District of Columbia
D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs budget cut by $600,000 for 2026
Official says funding ‘preserved’ for most programs
Funding for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs has been cut by $600,000, from $2.3 million in the current 2025 fiscal year to $1.7 million for fiscal year 2026, according to a spokesperson for the office.
The spokesperson, Gabby Vincent, told the Washington Blade in a statement that the office’s fiscal year 2026 funding “maintains key LGBTQIA+ programs originally proposed by Mayor Bowser and buildings on FY25.”
Both the mayor and the city’s chief financial officer have noted that a significant drop in tax revenue due to President Donald Trump’s sweeping reduction in the D.C. area federal workforce and a decision by Congress earlier this year to cut the city’s current FY 2025 budget by $1.1 billion would require the city to make across the board budget cuts.
Bowser has since invoked a little-known federal law that gives D.C. the authority to spend an amount of its own funds without congressional approval that would reduce the impact of the congressional budget cut from $1.1 billion to $410 million. But the mayor and city officials have said that the smaller reduction along with the decline in tax revenue would still require cuts in city programs.
According to Vincent, the cut in the LGBTQ Affairs Office budget will not reduce the number of the office’s six full-time employees. And she said the office will continue managing 110 Housing Choice Vouchers, which provide apartment rental support for low-income residents.
She said the funding reduction would result in a cutback in funding for “special projects,” including the Black LGBTQ History Preservation Commission, which was created by a law passed last year by the D.C. Council. Among other things, the commission and a committee created by the law are preparing a detailed report on the history of the Black LGBTQ community in D.C.
“Funding for the Violence Prevention and Response Team (VPART) and LGBTQIA+ Cultural Humility Trainings remain intact and annual grant funding, approximately $1 million, was also preserved,” Vincent said.
“Mayor Bowser remains firmly committed to all communities in D.C., and this budget reflects her continued support for programs that ensure residents can live safe, healthy, and affirmed lives,” she said in her statement.
Vincent said the LGBTQ cultural training program is intended mostly for housing providers and “first responders,” and covers LGBTQ-related issues such as health disparities, legal protections, and inclusive workplace practices. She said the trainings have been performed under contract with outside organizations, including the LGBTQ support organizations Whitman-Walker Health and SMYAL
The Office of the D.C. Chief Financial Officer, which prepares the full written D.C. budget document, including funding amounts for all city agencies and programs, had not yet released the budget document as of late Thursday. The Blade will be reviewing that document upon its release to determine funding levels for a wide variety of other LGBTQ-related programs advocated for by the D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition.
District of Columbia
VIDEO: Bystanders jeer law enforcement at 14th Street checkpoint
President Donald Trump federalized MPD on Monday
Dozens of people jeered local and federal law enforcement officers at a checkpoint on 14th and W Streets, N.W., on Wednesday.
The Washington Post reported agents with Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations were at the checkpoint that they set up at around 8 p.m. The Post reported the agents detained at least two people.
“At least two people were detained — one man speaking Spanish was loaded into an unmarked black pickup, while a D.C. police truck towed the red Kia he had been driving,” reported the Post. “A woman was handcuffed while the crowd gathered on the sidewalks booed and yelled at officers to ‘read the Constitution.'”
This reporter, who arrived on the scene shortly before 10 p.m., saw several Metropolitan Police Department officers.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
Bystanders were shouting profanities at the local and federal officers and jeered them after they dismantled the checkpoint at around 10:05 p.m.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
The Washington Blade has reached out to ICE for comment.
District of Columbia
New queer bar Revolt to join D.C.’s thriving LGBTQ nightlife scene
Revolt promises to bring inclusive, high-energy nightlife space to the U Street corridor.
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a new LGBTQ bar will open on the corner of U and 14th streets, adding to the growing number of LGBTQ bars in Washington.
For the past 10 years, it was the location of Cloak & Dagger, a popular straight bar and dance club. Now it will be Revolt.
Revolt (1359 U St. NW) announced on Instagram on Monday that there would be a special “preview weekend” of D.C.’s newest queer bar before its official opening, complete with local DJs and drink specials.
The Blade was given a special early-access tour of the space led by Jonathon Rube, the head of operations for the bar. While the owner of the space is straight, Rube — who is in charge of all aspects of the space — is gay.
Despite the space not being large, with a capacity of 99, Rube’s plans for the bar are. He shared that in addition to the queer bar he described as “Vegas style” and “over-the-top,” he also has plans to create a dessert shop on the first floor called Crazy Banana, and a quick-service “late night bites” window to grab snacks after a night of dancing on the floor above.
The first thing Rube touched on when showing the space was its prime location on the corner of 14th and U Street — which, in the past three years, has become extremely queer with the opening of Bunker, Crush, District Eagle, Spark Social, and now Revolt.
“It just feels right,” Rube said. “You have a wide variety of people from all walks of life coming through here. And with the history of 14th and U… you want a balance between creating a gay mecca but at the same time, inspired by what the history of the street is.”
