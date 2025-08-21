Nightlife
Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly
D.C. bar owners talk expansion and more three months after opening new outpost
D.C.’s celebrated corner bar Little Gay Pub opened its second location in the heart of Philadelphia’s gayborhood in May. Known for its strong pours, elaborate décor, dino nuggets, and suggestive bathroom selfies, Little Gay Pub has been met with success and fanfare in both cities. The Washington Blade sat down with the owners to discuss LGP and its trajectory.
Washington Blade: Tell us a little about yourselves.
Dito Sevilla: I’m a lifelong Washingtonian who fell into the service industry, including at a bar in the Floriana restaurant.
Ben Gander: I’m originally from Arizona but have been in D.C. for 21 years. I managed Nellies and Number 9.
Dusty Martinez: I’ve been in the service industry for more than decade, from go-go boy to various other roles in queer bars and spaces. I eventually went on to be GM at Trade.
Blade: When did you start the original Little Gay Pub and why?
Sevilla: We are three lifetime bartenders who wanted to own our space. We felt the city was missing something. In the summer of 2022, we were able to tour the empty space, and it called to us.
Martinez: We did have worries after COVID if opening a new brick and mortar made sense. But we were confident that our idea was good enough to take that risk. The space that brought it together. Our goal was not to take from other bars, but fill a niche, and offer something new. All three of us are different, but LGP was a vision of where all three of us would want to hang out. A place where you’re not just welcome, but celebrated.
Blade: Why did you decide to expand to Philly?
Sevilla: We realized that we had a lot more to give, but not necessarily in D.C. at this time. We looked farther away, and Philly made the most sense. We realized Philly has such a welcoming LGTBQ community, and we can take our brand to a community that isn’t familiar with us.
Martinez: We’d all visited Philly for years, and saw that this Gayborhood was a place with so much history and culture. It’s another place that would appreciate a bar where we can hang out, have seats, celebrate and elevate the gay history and culture of Philly.
Blade: What is the concept of the bar?
Martinez: LGP in Philly is an all-inclusive welcoming space, all welcome, multi-generation. A place to start or end the night.
Gander: It’s a corner bar in the gayborhood that you can walk in wearing casual clothes. There’s more space in Philly than in D.C., with two floors. Downstairs is a broody, almost masc vibe, while upstairs is like an English garden, a newer vibe with more pink and bright colors. We also have so much Philly-centric décor – look out for Princess Diana in an Eagles outfit.
Sevilla: We spent more than a year designing specifically for the Philly market. It’s warm and inviting, which is our goal when we realized that the area could use a bar like this.
Martinez: It’s really a bar where everyone can come together. It’s not that clubby or dance-y or loud. Yet we also know that the community in Philly is ready to have fun, even at 4 p.m. every day. Double thumbs up, they’re ready to party.
Blade: Tell us about the drinks at the new bar.
Gander: The espresso martini is a signature, as well as the Aperol spritz. We’ll also have more low-key drinks like a beer-and-shot combo. Philly loves tequila, which is a fun find. We’ll also have glassware that’s for LGP Philly, which is on sale. And importantly, we want to highlight ingredients and nods to the city. For example, we have a take on the Paper Plane called the Tailspin, made with local bourbon. We have it on the menu because Philly has the largest shipyard of aquatic planes.
Blade: One of the most infamous cocktails at LGP is Unicorn Tears. What’s the idea behind this shimmery drink?
Martinez: We actually each had an idea about a fun drink. I think it was Ben who eventually said, ‘You know what this drink needs? A little glitter.’
Sevilla: During R&D for the drink, I definitely ate plenty of glitter. Thankfully we eventually found edible glitter. I’ll confirm that we never served without edible glitter, though. Now, each night, staff goes home with glittery chest hair because it gets everywhere.
Martinez: To get the edible glitter to stay in the cocktail, we tried to stir it, shake it, many different ways to get the glitter to stay put. We were almost microplastic distributors.
Gander: In terms of naming it, the art of giving drinks names is funny. We called it Unicorn Tears as a joke originally but then said to ourselves, ‘Oh wait this is actually funny.’
Blade: Finally, discuss the bathroom.
Sevilla: We’re lucky because Philly has way more bathroom space, with the two different types of bathrooms. One’s a hyper-green bathroom, with chandelier, swan faucet — the selfies are going crazy. Upstairs, we created a Hollywood regency vibe, which ties to English garden vibes of the overall theme; it’s a pink version of the green bathroom.
Gander: D.C. really does love the bathroom selfie. But in Philly, we see selfies across the entire bar, not just the bathrooms. It’s impressive.
