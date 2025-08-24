Movies
Terence Stamp: A personal appreciation for a queer cinema icon
A fearless dedication to stretching cultural boundaries around sex, gender
Like so many others of my generation, I first became aware of Terence Stamp when he appeared as General Zod in 1978’s “Superman,” and I was struck by the fact that, despite his relatively short screen time and the fact that I had never heard of him, he was featured in the movie’s advertising as if he were a major player.
As a budding young cinema nerd, that, coupled with the cool charisma he projected through his villainous turn as an interplanetary supercriminal, piqued my attention. It wasn’t long thereafter when a late-night broadcast of “Billy Budd” – the 1962 film version of Herman Melville’s posthumously published novella in which the then-young Stamp was first thrust into stardom – introduced me to him as he had been introduced to the world that came before me. And it was electrifying.
Here was a young actor whose breathtaking beauty was rendered even more irresistible by his palpable intelligence and his carefree disregard of contemporary standards of masculinity. I was captured by the ease with which he embodied his role as young 19th-century sailor, conscripted into service on a British warship and turned into an outcast for his gentle nature and optimistic spirit; pitted against an aggressively masculine superior whose obsessive dislike of him snowballs into tragedy, he embodied a quality that resonated deeply with parts of myself I was still not fully prepared to explore. Though I may have been too young to catch all the obvious queer subtext that was built into the story by Melville himself (Google it if you’re skeptical), I knew that there was something about this movie that had been ignored or missed outright when it was released. The film was largely dismissed as a weak and pointless effort, almost certainly because of a refusal to acknowledge its homoerotic subtext – but that I somehow understood and into which I felt immediately entwined, all because I recognized something of myself in Stamp’s near-angelic personification of the role.
I was not the only one, nor was I the first. Coming into the public spotlight in a time when post-war British austerity was yielding to new and more socially aware attitudes toward masculinity and sexual expression, Stamp – who received his first and only Oscar nomination for “Billy Budd,” despite its lukewarm reception – soon became a fixture of “mod” popular culture, parlaying his confidently androgynous appeal into international stardom. He was a film star who worked with revered artists like Fellini and upstart auteurs like Pasolini, half of the era’s “it” couple with model Jean Shrimpton, and a jet-setting fashion plate as famous for his sense of style as for his skills in front of the camera.
Indeed, while he was the embodiment of his era’s particular flavor of fame and glamour, the kind of stardom afforded to more conventionally masculine UK-born contemporaries – like Sean Connery, Michael Caine, or Peter O’Toole – eluded him. Adored by the glitterati, he was ignored by the mainstream, who found his work in films like “The Collector” (as a deeply repressed sexual predator who kidnaps a young woman) or “Far From the Madding Crowd” (opposite fellow “mod” icon Julie Christie) too challenging, too ambiguous and vaguely transgressive to fully embrace, no matter the considerable appeal of his physical beauty. In hindsight, it’s easy to recognize the brilliance of his boundary-pushing work during these early “salad days,” but to the masses of the time, there was perhaps something too uncomfortable about the feelings he evoked onscreen.
And then, there was Pasolini’s “Teorema,” in which he played an angelic, otherworldly figure who seduces an entire Italian bourgeois family – mother, father, son, daughter, and maid – without regard for conventional notions of sexuality or socially condoned boundaries. More than any other film, perhaps, it was the lightning rod through which his entire film career would eventually be illuminated. Confidently embodying a radical vision of sexual fluidity before the language for such things was even available in common public discourse, he became a symbol of gender ambiguity decades before appearing in the film that would eventually cement his legacy as a queer cinema icon: 1994’s “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” in which his stately portrayal of a transgender drag performer mentoring a pair of younger queerlings earned him a well-deserved and long-overdue “comeback.”
In the intervening years, of course, there was “Superman” and its 1980 sequel, in which he turned a one-dimensional villain into a fan-favorite symbol of elegantly campy outsider-ism. Before that, there was a retreat from the spotlight, during which he explored his spiritual side in India; after, he embarked on a whole new career of boundary-pushing projects (like Stephen Frear’s 1984 gangster-centered character study “The Hit”) and mainstream cameos (as in 1987’s “Wall Street” and 1988’s “Young Guns”). But it was “Priscilla” – despite a later appearance in the “Star Wars” franchise (in 1999’s “The Phantom Manace”) – that permanently cemented him in the cinematic firmament, embodying a dignified, confident, and utterly aspirational portrait of queer identity that continues to inspire today.
