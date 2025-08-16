District of Columbia
Know your rights: ACLU shares protections as Trump controls D.C. police
MPD under federal control
Since Aug. 11, when President Donald Trump invoked Section 740 of the Home Rule Act, there has been an increased federal presence of all kinds in D.C. From FBI agents loitering outside well-known LGBTQ hotspots to National Guard members disseminated across the National Mall, law enforcement presence is at an all-time high in Washington.
This marks the first time Section 740 of the Home Rule Act has been used since Home Rule’s establishment in 1973, which granted D.C. the right to govern itself (following congressional approval.) This section outlines how the president can direct the mayor to provide Metropolitan Police Department forces for federal purposes under “special circumstances of an emergency nature.”
Trump has argued this takeover of Washington is justified in his executive order declaring a crime emergency in the District of Columbia, saying multiple times that crime in the capital has left “bloodthirsty criminals” on the streets. Trump went on in the order to make blanket statements about the murder rate in D.C. while citing outdated homicide rates from 2023.
According to the Trump administration, those 2023 numbers validate the federal government’s overreach into D.C. politics, despite Department of Justice statistics showing the nation’s capital is at a “violent crime thirty-year low,” and MPD data showing a 26 percent decrease in violent crime from last year.
Trump had, up until yesterday, used the Drug Enforcement Administration head as an “acting police chief” to get MPD to clear homeless encampments and create police checkpoints for drivers in D.C. After MPD Police Chief Pamela Smith filed a lawsuit against the administration for its attempt to circumvent the actual police chief, the Justice Department removed the DEA head as provisional leader of MPD and instead made them act as an intermediary between the administration and police.
Despite this forced change of reinstating Smith, Trump will continue to have control over MPD for 30 days after he enacted Section 740. This means law enforcement of all types will still carry out Trump’s commands, including ramping up deportations, arrests, and stops within the District.
The Washington Blade spoke with Monica Hopkins, the executive director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia, to discuss how LGBTQ people — both documented and undocumented — can stay safe as the administration continues to control law enforcement.
“I think it’s really important to understand your basic rights,” Hopkins told the Blade on Friday. “No matter what your identity, you have certain rights.”
These rights, Hopkins explains, can protect you — but only if you know what they are and how to use them.
“You have the right to remain silent, but you must verbally invoke this right. So you have to say, ‘I’m invoking my right to be silent,’ or ‘I want to be silent.’
If stopped by police,” she says, “you should ask, ‘Am I free to leave?’ If the answer is yes, then you should walk away calmly. If the answer is no, ask, ‘Am I under arrest?’”
“You can refuse a search of yourself or your belongings,” the 17-year veteran of the ACLU explained. “You may be patted down for weapons, but beyond that, you can refuse a search of yourself or your belongings. This includes, if an officer says, ‘Will you empty your pockets?’ You can refuse.”
Even as MPD is effectively being directed by federal requests, Hopkins explained there is a difference in rights when it comes to legal consultation if stopped by police versus U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“If you are stopped by the D.C. police, you have the right to an attorney,” Hopkins said. “If you are stopped by ICE, you have the right to consult with an attorney, and you can also request a list of free and low-cost legal help.”
In addition to knowing the rights everyone has, understanding the correct way law enforcement can enter a premises is also crucial for ensuring safety in both residential and commercial spaces.
“Immigration officers must have permission from the owner or the manager to conduct a raid on a workplace. If officers come in, the business owner can say, ‘I don’t give you permission to be here. You need to leave. I’m asking you to leave the property. This is my business. Please leave.’ If the officers do not have permission from the owner or the manager, they must have a warrant that is signed by a federal judge or a magistrate [to enter].”
Just having a piece of paper that an officer claims is a warrant is not enough, Hopkins explained. Request the warrant and look over it to ensure it is (1) for the correct space and (2) signed by the right person.
“Look at those warrants very, very carefully and who has signed them,” she said. “It has to be a federal judge or a magistrate. It can’t be another ICE agent. It can’t be the Metropolitan Police Department. That warrant has to be signed by a federal judge or a magistrate.”
In addition to knowing rights in D.C., having a plan in case law enforcement does come is the next step to ensuring safety.
“I think in these times, currently having these conversations now and saying, ‘What if this happens? What is my plan?’ And planning it, not when you’re in a situation trying to come up with a plan, but before,” she said. “It gives you the space to say, ‘Okay, what are my rights?’”
Hopkins pointed out that there are abundant resources available on the ACLU-DC’s website that can help all kinds of people understand their rights and establish a plan. There are spotlight guides that outline what to do in specific situations, like “Preparing for ICE Raids,” “Legal Support and Resources on Arrest, Detention, and Deportation,” and even LGBTQ specific resources like “Your D.C. Protections from Harassment.” It’s all free and accessible on the ACLU-DC’s website.
