Nightlife
Bigger is better at newly expanded Trade
10 years and still going strong, a space with ‘soul’
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Logan Circle’s Trade has expanded its footprint this summer – and the updates are not yet complete.
Located along 14th Street south of P Street, Trade has been a gay bar mainstay since its debut in 2015. Launched as a dive-style spot in a slim, dimly lit space lined by booths surrounding a tight dance floor, Trade today is a nightlife staple.
Trade is owned by Ed Bailey, who also operates the bar Number Nine around the corner.
Trade has grown from this original into a powerhouse with four separate spaces: the original building, an expanded outdoor patio, a dedicated dance floor, and a subterranean lair.
Bailey says that over the years, he aimed to give Trade a bit of a refresh – however small – every two years. “I try to figure out how to reinvest in my spaces and renovate as often as every couple years to keep things fresh and exciting. I had been working to explore at Trade how to do that. Yet I was limited in what was available, as the small space did not lend itself to major change. Still, I had been able to update the patio and make some slight reno inside.”
This time was different.
When the real estate directly adjacent to Trade opened up, Bailey connected with the landlord at once. It was an opportunity not just to renovate but one that “could potentially change the nature of Trade dramatically.” He noted that his team signed the deal for the expansion – keeping it under wraps – more than two years ago. Permitting and administrative hurdles pushed back the opening, and construction began about a year ago.
He added that the expansion idea was conceived before an entirely new generation of D.C. LGBTQ bars had yet been born, like Bunker, LGP, Crush, Thurst, and District Eagle. “It’s really remarkable that at the time, none of these were open,”
Bailey said that “the main accomplishment was to give ourselves more room,” feeling that Trade had outgrown its original space, constricted in what it could offer thirsty guests. “Trade was limited.”
One primary goal was to place the patio in focus – now more than double in size. “It wasn’t, however, simply removing a fence,” he says, “there was significant design and construction.”
As with the rest of Trade, he leveraged reclaimed and upcycled materials. Trade aficionados will recall that the original DJ booth is a second coming of a church pulpit, reincarnated as a place to spin tunes. The original back bar is constructed from nearly 100-year-old cabinetry from a cruise ship that “we lucked into finding at a salvage yard.”
The patio, therefore, maintained this approach, using reclaimed and found wood for the seating and doors. He planted a tree in the middle to provide some shade and a central focus.
In the adjacent building, accessible only via doors from the patio, is a dedicated dance floor, responding to D.C.’s need for a dedicated dancing space. “Trade had previously offered dancing, but in a quirky way; it was not a true dance floor – almost dancing in a hallway.”
The new room has a dedicated bar, an elevated stage for performances, new bathrooms, and features a shimmering sea creature hung from the ceiling lovingly named “Sharka Khan.” Over the next couple weeks, Trade will complete an HVAC update, followed by extensive sound and lighting installation finalizations.
The last space, underground, echoes the original Trade, with its reclaimed-wood booths for quieter conversations in a “sexy, darker, broody” vibe, and a place to cool off.
Scheduled dance parties and additional programming will debut in the fall, including an upcoming party associated with the Flower Factory organizers. Otherwise, “For now, we’re letting guests experience Trade and give us feedback. We know now that it has been extremely well received, and it is very satisfying, given the time and effort we invested.”
Having been open for a decade, Trade has been an anchor of the city’s diverse, dynamic nightlife scene. Bailey says that his aim in crafting social destinations is to “build things that have a soul to them, some connection to authentic existence.”
Nightlife
Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly
D.C. bar owners talk expansion and more three months after opening new outpost
D.C.’s celebrated corner bar Little Gay Pub opened its second location in the heart of Philadelphia’s gayborhood in May. Known for its strong pours, elaborate décor, dino nuggets, and suggestive bathroom selfies, Little Gay Pub has been met with success and fanfare in both cities. The Washington Blade sat down with the owners to discuss LGP and its trajectory.
Washington Blade: Tell us a little about yourselves.
Dito Sevilla: I’m a lifelong Washingtonian who fell into the service industry, including at a bar in the Floriana restaurant.
Ben Gander: I’m originally from Arizona but have been in D.C. for 21 years. I managed Nellies and Number 9.
Dusty Martinez: I’ve been in the service industry for more than decade, from go-go boy to various other roles in queer bars and spaces. I eventually went on to be GM at Trade.
Blade: When did you start the original Little Gay Pub and why?
Sevilla: We are three lifetime bartenders who wanted to own our space. We felt the city was missing something. In the summer of 2022, we were able to tour the empty space, and it called to us.
