. I believe this result reflects a clear endorsement of honesty, integrity, and a commitment to transparent, accountable leadership. I look forward to working hard to restore trust in our city government and to serve our community with the respect and responsibility it deserves,” Stewart wrote to the Blade.
The board is the governing body of the city, responsible for creating the budget, appointing city officials and enacting ordinances. Seven commissioners, including the mayor, serve at a time for three-year terms, with no term limits. Two current commissioners, Edward Chrzanowski and Francis “Bunky” Markert Jr. did not seek re-election, leaving the two open spots.
The Rehoboth Beach Pride Festival took place July 19 at the convention center, followed by an after-party at Freddie’s Beach Bar and a ticketed event in the evening with a film screening, comedian, and musician.
David Mariner, executive director of Sussex Pride, said the festival was a wonderful day with between 1,500 and 2,000 attendees. Sixty vendors set up shop and five workshops were hosted on pertinent topics related to the LGBTQ community.
Mariner said the atmosphere was celebratory, but that the situation at Goolee’s Grille added an “air of significance.” He and hundreds of others got up the next day to attend a counter-protest to support the local restaurant, which had become the target of a church group’s plans to protest the monthly drag brunch event. The protesters did not turn up, but the LGBTQ community did.
“We are … a strong group of people that find joy where we can find joy so I don’t think that we’re often deterred from that,” Mariner said. “But if anything, [the festival] just gave us a greater appreciation for what we have in Delaware and determination to support the community that we have and we really saw that with everyone coming out in full force for Goolee’s the following day.”
He said $1,250 was raised from the festival raffle, compared to last year’s $1000. That number is being rounded up to $1,500 to be donated to homeless LGBTQ youth, according to Mariner.
Three organizations will each receive $500: West End Neighborhood House, the Housing Safeguard Committee of PFLAG Wilmington, and Housing Alliance Delaware.
Mariner hopes next year, Rehoboth Pride becomes even more of a weekend destination. He loves the fact that the festival is supporting local businesses like the bars and restaurants that are here for the community every day of the year.
Rehoboth Beach Pride 2026 is already set for July 15 to 19, with the festival on the 18th.
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners election is coming up in a few weeks on Aug. 9, where three first-time candidates are vying for two open seats: Susan Stewart, Chris Galanty, and Jeffrey Goode.
The board is the governing body of the city, responsible for creating the budget, appointing city officials and enacting ordinances. Seven commissioners, including the mayor, serve at a time for three-year terms, with no term limits. Two current commissioners, Edward Chrzanowski, who’s gay, and Francis “Bunky” Markert Jr. are not seeking re-election.
The Washington Blade spoke with each of the candidates about their platform and vision.
Susan Stewart is a lawyer, financial adviser and full-time Rehoboth resident. She is the senior vice president of The Stewart Group, RBC Wealth Management and serves on the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission as well as the Mixed-Use and Stormwater Utility Task Forces.
Stewart said her overarching vision for the future of Rehoboth is to have a community defined by cooperation and pursuit of common goals to make the city the most beautiful, well functioning, productive and responsive to citizens that it can be.
“This campaign is about restoring trust and building a stronger, more united Rehoboth Beach,” Stewart’s campaign website reads. “I am running because I want to be part of a team that governs better by listening more, arguing less, and focusing on what truly matters.”
Her main platform issues are related to city code reform, responsible commercial development, legislative approach, city finances, and oversight of consultants and legal services.
Stewart said she thinks that some of the conflict that has defined federal discourse and polarization has hit the small town.
“That is a real obstacle to getting things done and I’d like us to all be part of this solution,” she said. “I hope Rehoboth Beach will be a well-run community with a very efficient government that … has completely shed this image of being a place where it’s really hard to get anything done.”
Stewart referenced the current lawsuit facing the city of Rehoboth regarding the hiring of City Manager Taylour Tedder. Some residents claim that Tedder’s employment contract violated the city charter. She supports the city in defense of the lawsuit because it will be very costly if it loses, and believes that commissioners should want the city to not be harmed financially.
A central issue is how to balance the needs of businesses and residents, according to Stewart.
“I think we all benefit from having a thriving Rehoboth, and that’s defined by people having good quality of life. Visitors having good experiences [and] businesses being able to thrive.”
Stewart describes herself as a creative problem solver and considers her background as a lawyer and financial adviser as a big differentiator to the other two candidates. She also had an athletic career on the U.S. Women’s Lacrosse Team and coached collegiate basketball and lacrosse.
“Sports really taught me resiliency,” Stewart said. “Getting up after you got knocked down, being able to fight hard for what you want, but not allowing it to devolve into personal attacks … I think that’s a huge, huge skill set to bring to this position, and getting good professional board members is critical.”
Stewart identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community and said that people who live in Rehoboth and people who own businesses there know that the city thrives in large part because of the influence of the gay community.
Stewart’s goal is to be the agent for bringing together businesses and residents “to create the best Rehoboth we can.”
Chris Galanty came to Rehoboth for the first time in 1995 and has always been drawn to beach communities, like the one where he grew up in New York. After visiting every summer and being part of the gay beach house community, he fell in love with Rehoboth and bought a home in 2018, while still living in D.C. part-time.
