Maryland

Harris threatens federal education funds over state intervention

DEI battle in Somerset County schools continues

Published

10 seconds ago

on

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) (Photo by Rick Hutzell for the Baltimore Banner)

By BRENDA WINTRODE | Rep. Andy Harris threatened to work with the Trump administration to withhold Maryland’s federal education funds unless the state’s top education official removes herself from a heated battle with a local school board in his district, according to a letter sent by Harris.

In June, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright and the state school board stepped in after the Somerset County school board and its MAGA-aligned majority tried to dismiss Superintendent Ava Tasker-Mitchell.

The board has not publicly voted on or given a reason for the removal the superintendent.

The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.

Maryland

A queer author moved to Md. to dodge discrimination; book bans have followed

Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery County case weighs on local authors

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 4, 2025

By

Saundra Mitchell is a queer Maryland author whose stories feature LGBTQ characters and appeal to young adult audiences. (Photo by Kaitlin Newman for the Baltimore Banner)

By KRISTEN GRIFFITH | The year that Indiana banned “obscene” books from school libraries, Saundra Mitchell fled the state she had known her entire life.

The author, with books banned in 16 states, said she sought refuge in Maryland, thinking its Freedom to Read law would make life a little easier for her and her librarian wife.

But two years into their new life in Anne Arundel County — and six months into the Trump administration — Mitchell is learning her adopted blue state isn’t immune from the culture war against books in schools. One of the latest battles happened in Montgomery County and resulted in a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Parents across the state, including in Harford County, continue to push for bans.

The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.

Maryland

How a MAGA school board takeover roiled an Eastern Shore county

Efforts to get rid of librarians, fire superintendent challenged

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 30, 2025

By

The Somerset County Board of Education in Westover. (Photo by Jessica Gallagher of the Baltimore Banner)

By LIZ BOWIE | Shortly after a MAGA-aligned majority took control of Somerset County’s school board in last year’s election, they got to work.

They passed a policy on what flags could be flown, attempted to usurp the superintendent’s decision-making power, and assumed control of decisions on which library books are purchased.

Then they came for the school librarians. And that was too much.

The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.

Maryland

Annapolis Pride rescheduled for Oct. 18

Published

4 weeks ago

on

July 21, 2025

By

Annapolis Pride has been rescheduled. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The 2025 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan announced in a release. 

Originally set for May 31, the event was postponed due to severe weather and thunderstorms.

“We are very excited to hold this event in October,” Toolan said in a statement. “October was previously designated as LGTBQIA+ History Month because it closely aligned with other important celebrations in the queer community, including National Coming Out day on Oct. 11.

“Additionally,” Toolan added, “the first march on Washington for lesbian and gay rights was held in October 1979.”

Recently retired U.S. Space Force colonel Bree Fram will serve as this year’s parade grand marshal.

Toolan also announced that the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Calvert and Bladen Streets, go around Church Circle and up West Street, to end at Amos Garrett Blvd.

The festival will take place outside the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Bates Athletic Complex between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The theme of this year’s Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival celebration will be “Growing in Pride, Growing in Community.”

“As we grow in pride, we build stronger, more inclusive communities where everyone can live openly, safely, and joyfully,” Toolan added.

