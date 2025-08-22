Rehoboth Beach
CAMP Rehoboth to host annual Sunfestival Labor Day events
Comedian Zach Zimmerman headlining Aug. 30 show
When CAMP Rehoboth invited comedian and author Zach Zimmerman to headline Sunfestival, it became the moment Zimmerman realized that it’s possible to make a living making people laugh.
CAMP Rehoboth, an LGBTQ community center in Rehoboth Beach, Del. is hosting its annual Sunfestival fundraiser over Labor Day weekend on Aug. 30 and 31. The opening act, Corey Andrew, and headliner, Zimmerman, spoke with the Washington Blade ahead of the events.
Andrew is a singer, songwriter, comedian, and media personality and part-time resident of Rehoboth. After opening for Sunfestival last year, Andrew was asked to return for a 15-minute set. He said his upcoming performance can be described as heartfelt, passionate, and fun.
“I want to leave them with a little something that prepares them for the big dance party that happens on the following night,” Andrew said.
The following night, DJ Robbie Leslie and DJ Joe Gauthreaux will perform at a dance party at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
Being an LGBTQ artist has influenced Andrew’s work, he said. When he was starting out, there were not as many examples of out artists. Andrew said he loves sharing his story about overcoming adversity, finding his true voice, tuning out the noise and being the best you can be.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and the majority of the early years were rife with a lot of difficulties,” Andrew said. “Just by being myself and really accepting who I was, all that informs my creative choices. I’m a gay Black man. That’s what I know. That’s what my art will reflect, and to try to be anything else would not be true to my art.”
Looking ahead, Andrew said his dream is to perform with professional orchestra Delmarva Big Band.
Comedy is a powerful art form that has a lot to give and brings people together in a physical space, said Zimmerman, who is working on new material for Sunfestival. Zimmerman tries to be vulnerable about the stories told in the performances and said that when we share wants and needs in a vulnerable way, the community can show up.
“What a blessing it is to be able to reflect on life and to make a job out of reflecting on life,” Zimmerman said. “So do it because you’re interested in it, stay with it because you believe in it, and give up … when it hurts too much.”
Sunfestival is about the end of summer and a chance to reflect on all that has happened with a final night of fun, said Zimmerman. After the fundraiser, Zimmerman is going on tour in the fall and writing a second book.
“Comedy can disarm people. It can welcome them in. Everyone loves to laugh,” Zimmerman said. “I think comedy can and has changed the world for better or for worse.”
Tickets for Sunfestival can be purchased at camprehoboth.org.
Local
Comings & Goings
Three artists come together for Rehoboth show
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
Three artists, Gary Fisher, Charlie Jones, and Glenn Fry, began their careers sharing studio space in D.C. They have now united for a show at Gallery 50 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. There will be an opening reception, where you can meet the artists, Friday, Aug. 29, from 5:30-8 p.m., at 50A Wilmington Ave. The exhibit runs through Sept. 17.
Gary has exhibited at Gallery 50 before, and is a well-known, respected artist, living full time for many years in Rehoboth Beach. He is active in the community and a supporter of many charitable causes. He works primarily in his studio and gardens, creating vibrant and evocative oil paintings that express the beauty of the natural world. His focus is the coastal environment, its sunrises and sunsets, and the light that reflects off wetlands and bays.
Charlie is a self-taught abstract painter with more than 25 years of experience working in mixed media. His artistic path is unconventional, rooted in a lifelong commitment to exploring creativity beyond formal boundaries. His art is personal, yet global — shaped by decades of travel across continents where he immersed himself in diverse cultures, customs, and human experiences. These journeys inform the core of his work, which radiates with vivid color combinations, energetic textures, and bold yet nuanced transitions. At the heart of Charlie’s process is an exploration of the intersection between color, texture, and form. He blends a wide array of materials and techniques, creating layered compositions that invite viewers into a contemplative space. Charlie resides full time in Rehoboth Beach.
Glenn is a visual artist based in D.C. specializing in silk screeningfor the last 20 years. His influences range from a childhood love of coloring books andcartoons to his appreciation for most things vintage. Glenn’s artistic style is comprised of variouselements including photography, illustration, painting, as well as screenprinting. Glenn said, “This series is all about love. The collage stylization is representative of the many various parts of each of us and as a collective. We each bring our own unique qualities to the world and we are each wonderfully made.”
