DOJ tells hospitals to turn over information on medical care for trans youth
Wide ranging and sensitive patient data was collected by subpoena
The Justice Department has asked hospitals to share a wide range of sensitive information about transgender patients younger than 19, according to a subpoena that was made public in a court filing this week.
Per the document, which was issued to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the agency has demanded billing information, communication with drugmakers, and data like patients’ birth dates, Social Security numbers and addresses, along with emails, Zoom recordings, “every writing or record of whatever type” providers have made, voicemails, and text messages.
The request covers material going back as far as January 2020, well before gender affirming care was banned anywhere in the U.S. About half of the states have since passed restrictions, with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling them constitutional in this summer’s decision in U.S. v. Skrmetti.
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced in July that the Justice Department had issued more than 20 subpoenas seeking to hold “medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology” accountable.
Legal experts told the Washington Post that her disclosure of these details about the agency’s issuance of subpoenas was unusual, and that the breadth of information requested in the subpoenas was unprecedented.
Sources told the paper that the subpoenas were sent to providers in states where it is legal to administer gender affirming care for minor patients and to providers in states that have passed bans or restrictions.
Jacob T. Elberg, a law professor and former federal prosecutor, told the Post that under federal privacy laws, the DOJ must show that its collection of sensitive and personally identifying patient information was for a legitimate law enforcement purpose.
Loudoun County schools rebuff White House demands to change gender policies
Department of Education claims district violated Title IX
The Loudoun County school board on Tuesday voted 6-3 to maintain policies allowing transgender students to use restrooms and sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity, rejecting a demand from the U.S. Department of Education to rescind it.
The agency last month announced that schools in the district — along with schools in four other Democratic leaning D.C. suburbs — violated federal Title IX rules against sex-based discrimination.
After President Donald Trump returned to the White House, his administration argued that inclusive policies and practices, such as allowing trans student athletes to compete in sports, constitute unlawful infringements upon the rights of cisgender peers.
The position was a reversal from that which was held by the Biden-Harris administration.
“Although this type of behavior was tolerated by the previous Administration, it’s time for Northern Virginia’s experiment with radical gender ideology and unlawful discrimination to come to an end,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement.
Investigations into the five districts came pursuant to a complaint filed by America First Legal, a right-wing group founded by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, which argued that their inclusive policies provide “greater rights to students whose ‘gender identity’ does not match their biological sex than it does to students whose ‘gender identity’ matches their biological sex.”
After announcing the results of its investigation, the department asked the school districts to to “voluntarily agree” to changes like rescinding the existing gender identity policies and adopting “biology-based definitions of the words ‘male’ and ‘female’ in all practices and policies relating to Title IX.”
Failure to meet the administration’s demands, Education Secretary Linda McMahon has said, will jeopardize the schools’ federal funding. The agency also raised the scepter of referrals to the Justice Department.
Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. police sparks outrage among LGBTQ leaders
Move threatens marginalized communities and undermines city’s autonomy
As President Donald Trump pushes forward with his takeover of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department using federal agents, local LGBTQ leaders are sounding the alarm.
Trump on Monday invoked Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act to “declare a crime emergency” in the District and began sending 800 National Guard troops to patrol the nation’s capital.
Multiple leaders in the District have criticized Trump for using misleading statistics to justify this power grab, one that will disproportionately impact Black, brown, and LGBTQ residents.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser initially tried to reframe Trump’s takeover as something that could benefit the District, saying to “make the most of the additional officer support that we have” during a Tuesday meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi. She later began to backtrack on that statement.
“This is a time where community needs to jump in and we all need to, to do what we can in our space, in our lane, to protect our city and to protect our autonomy, to protect our Home Rule, and get to the other side of this guy, and make sure we elect a Democratic House so that we have a backstop to this authoritarian push,” Bowser said in a virtual meeting with local leaders later that day.
One of those local leaders, Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker, called the Trump administration’s claims of “bloodthirsty criminals” and “roving mobs of wild youth” unsubstantiated and a distraction from “the bigger game in motion.”
In two separate Instagram posts, Parker — the District’s only openly LGBTQ Council member — called the move more about Trump “flexing” his power over a Democratic stronghold than fixing any issues of crime.
“The suggestion that crime is out of control is not supported by data,” Parker wrote Tuesday on his personal account, citing Department of Justice data from earlier this year showing the president’s claims are unsubstantiated. “Violent crime hit a 30-year low in 2024,” he continued, citing Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) data showing a 26% decrease in violent crime in the past year alone.
In another post, Parker called the tactic by the Trump administration a stark move that echoes the dictatorial takeovers of history.
“The raids today from those in power are derivatives of the instruments of power that have policed neighborhoods since the ’70s,” his second post said. “The ploy to seize capitals and collapse power traces back to colonial times and, more recently, Hungary and Turkey.”
The D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition, comprised of multiple organizations and advocates that fight for resources supporting LGBTQ residents — including trans people of color, low-income individuals, those with disabilities, and migrants — called this an “attack on D.C. autonomy.”
“This is a blatant violation of D.C.’s right to self-govern and a dangerous escalation rooted in political theater, not public safety,” the coalition’s official statement read. “We stand with local community leaders and other advocates fighting for D.C. to be free (including our evergreen fight for statehood), and all who reject this federal overreach… This move is not about safety, but about control and fear.”
The statement also echoed Council member Parker’s point that both federal and local data show a decline in violent crime despite massive budget cuts to the city prompted by Trump.
“Crime is down — the data is clear. And any attempts to combat the District’s issues were directly thwarted during the federal budget battles that forced our government to cut $1 billion from the local budget.”
The letter, sent to coalition members and supporters, explicitly called these actions anti-LGBTQ and anti-people of color.
“This kind of horrific federal overreach will inevitably cause the most irrevocable harm to our Black, brown, immigrant, and LGBTQ+ siblings — communities who already bear the brunt of systemic violence, over-policing, and underinvestment,” the email said.
“As LGBTQ+ advocates working to ensure equitable investment in our communities, we know that safety comes from housing, healthcare, and justice — and we will not demonize those most vulnerable in this city.”
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes remain high amid overall decline in violent crime
FBI reported data from its annual crime report Tuesday
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes remained high in 2024 despite the overall decline in violence and other crimes according to data from the FBI’s annual crime report that was released on Tuesday.
Attacks motivated by a victim’s sexual orientation comprised about 17 percent of all hate crimes last year while 4 percent were based on the victim’s gender identity. At the same time, local jurisdictions reported a decrease in all manner of crime, including including murder, violent crime, and motor vehicle thefts.
Responding to the news in a press release, the Human Rights Campaign called the finding “especially concerning” in light of efforts by the Trump-Vance administration, GOP allies in Congress, and Republican state lawmakers to “level legislative, administrative, and personal attacks against against LGBTQ+ people.”
“The FBI’s 2024 hate crime data has revealed a national emergency hiding in plain sight,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said. “Everyone deserves to be safe in this country and have the chance to thrive. But anti-equality politicians continue to spread lies about LGBTQ+ people, trying to push us out of more and more corners of society.”
“Those smears come with a cost,” she said. “The FBI has exposed a chilling reality: our community remains a target of violence — and that is unacceptable. LGBTQ+ people, just like everyone else, should be free to live our lives, pursue our careers and education, build our homes and pursue our American Dreams, without the threat of violence hanging over our heads.”
Robinson added, “This FBI data is clear: we need more support from our political leaders, not animosity and attacks that seek to demonize us.”