Featured Local Savings
Nightlife
9:30 Club, other venues unveil blockbuster WorldPride plans
Betty Who, Bob the Drag Queen, Janelle Monáe to perform
On the heels of the announcements of Cynthia Erivo and Doechii headlining free weekend events during WorldPride June 7-8, legendary live music venue 9:30 Club and its partner locations have launched bombshell show announcements of their own, featuring D.C. fan favorites, dynamic combinations, and new artists in honor of WorldPride in Washington, D.C. The lineup features Betty Who, Bob the Drag Queen, Janelle Monáe, and many more.
I.M.P. Concerts, an independent concert promotion and production company, which operates the 9:30 Club, the Anthem, Lincoln Theatre, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and its newest venue, The Atlantis, has developed a weeklong WorldPride lineup that extends across its portfolio of venues.
Jen Hass, the 9:30 Club booking director, and Guillaume Desnoë, the creative director, told the Blade that, “as soon as we found out WorldPride was coming to D.C., we decided to go beyond normal programming. We wanted something really special for all of our venues,” they said. “We always incorporate Pride into our events, but WorldPride is another level, and we want to step it up.”
During prior years’ Pride celebrations, the 9:30 Club has hosted events and parties, including the long-running Mixtape party. This year, the shows are much more ambitious.
The week kicks off on May 31 with Snow Wife playing at The Atlantis. Then, on Thursday June 5, are two huge shows, each featuring two stars that have been central to the LGBTQ cultural experience. For a seated show at the Lincoln Theatre, Sibling Rivalry Live with Bob the Drag Queen & Monét X Change will perform, featuring their signature banter, commentary, stories, and sisterly arguments. The event is a live engagement based on their podcast of the same name. Monét X Change was Miss Congeniality on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10 and winner of AS4, and Bob The Drag Queen was winner of season 8.
On the same night, at The Anthem, legendary performer and icon Grace Jones will be joined onstage by Janelle Monáe for a unique twosome.
On Friday night June 6, MIXTAPE is back for WorldPride Weekend, bringing the LGBTQ community together for a night of music and dancing. As usual, DJs Matt Bailer and Shea Van Horn will play a mix of house, indie dance, nu-disco, electropop, and throwbacks.
On Saturday, June 7, hometown favorite and perennial Pride stalwart Betty Who will perform a late-night set at the 9:30 Club.
“It feels like a very important time to be hitting the road, creating spaces for joy,” said Betty Who. “D.C. has such a special energy, and my history with the 9:30 Club is long and beloved. I’m really looking forward to returning home to a venue I have so many beautiful memories in to create some new ones.”
Hass notes that “it’s special to have Betty Who at 9:30 Club. She’s always been an incredible performer over the years. She’s played at both The Anthem and 9:30 Club before. Having her back is exciting because it’s full circle and shows how much she means to the queer community in DC.”
Earlier that same evening, Perfume Genius will be onstage at 9:30 Club as well.
Finally, after a week-plus-long series of shows, the list features a concluding spectacular: the Closing Drag Show, “an energetic night of drag and dance,” featuring contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (the full lineup of participating Queens has not yet been released).
9:30 Club is an official WorldPride partner, having been in talks with the organizing committee for several months, all with the same goal: “to make WorldPride incredible in D.C.,” say Hass and Desnoë. Plus, $1 from each ticket will be donated to the Capital Pride Alliance in conjunction with WorldPride DC 2025.
Hass and Desnoë also noted that it was important to them to bring in various types of acts and performances, across all of their venues. “In many ways, WorldPride is special. Our list of shows is part of what we do all the time. We pay attention to and are part of the community. The 9:30 Club and IMP represent diversity, acceptance, safe space, and joy”
In addition to the published list of shows, additional acts will be announced in coming weeks.
Nightlife
D.C.’s queer bars gear up for Valentine’s Day
Options for bears, singles, women, and more
Seeing red: it’s not just for ire toward the president’s Executive Orders. Next week is also Valentine’s Day. Your faithful gay bars and establishments are gearing up (in some cases, literally) for the holiday. Here is a list of just a few options for the LGBTQ+ set.
Crush
On Feb. 14, Crush debuts a new event, just in time for the holiday. Meet Grizzly, a monthly Bear Happy Hour. Running 5-10 p.m., Grizzly features not only discounted drinks ($4 draft, $8 pitcher, and a $9 Bear Crush), but food: there will be free hot dogs during the evening. Without skipping a beat, later that night is a Valentine’s Day Stop Light Party 10 p.m. with DJs. They’ll have green, yellow, or red stickers so your crush can see if you’re available. There’s no cover for either.
