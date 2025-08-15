Nigeria
Two students murdered at Nigerian boarding school because they were gay
Attack took place in Kano State on July 14
The brutal death of two students at a boarding school in Nigeria’s Kano State on July 14 has sparked outrage among local and regional activists.
Dailytrust, a local newspaper, said a handful of students attacked four fellow students they accused of being gay. The incident reportedly happened around midnight at the Government Secondary School Bichi.
The newspaper further reported two of the students who were attacked — Hamza Idris-Tofawa and Umar Yusuf-Dungurawa — died and two others are currently fighting for their lives in the hospital.
Authorities have arrested 11 students. The Kano State government has advised students not to attack their fellow classmates who they suspect are gay, and promised to thoroughly investigate the incident.
A month later, however, Kano State’s government has yet to offer the students’ families any compensation.
Augusta Yaakugh-Shahin, founder and director of Lex Initiative for Rights Advocacy and Development, an LGBTQ rights group, said schools should be safe spaces.
“This is not just school indiscipline, it’s a tragic case of mob violence driven by prejudice,” said Yaakugh-Shahin. “Schools should be safe places, not sites of fear. No child should fear being attacked for who they are, or who others think they might be.”
Bandy Kiki, an LGBTQ activist, said the students’ death is a stark reminder of the risks that LGBTQ Nigerians face.
“The murder of Hamza Idris-Tofawa and Umar Yusuf-Dungurawa is not just a school tragedy, it’s a direct result of a system that dehumanizes LGBTQ+ people,” said Kiki. “While the local authorities in Nigeria have promised an investigation, we must also be honest, without dismantling the prejudice enshrined in law and policy, we will keep seeing violence like this.”
Consensual same-sex sexual relations are prohibited under Nigeria’s Criminal Code Act and the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act.
The penal code criminalizes so-called acts of carnal knowledge against the order of nature, gross indecency, same-sex unions, and LGBTQ advocacy with up to 14 years in prison.
In Kano and most other states in northern Nigeria that practice Sharia law, punishments for being LGBTQ or engaging in LGBTQ activities can range from 100 lashes if unmarried to a year in prison. A person who is married or was previously married could face death by stoning.
Kano Gov. Abba Yusuf last year ordered the Kano State Hisbah Corps, which is responsible for the enforcement of Sharia law and promoting moral norms, to crack down on groups promoting LGBTQ rights in the state.
Anietie Ewang, a Nigeria researcher in Human Rights Watch’s Africa Division, said the country’s government should adopt and act on recommendations the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review made on Jan. 23 that include upholding LGBTQ rights.
“On LGBT rights, member states called for the repeal of Nigeria’s 2013 SSMPA which criminalizes same-sex relations, the release of people detained based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, and for ending prosecutions on these grounds,” said Ewang. “However, Nigerian authorities including the Minister of Justice have continued to denounce LGBT rights.”
Ewang also said the federal government should take the council’s concerns seriously and begin immediate steps — beyond laws and policies — to rectify them. They include prompt and transparent investigations and prosecutions of human rights abuses.
Featured Local Savings
Nigeria
Four men accused of homosexuality beaten, chased out of Nigerian city
Incident took place in Benin City on Nov. 17
Four young men have been beaten and chased out of a Nigerian city after they were found engaging in consensual same-sex sexual activity.
An angry mob paraded the four men, who were only wearing boxing shorts, down Nomayo Street in Benin City, the capital of Edo state, on Nov. 17. One of them had a visible deep cut on his forehead as a result of the beating.
The mob threatened to kill them if they were to return to the city. It also questioned why they were “into” homosexuality when there were many women in the area.
Samson Mikel, a Nigerian LGBTQ activist, said the attack was misdirected anger.
“Benin City is one of the backward places in Nigeria and a dorm for scammers and other crimes, the people are proud of their roughness, they are never concerned about these other crimes or how the government is impoverishing them, but will light gay men on fire the moment they think,” said Mikel. “All they want is to live and experience love. They are not the cause of the economic meltdown in the country, neither are they the reason why there are no jobs in the streets of Nigeria.”
Attacks like the one that happened in Benin City have been happening across Nigeria — the latest took place in Port Harcourt in Rivers state last month.
Section 214 of the Criminal Code Act on Unnatural Offenses says any person who has “carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature, or has carnal knowledge of an animal, or permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature, is guilty of a felony” and could face up to 14 years in prison.
Several LGBTQ people and activists have been arrested under Section 214.
In some cases they are murdered with law enforcement officials showing little to no interest in investigating, such as the case of Area Mama, a popular cross-dresser whose body was found along the Katampe-Mabushi Expressway in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, in August.
The Initiative for Equal Rights, a Nigerian advocacy group, said the federal government should take concrete steps to protect the rights of all Nigerians.