After my discovery of “Billy Budd,” all of Stamp’s work was on my radar; but alas, in an industry that values easy conformity over open-minded exploration, so much of his career remained obscured in the public eye by indifference; I went on the journey undertaken by countless fans before me, disturbed by “The Collector,” titillated by “Madding Crowd,” and thrillingly corrupted by the radical transgressiveness of “Teorema.” I was further drawn to his performances in “The Hit” and “The Limey,” and forever empowered by his unflagging commitment to challenging his audiences in a way I had to assume he wanted to challenge himself. In the end, there was far too little of Terence Stamp in the public imagination than he deserved – and that, perhaps more than anything else, made me enthralled by his unique place in pop culture history.
And while it may have been “Priscilla” that introduced him to a new audience of queer fans, just as “Superman” had brought him back into a spotlight he had long since abandoned, it was ultimately his fearless dedication to stretching cultural boundaries around sex, gender, masculinity, and identity itself that made him the unsung giant we are left to mourn in the wake of his passing last week, at age 87 – a personal hero for myself and the countless other queer people who saw what he was doing and found themselves magnified, validated, and truly seen because of it. Never content to be defined as a sex symbol, a leading man, or any other easily-categorized “type” (though he openly discussed his non-conforming sexual leanings, he always declined to identify as “bisexual” or “queer” or any of the other labels we all feel so compelled to embrace in our militant modern age), he instead embodied a spirit of open-minded exploration and individually-defined humanity, in which cultural boundaries and expectations are not only unnecessary, but counter to our national inclinations to live an authentic life.
If I had been a movie star, I would have wanted to be the kind of movie star that Terence Stamp was – and that is saying a lot.
Featured Local Savings
Movies
Weird, wonderful ‘Boys Go to Jupiter’ an instant cult classic
Part coming-of-age story, part sci-fi mystery, part musical
Once upon a time, there was a world in which strange, surreal, counter-cultural cartoon features found fame, profit, and a loyal fan following on the “midnight movie” circuit.
The same little art-house theaters where “weirdo” audiences congregated weekly to see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” or showed up for screenings of the latest “filth” from John Waters also provided a venue for animated films that didn’t fit the family-friendly Disney mold; from the gritty X-rated titillations of “Fritz the Cat” to the psychedelic anti-fantasy of “Wizards” (both from independent filmmaker Ralph Bakshi) and the surreal sci-fi parable of the Euro-flavored “Fantastic Planet,” American audiences with a taste for entertainment that went against the grain of mainstream tastes were introduced to a whole new world of animation; boundaries were pushed, taboos were broken, and cartoons were definitely not just “kid stuff” anymore.
Nowadays, of course, all of those culture-shifting movies would have done a quick screening for award qualifications and then gone straight into the multiverse of streaming platforms to be enjoyed from the privacy and comfort of your own couch; and while it may be true that some of the communal joy of sharing your viewing experience with a crowd of similarly-minded strangers has been lost in the transition, it certainly provides more opportunities for modern-day animators to follow in the footsteps of those cult classic pioneers and find an audience for their own radical explorations of the art form – many of which would feel right at home on one of those old art-house screens.
Such a movie is “Boys Go to Jupiter,” which opened a theatrical release in New York on Aug. 8 and expands to other major cities this weekend. Written and directed by Julian Glander, it comes with established critical acclaim (thanks to its premiere at Tribeca and appearances at other high-profile film festivals) and a roster of voice talent that includes veteran comic and actress Janeane Garofalo, Tony-winner Cole Escola, and Dorian-winning multi-hyphenate artist Julio Torres; it also comes with a heavy dose of absurdity and cultural satire, as well as a visual style that perfectly captures the tech-driven world of gig workers, TikTok gurus, and corporate control in which it takes place.
