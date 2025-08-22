Local
Comings & Goings
Three artists come together for Rehoboth show
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
Three artists, Gary Fisher, Charlie Jones, and Glenn Fry, began their careers sharing studio space in D.C. They have now united for a show at Gallery 50 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. There will be an opening reception, where you can meet the artists, Friday, Aug. 29, from 5:30-8 p.m., at 50A Wilmington Ave. The exhibit runs through Sept. 17.
Gary has exhibited at Gallery 50 before, and is a well-known, respected artist, living full time for many years in Rehoboth Beach. He is active in the community and a supporter of many charitable causes. He works primarily in his studio and gardens, creating vibrant and evocative oil paintings that express the beauty of the natural world. His focus is the coastal environment, its sunrises and sunsets, and the light that reflects off wetlands and bays.
Charlie is a self-taught abstract painter with more than 25 years of experience working in mixed media. His artistic path is unconventional, rooted in a lifelong commitment to exploring creativity beyond formal boundaries. His art is personal, yet global — shaped by decades of travel across continents where he immersed himself in diverse cultures, customs, and human experiences. These journeys inform the core of his work, which radiates with vivid color combinations, energetic textures, and bold yet nuanced transitions. At the heart of Charlie’s process is an exploration of the intersection between color, texture, and form. He blends a wide array of materials and techniques, creating layered compositions that invite viewers into a contemplative space. Charlie resides full time in Rehoboth Beach.
Glenn is a visual artist based in D.C. specializing in silk screeningfor the last 20 years. His influences range from a childhood love of coloring books andcartoons to his appreciation for most things vintage. Glenn’s artistic style is comprised of variouselements including photography, illustration, painting, as well as screenprinting. Glenn said, “This series is all about love. The collage stylization is representative of the many various parts of each of us and as a collective. We each bring our own unique qualities to the world and we are each wonderfully made.”
Rehoboth Beach
CAMP Rehoboth to host annual Sunfestival Labor Day events
Comedian Zach Zimmerman headlining Aug. 30 show
When CAMP Rehoboth invited comedian and author Zach Zimmerman to headline Sunfestival, it became the moment Zimmerman realized that it’s possible to make a living making people laugh.
CAMP Rehoboth, an LGBTQ community center in Rehoboth Beach, Del. is hosting its annual Sunfestival fundraiser over Labor Day weekend on Aug. 30 and 31. The opening act, Corey Andrew, and headliner, Zimmerman, spoke with the Washington Blade ahead of the events.
Andrew is a singer, songwriter, comedian, and media personality and part-time resident of Rehoboth. After opening for Sunfestival last year, Andrew was asked to return for a 15-minute set. He said his upcoming performance can be described as heartfelt, passionate, and fun.
“I want to leave them with a little something that prepares them for the big dance party that happens on the following night,” Andrew said.
The following night, DJ Robbie Leslie and DJ Joe Gauthreaux will perform at a dance party at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
Being an LGBTQ artist has influenced Andrew’s work, he said. When he was starting out, there were not as many examples of out artists. Andrew said he loves sharing his story about overcoming adversity, finding his true voice, tuning out the noise and being the best you can be.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and the majority of the early years were rife with a lot of difficulties,” Andrew said. “Just by being myself and really accepting who I was, all that informs my creative choices. I’m a gay Black man. That’s what I know. That’s what my art will reflect, and to try to be anything else would not be true to my art.”
Looking ahead, Andrew said his dream is to perform with professional orchestra Delmarva Big Band.
Comedy is a powerful art form that has a lot to give and brings people together in a physical space, said Zimmerman, who is working on new material for Sunfestival. Zimmerman tries to be vulnerable about the stories told in the performances and said that when we share wants and needs in a vulnerable way, the community can show up.
“What a blessing it is to be able to reflect on life and to make a job out of reflecting on life,” Zimmerman said. “So do it because you’re interested in it, stay with it because you believe in it, and give up … when it hurts too much.”
Sunfestival is about the end of summer and a chance to reflect on all that has happened with a final night of fun, said Zimmerman. After the fundraiser, Zimmerman is going on tour in the fall and writing a second book.
“Comedy can disarm people. It can welcome them in. Everyone loves to laugh,” Zimmerman said. “I think comedy can and has changed the world for better or for worse.”
Tickets for Sunfestival can be purchased at camprehoboth.org.
District of Columbia
LGBTQ groups denounce takeover of D.C. police – except for one
Log Cabin Republicans alone in endorsing Trump action
Log Cabin Republicans of Washington, D.C., the local chapter of the national LGBTQ Republican organization, has emerged as the only known local LGBTQ group to endorse President Donald Trump’s controversial action earlier this month to federalize the D.C. police department.
