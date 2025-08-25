Trump set to cut, then kill PEPFAR

In Alaska last week we saw the felon who is in the White House, give a red carpet welcome to the war criminal from Moscow, and then invite him to ride in his limousine. It was a disgusting sight.

Then they met for more than two hours. It was clear the felon continued to be on bended knee and gave up his clearly stated goal of success for this meeting, which was to secure a ceasefire. But more than that we now know he agreed to tell Ukrainian President Zelenskyy he worked out Ukraine would have to give up land for peace. Again, what people feared, another Yalta. The luncheon scheduled for after the two met and then the meeting of their advisers were cancelled. Why bother if the deed was done? The felon and the war criminal then came out for a press conference, where Putin spoke at length in Russian, talking nonsense about trade with the United States, and how he agrees with the felon that if he had been president there would have been no war. I agree with that. If Trump had been president he would have allowed Putin to take Ukraine long ago. Then Trump spoke saying nothing at all, and for the first time at a press conference, took no questions. He didn’t want to say then that he agreed to no ceasefire and giving up land, thereby allowing Putin to continue his invasion of Ukraine and the killing of Ukrainian people and stealing more children from Ukraine.

He is a lying SOB, who it seems is beholden to Putin for something, and is trying to get into his good graces for personal gain. I would guess it may go back to times that he was in Russia for his beauty pageant, and maybe did something in the hotel room Putin has on video and audio tape. His immediate posts after the fiasco in Alaska indicated that Zelenskyy and the NATO allies agreed with what he did in Alaska. They very quickly issued a response saying that was not true.

The Europeans are clearly stepping up to join together in a much more cohesive and forceful way, to protect both Ukraine and themselves. That is important as long as the felon remains in the White House as they can no longer count on the United States. The NATO alliance, which has kept the peace in Europe since the end of World War II, is now in question. Trump is clearly more interested in making deals for himself, than in fighting for Europe’s, or anyone else’s, peace. He believes the majority of Americans will reward him for that. I think he is wrong and have more faith in Americans, but we are living in an alternate reality, so who knows?

Clearly the meeting with Putin is keeping the Epstein files off the front pages. But I think they will return. Trump has sent his Gestapo troops into D.C., on a made-up emergency, to try to do the same thing. But despite all of this, the people asking for release of all the Epstein files will not forget them. If there is one thing Democrats need to join with MAGA Republicans on, it is to continue to demand the release of the full Epstein files. There can be no reason the felon doesn’t want them released other than his name is all over them. He wouldn’t give a damn, or try to protect, anyone else who may be named in those files. He would happily throw anyone else to the wolves.

On Monday, Zelenskyy, with a host of European leaders, including those from Great Britain, France, Germany, Finland, Italy, and the Secretary General of NATO, who are supporting him, came to Washington to meet with the felon. We know at the press conference between Zelenskyy and Trump things went OK, with no real information except Trump didn’t rule out using American troops in a security zone. Then Trump continued his bullshit of blaming the war on Biden and talking about the National Guard he has sent into D.C.

Then Trump met with Zelenskyy and all the Europeans, and discussed those security guarantees. Trump then called Putin and said that Putin agreed to meet with Zelenskyy. The Europeans tried to convince Trump a ceasefire was crucial as there is no immediate date for that meeting and with no ceasefire, Russia will continue to attack Ukraine. It was good that the Europeans are standing solidly with Ukraine and trying to balance out Trump’s seeming desire to back whatever Putin wants. To be continued, but in the meantime the Ukrainians continue to suffer.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.