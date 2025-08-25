Opinions
Pulse Memorial crosswalk will continue to be colorful
The rainbow crosswalk just outside of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando was painted over by the state of Florida last week. The memorial honored the 49 people who were fatally shot at the Pulse nightclub in 2016. The shooting occurred on the club’s “Latin Night,” targeting a space created by and for the Latinx LGBTQ+ community. As Attorney General Loretta Lynch and President Obama acknowledged at the time the spree shooting was motivated by a number of factors, and was both an act of terrorism and a hate crime against Latinx LGBTQ+ communities.
The shooting shook many LGBTQ+ communities who heightened security at their safe spaces, and like the murder of George Floyd, elicited a strong reaction among LGBTQ+ individuals and allies who came together to remember the lives who were lost. The memorial was originally approved by Republican Governor Rick Scott and installed in 2017 and stood with city and county approval for eight years until on Wednesday night, it was quietly removed under the argument that it violated updated state design guidelines. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer criticized DeSantis’s move to erase the memorial in a post on X:
“This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation’s largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety or discussion, is a cruel political act.”
It’s a devastating new step in removing public LGBTQ+ art, and without any warning, and it mirrors a recent directive by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump to paint over any crosswalks and sidewalks with “social, political, or ideological messages.” The Trump administration has called for the removal of “asphalt art,” including rainbow crosswalks, arguing that this step is a safety measure.
DeSantis shared on social media that “we will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes, following the Florida Department of Transportation issuing a memo this past Pride banning crosswalk or pavement art “associated with social, political, or ideological messages or images.” On July 1st, Trump-appointed US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X that “taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks.”
When questioned by CNN, the department said that “local governments not in compliance for local roads began receiving notifications to bring their roadways up to state standards to ensure locals govern themselves accordingly,” but community organizers argued that the removal was a surprise. Florida cities have been ordered by the Department to remove rainbow crosswalks by September, with Boynton Beach removing their crosswalk this last month. The Department sent a letter to the City of Miami Beach that all rainbow crosswalks on Ocean Drive and 12th Street also be removed by September 4th.
Rainbow crosswalks have been targeted around the world, called hate crimes in London and Australia last year.
In Orlando, the sidewalk was painted over–to its standard black and white stripe–only two months after the nine-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, but in the hours since the memorial was erased, volunteers showed up with colorful chalk and colored it back in. Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith assisted with coloring in the crosswalk. He told Newsweek that “while this attack was meant to demoralize us and push us back in the closet, Orlando refused to be erased. It was inspiring to see so many local residents spring into action in response to the Governor’s cowardly abuse of power.”
As GLAAD shared the restoration on their Instagram account, a representative from the organization told Newsweek that “Orlando community members continue to show up for each other, in grief, outrage, and love. LGBTQ people and our history will never be erased, and the lives taken at Pulse will never be forgotten.” A permanent Pulse Memorial is scheduled for construction in June 2027.
The erasure was revealed just hours before the Trump administration released a list of programming at the Smithsonian under the title “President Trump Is Right About the Smithsonian.” Included in this list was a direct link to exhibitions and blog posts about LGBTQ+ history and collections at the institution, and over the past year, the National Park Service website removed references to transgender people from the Stonewall National Memorial website in February. Queer and trans history — and as this act of erasing rainbows, erasing memorials of violence against our community attest — is under attack, but our communities are showing up and standing in solidarity with each other, across time and space.
As the volunteers who showed up to color in the crosswalk just hours after its removal showed, our memorial will not be destroyed and our people will not be erased. Just like the George Floyd mural at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis was vandalized multiple times, it was not destroyed. No amount of paint or pressure will bleach the rainbows out of our cities, or erase the LGBTQ+ communities that give them life.
In D.C., where LGBTQ+ individuals represent over 14% of the adult population, queer and trans representation is built into the history and fabric of this city. One of the first drag queens hosted private drag balls in Washington, DC. William Dorsey Swann, a formerly enslaved man, began hosting these parties in Washington, DC. wherein he and others “dressed in elegant female attire,” according to the 1887 Washington Critic.
