Eco-friendly oldies but goodies: Prius, Leaf

Oversized SUVs dominate parking lots like they’re the headliners at suburban music festivals, but there’s real artistry on the road with two compact eco-car legends: the Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius. Both are now sleeker, smarter and much more fun than their early-2000s selves.

Think of them as queer kickball teammates: The Leaf is the quiet nerd who’s secretly hilarious, while the Prius is the glam social butterfly who somehow knows everyone.

NISSAN LEAF

$30,000

Range: 149 to 215 miles

0 to 60 mph: 7.4 seconds

Cargo space: 23.6 cu. ft.

PROS: Cute. Maneuvers easily. Feels spacious inside.

CONS: Limited in range, charging options and cubbies.

IN A NUTSHELL: Ditching its bug-eyed looks, the latest Nissan Leaf flaunts a trendier style—not too edgy, but not bland either. You can dress this electric vehicle up in colors like Deep Blue Pearl or Scarlet Ember, making it flamboyant enough for a Pride parade. Inside, the design is practical but not frumpy: enviro-friendly fabrics, a logical layout for gauges and an interior that feels airy.

The standard Leaf S comes with a 147-horsepower electric motor and 149-mile range, while the Leaf SV Plus offers more oomph: a 214-horsepower motor and 215-mile range. Either ride is powerful enough for daily commuting or shortish weekend getaways. But while you can “fast charge” the battery pack to 80% in about 40 minutes—enough time to grab a latte and spill some gossip—the rather dated port mechanism needs an adapter for use at many of today’s charging stations.

Still, this EV feels nimble and ready to play in tight spaces. Another plus: The regenerative braking—with easygoing one-pedal driving—makes it feel like you are gently teleporting to destinations.

While a bevy of new EVs offer more range, power and features, it’s the Leaf’s low MSRP that is such a draw. This means the list of base-model amenities is solid but not overflowing: steel wheels with plastic covers, automatic headlights, remote entry and smartphone integration.

Step up to the Leaf SV Plus for larger wheels, power driver’s seat, nav system and better stereo. An app also lets you remotely cool or heat the cabin, as well as check for battery-charging time, range and even nearby stations—because nothing kills a vibe like running low on juice mid-trip.

For me, the Leaf is a low-drama, high-reliability EV. Not as flashy as some newcomers, but still able to hit all its marks.

TOYOTA PRIUS

$30,000

Mpg: 57city/56 highway

0 to 60 mph: 7.1 seconds

Cargo space: 23.8 cu. ft.

PROS: Steller fuel economy. Quicker and sexier now.

CONS: Reduced rear headroom. Bit noisy at times.

IN A NUTSHELL: Remember when the Toyota Prius was the butt of car jokes? Those days are over. The latest version is a full-on glow-up story—new look, new attitude, same eco-friendly heart. If the old Prius was sensible sandals, this one is a designer sneaker (or Prada heels, even) that still supports your arch.

Exterior colors are quite outré, such as Wind Chill Pearl, Supersonic Red and Cutting Edge—a metallic silver with a sparkling finish that changes depending on the lighting. Yep, bling!

Under the hood, the hybrid system pairs a 2.0-liter engine with two electric motors for a combined 194 horsepower (or 220 horsepower in the all-wheel-drive Prius Prime plug-in, which can go up to 44 miles on battery power alone). This Prius is quicker than any previous model and still delivers incredible fuel economy. Oh, and braking is better than ever, too.

Steering feels more responsive, the ride is composed and the lower stance means this hybrid corners with actual confidence. You won’t confuse it for a sports car, but you might just take the long way home.

Inside, the cabin is modern and minimalist, with an emphasis on clean lines and quality finishes. The digital gauge display is now front and center (finally!), and the infotainment system is quick and easy to use. Smartphone integration and a full suite of driver-assist features are standard. There’s enough room for four adults to ride comfortably, and the hatchback layout means it can swallow IKEA flat-packs without complaint.

The Prius has gone from quirky wallflower to confident main character. Efficient, practical, and unexpectedly attractive—it’s like Cinderella, who finally realized she was gorgeous all along.