When asked how D.C. residents can properly protest actions by ICE and other law enforcement, she offered some pointers.
“You are allowed to film the police from a safe distance. You are allowed to protest. You are allowed to go out in public. You are allowed to yell at the police — you are not allowed to attack the police. It is not your right to physically attack the police or throw things. That may cross the line, and there may be consequences — those aren’t your guaranteed rights under the Constitution [as part of the right] to exercise your First Amendment rights of protesting, demonstrating.”
Hopkins explained that in addition to educating people about their rights, the ACLU-DC is specifically going into the Capitol and talking with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to attempt to curtail any potential restriction of rights — especially as the Trump administration gears up to get Congress to allow continued control of District law enforcement.
“Our attention has been turned sort of on Congress. And we are having meetings with congressional staff explaining to them the intricacies of D.C. and D.C. home rule and why they should view this overreach and abuse of power by the president as just a trial balloon that you know this administration will undoubtedly try to enact across the country.”
As the interview drew to a close, Hopkins wanted to reemphasize that knowing your rights is at the crux of staying safe.
“I think that living in the District of Columbia right now, what I have heard from folks is that there’s a lot of fear and anxiety right now. But also that we live in this amazing, beautiful, joyous city. The best thing that we can do to keep ourselves safe, keep our neighbors safe, and keep our friends safe is to know your rights and stay connected to organizations that can provide services and help and you pass along information.”
Note: There are a multitude of resources on the ACLU-DC’s website. Information on LGBTQ rights, immigration rights, protesting rights, and abortion rights is available for free.
District of Columbia
D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs budget cut by $600,000 for 2026
Official says funding ‘preserved’ for most programs
Funding for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs has been cut by $600,000, from $2.3 million in the current 2025 fiscal year to $1.7 million for fiscal year 2026, according to a spokesperson for the office.
The spokesperson, Gabby Vincent, told the Washington Blade in a statement that the office’s fiscal year 2026 funding “maintains key LGBTQIA+ programs originally proposed by Mayor Bowser and builds on FY25.”
Both the mayor and the city’s chief financial officer have noted that a significant drop in tax revenue due to President Donald Trump’s sweeping reduction in the D.C. area federal workforce and a decision by Congress earlier this year to cut the city’s current FY 2025 budget by $1.1 billion would require the city to make across the board budget cuts.
Bowser has since invoked a little-known federal law that gives D.C. the authority to spend an amount of its own funds without congressional approval that would reduce the impact of the congressional budget cut from $1.1 billion to $410 million. But the mayor and city officials have said that the smaller reduction along with the decline in tax revenue would still require cuts in city programs.
According to Vincent, the cut in the LGBTQ Affairs Office budget will not reduce the number of the office’s six full-time employees. And she said the office will continue managing 110 Housing Choice Vouchers, which provide apartment rental support for low-income residents.
She said the funding reduction would result in a cutback in funding for “special projects,” including the Black LGBTQ History Preservation Commission, which was created by a law passed last year by the D.C. Council. Among other things, the commission and a committee created by the law are preparing a detailed report on the history of the Black LGBTQ community in D.C.
“Funding for the Violence Prevention and Response Team (VPART) and LGBTQIA+ Cultural Humility Trainings remain intact and annual grant funding, approximately $1 million, was also preserved,” Vincent said.
“Mayor Bowser remains firmly committed to all communities in D.C., and this budget reflects her continued support for programs that ensure residents can live safe, healthy, and affirmed lives,” she said in her statement.
Vincent said the LGBTQ cultural training program is intended mostly for housing providers and “first responders,” and covers LGBTQ-related issues such as health disparities, legal protections, and inclusive workplace practices. She said the trainings have been performed under contract with outside organizations, including the LGBTQ support organizations Whitman-Walker Health and SMYAL
The Office of the D.C. Chief Financial Officer, which prepares the full written D.C. budget document, including funding amounts for all city agencies and programs, had not yet released the budget document as of late Thursday. The Blade will be reviewing that document upon its release to determine funding levels for a wide variety of other LGBTQ-related programs advocated for by the D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition.
District of Columbia
VIDEO: Bystanders jeer law enforcement at 14th Street checkpoint
President Donald Trump federalized MPD on Monday
Dozens of people jeered local and federal law enforcement officers at a checkpoint on 14th and W Streets, N.W., on Wednesday.
The Washington Post reported agents with Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations were at the checkpoint that they set up at around 8 p.m. The Post reported the agents detained at least two people.
