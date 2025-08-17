The case for long‑term vs. short‑term rentals

As a residential property manager here in Washington, D.C., I often speak to landlords deciding between long‑term rentals and short‑term platforms like Airbnb. At first glance, short‑term options can seem attractive with their higher income potential. But that comes with increased risk—more vacancies, property issues, and hands‑on management. Over time, a long‑term strategy tends to be more sustainable for most investors, especially those with full‑time commitments.

Significant Time and Stress

One of the biggest benefits of long‑term rentals is the time and stress you avoid. With reliable tenants, the lease runs month‑by‑month, requiring minimal involvement once the setup is complete. That allows landlords to step back and rely on a steady income.

Moreover, longer-term tenants are more likely to treat the property as their home, reporting maintenance issues promptly and respecting the space. Landlords often find they build deeper relationships with tenants, which can reduce conflicts and improve overall property care.

Unpredictable Regulations for Short‑Term Rentals

Short‑term rentals face a shifting regulatory environment. Cities and homeowners associations increasingly impose restrictions or bans—Washington, D.C. included. Local rules can change quickly and enforcement can be strict.

Additionally, short‑term hosts must stay on top of licensing, inspections, transient lodging taxes, and insurance changes. Missteps can lead to costly penalties. By contrast, the long‑term approach is overseen by more stable and predictable regulations, which helps landlords plan confidently for equity growth and passive income.

Demand Dynamics: Why Long‑Term Is More Reliable

Long‑term rentals benefit from steady, residential demand—people always need housing. During economic disruptions like the COVID‑19 pandemic, Airbnb-style rentals collapsed, while long‑term lease demand remained strong.

In D.C., with its many multi‑year government, nonprofit, and academic professionals, long‑term rentals enjoy constant occupancy. These tenants tend to stay longer, turnover costs are lower, and revenue is more predictable year after year.

Consumer Challenges in Short‑Term Rentals

On the consumer side, short‑term rentals are increasingly unreliable. Seasonality drives wide swings in availability and pricing. Beach towns, ski areas, and tourist hubs can become prohibitively expensive during peak season, then nearly empty off-season. Guests expecting consistent value may instead encounter price surges or limited selection.

Consumer expectations are also shifting. Many guests report disappointment with listings that over‑promise and under‑deliver. One early Airbnb user, Isabel Heine, now a New York attorney, summed up the change bluntly:

“I don’t stay in Airbnbs anymore… hotels are cheaper and better in every way.”Isabel Heinie, New York Attorney, Business Insider

Isabel Heine’s experience reflects a broader trend: guests expect transparency, consistent quality, and value—and too often feel Airbnb falls short.

Numerous complaints stem from misleading listings—amenities marketed that aren’t delivered, surprise shared spaces when a private stay was booked, and a lack of accountability when things go wrong. For example, one consumer reported a pond view listing that turned out to be unusable, yet Airbnb refused a refund despite earlier support promising one.

Super‑Host Listings and Investor‑Owned Properties

Many guests now specifically seek listings from “Super Hosts,” believing this ensures quality and reliability. But these Super Hosts are often professional operators or investors, not local landlords with a personal stake in tenant satisfaction. The rental may look great in photos, but if something goes wrong, there’s no ongoing connection or willingness to work with the guest. Without landlord‑tenant continuity, resolution and accountability can vanish.

Seasonality and Changing Consumer Preferences

Seasonal volatility means prices and availability shift dramatically—guests paying premium rates in high season may later feel they’ve overpaid, while off-season offerings shrink. Meanwhile, shifting consumer preferences prioritize predictability, transparency, and value.

With hotels increasingly competitive on price and quality—narrowing the AirBnB‑hotel price gap from 49% in 2019 to 26% by 2022—many travelers are choosing traditional accommodations instead.HYPERLINK “https://consumerrescue.org/travel-troubles/airbnb-news-could-host-mislabel-vacation-rental/?utm_source=chatgpt.com” \h

The Bottom Line for D.C. Landlords

For most small-scale landlords in the D.C. area, long‑term rentals remain the most effective way to grow property portfolios without exposing yourself to volatility. Long‑term tenants deliver stability, less hands‑on time, better community integration, and more consistent income. Meanwhile, short‑term rentals increasingly face consumer dissatisfaction, fluctuating demand, and regulatory uncertainty.

At my company, we’ve helped D.C. landlords make smart long-term choices since 2012. If you’re ready to simplify your rental approach and focus on steady growth, we’d be happy to help craft a strategy that aligns with your goals.



Scott Bloom is owner and Senior Property Manager of Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit www.ColumbiaPM.com