Bunker
This Valentine’s Day, Bunker is turning tradition on its head with F*CK CUPID, a high-energy celebration for those over the holiday hype. Whether you’re flying solo or just want to skip the clichés, enjoy an unforgettable night with a special performance by a to-be-announced local drag queen and a dynamic set by Miscalculated. With free entry for singles and just a $5 cover for couples, it’s the perfect chance to dance the night away without the romance-themed distractions.
District Eagle
Join District Eagle this Valentine’s Day for Leather Lovers Gear Night, an inclusive event for all members of the leather community. DJ Jason James will provide the beats throughout the night, and guests wearing gear can enjoy 10% off drinks until midnight. Whether you’re single, taken, or in a situationship, everyone is welcome to celebrate in a welcoming, gear-friendly environment.
Number Nine
Nine is also launching a new event, titled Single Mingle, a singles mixer, the event will rotate theme for differing tastes. This first event takes place on Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m., upstairs, for those interested in dating queer men. Tickets are $15 and include a complimentary first drink plus ice breakers. On Thursday, Feb. 27, along with DC Gay Girls+, Nine will host a Single Mingle event for those interested in dating in the Sapphic community.
Additionally, Uproar will host a “Cupid Undies” event on Feb. 13 with cocktail specials; Licht is offering a “Date Night” special that includes two cocktails, two glasses of Champagne, and a cheese board for $35; and gay-owned Wunder Garten’s event on Feb. 14 is apres-ski themed with drinks like Love Potion and Cupid’s Arrow.
Nightlife
District Eagle a bold new haven for LGBTQ kink communities
U Street speakeasy to open Jan. 22
Last weekend, leather clad members of the LGBTQ community from across the nation braved the snow and cold to venture down Washington’s New Jersey Avenue to visit a select few hotels participating in the capital city’s largest kink event — the Mid-Atlantic Leather weekend. As the snow slowly melted away and the weekend ended, the desire for District residents to get hot in their leather (and other kink attire) remained.
Zach Renovátes, co-founder of nightlife production company Kinetic Presents and co-owner of gay club Bunker, sat down with the Washington Blade to discuss how his most recent project, District Eagle (1357-B U St., N.W.), is harnessing this pro-kink energy Washington has while also celebrating the vibrant diversity of the city’s kink and queer nightlife communities.
“District Eagle is first and foremost, a space designed specifically for our LGBTQ community to include our trans and lesbian brothers and sisters,” Zach Renovátes told the Blade. “We are excited to bring a new space into D.C. that focuses specifically on our kink communities.”
The District Eagle embraces its mission to celebrate LGBTQ kink communities. From nods to the history of cruising woven into the bar’s design — like the cheeky “Fruity Candy” machine at the entrance — to the striking details of “100-year-old hand-carved wooden foundry patterns” and “incredible custom upholstery and welding” that bring the theme to life, every element of the space is carefully curated. Kink isn’t just a theme here; it’s the heartbeat of the bar.
“To us, design is foundational and unbelievably important and is what caused this to actually take so long,” Renovátes said. “We’re the only LGBTQ establishment within D.C. that operates as a speakeasy. There’s no external signage. You’re going to have to know where our establishment is to come enjoy it.”
“Its nature plays to an homage to the history of our marginalized community and the ways in which we had to, by necessity, hide our establishments in the past,” he added. “When customers enter our space, I encourage them to look around and see all of the little, tiny details that have gone into creating a space that is entirely unique from any space they’ve ever seen.”
Although the bar may be hidden from the outside, the inside was created with admiration, curiosity, and a deep respect for the kink community.
“We have done outreach to a number of different groups, including the Centaur MC, who we have a close collaboration with for the Mid-Atlantic Leather weekend,” Renovátes said. “As well as members of the pup community, which will see the first [pup] event kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 1, led by Pup Ruby. We are excited to continue collaboration with additional communities and encourage them to reach out to us, either by email or through our social media account.”
Renovátes made it clear that although the District Eagle’s name does remind some of the former DC Eagle, his bar has “no affiliation or history with the ‘DC Eagle’” and “simply pays homage to the international understanding of and what an Eagle concept is.”
That “Eagle concept,” Renovátes explained, was created by using feedback from those knowledgeable, and doesn’t stop at being Washington’s only LGBTQ kink bar. It has a store selling gear for patrons to buy and immediately wear on the dance floor.
