Pennsylvania
LGBTQ patrons attacked leaving bar in York, Pa.: report
Victim choked, lost consciousness
A group of customers reported an anti-LGBTQ attack in York, Pa., on Friday, Aug. 22, according to the York Daily Record.
York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said he ordered detectives to investigate the incident in which a group of LGBTQ individuals said they were harassed and attacked near the York County Judicial Center by another group they first encountered at Gift Horse Brewing Company, YDR reported.
Brady Pappas, one of the alleged victims, shared a Facebook post about the incident. He wrote that he and two friends were harassed by several patrons in an outdoor beer garden “screaming at us and calling us faggots.”
Pappas and the group then left the bar.
“The group then ran out of the bar, across traffic, and circled us on the sidewalk, saying things like ‘If you wanna dress like women act like women.’ They were threatening us and getting in our faces for a few minutes while staff and some bystanders were watching from across the street,” Pappas wrote.
“After exchanging yells from down the street, the group, led by one of the men began running after us and attacked Vayne,” Pappas wrote. “Vayne was in no way being physically aggressive and said multiple times that they did not want to fight. The guy did not stop trying to get to Vayne and once he did, began to push Vayne, grab them, and punch them while trying to get Vayne into a chokehold. Vayne swung their book bag at him trying to put some distance between them, but fell over a bench, in which the guy then threw Vayne to the ground and choked them to the point that they turned purple, passed out, and began seizing after coming back to consciousness about 5 seconds later. Tragedy and I were trying everything we could to help. I truly did not know what was going to happen to my sister as I was sobbing, trying to pull them off of Vayne, begging for them to stop.”
“An employee from Gift Horse got the man off of Vayne and held him down until the police arrived,” Pappas continued. “I’m so grateful for the witnesses who came to our aid, and consoled us. They were queer and ally community members who actually knew us.”
“The interactions with the cops were disappointing as they dismissed everything that we said,” Pappas wrote.
Pappas added that police charged both Vayne and a man with disorderly conduct in the incident.
“This was hate,” Pappas wrote. “Vayne never laid a hand on the guy until they had to defend themselves.”
Commissioner Muldrow responded in a Facebook post:
“ANY incident where ‘Hate Fueled Violence’ is alleged (in this community) will ALWAYS be a priority to myself, this Department, and York City Government as a whole.
“To that end, after consulting with Downtown Inc. Leadership (who were on top of this incident from the start, advocating for the Victims and the safety of the Downtown Community);
“(1) I’ve ordered our Detectives back in (today) to do a thorough ‘review of the case’ (i.e.; meeting with responding Officers, studying available surveillance video, speaking to victims, witnesses and persons involved as needed, reviewing the circumstances, and consulting with the DA’s Office to make sure the most appropriate charges are filed)…
“(2) Notified the Human Relations Commission about the incident, and
“(3) Deployed our departments new “Trauma Responder” Counselor (to follow-up with the individuals affected during this incident, to help them safely process through what occurred).”
YDR reported that York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said that charging documents in the incident are not yet available.
Pennsylvania
White House freezes $175 million in funding for UPenn over trans athletes
Decision centers on decision to ‘allow’ Lia Thomas to compete on women’s swim team
The University of Pennsylvania learned Wednesday from Fox News and social media that the Trump-Vance administration is pausing $175 million in federal funding because of its nondiscrimination policy that allows transgender student athletes to compete as their authentic selves.
A reporter from Fox Business was first to break the news, describing the decision as a “pro-active punishment” for UPenn’s policy which she said violated Trump’s executive order, signed last month, banning “men from competing in women’s sports.”
BREAKING: The Trump Administration has “paused $175 million in federal funding from the University of Pennsylvania” over its policies forcing women to compete with men in sports.
Promises made, promises kept. pic.twitter.com/o4yiiqtH9d
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2025
The reporter went on to say an ongoing Title IX investigation puts the university “at risk of losing all its federal funding” because Lia Thomas, a former UPenn student athlete, made history three years ago this week by competing with other women.
That investigation, according to Fox, centers on the school’s decision to “allow transgender and biological male Lia Thomas to compete on the women’s swim team, use women’s locker rooms while exposing his male genitalia to his fellow female athletes.”
A spokesperson for the university told Fox it had not received any “official notification” of the decision on funding by the Trump administration. UPenn said the university was and is in “full compliance” with NCAA and Ivy League policies:
“We are aware of media reports suggesting a suspension of $175 million in federal funding to Penn, but have not yet received any official notification or any details. It is important to note, however, that Penn has always followed NCAA and Ivy League policies regarding student participation on athletic teams. We have been in the past, and remain today, in full compliance with the regulations that apply to not only Penn, but all of our NCAA and Ivy League peer institutions.”
As the Washington Blade reported on March 17, 2022, Thomas was a UPenn senior when she became the NCAA’s first openly trans Division 1 national champion at the Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship held in Atlanta that day. She won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:33:24, one second faster than her closest competitor.