This corner has a lot of history — particularly for Black Washingtonians, as it was a major shopping and cultural hub known as “Black Broadway” in the early 1900s. He explained that acknowledging the location’s history was one of his goals — and he plans to continue to do so by hosting hip-hop nights at the bar.
“We’ll be doing a hip-hop night… hip-hop meets strip club,” he explained. He made it clear that the space will not solely cater to one group but rather be formed from a diverse lineup of gender identities and sexualities performing — with talent being at its center. “Male, female, drag, non-binary… people that know what they’re doing. In a perfect world the catwalk stage will open in the front where they can come down the stripper pole.”
Revolt is not stopping with the hip-hop–themed night; the weekly lineup includes Latin Thursday nights and Sapphic Saturdays. These themes, Rube said, are an attempt to make U Street’s newest queer bar for everyone.
At the time of the interview, construction of the bar — with a catwalk above the dance floor — was actively underway. Rube’s goal is to set it apart from other queer bars in the city through high-tech lighting and sound systems that he described as “Vegas meets D.C.”
“It’s like over the top with the lighting,” the former Las Vegas resident said. “That’s kind of where we go with this design… We just want to create that space where you have this amazing experience.”
While he did say he wants to stand out from other queer bars in the city, he also mentioned it’s not his intention to “step on anyone’s toes” by coming into the new gay stretch of U Street’s nightlife — but rather “complement” the spaces already there.
“What it really comes down to with corners like this, it reminds me of a West Hollywood little district area… You go over here because they have a good happy hour, and then get the next bar before their cover… just bouncing around. That’s what we want to be — that spot where people can bounce around.”
One way he is trying to do this is by making the drinks affordable with multiple happy hours and promotions, and having bartenders pre-batch their mixed shots.
“We’re not focused on mixology, even on our slower nights,” he said. “We’re very ‘vodka soda’ simple drinks… like Crush really focuses on the mixology and has a really nice setup. Again, we’re trying to complement, not compete.”
Another consideration Revolt is taking is including specialty mocktails for sober members of the community. He also shared plans for a wristband for designated drivers to get discounted alcohol-free drinks.
Another concern Rube touched on was safety.
“The hard part is, how do we create that space where people do feel comfortable and it becomes that haven,” he said. “Everybody within the LGBTQ+ community should have a safe space in any of these bars.”
One way he is attempting to make Revolt a safe space for all is through his unique approach to security that may look different from some of the other bars on the street.
“I’m not using outside security. I’m looking for security hosts versus security guards… security within our community, or [people] trained to understand our community.”
Rube explained that he wants everyone’s experience with Revolt to be a positive one.
“From the moment they come in to the moment they leave, they are having a good time, feel welcome, they feel acknowledged… And when they leave they get value from every aspect.”
District of Columbia
Wanda Alston Foundation begins culinary program for LGBTQ youth
‘Slay and Sauté’ launched in Southeast D.C. apartment community
D.C.’s Wanda Alston Foundation, which provides housing and support services for homeless LGBTQ youth, on Aug. 11 officially launched a culinary program aimed at training LGBTQ youth with cooking skills for future employment.
With about 25 supporters looking on, Alston Foundation Executive Director Cesar Toledo described the program’s goals in a kitchen filled with cooking utensils and supplies of food in one of the buildings at the Wayne Place Apartments, a group of small apartment buildings on the 100 block of Wayne Place, S.E., where the Alston Foundation’s 20 youth clients currently live.
Located in the city’s Congress Heights neighborhood, Toledo said the LGBTQ youth clients occupy 10 apartments at the apartment complex. The apartment where Toledo and other Alston Foundation officials hosted visitors on Aug. 11 had been converted into office space, with the kitchen set up for the culinary training.
“They began the lessons today, making smoothies, and air frying chicken wings,” he told the Washington Blade.
Toledo reminded the visitors that the Alston Foundation, founded in 2008, is among the organizations working on addressing homelessness among LGBTQ youth, who he noted make up 40 percent of the homeless youth in D.C. according to studies.
“It’s a national crisis. And we see it firsthand here in the District of Columbia,” he told the gathering. “So, I’m happy to report that after today, we’ve raised over 60 percent of our goal,” he said, in referring to the fundraising effort for the Alston Foundation’s strategic plan, which he said has been named Queer Legacy, Bold Future.
Toledo said $17,500 had been raised so far, with the D.C. Front Runners Pride Run 5K Foundation, an LGBTQ sports organization, donating $16,000. He said the remaining $1,500 was donated by Wegmans.
Among other things, the funds have been used to purchase for use by the Alston Foundation youth residents “air fryers, rice cookers, smoothie blenders, healthy food, and condiments,” Toledo said in an earlier statement.
Among those attending the Aug. 11 gathering and expressing support for the program were Japer Bowles, director of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs; Chris Holland, community engagement and communications manager for Wegmans; Belinda Pearson, operations manager for the Alston Foundation; David Perruzza, owner of the D.C. LGBTQ bars Pitchers and League of Her Own; and Max Finland, property manager for the Wayne Place Apartments.
“This is a great opportunity for a program, and I love the ingenuity of it and its direct results for our residents who need skills and need to feed themselves,” Bowles said. “So, this is really cool.”
