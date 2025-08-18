Harris threatens federal education funds over state intervention

By BRENDA WINTRODE | Rep. Andy Harris threatened to work with the Trump administration to withhold Maryland’s federal education funds unless the state’s top education official removes herself from a heated battle with a local school board in his district, according to a letter sent by Harris.

In June, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright and the state school board stepped in after the Somerset County school board and its MAGA-aligned majority tried to dismiss Superintendent Ava Tasker-Mitchell.

The board has not publicly voted on or given a reason for the removal the superintendent.

