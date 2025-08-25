California Digital Revolution Expands LGBT Community Access

Are you tired of hangovers, excessive calories, dehydration, and all the negative effects of alcohol? What if we told you there’s a way to experience the perks of alcohol but without the laundry list of cons?

Switching to THC drinks is a growing trend among celebrities, athletes, the Cali sober, and health-conscious people everywhere. These beverages taste great and offer euphoria and chill vibes without a next-day hangover.

Whether you’re looking for a replacement for your nightly glass of wine or an alternative to beer at social gatherings, these refreshing hemp products fit the bill. Below, we’ll spill the details on everything you need to know before you shop for cannabis beverages. Without further delay, let’s jump right in!

THC Drinks To Try for Chill Vibes

Whether you’re winding down after a stressful day or simply looking for an alcohol replacement, there’s a cannabis drink out there with your name on it. Join us as we dive into some of the most popular THC-infused beverages that promise to keep the good vibes flowing!

Soul Out of Office Drinks feature a blend of cannabinoids—THC and CBD—that’s perfect for unwinding i. There are two potency options available, so you can find your sweet spot whether you’re a regular cannabis user or a newbie. At only 30 calories per can with no added sugars, you can indulge without compromising your fitness goals. The Cucumber Melon Lime and Raspberry Lemonade flavors are delicious and refreshing.

These are among the faster-acting cannabis drinks out there because they’re made with nano-emulsified hemp extract for quicker absorption. They contain only natural ingredients—no synthetic flavors, colors, or additives in sight. Choose the six-pack to give them a try or a larger pack to stock up. These uber-light beverages deliver a pleasant buzz that’s perfect for socializing and relaxing.

Pros:

Natural ingredients

Two potency options

Sold in packs of 6, 12, or 24

Cons:

Contains 7 grams of sugar

Specs:

Size: 12 ounces per can; 6, 12, or 24 cans per pack

Strength: Single: 2.5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD per serving Double: 5 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per serving

Flavors: Cucumber Melon Lime or Raspberry Lemonade

Vena Happy Place Seltzers are crafted to offer a healthier, happier alternative to alcohol. Featuring a balanced mix of THC, CBD, and minor cannabinoids, these microdosed cannabis drinks are great for beginners. They contain less than 0.3% THC based on dry weight, making them federally legal in the United States. Each serving is only 40 calories, and every sip is bursting with fruity flavor and effervescence. Current flavor choices include Black Cherry, Grapefruit, and Guava Passionfruit.

These gluten-free, vegan-friendly drinks can be enjoyed as they are or used to make mocktails. (There’s a mocktail recipe available on the Vena website to get you started!) Plus, they’re made with natural, non-GMO ingredients and are third-party tested, so you can rest assured of their purity and quality.

Pros:

Available in three refreshing flavors

Federally legal (less than 0.3% THC)

Third-party tested with transparent lab reports

Cons:

Likely to cause positive drug test results

Specs:

Size: 12 ounces per can; 6 cans per pack

Strength: 2 mg THC, 2 mg CBD, 2 mg CBG, and 2 mg CBN per can

Flavors: Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Guava Passionfruit

For those seeking a more sophisticated cannabis drink, you can’t go wrong with BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower. The use of micronized THC speeds up the absorption process, typically delivering effects in as little as five minutes. The formula also includes a healthy mix of CBD and nootropic lion’s mane mushrooms for synergistic benefits. The result is an uplifting high you can feel.

These weed drinks clock in at 50 calories per can and are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free to cater to health-conscious diets and lifestyles. The Italian lemon flavor notes and bubbly mouthfeel deliver a refreshing and enjoyable experience. With multiple quantities to choose from, you can buy a few cans for yourself or stock up for your next gathering.

Pros:

Stackable for customized effects

Fast-acting, low-calorie formula

Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free ingredients

Cons:

No additional flavors available

Specs:

Size: 6, 12, 18, 24, or 48 cans per pack Single: 7.5 ounces per can Double: 12 ounces per can

Strength: Single: 2.5 mg THC, 5 mg CBD, and 25 mg lion’s mane extract per can Double: 5 mg THC, 10 mg CBD, and 33 mg lion’s mane extract per can

Flavor: Lemon Elderflower

What Are THC Drinks?

THC drinks are exactly what they sound like: beverages infused with the most well-known hemp cannabinoid in the world, THC. They offer a unique and enjoyable experience while promoting relaxation and social connection. Available in various flavors, these drinks are a healthier alternative to alcohol and other drugs.

They offer a more manageable high compared to alcohol without the hangover or other unpleasant effects like intense intoxication, nausea, and dehydration. Some research even suggests cannabis drinks are easier on the liver than alcohol. Cannabis use was linked to a reduced chance of liver disease development among those who drink alcohol, according to a 2018 study.

Moreover, cannabis-infused drinks and other edibles are a great alternative to smoking and vaping. While inhalation methods are known for their almost instant effects, they can be taxing on the lungs, especially for those who have asthma or other respiratory conditions. THC beverages take longer to kick in but offer longer-lasting benefits without harming the lungs.

Potential Benefits of THC Drinks

While alcohol use comes with many potential health consequences, THC beverages may actually enhance wellness. Here are some of the possible perks of grabbing a THC-infused drink instead of wine or a cocktail the next time you want to relax at the end of a long day:

Stress relief: Microdoses of THC can help promote relaxation and ease anxiety symptoms, especially when combined with CBD.

Microdoses of THC can help promote relaxation and ease anxiety symptoms, especially when combined with CBD. Pain relief: Loved by many for its analgesic effects, this compound can help reduce physical discomfort, making it a powerful ally for individuals struggling with acute injuries or chronic pain conditions.