Martinez: We did have worries after COVID if opening a new brick and mortar made sense. But we were confident that our idea was good enough to take that risk. The space that brought it together. Our goal was not to take from other bars, but fill a niche, and offer something new. All three of us are different, but LGP was a vision of where all three of us would want to hang out. A place where you’re not just welcome, but celebrated.
Blade: Why did you decide to expand to Philly?
Sevilla: We realized that we had a lot more to give, but not necessarily in D.C. at this time. We looked farther away, and Philly made the most sense. We realized Philly has such a welcoming LGTBQ community, and we can take our brand to a community that isn’t familiar with us.
Martinez: We’d all visited Philly for years, and saw that this Gayborhood was a place with so much history and culture. It’s another place that would appreciate a bar where we can hang out, have seats, celebrate and elevate the gay history and culture of Philly.
Blade: What is the concept of the bar?
Martinez: LGP in Philly is an all-inclusive welcoming space, all welcome, multi-generation. A place to start or end the night.
Gander: It’s a corner bar in the gayborhood that you can walk in wearing casual clothes. There’s more space in Philly than in D.C., with two floors. Downstairs is a broody, almost masc vibe, while upstairs is like an English garden, a newer vibe with more pink and bright colors. We also have so much Philly-centric décor – look out for Princess Diana in an Eagles outfit.
Sevilla: We spent more than a year designing specifically for the Philly market. It’s warm and inviting, which is our goal when we realized that the area could use a bar like this.
Martinez: It’s really a bar where everyone can come together. It’s not that clubby or dance-y or loud. Yet we also know that the community in Philly is ready to have fun, even at 4 p.m. every day. Double thumbs up, they’re ready to party.
Blade: Tell us about the drinks at the new bar.
Gander: The espresso martini is a signature, as well as the Aperol spritz. We’ll also have more low-key drinks like a beer-and-shot combo. Philly loves tequila, which is a fun find. We’ll also have glassware that’s for LGP Philly, which is on sale. And importantly, we want to highlight ingredients and nods to the city. For example, we have a take on the Paper Plane called the Tailspin, made with local bourbon. We have it on the menu because Philly has the largest shipyard of aquatic planes.
Blade: One of the most infamous cocktails at LGP is Unicorn Tears. What’s the idea behind this shimmery drink?
Martinez: We actually each had an idea about a fun drink. I think it was Ben who eventually said, ‘You know what this drink needs? A little glitter.’
Sevilla: During R&D for the drink, I definitely ate plenty of glitter. Thankfully we eventually found edible glitter. I’ll confirm that we never served without edible glitter, though. Now, each night, staff goes home with glittery chest hair because it gets everywhere.
Martinez: To get the edible glitter to stay in the cocktail, we tried to stir it, shake it, many different ways to get the glitter to stay put. We were almost microplastic distributors.
Gander: In terms of naming it, the art of giving drinks names is funny. We called it Unicorn Tears as a joke originally but then said to ourselves, ‘Oh wait this is actually funny.’
Blade: Finally, discuss the bathroom.
Sevilla: We’re lucky because Philly has way more bathroom space, with the two different types of bathrooms. One’s a hyper-green bathroom, with chandelier, swan faucet — the selfies are going crazy. Upstairs, we created a Hollywood regency vibe, which ties to English garden vibes of the overall theme; it’s a pink version of the green bathroom.
Gander: D.C. really does love the bathroom selfie. But in Philly, we see selfies across the entire bar, not just the bathrooms. It’s impressive.
Nightlife
9:30 Club, other venues unveil blockbuster WorldPride plans
Betty Who, Bob the Drag Queen, Janelle Monáe to perform
On the heels of the announcements of Cynthia Erivo and Doechii headlining free weekend events during WorldPride June 7-8, legendary live music venue 9:30 Club and its partner locations have launched bombshell show announcements of their own, featuring D.C. fan favorites, dynamic combinations, and new artists in honor of WorldPride in Washington, D.C. The lineup features Betty Who, Bob the Drag Queen, Janelle Monáe, and many more.
I.M.P. Concerts, an independent concert promotion and production company, which operates the 9:30 Club, the Anthem, Lincoln Theatre, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and its newest venue, The Atlantis, has developed a weeklong WorldPride lineup that extends across its portfolio of venues.
Jen Hass, the 9:30 Club booking director, and Guillaume Desnoë, the creative director, told the Blade that, “as soon as we found out WorldPride was coming to D.C., we decided to go beyond normal programming. We wanted something really special for all of our venues,” they said. “We always incorporate Pride into our events, but WorldPride is another level, and we want to step it up.”
During prior years’ Pride celebrations, the 9:30 Club has hosted events and parties, including the long-running Mixtape party. This year, the shows are much more ambitious.