“At least two people were detained — one man speaking Spanish was loaded into an unmarked black pickup, while a D.C. police truck towed the red Kia he had been driving,” reported the Post. “A woman was handcuffed while the crowd gathered on the sidewalks booed and yelled at officers to ‘read the Constitution.'”
This reporter, who arrived on the scene shortly before 10 p.m., saw several Metropolitan Police Department officers.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
Bystanders were shouting profanities at the local and federal officers and jeered them after they dismantled the checkpoint at around 10:05 p.m.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
The Washington Blade has reached out to ICE for comment.
District of Columbia
New queer bar Revolt to join D.C.’s thriving LGBTQ nightlife scene
Revolt promises to bring inclusive, high-energy nightlife space to the U Street corridor.
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a new LGBTQ bar will open on the corner of U and 14th streets, adding to the growing number of LGBTQ bars in Washington.
For the past 10 years, it was the location of Cloak & Dagger, a popular straight bar and dance club. Now it will be Revolt.
Revolt (1359 U St. NW) announced on Instagram on Monday that there would be a special “preview weekend” of D.C.’s newest queer bar before its official opening, complete with local DJs and drink specials.
The Blade was given a special early-access tour of the space led by Jonathon Rube, the head of operations for the bar. While the owner of the space is straight, Rube — who is in charge of all aspects of the space — is gay.
Despite the space not being large, with a capacity of 99, Rube’s plans for the bar are. He shared that in addition to the queer bar he described as “Vegas style” and “over-the-top,” he also has plans to create a dessert shop on the first floor called Crazy Banana, and a quick-service “late night bites” window to grab snacks after a night of dancing on the floor above.
The first thing Rube touched on when showing the space was its prime location on the corner of 14th and U Street — which, in the past three years, has become extremely queer with the opening of Bunker, Crush, District Eagle, Spark Social, and now Revolt.
“It just feels right,” Rube said. “You have a wide variety of people from all walks of life coming through here. And with the history of 14th and U… you want a balance between creating a gay mecca but at the same time, inspired by what the history of the street is.”
This corner has a lot of history — particularly for Black Washingtonians, as it was a major shopping and cultural hub known as “Black Broadway” in the early 1900s. He explained that acknowledging the location’s history was one of his goals — and he plans to continue to do so by hosting hip-hop nights at the bar.
“We’ll be doing a hip-hop night… hip-hop meets strip club,” he explained. He made it clear that the space will not solely cater to one group but rather be formed from a diverse lineup of gender identities and sexualities performing — with talent being at its center. “Male, female, drag, non-binary… people that know what they’re doing. In a perfect world the catwalk stage will open in the front where they can come down the stripper pole.”
Revolt is not stopping with the hip-hop–themed night; the weekly lineup includes Latin Thursday nights and Sapphic Saturdays. These themes, Rube said, are an attempt to make U Street’s newest queer bar for everyone.
At the time of the interview, construction of the bar — with a catwalk above the dance floor — was actively underway. Rube’s goal is to set it apart from other queer bars in the city through high-tech lighting and sound systems that he described as “Vegas meets D.C.”
“It’s like over the top with the lighting,” the former Las Vegas resident said. “That’s kind of where we go with this design… We just want to create that space where you have this amazing experience.”
While he did say he wants to stand out from other queer bars in the city, he also mentioned it’s not his intention to “step on anyone’s toes” by coming into the new gay stretch of U Street’s nightlife — but rather “complement” the spaces already there.
“What it really comes down to with corners like this, it reminds me of a West Hollywood little district area… You go over here because they have a good happy hour, and then get the next bar before their cover… just bouncing around. That’s what we want to be — that spot where people can bounce around.”
One way he is trying to do this is by making the drinks affordable with multiple happy hours and promotions, and having bartenders pre-batch their mixed shots.
“We’re not focused on mixology, even on our slower nights,” he said. “We’re very ‘vodka soda’ simple drinks… like Crush really focuses on the mixology and has a really nice setup. Again, we’re trying to complement, not compete.”
Another consideration Revolt is taking is including specialty mocktails for sober members of the community. He also shared plans for a wristband for designated drivers to get discounted alcohol-free drinks.
Another concern Rube touched on was safety.
“The hard part is, how do we create that space where people do feel comfortable and it becomes that haven,” he said. “Everybody within the LGBTQ+ community should have a safe space in any of these bars.”
One way he is attempting to make Revolt a safe space for all is through his unique approach to security that may look different from some of the other bars on the street.
“I’m not using outside security. I’m looking for security hosts versus security guards… security within our community, or [people] trained to understand our community.”
Rube explained that he wants everyone’s experience with Revolt to be a positive one.
“From the moment they come in to the moment they leave, they are having a good time, feel welcome, they feel acknowledged… And when they leave they get value from every aspect.”