Carl Rizzi, a former U.S. Navy man and Postal Service worker, founded and nurtured a drag family at Beekman Place. Rizzi, also known as Mame Dennis, was a key member of The Academy (a group later known as The Academy Awards of Washington). This group, founded by Alan Kress–better known as Elizabeth Taylor–in 1961 is one of the longest running LGBTQ+ groups in Washington, DC that still hosts competitions based on performance.
Just this past May, June, and July, the Rainbow History Project hosted Pickets, Protests, and Parades: The History of Gay Pride in Washington, an exhibition focused on the history of Pride and protests in the nation’s capital with a special focus on LGBTQ+ communities of color who flourished in the city prior to intense gentrification in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. LGBTQ+ communities remain strong and vital parts of Washington, DC to this day, and I know many people are fiercely protective of Rainbow Road, the longest LGBTQ+ mural that stretches between O and V streets.
Even as our histories are erased, as our memorials painted over and erased, we will not give in. We cannot give in, and we cannot forget that this is just paint. It’s a devastating message and loss to the community, but here in DC and across the country, unhoused, immigrant, and BIPOC individuals are being disappeared by the police. Our visibility and fight for survival is at our nation’s doorstep, as LGBTQ+ immigrants, unhoused individuals, and people of color are deeply continuing to face state-sanctioned violence.
Emma Cieslik is a D.C.-based writer.
Trump set to cut, then kill PEPFAR
President George W. Bush created life-saving program in 2003
Under the direction of Russell Vought, the head of President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will receive only $2.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2025, less than half of the $6 billion appropriated by Congress, Stephanie Nolen, the global health reporter for the New York Times, reported on Aug. 21. PEPFAR, created in 2003 by President George W. Bush to fund HIV prevention and treatment programs in Africa and other parts of the world, is credited with saving an estimated 26 million lives since it was established.
In July of this year, the Trump administration withdrew a proposed $400 million rescission from PEPFAR’s FY 2025 budget in the face of public opposition from Republican senators. But, the New York Times reported “that fight was a distraction, according to staff members who work on the program, because, they say, they have repeatedly been told by Mr. Vought’s budget office that the program would be receiving only about half of the $6 billion appropriated by Congress for the 2025 fiscal year, even with that $400 million restored.”
The Trump administration’s budget request for FY 2026 also includes just $2.9 billion for PEPFAR in the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1. The New York Times reported that “staff members in the new Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy at the State Department, which now oversees PEPFAR, described verbal directives from the OMB in which they were told that the maximum amount that they would be given would be $2.9 billion, and that they should make plans with implementing partners accordingly. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.”
And, staff members of the agency said, they have been directed by the State Department to draft a plan to completely eliminate the PEPFAR program, cutting recipients in some countries off within two years, and terminating the whole program within eight years.
Daniel Volman is the director of the African Security Research Project in Washington, and a specialist on US national security policy toward Africa and African security issues.
The felon bends a knee to the war criminal
Ukraine continues to suffer as Trump puts himself first
In Alaska last week we saw the felon who is in the White House, give a red carpet welcome to the war criminal from Moscow, and then invite him to ride in his limousine. It was a disgusting sight.
Then they met for more than two hours. It was clear the felon continued to be on bended knee and gave up his clearly stated goal of success for this meeting, which was to secure a ceasefire. But more than that we now know he agreed to tell Ukrainian President Zelenskyy he worked out Ukraine would have to give up land for peace. Again, what people feared, another Yalta. The luncheon scheduled for after the two met and then the meeting of their advisers were cancelled. Why bother if the deed was done? The felon and the war criminal then came out for a press conference, where Putin spoke at length in Russian, talking nonsense about trade with the United States, and how he agrees with the felon that if he had been president there would have been no war. I agree with that. If Trump had been president he would have allowed Putin to take Ukraine long ago. Then Trump spoke saying nothing at all, and for the first time at a press conference, took no questions. He didn’t want to say then that he agreed to no ceasefire and giving up land, thereby allowing Putin to continue his invasion of Ukraine and the killing of Ukrainian people and stealing more children from Ukraine.
