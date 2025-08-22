Comings & Goings

When CAMP Rehoboth invited comedian and author Zach Zimmerman to headline Sunfestival, it became the moment Zimmerman realized that it’s possible to make a living making people laugh.

CAMP Rehoboth, an LGBTQ community center in Rehoboth Beach, Del. is hosting its annual Sunfestival fundraiser over Labor Day weekend on Aug. 30 and 31. The opening act, Corey Andrew, and headliner, Zimmerman, spoke with the Washington Blade ahead of the events.

Andrew is a singer, songwriter, comedian, and media personality and part-time resident of Rehoboth. After opening for Sunfestival last year, Andrew was asked to return for a 15-minute set. He said his upcoming performance can be described as heartfelt, passionate, and fun.

“I want to leave them with a little something that prepares them for the big dance party that happens on the following night,” Andrew said.

The following night, DJ Robbie Leslie and DJ Joe Gauthreaux will perform at a dance party at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

Being an LGBTQ artist has influenced Andrew’s work, he said. When he was starting out, there were not as many examples of out artists. Andrew said he loves sharing his story about overcoming adversity, finding his true voice, tuning out the noise and being the best you can be.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and the majority of the early years were rife with a lot of difficulties,” Andrew said. “Just by being myself and really accepting who I was, all that informs my creative choices. I’m a gay Black man. That’s what I know. That’s what my art will reflect, and to try to be anything else would not be true to my art.”

Looking ahead, Andrew said his dream is to perform with professional orchestra Delmarva Big Band.

Comedy is a powerful art form that has a lot to give and brings people together in a physical space, said Zimmerman, who is working on new material for Sunfestival. Zimmerman tries to be vulnerable about the stories told in the performances and said that when we share wants and needs in a vulnerable way, the community can show up.

“What a blessing it is to be able to reflect on life and to make a job out of reflecting on life,” Zimmerman said. “So do it because you’re interested in it, stay with it because you believe in it, and give up … when it hurts too much.”

Sunfestival is about the end of summer and a chance to reflect on all that has happened with a final night of fun, said Zimmerman. After the fundraiser, Zimmerman is going on tour in the fall and writing a second book.

“Comedy can disarm people. It can welcome them in. Everyone loves to laugh,” Zimmerman said. “I think comedy can and has changed the world for better or for worse.”

Tickets for Sunfestival can be purchased at camprehoboth.org.