Thomas graduated in 2022 and started her pursuit of a law degree and the chance to compete in last summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a worldwide ban on trans women athletes in June 2024, ending her dream of swimming at the Olympics or any other women’s competition, as the Blade reported.
Thomas did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening. Last summer, the aspiring attorney commented on the decision that smashed her hopes of competing again.
“Blanket bans preventing trans women from competing are discriminatory and deprive us of valuable athletic opportunities that are central to our identities,” said Thomas.
Openly trans athlete and activist Chris Mosier noted in a video posted on Instagram that Thomas and the university were in total compliance with rules of that time, and that the funding is being frozen despite the fact Trump was not even in office when Thomas competed.
View this post on Instagram
Also speaking out Wednesday was Riley Gaines, who tied with Thomas for fifth place at the 2022 championships and has gone to become a paid spokesperson for anti-inclusion women’s sports organizations.
“The Trump administration has yet again taken swift action to uphold common sense and preserve women’s opportunities by pausing $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania,” Gaines told Fox News.
UPenn’s policy appears online, stating: “The Policy of Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action and Nondiscrimination at the University of Pennsylvania states “the University of Pennsylvania prohibits unlawful discrimination based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, creed, national or ethnic origin, citizenship status, age, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected class.”
“The federal Title IX Policy extends to trans students; it states “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
Pennsylvania
Transgender Honduran woman canvasses for Harris in Pa.
Monserrath Aleman is CASA in Action volunteer
A transgender woman from Honduras has traveled to Pennsylvania several times in recent weeks to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democratic candidates.
Monserrath Aleman traveled to York on Aug. 31 and Lancaster on Sept. 21 with a group of other volunteers from CASA in Action.
They door-knocked in areas where large numbers of African Americans, Black, and Latino voters live. Aleman and the other CASA in Action volunteers urged them to support Harris, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), and other down ballot Democratic candidates.
Aleman will be in Harrisburg on Nov. 2, and in York on Election Day.
“We achieved the goal that we had in mind and that we wanted to achieve,” she told the Washington Blade on Oct. 22 during a Zoom interview from Baltimore. “We knocked on doors, passed out flyers.”
Aleman cited Project 2025 — which the Congressional Equality Caucus on Thursday sharply criticized — when she spoke with the Blade.
“We know that there is a Project 2025 plan that would affect us: The entire immigrant Latino community, the LGBTI community, everyone,” said Aleman. “So that’s why I’m more motivated to go knocking on doors, to ask for help, for support from everyone who can vote, who can exercise their vote.”
She told the Blade that she and her fellow volunteers “did not have any bad response.”
Aleman grew up in Yoro, a city that is roughly 130 miles north of the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa.
She left Honduras on Nov. 25, 2021.
Aleman entered Mexico in Palenque, a city in the country’s Chiapas state that is close to the border with Guatemala. The Mexican government granted her a humanitarian visa that allowed her to legally travel through the country.
Aleman told the Blade she walked and took buses to Ciudad Juárez, a Mexican border city that is across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas.
She scheduled her appointment with U.S. Customs and Border Protection while living at a shelter in Ciudad Juárez. Aleman now lives in Baltimore.
“Discrimination against the LGBTI community exists everywhere, but in Honduras it is more critical,” said Aleman.
Aleman added she feels “more free to express herself, to speak with someone” in the U.S. She also said she remains optimistic that Harris will defeat former President Donald Trump on Election Day.
“There is no other option,” said Aleman.
Pennsylvania
Pa. House passes bill to repeal state’s same-sex marriage ban
Measure now goes to Republican-controlled state Senate
The Democratic-controlled Pennsylvania House of Representatives on July 2 passed a bill that would repeal the state’s same-sex marriage ban.
The marriage bill passed by a 133-68 vote margin, with all but one Democrat voting for it. Thirty-two Republicans backed the measure.
The bill’s next hurdle is to pass in the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia), a gay man who is running for state auditor, noted to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review the bill would eliminate a clause in Pennsylvania’s marriage law that defines marriage as “between one man and one woman.” The measure would also change the legal definition of marriage in the state to “a civil contract between two individuals.”
Kenyatta did not return the Washington Blade’s requests for comment.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 in Obergefell v. Hodges extended marriage rights to same-sex couples across the country.
Justice Clarence Thomas in the 2022 decision that struck down Roe v. Wade said the Supreme Court should reconsider the Obergefell decision and the Lawrence v. Texas ruling that said laws that criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations are unconstitutional. President Joe Biden at the end of that year signed the Respect for Marriage Act, which requires the federal government and all U.S. states and territories to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages.
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin earlier this year signed a bill that codified marriage rights for same-sex couples in state law. Pennsylvania lawmakers say the marriage codification bill is necessary in case the Supreme Court overturns marriage rights for same-sex couples in their state and across the country.