He is a lying SOB, who it seems is beholden to Putin for something, and is trying to get into his good graces for personal gain. I would guess it may go back to times that he was in Russia for his beauty pageant, and maybe did something in the hotel room Putin has on video and audio tape. His immediate posts after the fiasco in Alaska indicated that Zelenskyy and the NATO allies agreed with what he did in Alaska. They very quickly issued a response saying that was not true.
The Europeans are clearly stepping up to join together in a much more cohesive and forceful way, to protect both Ukraine and themselves. That is important as long as the felon remains in the White House as they can no longer count on the United States. The NATO alliance, which has kept the peace in Europe since the end of World War II, is now in question. Trump is clearly more interested in making deals for himself, than in fighting for Europe’s, or anyone else’s, peace. He believes the majority of Americans will reward him for that. I think he is wrong and have more faith in Americans, but we are living in an alternate reality, so who knows?
Clearly the meeting with Putin is keeping the Epstein files off the front pages. But I think they will return. Trump has sent his Gestapo troops into D.C., on a made-up emergency, to try to do the same thing. But despite all of this, the people asking for release of all the Epstein files will not forget them. If there is one thing Democrats need to join with MAGA Republicans on, it is to continue to demand the release of the full Epstein files. There can be no reason the felon doesn’t want them released other than his name is all over them. He wouldn’t give a damn, or try to protect, anyone else who may be named in those files. He would happily throw anyone else to the wolves.
On Monday, Zelenskyy, with a host of European leaders, including those from Great Britain, France, Germany, Finland, Italy, and the Secretary General of NATO, who are supporting him, came to Washington to meet with the felon. We know at the press conference between Zelenskyy and Trump things went OK, with no real information except Trump didn’t rule out using American troops in a security zone. Then Trump continued his bullshit of blaming the war on Biden and talking about the National Guard he has sent into D.C.
Then Trump met with Zelenskyy and all the Europeans, and discussed those security guarantees. Trump then called Putin and said that Putin agreed to meet with Zelenskyy. The Europeans tried to convince Trump a ceasefire was crucial as there is no immediate date for that meeting and with no ceasefire, Russia will continue to attack Ukraine. It was good that the Europeans are standing solidly with Ukraine and trying to balance out Trump’s seeming desire to back whatever Putin wants. To be continued, but in the meantime the Ukrainians continue to suffer.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
State Department’s new human rights reports are silent. We refuse to be
LGBTQ people ‘erased’ from 2024 report
In Dhaka, Bangladesh, a young gay man who had traveled five hours to meet us at the U.S. ambassador’s residence spoke softly about the violence he endured. For years, activists like him would meet with U.S. officials to tell their stories, trusting our government to publish their truth for the world to hear. Last week, the Trump administration betrayed that trust and cast aside decades of bipartisan work. Instead of fair and accurate reporting, it systematically deleted almost all references to abuse and persecution of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) people in the 2024 U.S. Department of State Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, known as the Human Rights Reports (HRRs).
Mandated by Congress since the 1970s, the HRRs cover every country in the world. They are an essential resource for courts, governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in evaluating human rights abuses, allocating resources, and crafting policy. Though the reports originally did not cover anti-LGBTQI+ violence, persistent education and advocacy from our community led Republican and Democratic administrations, including the last Trump administration, to document abuses based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics annually for the past two decades.
When we served as the Office of the U.S. Special Envoy for LGBTQI+ Rights, these reports were a priority. During our service, we reviewed and incorporated reporting from our embassies, the UN, NGOs, universities, media, and — most importantly — from survivors themselves. By the time we left government in January, every country’s report contained a dedicated, robust section documenting abuses against LGBTQI+ people.
These sections filled a void. They mapped where U.S. investments in human rights could do the most good, reinforcing work by human rights defenders, foreign governments, and allies to make the world safer for LGBTQI+ people. They helped asylum judges evaluate claims from LGBTQI people fleeing persecution. They told activists that their struggle was seen.