Several other local and national D.C.-based LGBTQ political groups have released statements expressing strong opposition to the Trump action, which involves sending in National Guard troops to patrol D.C. streets to fight what the president has called an out-of-control crime wave in the nation’s capital.
“The Log Cabin Republicans of Washington, D.C. commend the President’s decisive leadership in taking control of a crisis that local officials have failed to address,” the group says in a statement. “For decades, Washington, D.C. has suffered under the de facto one-party rule of Democratic leadership,” it says.
“The result has been a steady rise in crime, a decline in public safety, and a culture of complacency toward lawlessness,” the statement continues, adding that D.C. leaders have shown a “blatant unwillingness” to address the issue.
“We thank President Trump for stepping in where local leadership has failed,” D.C. Log Cabin President Andrew Minik says in the statement. “This bold action sends a clear message: the safety of Americans in our nation’s capital is non-negotiable.”
Among the local LGBTQ political groups that have expressed strong opposition to the Trump action and the position of Log Cabin Republicans is the Capital Stonewall Democrats.
“This is nothing more than a political stunt designed to distract and divide,” said Capital Stonewall Democrats President Howard Garrett in a joint statement released with the National Stonewall Democrats organization. “Flooding our neighborhoods with federal forces and seizing control of our police department will not make us safer – it will undermine trust, escalate tensions, and strip away D.C.’s right to govern itself,” he said.
The joint statement by the two LGBTQ Democratic groups also challenges Trump’s claims that crime in D.C. is at an all-time high.
“This is not about safety, it’s about control,” the statement says. “The facts are clear: Violent crime in D.C. is down 26 percent from last year. Robberies are down 22 percent, and homicides have fallen 18 percent,” the statement continues. “These numbers tell the truth – not the fear-driven narrative being pushed from the White House to justify militarizing our streets and commandeering our local police force.”
GLAA D.C., formerly known as the Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance of Washington, expressed the organization’s opposition to the Trump action in a statement.
“This unprecedented show of force is theater designed to strike fear into our hearts,” the GLAA statement says. “Donald Trump is making reckless power plays while D.C.’s community is experiencing lasting harm. Donald Trump must be stopped by a mass movement of people who recognize the danger he poses to the freedoms we all cherish.”
The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest national LGBTQ advocacy organization based in D.C., believes the Trump effort to take over the D.C. police force and to send in National Guard troops will have a negative impact on the LGBTQ community, according to Jarred Keller, the HRC Senior Press Secretary.
“By injecting shameful attacks on the LGBTQ+ community alongside threats of occupation in other major American cities, it’s clear this attempted takeover is about much more than the streets of D.C.,” Keller said in a statement to the Washington Blade
“It’s about control and intimidation,” he said. “His actions endanger all families and threaten all our freedoms. We call on all D.C. residents, and all Americans, to stand united in rejecting this blatant abuse of power.”
Kierra Johnson, president of the D.C.-based National LGBTQ Task Force, added her voice to the opposition to the Trump D.C. law enforcement federalization action.
“What is happening is an outrageous targeting of those who live, work in and love the Nation’s Capital,” Johnson said in a statement. “The Trump administration’s actions, taking control of the Metropolitan Police Department and deploying untrained military and government agency armed forces is beyond reprehensible,” Johnson said.
“The National LGBTQ Task Force, whose headquarters has been in D.C. for decades, understands this for what it is – an attack on our city, our people, and our democracy,” she says in the statement. “What we are experiencing now is nothing less than an attempt to occupy our streets and terrorize our residents.”
The D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition, which consists of multiple organizations that advocate for resources supporting LGBTQ residents, called the Trump action an “attack on D.C. autonomy.”
“This is a blatant violation of D.C.’s right to self-govern and a dangerous escalation rooted in political theater, not public safety,” the coalition said in a statement. “We stand with local community leaders and other advocates fighting for D.C. to be free.”
District of Columbia
Creating Change to take place in D.C. in 2026
Conference to coincide with Trump-Vance administration’s first anniversary
The National LGBTQ Task Force on Tuesday announced the theme of its 2026 Creating Change conference that will take place in D.C. in January will be “We Are Unstoppable.”
The conference is scheduled to take place in Washington from Jan. 21-25.
Jan. 20 will mark a year since the Trump-Vance administration took office. The White House’s decision to once again ban transgender service members, to target DEI programs, and to federalize the Metropolitan Police Department are among the myriad issues that advocacy groups have condemned.
“Creating Change is not a conference,” said Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson on Tuesday during a reception in D.C. “It is a homecoming.”
Creating Change took place in Washington in 2018. Baltimore hosted the annual conference in 2012.
Last year’s Creating Change took place in Las Vegas.
