Opinions
Trump set to cut, then kill PEPFAR
President George W. Bush created life-saving program in 2003
Under the direction of Russell Vought, the head of President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will receive only $2.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2025, less than half of the $6 billion appropriated by Congress, Stephanie Nolen, the global health reporter for the New York Times, reported on Aug. 21. PEPFAR, created in 2003 by President George W. Bush to fund HIV prevention and treatment programs in Africa and other parts of the world, is credited with saving an estimated 26 million lives since it was established.
In July of this year, the Trump administration withdrew a proposed $400 million rescission from PEPFAR’s FY 2025 budget in the face of public opposition from Republican senators. But, the New York Times reported “that fight was a distraction, according to staff members who work on the program, because, they say, they have repeatedly been told by Mr. Vought’s budget office that the program would be receiving only about half of the $6 billion appropriated by Congress for the 2025 fiscal year, even with that $400 million restored.”
The Trump administration’s budget request for FY 2026 also includes just $2.9 billion for PEPFAR in the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1. The New York Times reported that “staff members in the new Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy at the State Department, which now oversees PEPFAR, described verbal directives from the OMB in which they were told that the maximum amount that they would be given would be $2.9 billion, and that they should make plans with implementing partners accordingly. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.”
And, staff members of the agency said, they have been directed by the State Department to draft a plan to completely eliminate the PEPFAR program, cutting recipients in some countries off within two years, and terminating the whole program within eight years.
Daniel Volman is the director of the African Security Research Project in Washington, and a specialist on US national security policy toward Africa and African security issues.
Featured Local Savings
Opinions
The felon bends a knee to the war criminal
Ukraine continues to suffer as Trump puts himself first
In Alaska last week we saw the felon who is in the White House, give a red carpet welcome to the war criminal from Moscow, and then invite him to ride in his limousine. It was a disgusting sight.
Then they met for more than two hours. It was clear the felon continued to be on bended knee and gave up his clearly stated goal of success for this meeting, which was to secure a ceasefire. But more than that we now know he agreed to tell Ukrainian President Zelenskyy he worked out Ukraine would have to give up land for peace. Again, what people feared, another Yalta. The luncheon scheduled for after the two met and then the meeting of their advisers were cancelled. Why bother if the deed was done? The felon and the war criminal then came out for a press conference, where Putin spoke at length in Russian, talking nonsense about trade with the United States, and how he agrees with the felon that if he had been president there would have been no war. I agree with that. If Trump had been president he would have allowed Putin to take Ukraine long ago. Then Trump spoke saying nothing at all, and for the first time at a press conference, took no questions. He didn’t want to say then that he agreed to no ceasefire and giving up land, thereby allowing Putin to continue his invasion of Ukraine and the killing of Ukrainian people and stealing more children from Ukraine.
He is a lying SOB, who it seems is beholden to Putin for something, and is trying to get into his good graces for personal gain. I would guess it may go back to times that he was in Russia for his beauty pageant, and maybe did something in the hotel room Putin has on video and audio tape. His immediate posts after the fiasco in Alaska indicated that Zelenskyy and the NATO allies agreed with what he did in Alaska. They very quickly issued a response saying that was not true.
The Europeans are clearly stepping up to join together in a much more cohesive and forceful way, to protect both Ukraine and themselves. That is important as long as the felon remains in the White House as they can no longer count on the United States. The NATO alliance, which has kept the peace in Europe since the end of World War II, is now in question. Trump is clearly more interested in making deals for himself, than in fighting for Europe’s, or anyone else’s, peace. He believes the majority of Americans will reward him for that. I think he is wrong and have more faith in Americans, but we are living in an alternate reality, so who knows?
Clearly the meeting with Putin is keeping the Epstein files off the front pages. But I think they will return. Trump has sent his Gestapo troops into D.C., on a made-up emergency, to try to do the same thing. But despite all of this, the people asking for release of all the Epstein files will not forget them. If there is one thing Democrats need to join with MAGA Republicans on, it is to continue to demand the release of the full Epstein files. There can be no reason the felon doesn’t want them released other than his name is all over them. He wouldn’t give a damn, or try to protect, anyone else who may be named in those files. He would happily throw anyone else to the wolves.
On Monday, Zelenskyy, with a host of European leaders, including those from Great Britain, France, Germany, Finland, Italy, and the Secretary General of NATO, who are supporting him, came to Washington to meet with the felon. We know at the press conference between Zelenskyy and Trump things went OK, with no real information except Trump didn’t rule out using American troops in a security zone. Then Trump continued his bullshit of blaming the war on Biden and talking about the National Guard he has sent into D.C.