Set in an anonymous suburban Florida “everytown,” it’s the story of Billy 5000 (voiced by Jack Corbett), a teen with a head for numbers and an absent mom. Once a star student, he’s now a high-school dropout, working as a courier for a food-delivery service called “Grubster” when he’s not “beatboxing” (or otherwise slacking off) with his friends. He’s got a plan, though; if he can exploit a glitch in the Grubster app and make a quick $5000, he can finally get his life “on track.” In the meantime, he’s stuck making deliveries to the assortment of misfits and crazy characters (voiced by Escola, Torres, and Joe Pera, among others) who populate his town.
Things start to get interesting, however, when a chance delivery to the Dolphin Groves Orange Juice headquarters leads to a surprise encounter with his high school crush, Rozebud (Miya Folick), whose mother is none other than Dr. Dolphin (Garofalo), the mysterious CEO of the company. It also leaves him carrying a stowaway in his backpack – an otherworldly donut-shaped creature (named Donut, naturally) who may or may not be connected in some way to the secretive NASA “dolphin experiments” tied to the company’s origins, and who seemingly has powers Dr. Dolphin is desperate to control. Will Billy’s strangely endearing new companion prove to be the ace in the hole he needs to jump start his sure-to-be-promising rise to financial success? Will Dr. Dolphin be able to teach the rebellious Rozebud the skills she will need to take over her Orange Juice Empire when the time comes? And what about that other mysterious creature being sighted around the town – a strange, glowing, wormlike entity named Glarba (Tavi Gevinson)? Does she have anything to do with what’s happening here? Or is she just some foodie tourist from another dimension?
Part coming-of-age story, part sci-fi mystery, and part musical (there are 9 musical numbers included in its 90-minute runtime), it’s a tongue-in-cheek odyssey through familiar adolescent territory – the longing to escape the limitations of childhood existence, the awkward pangs of unrequited romance, the “stoner” humor, the teen’s-eye perspective on the absurdities of the adult world – that uses its wacky blend of genres to skewer not just the usual tropes and conventions of modern life, but an entire stacked capitalist system that encourages us to “crush it” in service of the laws of supply and demand. Billy’s world is defined – hilariously – by de-personalized interactions, influencer-backed financial strategies, and a cynical acceptance of bland mediocrity as the norm; everything is transactional, and any connection that bears no profit is a waste of time. Though he’s embraced it, he hates it, of course, and that’s exactly why we like him.
What makes “Boys Go to Jupiter” a delight, of course, is that it wraps its countercultural leanings in a genuinely relatable story of teenage discomfort, and then renders it – entirely through Blender, a free open-source 3D modeling program – into a gamer-friendly, gummi-looking cartoon environment that sets just the right tone of ridiculous, vaguely transgressive whimsy. It also captures the particular landscape of suburban Florida, with lush, swampy greenery, goofy roadside attractions (like a dinosaur-themed mini-golf course and an enormous weenie-shaped hot dog stand) and a sense of stifling suburban blandness that tastes just like adolescent frustration.
Glander, who makes his feature filmmaking debut with this movie, is a 3D artist and animator who has directed projects for Adult Swim, Disney, HBO Max, and Cartoon Network, but is most widely known for creating a video game (“Art Sqool”), contributing 3D illustrations for the New Yorker and New York Times, and a memorable 2022 appearance on “Jeopardy.” He says of his process, “I love animation, to the point of obsession. But in writing and developing this movie, I was thinking more about live-action. There’s a certain genre, or maybe it’s more of a mood than a genre, of films about suburban isolation and ennui, often with a surreal edge.”
That description sums up the delightful flavor of “Boys Go to Jupiter” to a tee: goofy, trippy to look at, full of absurd touches that make us laugh with their silliness even while they touch us to the core and occasionally shock us with their accuracy, it has all the hallmarks of an old-school animated cult classic.
Now if only they would schedule some midnight screenings.
Movies
‘Sunset Boulevard’ at 75: ‘It was all very queer’
Golden Age classic still holds universal appeal
Few classics of the Hollywood Golden Age have stood the test of time with as much stamina as Billy Wilder’s “Sunset Boulevard.”
