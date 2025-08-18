Opinions
Free D.C.!
This is what martial law looks like: rights trampled, businesses shuttered
President Trump’s unnecessary and performative takeover of D.C. police raises many legal and ethical concerns that are already being litigated.
Last weekend, we learned that Trump plans to deploy National Guard troops from West Virginia, Ohio, and South Carolina in addition to the 800 or so Guard troops already on D.C.’s streets. Their presence is intimidating and scaring away customers from local businesses, including LGBTQ bars. And it’s about to get worse as these troops — who are not trained in local policing tactics — may be allowed to carry guns.
Rather than preventing or solving crimes, these troops are setting up roadblocks and checkpoints, choking traffic and robbing American civilians of our basic civil liberties. They are creating disturbances around the city, drawing protesters into the streets and forcing businesses to close early, as the Blade has reported.
It is heartening to see so many local residents protesting these unconstitutional injustices, but anyone demonstrating should be mindful of the potential consequences of crossing the line from protest to violence. The government under Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi is looking to make examples of protesters to deter further demonstrations. The same administration that pardoned all of the Jan. 6 rioters who broke into the Capitol, attacked and injured police officers, threatened to kill Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and smeared feces on the walls of the building, is now pursuing felony charges against a protester who threw a sandwich at a law enforcement officer.
So protest we must, but be careful not to cross the line and end up in jail or worse.
Meanwhile, the ancillary effects of this travesty are being felt by local queer business owners. Crush bar had to close early last week due to staff feeling unsafe by the growing crowds outside its doors. Dave Perruzza of Pitchers posted on social media that he is worried about making payroll after days of slow business brought about by Trump’s takeover. “I don’t know how I am going to stay in business with this Trump stuff,” he wrote. “The city was a ghost town last night. If this keeps up, I won’t be able to make payroll. People don’t understand how damaging this is that don’t live in DC. We have a great city and the only thing wrong with it is the idiot in the White House.”
Perhaps more ominous is the prospect that what’s happening in D.C. is only the beginning — a blueprint for dispatching unwanted and unneeded troops to other Democratic cities (most of them governed by Black mayors, which is surely no coincidence) under the guise of fighting crime. Indeed, a swarm of Border Patrol agents was dispatched to a news conference in Los Angeles where Democratic lawmakers were meeting last weekend in a clumsily transparent attempt at intimidation. This is what martial law looks like and it’s what Trump is counting on to stay in power after his term expires in three years. We must all fight back against these authoritarian efforts. If you think it doesn’t impact you because you don’t live in D.C., just wait until he turns his attentions to Baltimore, New York, and Los Angeles.
Kudos to the Democratic governors who are resisting this madness. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has asserted he will not authorize Maryland Guard personnel for use in crime suppression, which triggered a predictable attack from Trump. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has become Trump’s troll-in-chief, mocking the president’s “tiny hands” and moving forward with a bold plan to redistrict the state to eliminate five Republican-held House seats. We need more political leaders to find their voices and backbones and take concrete steps to block Trump’s attacks on our democracy.
In the meantime, keep up the protests and don’t be distracted from the need to open the Epstein files. And afterwards, go to your local queer-owned watering hole for a drink and some camaraderie. We could all use both right now.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Featured Local Savings
Opinions
Buttigieg’s answer on trans sports is disappointing, revealing
Civil rights are not a local issue
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, once hailed as the future of Democratic politics, recently addressed the question of whether transgender youth should be allowed to participate in school sports. His response: “I think these decisions should be in the hands of sports leagues and school boards and not politicians, least of all politicians in Washington, trying to use this as a political pawn.”
There is a long tradition in American public life of politicians who, when asked to lead, suggest that someone else should go first. Buttigieg’s comment may sound temperate, even principled in its restraint, but it is in fact a familiar form of evasion. And it carries echoes of a history he would do well to remember.
When southern states resisted school desegregation in the 1950s and ‘60s, they often did so under the banner of local control. Letting the federal government enforce Brown v. Board of Education, they argued, was federal overreach. Local school boards should decide when, and if, to integrate. When cities introduced busing plans to accelerate racial integration, the resistance came wrapped in the same language. This is best handled locally. Translation: let us delay. Let us dilute. Let us decide whether equality is convenient.
The language was polite. The result was not.
We are hearing that language again. This time it is being applied to trans youth, whose rights to openly participate in public life, including in school sports, are under coordinated attack in state legislatures, school districts, and national media. And now, from the federal level, comes the same refrain: let local institutions sort it out.
This means the same thing now as it did in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s; we’re fine with discrimination as long as you manage to keep it quiet.
What is so striking is not that Buttigieg avoids the rhetoric of the far right. It is that he also avoids taking any position at all. He does not defend trans kids’ right to participate. He does not say whether they should be included. Instead, he offers a principle of delegation, presented as democratic humility. One almost expects him to quote the school board bylaws.
This is not a call for balance. It is a refusal to take a side. And in today’s environment, that refusal has consequences.