“For many, especially LGBTQIA+ individuals, women, and those within the Sexual Orientation Gender Identity, Expression and Sexual Characteristics (SOGIESC), community, freedom remains a distant goal. Discrimination, violence and human rights violations are daily realities,” said TIERs Nigeria. “Despite the progress we have made, the journey towards justice is long, but our voices remain unwavering.”
TIERs Nigeria also called upon the federal government to repeal the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act 2014, to respond to the African Commission’s recommendation to review laws that criminalize rights of assembly and association, and to enact laws and policies that discourage hate speech and other actions that incite discrimination against LGBTQ people.
Many Nigerians vehemently oppose public discussions about LGBTQ-specific issues because of religious and cultural beliefs.
A number of local and international human rights organizations have advised the federal government to prioritize the rights of everyone in Nigeria, including those who identify as LGBTQ. There is, however, little hope that Nigerian officials will do this anytime soon.
Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain punishable by death in states with Sharia law. Those who advocate for LGBTQ rights in these areas could also face a similar fate.
Nigeria
Gay couple beaten, paraded in public in Nigeria
Incident took place in Port Harcourt this week
A gay couple was beaten and paraded in public this week because of their sexual orientation.
In a video clip shared by Portharcourt Specials on X, the couple who appeared half naked were being insulted and slapped on the back, with one showing trails of blood on his back. The incident took place in Rumuewhara in Port Harcourt.
Although consensual same-sex sexual relations are criminalized in Nigeria and punishable by death on some states, many Nigerians viewed the attack against the couple as distasteful, arguing rapist or pedophiles don’t face the same treatment.
“This is where you will see Nigerians very active on; on matters that don’t concern them because why is someone’s sexual orientation your problem? We are well deserving of politicians that punish us well,” said Rinu Oduala, a human rights activist.
No Hate Network Nigeria, an LGBTQ rights organization, said the couple’s public victimization was a stark reminder of the rampant homophobia in the country.
“The brutal attack on the gay couple is appalling and unacceptable,” said the organization. “It’s a stark reminder of the rampant homophobia and intolerance in Nigeria.”
“Such violence is often fueled by discriminatory laws, societal norms, and lack of education, this incident highlights the urgent need for increased advocacy, education, and protection for LGBTQI+ individuals,” added No Hate Network Nigeria.
No Hate Network Nigeria also highlighted the plight of LGBTQ people in the country who are constantly under attack due to current laws and cultural and religious norms.
“The LGBTQI+ community in Nigeria faces extreme risks, including violence, harassment, and persecution, the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act of 2014 exacerbates these challenges, effectively criminalizing LGBTQI+ individuals,” said No Hate Network Nigeria. “Many live in fear, hiding their identities to avoid persecution, the community requires enhanced support, safe spaces, and robust advocacy to ensure their basic human rights.”
For many LGBTQ people in the country, remaining in the closet is the only way they can preserve their life. They often flee Nigeria if they decide to come out.
There is currently no appetite from any lawmakers to amend or repeal parts of Section 21 of the Criminal Code Act (Penal Code) that are used to arrest, charge, and prosecute those who identify as LGBTQ.
In northern states where Sharia law is practiced, one who is found to identify as LGBTQ or is an advocate may face death by stoning.
Although not widely practiced, death by stoning is the preferred punishment in many of the northern states if a Sharia court finds someone guilty of engaging in consensual same-sex sexual relations. A number of local and international human rights organizations in recent years have condemned this punishment. It is, however, still enforced in some of these states.
No Hate Network Nigeria said amending parts of the Criminal Code Act and repealing the Same Sex (Prohibition) Act might give relief to LGBTQ people in the country.
“Repealing or amending discriminatory laws, like the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, implementing education and awareness campaigns to combat homophobia, establishing safe spaces, and support networks for LGBTQI+ individuals and strengthening law officials’ response to hate crimes as well as holding perpetrators accountable, will aid in averting and combating attacks on LGBTQI+ individuals,” said No Hate Network Nigeria.
Two students murdered at Nigerian boarding school because they were gay
Ricky’s pop-up bar kicks off Aug. 17
Calendar: August 15-21
D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs budget cut by $600,000 for 2026
VIDEO: Bystanders jeer law enforcement at 14th Street checkpoint
Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. police sparks outrage among LGBTQ leaders
New queer bar Revolt to join D.C.’s thriving LGBTQ nightlife scene
Supreme Court asked to overturn landmark marriage equality ruling
Man with Trump sign charged again after alleged attack at Baltimore queer event
Tammy Bruce nominated for deputy UN post
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Federal Government2 days ago
Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. police sparks outrage among LGBTQ leaders
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
New queer bar Revolt to join D.C.’s thriving LGBTQ nightlife scene
-
U.S. Supreme Court3 days ago
Supreme Court asked to overturn landmark marriage equality ruling
-
Baltimore4 days ago
Man with Trump sign charged again after alleged attack at Baltimore queer event