Released on Aug. 10, 1950, it became a near-instant classic, earning rave reviews for its savage portrayal of the very industry that produced it and the fearlessly intense performance of former silent screen goddess Gloria Swanson — as tragically deranged former silent screen goddess Norma Desmond, whose fictional history mirrored her own more than enough to make the casting provocative. It was one of the year’s biggest “award season favorites,” a creative triumph for the longtime director/screenwriter team of Wilder and Charles Brackett (along with co-credited D.M. Marshman Jr.), and it quickly gained a reputation — one that it largely still holds — as the best film Hollywood has ever made about itself. It would go on to become a frequently cited example of the film noir genre at its finest, a near-legendary insider’s tale of the movie industry, a meditation on the dangers of ego and the fickleness of fame, and a damning indictment of callousness within a system that exploits its best and brightest before casting them aside when they cease to be profitable.
It’s inarguably a great movie, fully worth the reverence with which it is held in the “cinephile” community — but while that’s more than enough reason to observe and celebrate its 75th anniversary, what makes the occasion noteworthy for us here at the Blade is its status as one of the most beloved “gay” film faves of all time.
Not that there’s anything explicitly “gay” about it, at least on the surface. Indeed, if you watch it at face value, it adheres more or less to conventional heterosexual “normalcy” in the specifics of its story. Struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) is the image of mid-century American masculinity: worldly, handsome without being “pretty” and oozing with an almost smug virility; there’s the air of a “hustler” about him, sure, but we all know there’s an appeal to that, too. He’s an attractive enough package to make a movie star — albeit a faded one — want to turn him into her own private rent boy, especially when he has talents that might help her accomplish her delusional dream of a return to stardom. Considering how he looks in those mid-century swim trunks, we can’t say we blame her.
Then there’s Norma. To say she’s larger than life is an understatement; exuding a persona that speaks of a need to be seen and acknowledged, she’s made a place for herself by commanding every room (and every movie screen) with her sheer presence. It’s an identity built on artifice, on the carefully mastered tricks of her trade — the elevated vocal expression, the broad gestures and glamorous presentation that establish her as… well, a queen. Yet she’s been rejected, cast aside in a world that no longer recognizes her glory, which worships youth and beauty and views those who are older as unwanted and irrelevant; how many queer men, especially in the repressive days of “Sunset Boulevard,” have been able to relate with that?
Naturally, there’s a certain amount of camp to be found here, too, which in itself could explain the queer fascination with the movie. The exaggerated acting style of the silent screen, embodied so menacingly in Swanson’s iconic performance, adds a certain air of the ridiculous — and of the terrifying — yet (like all good camp) invites our empathy, too.
That, of course, is why this nugget of classic cinema speaks to us still after three quarters of a century: no matter how flawed, how unlikable, how ridiculous or self-serving the denizens of “Sunset Boulevard” might be, they are so recognizably human that we cannot help but be moved by them. Yes, it’s ultimately a dark comedy, a pitch-black satirical commentary on vanity, amorality, and self-delusion, but it also jolts us throughout with unexpected (and un-ironic) moments of truth.
It’s impossible to watch without feeling a tinge of sympathy for Joe Gillis — dead in a swimming pool before he even gets to tell his own story, and not even a good enough opportunist to avoid feeling sorry for the woman who will eventually put him there. It’s impossible to consider the fate of Norma Desmond — the years of loneliness, of living in memories, of finding connection only through the fawning servitude of her ex-husband-turned-loyal manservant (Erich Von Stroheim), and of finding companionship only through the proxy of a pet monkey — without becoming aware of the profound sadness of her existence. It’s even impossible not to believe in the idealism of naive “good-girl” Betty (Nancy Olson), despite the fact that everything else we see in the film makes a mockery of it.