Rehoboth Beach
Clear Space Theatre closes out summer cabaret season
Broadway stars Nicholas Rodriguez, Eden Espinosa take center stage
Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach, Del. will close out its summer cabaret season with two upcoming Sunday performances from Broadway stars Nicholas Rodriguez and Eden Espinosa.
Rodriguez, an award-winning Broadway star, is performing his cabaret “Sincerely, Sondheim” this Sunday, Aug. 17. Rodriguez said he has always been a huge fan of Steven Sondheim and calls him the “genius of American theater.”
Rodriguez worked with Sondheim on his last show, the revival of “Company” in 2021. His cabaret is mainly about the letters that Sondheim wrote and received over the years.
Espinosa, a Tony and Emmy nominee known for her role as Elphaba on Wicked, will perform “An Intimate Evening with Eden Espinosa,” filled with song favorites and career highlights on Aug. 24.
The intimate space of a cabaret show and being able to see the audience’s faces allows for being able to address what’s happening in the world as a community, according to Rodriguez.
“Sometimes these songs can be entertainment, or it can be a form of healing. It can be a form of celebration,” Rodriguez told the Washington Blade. “Songs can take on their own life, depending on what’s happening in the world that day or what’s happening to an audience member.”
John McDaniel, a Grammy and Emmy award-winning producer, composer, and pianist is music directing and playing piano for both shows. He said he loves the “dance” that he gets to do behind the keyboard with the performers and it’s like being on a highwire together.
“We become very much in tune, telling the story of each song and I just love it,” McDaniel said. “I feel fortunate to get to do this, to make a living doing this, to enjoy what I do so very much. I don’t take it for granted.”
McDaniel loves live music and craves this type of entertainment. Audiences have been “profoundly moved” by Rodriguez’s story and the way he delivers the Sondheim songs when the cabaret was performed in other cities, said McDaniel.
“These are like living, breathing things. They’re not set in stone, they’re always able to be made better and fresher every single performance,” McDaniel said. “I love live music. I think we’re so lucky to get to not only enjoy it but to perform it because it will never happen that way again.”
McDaniel said he hopes audiences will walk away feeling happy to be alive and like they are transformed. “If they haven’t seen a show like this before, I hope it peaks their interest to go and seek out other live cabaret performances because they’re unlike anything else in the whole world,” he said.
Rehoboth Beach
Galanty, Stewart elected as Rehoboth Beach commissioners
Three-year terms to start Sept. 19
Chris Galanty and Susan Stewart were elected to the city of Rehoboth Beach’s Board of Commissioners on August 9.
A total of 1,111 voters cast their ballots on Saturday — 637 in-person and 474 absentees. Each voter could vote for up to two candidates. There were 1,691 voters registered for the 2025 election.
The official tally count was:
Chris Galanty: 806
Jeffrey Goode: 314
Susan Stewart: 849
The two will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 commissioners meeting.
Chris Galanty is an urban planner working in the environmental sector and has worked on the Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee.
“I’m incredibly honored and humbled by the support from our community. This win isn’t just about me — it’s about a shared commitment to Rehoboth’s future. I’m energized, ready to get to work, and deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve,” Galanty wrote in a statement to the Washington Blade.
Susan Stewart is a lawyer and financial adviser as the senior vice president of The Stewart Group, RBC Wealth Management. She also serves on the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission as well as the Mixed-Use and Stormwater Utility Task Forces.
“I’m deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from our city’s voters. I believe this result reflects a clear endorsement of honesty, integrity, and a commitment to transparent, accountable leadership. I look forward to working hard to restore trust in our city government and to serve our community with the respect and responsibility it deserves,” Stewart wrote to the Blade.
The board is the governing body of the city, responsible for creating the budget, appointing city officials and enacting ordinances. Seven commissioners, including the mayor, serve at a time for three-year terms, with no term limits. Two current commissioners, Edward Chrzanowski and Francis “Bunky” Markert Jr. did not seek re-election, leaving the two open spots.
Comings & Goings
Fanthropologist to host screening of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’