This year, the Trump administration did the opposite. After a long delay, they released them last week during the congressional summer recess in order to bury the truth. They erased whole categories of abuse and watered-down others, including against women and girls, workers, indigenous peoples, people of African descent, Roma, and LGBTQI+ people. The LGBTQI+ section was deleted outright. A keyword search across all the 2024 reports we’ve read yields almost nothing: no “LGBTQI+,” virtually no “sexual orientation,” no “gender identity,” no “intersex.” What few references remain are shortened, sanitized, and buried deep.
Read the 2024 chapters for Uganda and Russia, and you might believe there are no LGBTQI+ people or abuses in either country. But read the report from 2023 and you’ll see 45 reports of anti-LGBTQI+ abuses in Uganda and 36 in Russia. Clearly, it is not possible to resolve such systematic abuse in one year. Instead, our State Department just removed any reference to most of the most egregious abuses of LGBTQI+ people worldwide.
In Iraq, for example, parliamentarians passed an anti-LGBTQI+ law that equates homosexuality with “prostitution,” and punishes same-sex relations with up to 15 years in prison. But that law, reported on in 2023, gets no mention. Same in the Kyrgyz Republic, where a nationwide “LGBTQI+ propaganda” law forced a shutdown of perhaps the country’s oldest LGBTQI+ service provider. No mention. And, in Afghanistan, unspeakable acts of anti-LGBTQI+ violence and abuse at the hands of the Taliban, all reported last year, are gone too.
This erasure is deliberate. It tells authoritarian governments they can abuse minorities with impunity. It also signals to Americans that LGBTQI+ equality is negotiable here at home, too, landing just as the Supreme Court received a petition to overturn marriage equality.
But here is the truth: erasure has never defeated us. Visibility has always been our movement’s most powerful tool — and history shows it cannot be permanently denied. From Stonewall to marriage equality in the United States to countries around the world that have struck down sodomy laws and codified transgender rights, LGBTQI+ people have always overcome silence with courage and persistence. Across continents, when they try to erase us, we turn exclusion into progress.
The administration’s refusal to report on human rights abuses of LGBTQI+ people and other marginalized groups is a political act, not an accident. We urge you: call your U.S. senators and representatives today via the Capitol switchboard, (202) 224-3121, and ask them to confront the administration for failing to do its job on the HRRs and pass Senate bill S. 2611 mandating that future reports cover LGBTQI+ rights and other key categories. We urge other governments to expand their own reporting to rigorously document and condemn abuses. All of us can fill the gap by elevating high-quality data from NGOs, universities, and think tanks that are already setting the global standard for reporting on the status of LGBTQI+ people around the world.
The administration may rewrite its reports to fit its narrow view of the world, but it cannot erase the courage of those who tell their stories or the victories we have already won. Our history as LGBTQI+ Americans proves that visibility, once claimed, cannot be buried for long. The task before us is simple and urgent: to insist on truth, to defend it in every forum, and to carry it forward until equality is beyond erasure.
Jessica Stern is a Senior Fellow at the Carr-Ryan Center at the Harvard Kennedy School and co-founder and principal of the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice, an organization co-founded by eight former ambassadors, special representatives, and special envoys advocating for human rights in U.S. foreign policy. She is the former executive director of Outright International and the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons.
Suzanne B. Goldberg is the Herbert and Doris Wechsler Clinical Professor of Law at Columbia Law School and former senior advisor in the Office of the Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons.
Reggie Greer is a Global LGBTQI+ Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and a former Biden-Harris Administration appointee, serving as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons as well as White House Director of Priority Placement and Senior Advisor on LGBTQI+ Engagement.
Pulse Memorial crosswalk will continue to be colorful
William Shatner’s message for LGBTQ fans: ‘Keep on queerin’
LGBTQ patrons attacked leaving bar in York, Pa.: report
Trump set to cut, then kill PEPFAR
California Digital Revolution Expands LGBT Community Access
LGBTQ groups denounce takeover of D.C. police – except for one
DOJ tells hospitals to turn over information on medical care for trans youth
Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly
The felon bends a knee to the war criminal
Ugandan government agrees to accept migrants deported from US