Then Trump met with Zelenskyy and all the Europeans, and discussed those security guarantees. Trump then called Putin and said that Putin agreed to meet with Zelenskyy. The Europeans tried to convince Trump a ceasefire was crucial as there is no immediate date for that meeting and with no ceasefire, Russia will continue to attack Ukraine. It was good that the Europeans are standing solidly with Ukraine and trying to balance out Trump’s seeming desire to back whatever Putin wants. To be continued, but in the meantime the Ukrainians continue to suffer.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Opinions
State Department’s new human rights reports are silent. We refuse to be
LGBTQ people ‘erased’ from 2024 report
In Dhaka, Bangladesh, a young gay man who had traveled five hours to meet us at the U.S. ambassador’s residence spoke softly about the violence he endured. For years, activists like him would meet with U.S. officials to tell their stories, trusting our government to publish their truth for the world to hear. Last week, the Trump administration betrayed that trust and cast aside decades of bipartisan work. Instead of fair and accurate reporting, it systematically deleted almost all references to abuse and persecution of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) people in the 2024 U.S. Department of State Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, known as the Human Rights Reports (HRRs).
Mandated by Congress since the 1970s, the HRRs cover every country in the world. They are an essential resource for courts, governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in evaluating human rights abuses, allocating resources, and crafting policy. Though the reports originally did not cover anti-LGBTQI+ violence, persistent education and advocacy from our community led Republican and Democratic administrations, including the last Trump administration, to document abuses based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics annually for the past two decades.
When we served as the Office of the U.S. Special Envoy for LGBTQI+ Rights, these reports were a priority. During our service, we reviewed and incorporated reporting from our embassies, the UN, NGOs, universities, media, and — most importantly — from survivors themselves. By the time we left government in January, every country’s report contained a dedicated, robust section documenting abuses against LGBTQI+ people.
These sections filled a void. They mapped where U.S. investments in human rights could do the most good, reinforcing work by human rights defenders, foreign governments, and allies to make the world safer for LGBTQI+ people. They helped asylum judges evaluate claims from LGBTQI people fleeing persecution. They told activists that their struggle was seen.
This year, the Trump administration did the opposite. After a long delay, they released them last week during the congressional summer recess in order to bury the truth. They erased whole categories of abuse and watered-down others, including against women and girls, workers, indigenous peoples, people of African descent, Roma, and LGBTQI+ people. The LGBTQI+ section was deleted outright. A keyword search across all the 2024 reports we’ve read yields almost nothing: no “LGBTQI+,” virtually no “sexual orientation,” no “gender identity,” no “intersex.” What few references remain are shortened, sanitized, and buried deep.
Read the 2024 chapters for Uganda and Russia, and you might believe there are no LGBTQI+ people or abuses in either country. But read the report from 2023 and you’ll see 45 reports of anti-LGBTQI+ abuses in Uganda and 36 in Russia. Clearly, it is not possible to resolve such systematic abuse in one year. Instead, our State Department just removed any reference to most of the most egregious abuses of LGBTQI+ people worldwide.
In Iraq, for example, parliamentarians passed an anti-LGBTQI+ law that equates homosexuality with “prostitution,” and punishes same-sex relations with up to 15 years in prison. But that law, reported on in 2023, gets no mention. Same in the Kyrgyz Republic, where a nationwide “LGBTQI+ propaganda” law forced a shutdown of perhaps the country’s oldest LGBTQI+ service provider. No mention. And, in Afghanistan, unspeakable acts of anti-LGBTQI+ violence and abuse at the hands of the Taliban, all reported last year, are gone too.
This erasure is deliberate. It tells authoritarian governments they can abuse minorities with impunity. It also signals to Americans that LGBTQI+ equality is negotiable here at home, too, landing just as the Supreme Court received a petition to overturn marriage equality.
But here is the truth: erasure has never defeated us. Visibility has always been our movement’s most powerful tool — and history shows it cannot be permanently denied. From Stonewall to marriage equality in the United States to countries around the world that have struck down sodomy laws and codified transgender rights, LGBTQI+ people have always overcome silence with courage and persistence. Across continents, when they try to erase us, we turn exclusion into progress.
The administration’s refusal to report on human rights abuses of LGBTQI+ people and other marginalized groups is a political act, not an accident. We urge you: call your U.S. senators and representatives today via the Capitol switchboard, (202) 224-3121, and ask them to confront the administration for failing to do its job on the HRRs and pass Senate bill S. 2611 mandating that future reports cover LGBTQI+ rights and other key categories. We urge other governments to expand their own reporting to rigorously document and condemn abuses. All of us can fill the gap by elevating high-quality data from NGOs, universities, and think tanks that are already setting the global standard for reporting on the status of LGBTQI+ people around the world.