In dozens of states, local school boards and legislatures are already making their decision: to exclude. They are banning trans students from participating in sports, from using bathrooms, from receiving gender-affirming care. They are not waiting for local consensus. They are moving quickly and unapologetically. And they are doing so under the cover of the very principle Buttigieg has now endorsed.
Buttigieg says, “We should be empowering communities and organizations and schools to make the right decisions.” But he leaves out a crucial point: communities are more likely to ‘make the right decisions’ when national leaders speak with moral clarity and conviction.
Against that backdrop, Buttigieg’s answer is not just disappointing. It is revealing.
Here is one of the most visible LGBTQ public officials in the country. A man who made history. A man who understands what it means to have his identity treated as a political debate. And yet, when asked whether trans youth should be affirmed or excluded, he defaults to process. He speaks not of rights, but of jurisdiction. Not of justice, but of who gets to decide.
Has he considered how a trans child might hear that? What it feels like to watch the country debate your right to exist, only to hear that even national LGBTQ leaders see your basic right to participate in community as a ‘local matter’? And how painful it must be to be told, as one of the most isolated and vulnerable members of the community, that you’re on your own by a national political leader.
Buttigieg did mention compassion. That is a fine word, as far as words go. But compassion without clarity is sentiment. And sentiment has never secured civil rights.
There is a real cost to pretending these fights are best left to school boards and athletic committees. That cost is paid by the kids who are excluded, erased, or told to wait while the adults argue. For trans youth already experiencing the compounded cruelties of isolation, discrimination, and a lack of access to resources and support, the result can be despair. And sometimes, that cost is deadly.
If Buttigieg truly believes school boards are the proper venue for resolving questions of dignity and inclusion, then perhaps he should run for one. Let him hold office hours at the local library. Let him pledge to consider all sides. Let him go on record about how children should be treated by adults.
But let us not mistake that for leadership. Because civil rights are not a local issue. They never have been. They are not preferences to be weighed or compromises to be managed. They are realities to secure. And when those rights are under attack, the role of the federal government is not to sit it out.
American history already has volumes about what happens when national figures say this is not our fight. Let’s not add another chapter.
Will Fries is a Maryland communications strategist with experience in multiple major presidential campaigns.
Opinions
Sen. Booker vs. Sen. Cortez Masto on Senate floor
Moderate voters will help Democrats win if we speak to them
Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) is a progressive wanting to run for president in 2028. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is a moderate who wants to win back Congress in 2026. He accused her of being complicit with Republicans for sponsoring policing bills. The Democrat from Nevada said she “refused to be lectured about how to challenge President Trump, and she argues that her party needs to do more to gain voters’ trust.”
I agree with the senator from Nevada. It is time Democrats recognized in 2025 and 2026 that it will all be about how candidates relate to their individual constituencies, not what those who are vying to be the Democratic candidate in 2028 say. Cortez Masto is right when she says it is the swing states, and swing districts, that will make the difference to winning or losing Congress. If we win Congress, it is just the beginning of what will be a long and arduous process to turn around what the felon in the White House is doing to the country and the world.
We are faced with the people who won the last election actually wanting to destroy our democracy. Booker speaking on the Senate floor for 25 hours, and setting a record for a standing filibuster, is impressive but won’t change anything. I am sure most people don’t remember anything he said. Things will only change if people feel that by electing a Democrat in their state, in their district, to their local commission, and school board, that they will have a better life. Cortez Masto is right; it is about food prices, public safety, children’s education, gas prices, their health insurance, and rent. They are desperate to know how their lives can get better. Each local candidate will need to explain why what their opponent has espoused, and voted for, hurts each and every voter and their family.
The Democratic National Committee can spend money on social media saying “Trump and his acolytes lied to you. He promised lower prices and now your food costs more and your rent is going up. He promised to end wars, and none are ended.” Then it is up to the local candidate to go door-to-door and tell people specifically what they will propose, and vote for, if elected. What voters want to hear may vary in each district and in each election. Voters will judge candidates on how much they believe what they say.
With regard to the legislation that Booker called Cortez Masto out on, she said, “I don’t need lectures from anyone on how to push back and fight this administration. I’ve been doing it since I got to the Senate, because I won my Senate race in 2016 and Donald Trump won at the same time. I’m also from a swing state; I’ve still got to get stuff done on behalf of my state.” She added, “Why would you throw out good legislation that’s going to benefit everyone across the country? That doesn’t make sense. We still have to have a functioning government. That’s part of gaining the trust of Americans again, so they understand there are people that are working on their behalf. But most importantly, we have to win. Winning means we’ve got to win these swing states, and focus on those swing voters and what matters to them and talk to them and that we’re addressing the issues they care about.”
I agree with Cortez Masto’s premise; Democrats won’t take back the majority if we don’t win in the swing states and districts. To do that there needs to be a focus on common sense that people will understand. There is a PAC called The Moderate Democrats PAC, or “ModSquad.” They will support Roy Cooper in North Carolina for Senate and also Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire. There are swing districts in Texas, Michigan, and Minnesota, they are looking at as well.