Wilder and Brackett may have been renowned for their cynicism, but their collaborative film work never failed to touch you with their deep sense of humanity, either — and those moments do not happen by accident, but through careful craftsmanship. “Sunset Boulevard” is a movie full of iconic quotes precisely because they provide those glimpses of profound humanity; they hit us with the recognition of our own pretensions, our own delusional moments of self-importance, our own embrace of ego over candid self-awareness. All of them sting us with a wisdom we cannot ignore, but they also offer a nudge toward our own redemption, perhaps most pointedly with the climactic observation spoken by Joe in an appeal to Norma’s fast-deteriorating sanity: “There’s nothing tragic about being 50, not unless you try to be 25.”
It’s the thesis statement of “Sunset Boulevard,” in a way, a hard-candy truism toward which the movie builds with easily traceable deliberation from the fateful moment its anti-hero turns into the driveway of that decaying mansion on the eponymous street of its deeply metaphoric title. It’s delivered to Norma, not as a slap in the face but as a lifeline, but it’s really aimed at the audience; while it may come too late to save either of these two doomed characters, Wilder and Brackett clearly intended it as a message that it’s not too late for us.
Likewise, though we never see even a hint of queer identity depicted on the screen, the overtones and undercurrents of queerness are so recognizable — and would have been so to queer audiences even in 1950 — that it’s hard to convince us they are there by coincidence. Though neither Wilder nor Brackett identified as queer themselves, they were veteran workers in the Hollywood industry, and knew full well that there was a “secret world” behind the scenes that the censors of the time would never let them portray directly. Yet understanding that their film’s powerful message was equally relevant (if not moreso) to the queer community, they would have known that they could reach them with it, anyway. So when Joe Gillis, watching the grim nocturnal funeral for that aforementioned monkey from his window, voices his opinion that “it was all very queer,” you can be sure they chose that word on purpose, too.
Of course, for many queer audiences, understanding “why” they like it is not really necessary — after all, it’s an entertaining enough movie, with a wickedly transgressive attitude about social norms and constructs (the reversed gender dynamics between its two “romantic” leads add an overall sense of discomfort for anyone who might feel vaguely threatened by such things), and if you’re a fan of old Hollywood, it offers a host of pleasures in its incorporation of real-life personalities — filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille and legendary gossip columnist Hedda Hopper make appearances as themselves, as do several silent stars (including Buster Keaton, Anna Q. Nilsson, and H.B. Warner) as Norma’s “bridge circle.”
Ultimately, though, what matters most of all is that it is a film with universal appeal — a timeless story, despite its aging stylistic and technical contributions — and the fact that it remains so after 75 years is testament of the universal power of cinema to speak to us regardless of when it was made.
Movies
Restored film offers inside look at ‘80s gay Berlin
‘Taxi zum Klo’ feels authentic to anyone familiar with ‘hook-up’ culture
When “Taxi zum Klo” was released 45 years ago, it’s doubtful that anyone realized the extent to which the time and place in history it was capturing would someday be iconic — but watching it today, in a new 4K restoration which begins a multi-city “roadshow” tour in New York City this weekend, the world and the lifestyle it shows us feel not only familiar, but woven inextricably into the DNA of gay culture as we know it.
An underground sensation in West Germany upon its initial release, it made its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival in 1981, and was given a theatrical release in America that same year. It quickly achieved cult status, becoming a hit with queer audiences even as it became a flashpoint of controversy and a target of censorship in the repressive sociopolitical atmosphere of the Reagan era. Poised between the heady “golden years” between the rise of Gay Liberation and the nightmare of the AIDS epidemic, it offered a then-shockingly explicit, inherently transgressive inside look at the “secret” world of gay Berlin, in all its promiscuous, leather-clad, gender-bent, unapologetic glory.
Written, directed, and starring Frank Ripploh, it’s a semi-autobiographical and deeply candid exploration of gay German life through the experiences of a schoolteacher (Ripploh), popular with his students and well-liked (though gossiped about) by his colleagues, who leads a double life in the streets of Berlin on a quest for anonymous sex with other men. One such playmate (Bernd Broaderup) becomes his lover, and they move in together, enjoying the pleasures of domestic life even as Frank continues to pursue his hedonistic obsessions; Bernd, who longs for a simpler, quieter life in the country, grows increasingly dissatisfied, but Frank, despite his genuine affection for his partner and need for the centering emotional connection their relationship provides, cannot imagine a life without the thrill of his sexual adventures, bringing him to a crossroads where he must contemplate a choice between two lives — neither of which he feels can ever deliver the complete fulfillment he desires.