Loved by many for its analgesic effects, this compound can help reduce physical discomfort, making it a powerful ally for individuals struggling with acute injuries or chronic pain conditions. Reduced inflammation: Cannabis is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Many people turn to THC products to help manage discomfort caused by swelling. As such, these products are particularly beneficial to individuals dealing with arthritis or other conditions involving inflammation.

Cannabis is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Many people turn to THC products to help manage discomfort caused by swelling. As such, these products are particularly beneficial to individuals dealing with arthritis or other conditions involving inflammation. Sleep health: By reducing discomfort and helping users relax, THC can be a healthier substitute for sleep aids and sedative drugs in combatting insomnia and sleeplessness.

By reducing discomfort and helping users relax, THC can be a healthier substitute for sleep aids and sedative drugs in combatting insomnia and sleeplessness. Appetite stimulation: Not only can cannabis offer relief from nausea and vomiting, but it can also give the appetite a boost. This can be a game-changer for people struggling with appetite loss due to anorexia, medical treatments, HIV, or AIDS.

Other Types of THC Products

As the world of cannabis continues to evolve, so does the variety of products available to customers. Below, we’ll explore other types of THC products. From edibles to tinctures and everything in between, these other forms of THC offer unique experiences and benefits that cater to different preferences and lifestyles.

Flower: THC flower is raw hemp plant material. It can be smoked, vaped, or used in cooking or baking, making it a go-to choice for many recreational and medicinal users.

THC flower is raw hemp plant material. It can be smoked, vaped, or used in cooking or baking, making it a go-to choice for many recreational and medicinal users. Pre-rolls: Flower is also sold in the form of pre-rolls. These joints are ready to use and are crafted with pre-measured amounts of flower for optimal convenience and portability.

Flower is also sold in the form of pre-rolls. These joints are ready to use and are crafted with pre-measured amounts of flower for optimal convenience and portability. Vapes: THC vapes offer a convenient and discreet way to enjoy cannabis. These devices heat hemp oil into a smooth, inhalable vapor. The vapor is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream through the lungs, producing immediate effects.

THC vapes offer a convenient and discreet way to enjoy cannabis. These devices heat hemp oil into a smooth, inhalable vapor. The vapor is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream through the lungs, producing immediate effects. Oils: THC oils and tinctures are concentrated extracts. They can be taken sublingually for quick-acting effects or taken orally. Known for their versatility, these products can be added to foods and beverages for customized enjoyment and precise dosing.

THC oils and tinctures are concentrated extracts. They can be taken sublingually for quick-acting effects or taken orally. Known for their versatility, these products can be added to foods and beverages for customized enjoyment and precise dosing. Capsules: Capsules contain pre-calculated doses of cannabis oil and are an ideal choice for customers seeking a convenient, discreet way to enjoy THC while bypassing the taste of hemp.

Capsules contain pre-calculated doses of cannabis oil and are an ideal choice for customers seeking a convenient, discreet way to enjoy THC while bypassing the taste of hemp. Edibles: These THC-infused treats come in various forms—including gummies, chocolates, and brownies—making it easy to find something that tickles your taste buds. They offer a delectable way to consume cannabis and are popular for their sustained effects.

FAQ

Are cannabis-infused drinks legal?

Yup! Thanks to the Farm Bill of 2018, cannabis products that are derived from hemp (not marijuana) and contain less than 0.3% THC based on dry weight are legal under federal law in the United States. However, state laws may differ, so it’s always a good idea to check your local laws before buying weed drinks. Products derived from marijuana remain federally illegal, as marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

How many THC-infused beverages should I drink?

If it’s your first time trying a cannabis-infused beverage, start with one can over ice and sip slowly. From there, you can customize your experience as you learn how THC affects you at various doses.

How long does it take for cannabis-infused beverages to kick in?

The best THC drinks usually contain micronized THC or another form of water-soluble THC. As a result, the typical onset of effects is somewhere between 15 and 30 minutes. Potency also plays a role in how quickly a THC beverage produces effects. High-potency drinks tend to deliver faster, stronger effects than those with low levels of THC.

Where can I buy cannabis drinks?

Weed drinks are sold in dispensaries, head shops, and even some convenience stores, depending on where you live. However, many customers prefer to shop online as opposed to brick-and-mortar stores and dispensaries. The online market offers many advantages including larger product selection, convenient home delivery, exclusive discounts, and easy access to customer reviews and third-party lab reports.

How do I store cannabis drinks?

Store your drinks in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight for optimal taste and efficacy. While refrigeration isn’t required in most cases, these drinks tend to taste best when chilled.

Conclusion

If you don’t want to drink alcohol, THC beverages provide a healthier way to relax and socialize, with no hangover in the cards. THC drinks are a fun way to enjoy therapeutic cannabinoids, and they’re exploding in popularity among wellness enthusiasts who prefer not to compromise their health and fitness goals with the common alternatives.

The world of legal cannabis drinks is changing the way we unwind. Forget the next-day regrets and empty calories of alcohol; cannabis-infused beverages offer a refreshing alternative that delivers a gentle high and a wave of relaxation.

Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or just curious about the wellness benefits of THC, there’s a drink out there for you. From the soothing cannabinoid blend of Soul Out of Office Drinks to the beginner-friendliness of Vena Happy Place Seltzers and the elevated experience of BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower, these drinks prove that you can enjoy a light buzz without sacrificing your health goals.

And with the convenience of legal online purchasing, exploring the market of THC drinks has never been easier. So, ditch the hangovers, embrace the chill vibes, and discover a new way to unwind. The future of relaxation is here, and it’s infused with the natural goodness of cannabis.