What we don’t need is Democrats who want to run in 2028 trying to outdo each other and taking positions that make the national news but end up hurting local candidates in 2025 and 2026, because they have to answer for them.
Despite Mamdani’s primary win, and likely win in the general election for mayor of New York City, the overwhelming electorate across the nation is moderate. Despite what the felon in the White House and his sycophants say, there was no overwhelming mandate for him. It was a very close election. Democrats don’t need that many voters to change their minds, and others to just come out and vote. They are the swing voters that Cortez Masto is talking about who will help us to win — if we speak to them.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Opinions
D.C., it’s time to fight, for your right, to party
Not even the president can rob you of your joy in one of America’s most beautiful cities
Recent weeks have seen a surge in negative rhetoric about the nation’s capital from the president and other leaders that he has appointed to live and work here. Like any large metropolitan area, there is traffic, crime, heat waves, un-housed people who are struggling to survive sometimes the worst of mental health scenarios, drug addiction, and other personal crises that need compassion, treatment, and care.
Yet the president believes that the National Guard and other police can “do whatever the hell they want” when it comes to further victimizing some of the least protected and vulnerable populations in our country.
However, the rhetoric from D.C.’s newest neighbor – the president – would have one believe that due to the un-housed who just want to live in peace, the locals cannot enjoy their favorite restaurants, that patio dining is unsafe, walking to your favorite local grocery store, wine shop, or brunch is dangerous. That the recent World Pride festival, Cherry Blossom Festival, and other neighborhood festivals like the H Street festival, Adams Morgan Day, the Dog Days of Summer (which is a popular small business promotion in the 14th and U area) or other enjoyable gatherings are difficult and even dangerous to attend.
You would think that rowing on the Potomac or taking a river taxi from Georgetown or the newly developed Wharf area down to Old Town Alexandria would mean choppy waters, drowning, and death by pickpockets.
One is left to believe that no mocktail on a rooftop at sunset is safe, nor is jogging or biking in Rock Creek Park, which is lovely during the spring and fall months due to the large tree cover, bubbling waters and colorful foliage display, which can make one feel like they are two hours outside of a major American city in the hills of West Virginia.
The president would have one believe that attending a drag brunch would not leave you smiling from ear to ear, laughing with the cattiness of the drag queens as they twerk their way down between the tables to grab your dollar, while pulling off their wigs and maybe even stealing a piece of bacon off your plate while “Work Work Work, Work Work!” by Rihanna plays in the background.
The president would have you believe that the highly educated citizenry doesn’t know what they are talking about when it comes to constitutional rights, voting rights, being taxed without representation, and that no citizen of this country is above the law.
The president would also have you believe that government efficiency means doing away with good faith efforts to build solid international relations, deep dive into research on climate change, pollution, and other environmental concerns. Yet building a $200 million ballroom that looks like a concrete racquetball court with tacky gold encrusted sconces is really a wonderful way to spend your tax dollars, while talking about stealing Social Security funds and shutting and defunding rural hospitals.
You can’t always pick your neighbors, my fellow residents of the District of Columbia, but you can pick your fights. D.C., it’s time to fight, for your right, to party. For the “leaders” (and I use that term loosely) are not people who are here to enjoy their lives. They want to impose their miserable ways of thinking, acting, and existing on all those around them. And we all know the old phrase, “Misery loves company.”
So my D.C. friends: Do not live in fear. Take to the streets of your wonderful city. Go grab a margarita on a patio, have that mocktail on a rooftop. Bike through Rock Creek Park, stroll along the Potomac in Georgetown or the newly redone Anacostia riverfront. Go to a baseball game. Enjoy a night of live music in one of the multiple venues. Eat world class cuisine of all types. Stroll through one of the many picturesque neighborhoods, admiring the beautiful historic properties of the houses, along with the fascinating architecture of the new builds.
Live this life, like no one is going to live your best life for you. Remind all Americans that no one, not even this president, can rob you of your joy and happiness in one of America’s most beautiful cities.
Joseph Hudson is a local Realtor.
Free D.C.!
PHOTOS: ‘Trump Must Go Now’ march to the White House
The case for long‑term vs. short‑term rentals
PHOTOS: Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes
Eco-friendly oldies but goodies: Prius, Leaf
VIDEO: Bystanders jeer law enforcement at 14th Street checkpoint
D.C., it’s time to fight, for your right, to party
Weird, wonderful ‘Boys Go to Jupiter’ an instant cult classic
Kidnapped LGBTQ Ukrainian children must not be forgotten
Felon Trump federalizes the D.C. MPD
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
VIDEO: Bystanders jeer law enforcement at 14th Street checkpoint
-
Opinions5 days ago
D.C., it’s time to fight, for your right, to party
-
Movies4 days ago
Weird, wonderful ‘Boys Go to Jupiter’ an instant cult classic
-
Ukraine5 days ago
Kidnapped LGBTQ Ukrainian children must not be forgotten