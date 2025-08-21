Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly

Last weekend, leather clad members of the LGBTQ community from across the nation braved the snow and cold to venture down Washington’s New Jersey Avenue to visit a select few hotels participating in the capital city’s largest kink event — the Mid-Atlantic Leather weekend. As the snow slowly melted away and the weekend ended, the desire for District residents to get hot in their leather (and other kink attire) remained.

Zach Renovátes, co-founder of nightlife production company Kinetic Presents and co-owner of gay club Bunker, sat down with the Washington Blade to discuss how his most recent project, District Eagle (1357-B U St., N.W.), is harnessing this pro-kink energy Washington has while also celebrating the vibrant diversity of the city’s kink and queer nightlife communities.

“District Eagle is first and foremost, a space designed specifically for our LGBTQ community to include our trans and lesbian brothers and sisters,” Zach Renovátes told the Blade. “We are excited to bring a new space into D.C. that focuses specifically on our kink communities.”

The District Eagle embraces its mission to celebrate LGBTQ kink communities. From nods to the history of cruising woven into the bar’s design — like the cheeky “Fruity Candy” machine at the entrance — to the striking details of “100-year-old hand-carved wooden foundry patterns” and “incredible custom upholstery and welding” that bring the theme to life, every element of the space is carefully curated. Kink isn’t just a theme here; it’s the heartbeat of the bar.

“To us, design is foundational and unbelievably important and is what caused this to actually take so long,” Renovátes said. “We’re the only LGBTQ establishment within D.C. that operates as a speakeasy. There’s no external signage. You’re going to have to know where our establishment is to come enjoy it.”

“Its nature plays to an homage to the history of our marginalized community and the ways in which we had to, by necessity, hide our establishments in the past,” he added. “When customers enter our space, I encourage them to look around and see all of the little, tiny details that have gone into creating a space that is entirely unique from any space they’ve ever seen.”

Although the bar may be hidden from the outside, the inside was created with admiration, curiosity, and a deep respect for the kink community.

“We have done outreach to a number of different groups, including the Centaur MC, who we have a close collaboration with for the Mid-Atlantic Leather weekend,” Renovátes said. “As well as members of the pup community, which will see the first [pup] event kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 1, led by Pup Ruby. We are excited to continue collaboration with additional communities and encourage them to reach out to us, either by email or through our social media account.”

Renovátes made it clear that although the District Eagle’s name does remind some of the former DC Eagle, his bar has “no affiliation or history with the ‘DC Eagle’” and “simply pays homage to the international understanding of and what an Eagle concept is.”

That “Eagle concept,” Renovátes explained, was created by using feedback from those knowledgeable, and doesn’t stop at being Washington’s only LGBTQ kink bar. It has a store selling gear for patrons to buy and immediately wear on the dance floor.

“The District Eagle is the starting point of an idea that we’ve had for a number of years and are excited to bring to fruition,” he said. “We have an adult store now, one of the few adult stores within the District of Columbia, and the only one specifically designed exclusively for our LGBTQ community. It is just the starting point for our grand opening weekend, but we will be continuing to listen to customer feedback and stock new and exciting kink and adult items.”

This mix of gay kink bar and adult store is not just a unique addition to D.C.’s nightlife but also a vital one.

“It is essential that we as an LGBTQ community continue to support local LGBTQ businesses,” Renovátes said. “It is always unfortunate to see the closure of LGBTQ spaces, because there are so few of them within our city, and so I am filled with hope that this space will provide an additional safe space for an increasingly marginalized community.”

Images of District Eagle’s store posted to its Instagram account showcased harnesses, jockstraps, short shorts, and more. “Grand Opening Weekend is your chance to try on leather, underwear, cock rings, and more,” the caption teased as a substantial number of anticipatory Washington LGBTQ bar fans liked the post.

In addition to the store, the space has another surprise — one that doubles the bar’s capacity from around 116 patrons to 300.

“Our establishment is a single-level establishment. However, we have an agreement with our neighbors upstairs to transform the second floor into ‘Eagle XL’ on select nights, including our grand opening weekend. This allows us to dramatically expand the size of our space, which is extremely useful for recurring events that we plan to introduce, as well as for major weekends, such as the upcoming World Pride weekend.”

Renovátes went on to say how the vision of District Eagle couldn’t have been executed without the help from a few others who helped make Bunker a success.

“My fiancé Justin was really fundamental to me being able to open this space,” Renovátes said. “He is the technical director at both the District Eagle and Bunker… he’s instrumental in helping to create this. Without him, I wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

“We are also so fortunate to have had the close collaboration with our designer, Jasin Cadic, who additionally designed Bunker,” he added. “It is within that collaboration that we were able to create such a wholly unique space, not only for D.C., but worldwide.”

“District Eagle will primarily be a no cover establishment,” he said. “We are going to be encouraging customers to start off their night at District Eagle and grab a couple of drinks. We will be introducing a new policy that will allow customers who have met a certain minimum to essentially print out their receipts and use that as a cover into Bunker on non-holiday weekends.”

Renovátes hopes that this may ease some potential struggles when going out to multiple places in one night.

“In this way, we want to encourage individuals who might be desiring to go to Bunker, but it is not within their budget, as it relates to a cover, to be able to enjoy both establishments and avoid paying a cover at Bunker.”

In addition to the difference in cover charge, Renovátes wants to make it clear that the themed nights at District Eagle are intentionally curated.

“We are designing different nights that have a dress code strongly recommended and we’ll be further encouraging the wearing of dress code for those specific nights through drink specials,” he said.

With all the varying themes, Renovátes wanted to make it clear that anyone who wishes to celebrate their LGBTQ kink pride should feel comfortable doing so at the District Eagle.

“People of different kink communities that have varying kink levels should all feel comfortable to come see and experience our space, knowing that certain nights will be designed for certain communities. For communities that want to see something specific, we encourage them to reach out to us.”

And although the sexy and alluring vibe of the bar does lay the groundwork for a titillating night, safety and consent are at the top of every staff member’s mind while working at District Eagle.

“Both safety and consent are of the utmost importance to our establishment,” Renovátes said. “We are training our security personnel to both be extremely responsive and direct with all customer issues. We are providing safe-sex materials, as well as signage on site to inform patrons of our policies and to ensure that our establishment strongly enforces the need for consent.”

District Eagle, located at 1357-B U St., N.W., will host its grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The bar will maintain the same hours on Thursday, extend its Friday hours from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., and open from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, District Eagle will welcome guests from 2 p.m. to midnight.