Produced on a shoestring budget, with Ripploh and his cast of non-professional actors playing characters who share their real names and a cinematic style that seems equal part social documentary and absurd comedy of manners, “Taxi zum Klo” feels thrillingly authentic to anyone who has ever participated in gay “hook-up” culture — though the lifestyle it presents might also feel like a far cry from its modern equivalent, in which “dating” apps like Grindr and Sniffies have largely replaced the non-virtual sex clubs and porno theatres of a grungier and less impersonal time. There’s no exchange of “dick pics” here, no convenient listing of stats, likes, preferences or pronouns — just the unpredictable and potentially risky rituals of in-person connection. For those too young to remember when such things were the way of the gay world, the behavior of Frank and his various fellow “sex-plorers” might well seem just as scandalous as it would have been to the homophobic prudes of its day.
Likewise, there’s something about the film’s unabashed graphic nudity and sexual content that seems more “obscene” than the raunchiest OnlyFans content; Ripploh’s fearless choice to show male nudity, complete with erect penises and un-simulated sex, brings a visceral (and vaguely unsanitary) reaction that’s as inflammatory as it is erotic.
Still, Ripploh’s movie cannot help but arouse us; its raw and un-romanticized prurience makes it somehow easier for us to imagine ourselves as a participant despite (or perhaps because of) the voyeurism it evokes, and the effect is both lascivious and liberating, inviting us to embrace our sexuality as a visceral part of our queer identity — a concrete and gloriously queer touchstone of natural human experience that feels validated by the instinctual response it evokes in our physical being, defying any construct of “appropriate” behavior through its undeniable ability to turn us on.
Ripploh, who passed away from cancer in 2002, was in real life both an actual secondary school teacher and a popular drag performance artist known as Peggy von Schnottgenberg; he made “Taxi zum Klo” while on probation from his job, a disciplinary action imposed by school authorities after coming out as gay in a 1978 cover story for Stern Magazine. In a later interview, he said of the film: “I was not pursuing any political goals, but rather realizing purely private interests: my career as a teacher was ruined. And the film fulfilled a very simple desire for revenge, along the lines of ‘I’ll get back at you’.”
He also claimed it was not intended as a “gay movie” at all. Rather, he described it as “a sad film that expresses the longing for a relationship and its impossibility, despite all the humor… I definitely wanted to confront two dead ends: a bourgeois dead end where someone suffocates in pillows, coffee and cake, and a dead end of pseudo-free gay sexuality where you use drugs to blur boundaries but not eliminate them.”
Although his film was made decades ago, it’s those same conflicts, as much as any “shock value” or sex-positive embrace of our libido, that resonate with us now. While we may thrill at recognizing ourselves in its seminal portrait of liberated gay sexuality, it’s the still-potent longing to reconcile our conflicted impulses that speaks to us most urgently.
In a time when we face a struggle to keep ourselves from being shoved back into the shadows, it offers a powerful — yet still defiantly joyful — reminder that our real human struggle toward happiness on our own terms transcends all the irrelevant differences of sexual identity for which we have been continually persecuted, and inspires us to say, yet again, “we’re here, we’re queer, get used to it.”
Terence Stamp: A personal appreciation for a queer cinema icon
‘Hotshot’ follows career and life of nonbinary firefighter
VIDEO: ‘Free D.C.’ protest on U Street
Kenyan queer groups want MPs to dismiss anti-LGBTQ petition
Affirming independent living community expands in Maryland
LGBTQ groups denounce takeover of D.C. police – except for one
DOJ tells hospitals to turn over information on medical care for trans youth
Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly
Creating Change to take place in D.C. in 2026
State Department’s 2024 human rights report could jeopardize LGBTQ asylum cases
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
LGBTQ groups denounce takeover of D.C. police – except for one
-
Federal Government4 days ago
DOJ tells hospitals to turn over information on medical care for trans youth
-
Nightlife3 days ago
Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Creating Change to take place in D.C. in 2026