“The District Eagle is the starting point of an idea that we’ve had for a number of years and are excited to bring to fruition,” he said. “We have an adult store now, one of the few adult stores within the District of Columbia, and the only one specifically designed exclusively for our LGBTQ community. It is just the starting point for our grand opening weekend, but we will be continuing to listen to customer feedback and stock new and exciting kink and adult items.”
This mix of gay kink bar and adult store is not just a unique addition to D.C.’s nightlife but also a vital one.
“It is essential that we as an LGBTQ community continue to support local LGBTQ businesses,” Renovátes said. “It is always unfortunate to see the closure of LGBTQ spaces, because there are so few of them within our city, and so I am filled with hope that this space will provide an additional safe space for an increasingly marginalized community.”
Images of District Eagle’s store posted to its Instagram account showcased harnesses, jockstraps, short shorts, and more. “Grand Opening Weekend is your chance to try on leather, underwear, cock rings, and more,” the caption teased as a substantial number of anticipatory Washington LGBTQ bar fans liked the post.
In addition to the store, the space has another surprise — one that doubles the bar’s capacity from around 116 patrons to 300.
“Our establishment is a single-level establishment. However, we have an agreement with our neighbors upstairs to transform the second floor into ‘Eagle XL’ on select nights, including our grand opening weekend. This allows us to dramatically expand the size of our space, which is extremely useful for recurring events that we plan to introduce, as well as for major weekends, such as the upcoming World Pride weekend.”
Renovátes went on to say how the vision of District Eagle couldn’t have been executed without the help from a few others who helped make Bunker a success.
“My fiancé Justin was really fundamental to me being able to open this space,” Renovátes said. “He is the technical director at both the District Eagle and Bunker… he’s instrumental in helping to create this. Without him, I wouldn’t have been able to do this.”
“We are also so fortunate to have had the close collaboration with our designer, Jasin Cadic, who additionally designed Bunker,” he added. “It is within that collaboration that we were able to create such a wholly unique space, not only for D.C., but worldwide.”
“District Eagle will primarily be a no cover establishment,” he said. “We are going to be encouraging customers to start off their night at District Eagle and grab a couple of drinks. We will be introducing a new policy that will allow customers who have met a certain minimum to essentially print out their receipts and use that as a cover into Bunker on non-holiday weekends.”
Renovátes hopes that this may ease some potential struggles when going out to multiple places in one night.
“In this way, we want to encourage individuals who might be desiring to go to Bunker, but it is not within their budget, as it relates to a cover, to be able to enjoy both establishments and avoid paying a cover at Bunker.”
In addition to the difference in cover charge, Renovátes wants to make it clear that the themed nights at District Eagle are intentionally curated.
“We are designing different nights that have a dress code strongly recommended and we’ll be further encouraging the wearing of dress code for those specific nights through drink specials,” he said.
With all the varying themes, Renovátes wanted to make it clear that anyone who wishes to celebrate their LGBTQ kink pride should feel comfortable doing so at the District Eagle.
“People of different kink communities that have varying kink levels should all feel comfortable to come see and experience our space, knowing that certain nights will be designed for certain communities. For communities that want to see something specific, we encourage them to reach out to us.”
And although the sexy and alluring vibe of the bar does lay the groundwork for a titillating night, safety and consent are at the top of every staff member’s mind while working at District Eagle.
“Both safety and consent are of the utmost importance to our establishment,” Renovátes said. “We are training our security personnel to both be extremely responsive and direct with all customer issues. We are providing safe-sex materials, as well as signage on site to inform patrons of our policies and to ensure that our establishment strongly enforces the need for consent.”
District Eagle, located at 1357-B U St., N.W., will host its grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The bar will maintain the same hours on Thursday, extend its Friday hours from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., and open from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, District Eagle will welcome guests from 2 p.m. to midnight.
The felon bends a knee to the war criminal
Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly
DOJ tells hospitals to turn over information on medical care for trans youth
LGBTQ groups denounce takeover of D.C. police – except for one
Creating Change to take place in D.C. in 2026
Know your rights: ACLU shares protections as Trump controls D.C. police
New book says good manners needed now more than ever
PHOTOS: ‘Trump Must Go Now’ march to the White House
Eco-friendly oldies but goodies: Prius, Leaf
PHOTOS: Battle of the Bachelors & Bachelorettes
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Know your rights: ACLU shares protections as Trump controls D.C. police
-
Books5 days ago
New book says good manners needed now more than ever
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: ‘Trump Must Go Now’ march to the White House
-
Autos5 days ago
Eco-friendly oldies but goodies: Prius, Leaf