The week kicks off on May 31 with Snow Wife playing at The Atlantis. Then, on Thursday June 5, are two huge shows, each featuring two stars that have been central to the LGBTQ cultural experience. For a seated show at the Lincoln Theatre, Sibling Rivalry Live with Bob the Drag Queen & Monét X Change will perform, featuring their signature banter, commentary, stories, and sisterly arguments. The event is a live engagement based on their podcast of the same name. Monét X Change was Miss Congeniality on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10 and winner of AS4, and Bob The Drag Queen was winner of season 8.
On the same night, at The Anthem, legendary performer and icon Grace Jones will be joined onstage by Janelle Monáe for a unique twosome.
On Friday night June 6, MIXTAPE is back for WorldPride Weekend, bringing the LGBTQ community together for a night of music and dancing. As usual, DJs Matt Bailer and Shea Van Horn will play a mix of house, indie dance, nu-disco, electropop, and throwbacks.
On Saturday, June 7, hometown favorite and perennial Pride stalwart Betty Who will perform a late-night set at the 9:30 Club.
“It feels like a very important time to be hitting the road, creating spaces for joy,” said Betty Who. “D.C. has such a special energy, and my history with the 9:30 Club is long and beloved. I’m really looking forward to returning home to a venue I have so many beautiful memories in to create some new ones.”
Hass notes that “it’s special to have Betty Who at 9:30 Club. She’s always been an incredible performer over the years. She’s played at both The Anthem and 9:30 Club before. Having her back is exciting because it’s full circle and shows how much she means to the queer community in DC.”
Earlier that same evening, Perfume Genius will be onstage at 9:30 Club as well.
Finally, after a week-plus-long series of shows, the list features a concluding spectacular: the Closing Drag Show, “an energetic night of drag and dance,” featuring contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (the full lineup of participating Queens has not yet been released).
9:30 Club is an official WorldPride partner, having been in talks with the organizing committee for several months, all with the same goal: “to make WorldPride incredible in D.C.,” say Hass and Desnoë. Plus, $1 from each ticket will be donated to the Capital Pride Alliance in conjunction with WorldPride DC 2025.
Hass and Desnoë also noted that it was important to them to bring in various types of acts and performances, across all of their venues. “In many ways, WorldPride is special. Our list of shows is part of what we do all the time. We pay attention to and are part of the community. The 9:30 Club and IMP represent diversity, acceptance, safe space, and joy”
In addition to the published list of shows, additional acts will be announced in coming weeks.
Nightlife
D.C.’s queer bars gear up for Valentine’s Day
Options for bears, singles, women, and more
Seeing red: it’s not just for ire toward the president’s Executive Orders. Next week is also Valentine’s Day. Your faithful gay bars and establishments are gearing up (in some cases, literally) for the holiday. Here is a list of just a few options for the LGBTQ+ set.
Crush
On Feb. 14, Crush debuts a new event, just in time for the holiday. Meet Grizzly, a monthly Bear Happy Hour. Running 5-10 p.m., Grizzly features not only discounted drinks ($4 draft, $8 pitcher, and a $9 Bear Crush), but food: there will be free hot dogs during the evening. Without skipping a beat, later that night is a Valentine’s Day Stop Light Party 10 p.m. with DJs. They’ll have green, yellow, or red stickers so your crush can see if you’re available. There’s no cover for either.
Bunker
This Valentine’s Day, Bunker is turning tradition on its head with F*CK CUPID, a high-energy celebration for those over the holiday hype. Whether you’re flying solo or just want to skip the clichés, enjoy an unforgettable night with a special performance by a to-be-announced local drag queen and a dynamic set by Miscalculated. With free entry for singles and just a $5 cover for couples, it’s the perfect chance to dance the night away without the romance-themed distractions.
District Eagle
Join District Eagle this Valentine’s Day for Leather Lovers Gear Night, an inclusive event for all members of the leather community. DJ Jason James will provide the beats throughout the night, and guests wearing gear can enjoy 10% off drinks until midnight. Whether you’re single, taken, or in a situationship, everyone is welcome to celebrate in a welcoming, gear-friendly environment.
Number Nine
Nine is also launching a new event, titled Single Mingle, a singles mixer, the event will rotate theme for differing tastes. This first event takes place on Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m., upstairs, for those interested in dating queer men. Tickets are $15 and include a complimentary first drink plus ice breakers. On Thursday, Feb. 27, along with DC Gay Girls+, Nine will host a Single Mingle event for those interested in dating in the Sapphic community.
Additionally, Uproar will host a “Cupid Undies” event on Feb. 13 with cocktail specials; Licht is offering a “Date Night” special that includes two cocktails, two glasses of Champagne, and a cheese board for $35; and gay-owned Wunder Garten’s event on Feb. 14 is apres-ski themed with drinks like Love Potion and Cupid’s Arrow.
