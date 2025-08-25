LGBTQ patrons attacked leaving bar in York, Pa.: report

A group of customers reported an anti-LGBTQ attack in York, Pa., on Friday, Aug. 22, according to the York Daily Record.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said he ordered detectives to investigate the incident in which a group of LGBTQ individuals said they were harassed and attacked near the York County Judicial Center by another group they first encountered at Gift Horse Brewing Company, YDR reported.

Brady Pappas, one of the alleged victims, shared a Facebook post about the incident. He wrote that he and two friends were harassed by several patrons in an outdoor beer garden “screaming at us and calling us faggots.”

Pappas and the group then left the bar.

“The group then ran out of the bar, across traffic, and circled us on the sidewalk, saying things like ‘If you wanna dress like women act like women.’ They were threatening us and getting in our faces for a few minutes while staff and some bystanders were watching from across the street,” Pappas wrote.

“After exchanging yells from down the street, the group, led by one of the men began running after us and attacked Vayne,” Pappas wrote. “Vayne was in no way being physically aggressive and said multiple times that they did not want to fight. The guy did not stop trying to get to Vayne and once he did, began to push Vayne, grab them, and punch them while trying to get Vayne into a chokehold. Vayne swung their book bag at him trying to put some distance between them, but fell over a bench, in which the guy then threw Vayne to the ground and choked them to the point that they turned purple, passed out, and began seizing after coming back to consciousness about 5 seconds later. Tragedy and I were trying everything we could to help. I truly did not know what was going to happen to my sister as I was sobbing, trying to pull them off of Vayne, begging for them to stop.”

“An employee from Gift Horse got the man off of Vayne and held him down until the police arrived,” Pappas continued. “I’m so grateful for the witnesses who came to our aid, and consoled us. They were queer and ally community members who actually knew us.”

“The interactions with the cops were disappointing as they dismissed everything that we said,” Pappas wrote.

Pappas added that police charged both Vayne and a man with disorderly conduct in the incident.

“This was hate,” Pappas wrote. “Vayne never laid a hand on the guy until they had to defend themselves.”

Commissioner Muldrow responded in a Facebook post:

“ANY incident where ‘Hate Fueled Violence’ is alleged (in this community) will ALWAYS be a priority to myself, this Department, and York City Government as a whole.

“To that end, after consulting with Downtown Inc. Leadership (who were on top of this incident from the start, advocating for the Victims and the safety of the Downtown Community);

“(1) I’ve ordered our Detectives back in (today) to do a thorough ‘review of the case’ (i.e.; meeting with responding Officers, studying available surveillance video, speaking to victims, witnesses and persons involved as needed, reviewing the circumstances, and consulting with the DA’s Office to make sure the most appropriate charges are filed)…

“(2) Notified the Human Relations Commission about the incident, and

“(3) Deployed our departments new “Trauma Responder” Counselor (to follow-up with the individuals affected during this incident, to help them safely process through what occurred).”

YDR reported that York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said that charging documents in the incident are not yet available.