Galanty works in the environmental sector and has volunteered for multiple organizations. He has worked for Habitat for Humanity and Save Our Rivers, and has served on the Bloomingdale Civic Association in D.C. and the Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee.
If elected, Galanty would be the youngest commissioner on the board. His main priorities are excellence in city operations, fiscal responsibility, restoring Deauville Beach to Rehoboth, public safety and quality of life, environmental protection and resilience, and support for local businesses and tourism.
“I’m very invested in Rehoboth. This is our home. This is where we’re going to be living really for the rest of our lives,” Galanty said.
As part of the campaign process, Galanty said he has met with all major department heads, from the city manager to the chief of police to the head of the wastewater department. His focus is on transparency, communication, and accountability.
“There are a lot of things that are going well here,” Galanty said. “This is a well-run city government, but there are areas for improvement.”
Part of Galanty’s drive to run was to ensure that Rehoboth continues to be a safe place for the gay community for generations to come, as he has been an out gay man for more than 30 years.
“I think representation is incredibly important, and making sure that there are members of the LGBTQIA community represented in city government is important,” Galanty said.
A lot of people want to maintain the small town feel, according to Galanty. They don’t want skyscrapers, they don’t want to become Ocean City. They want [Rehoboth to be ] walkable, safe, pedestrian-friendly, and environmentally friendly.
“One of the things that people like about Rehoboth is that they can walk everywhere, and I’m really a big advocate of transportation safety and bicycle and pedestrian access,” Galanty said.
Balancing the economy and tourism with maintaining a good quality of life for residents is a tricky issue and is talked about on the campaign trail, said Galanty.
Galanty manages his household and business by ensuring that spending and revenue align. You don’t want to spend more than you’re making, and what is spent should reflect the values of the community, he said.
“I’m very mindful of the financial responsibility and management issues that are being discussed,” he said.
If elected, Galanty would like to see a more vibrant downtown business district by the end of his term. He believes his unique set of experiences as an urban planner, community advocate, and environmentalist set him apart from the other candidates.
“My hope is that Rehoboth Beach retains its unique character and charm, but also evolves to be more responsive, more transparent and more results oriented.”
Jeffrey Goode has been in Rehoboth full-time for about eight years but has had a second home there for much longer. With an economist background, he has worked as a research manager for about 40 years, mostly with the federal government in D.C. He has also taught classes part-time at colleges such as American University, Georgetown University, and the Catholic University of America.
Goode is now mostly retired from the government and has time to run for office. He said he decided to run for “fiscal sanity and competence.” His number one priority is getting control of spending.
He said since moving here eight years ago, the budget has doubled and is now around $44 million. Goode is worried the city will hit its borrowing limit of $75 million in the coming years. If elected, he would not vote for any budget that exceeds the rate of inflation.
His top five priorities are: fiscal sanity, rescinding the stormwater impact fee, getting back control of Deauville Beach, vigilance in protecting the beach, and concentrating on everyday infrastructure improvements instead of large projects.
Goode said that Rehoboth is “basically overcrowded now,” and the way to control it is to use economics to be able to service all of the people who visit, such as parking fees. The number of tourists needs to be correlated with the infrastructure but for several months of the year, the city is overflowing, which reduces the experience, according to Goode.
Goode also said that the gay community in Rehoboth is an extremely integral and important part of the city.
Goode’s wife, Suzanne Goode, is a current commissioner. There are no rules against spouses serving together, as outlined in Section 3 of the city charter. The city’s election administrator and city solicitor reviewed the charter and found that it does not address spouses serving simultaneously, according to the City of Rehoboth Beach’s communications manager. Some have criticized Suzanne Goode’s social media posts as too conservative for the progressive town, including posts related to immigration and climate change.
Goode said he has seen mixed reactions to his run for a commissioner seat. He wants to reassure residents that he is trying to balance things out, rather than grab power.
“There’s no rules saying a family member can’t run. They’re not appointing you. You have to go get elected. You have to get elected by the people as a whole,” Goode said. “I don’t see any conflicts of interest. I don’t see any problem.”
Suzanne Goode has expressed frustration over the other commissioners not being transparent with her about updates to the lawsuit against the city. Following a tense meeting on July 7 where she asked about it and was shut down, a new workplace civility rule was implemented mandating “mannerly and courteous behavior” among city employees and commissioners.
Jeffrey Goode claims that the Board of Commissioners operates like a political machine that helps to select and support candidates, including his two opponents in this election.
Galanty and Stewart both disputed this claim. Galanty said he is an independent candidate running on his own volition, and made this decision after a significant amount of consultation with his husband and family. Stewart said that this characterization of a political machine is a reflection of the citizenry and the voters not wanting to see spouses on the commission.
If elected, Goode hopes to save taxpayers money and make the city fiscally sound.
“I would hope that [in] our city, everyone could be proud of it. I hope it’s a safe, welcoming, wonderful resort to go to. I hope our fiscal situation is strong.”
How to vote
Voting is open on Aug. 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the convention center. Property owners can vote, even if they don’t live in Rehoboth full-time, but must register to vote at least 30 days prior to the election.