The administration may rewrite its reports to fit its narrow view of the world, but it cannot erase the courage of those who tell their stories or the victories we have already won. Our history as LGBTQI+ Americans proves that visibility, once claimed, cannot be buried for long. The task before us is simple and urgent: to insist on truth, to defend it in every forum, and to carry it forward until equality is beyond erasure.
Jessica Stern is a Senior Fellow at the Carr-Ryan Center at the Harvard Kennedy School and co-founder and principal of the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice, an organization co-founded by eight former ambassadors, special representatives, and special envoys advocating for human rights in U.S. foreign policy. She is the former executive director of Outright International and the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons.
Suzanne B. Goldberg is the Herbert and Doris Wechsler Clinical Professor of Law at Columbia Law School and former senior advisor in the Office of the Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons.
Reggie Greer is a Global LGBTQI+ Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and a former Biden-Harris Administration appointee, serving as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons as well as White House Director of Priority Placement and Senior Advisor on LGBTQI+ Engagement.
Opinions
Free D.C.!
This is what martial law looks like: rights trampled, businesses shuttered
President Trump’s unnecessary and performative takeover of D.C. police raises many legal and ethical concerns that are already being litigated.
Last weekend, we learned that Trump plans to deploy National Guard troops from West Virginia, Ohio, and South Carolina in addition to the 800 or so Guard troops already on D.C.’s streets. Their presence is intimidating and scaring away customers from local businesses, including LGBTQ bars. And it’s about to get worse as these troops — who are not trained in local policing tactics — may be allowed to carry guns.
Rather than preventing or solving crimes, these troops are setting up roadblocks and checkpoints, choking traffic and robbing American civilians of our basic civil liberties. They are creating disturbances around the city, drawing protesters into the streets and forcing businesses to close early, as the Blade has reported.
It is heartening to see so many local residents protesting these unconstitutional injustices, but anyone demonstrating should be mindful of the potential consequences of crossing the line from protest to violence. The government under Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi is looking to make examples of protesters to deter further demonstrations. The same administration that pardoned all of the Jan. 6 rioters who broke into the Capitol, attacked and injured police officers, threatened to kill Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and smeared feces on the walls of the building, is now pursuing felony charges against a protester who threw a sandwich at a law enforcement officer.
So protest we must, but be careful not to cross the line and end up in jail or worse.
Meanwhile, the ancillary effects of this travesty are being felt by local queer business owners. Crush bar had to close early last week due to staff feeling unsafe by the growing crowds outside its doors. Dave Perruzza of Pitchers posted on social media that he is worried about making payroll after days of slow business brought about by Trump’s takeover. “I don’t know how I am going to stay in business with this Trump stuff,” he wrote. “The city was a ghost town last night. If this keeps up, I won’t be able to make payroll. People don’t understand how damaging this is that don’t live in DC. We have a great city and the only thing wrong with it is the idiot in the White House.”
Perhaps more ominous is the prospect that what’s happening in D.C. is only the beginning — a blueprint for dispatching unwanted and unneeded troops to other Democratic cities (most of them governed by Black mayors, which is surely no coincidence) under the guise of fighting crime. Indeed, a swarm of Border Patrol agents was dispatched to a news conference in Los Angeles where Democratic lawmakers were meeting last weekend in a clumsily transparent attempt at intimidation. This is what martial law looks like and it’s what Trump is counting on to stay in power after his term expires in three years. We must all fight back against these authoritarian efforts. If you think it doesn’t impact you because you don’t live in D.C., just wait until he turns his attentions to Baltimore, New York, and Los Angeles.
Kudos to the Democratic governors who are resisting this madness. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has asserted he will not authorize Maryland Guard personnel for use in crime suppression, which triggered a predictable attack from Trump. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has become Trump’s troll-in-chief, mocking the president’s “tiny hands” and moving forward with a bold plan to redistrict the state to eliminate five Republican-held House seats. We need more political leaders to find their voices and backbones and take concrete steps to block Trump’s attacks on our democracy.
In the meantime, keep up the protests and don’t be distracted from the need to open the Epstein files. And afterwards, go to your local queer-owned watering hole for a drink and some camaraderie. We could all use both right now.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
LGBTQ patrons attacked leaving bar in York, Pa.: report
Trump set to cut, then kill PEPFAR
California Digital Revolution Expands LGBT Community Access
Earle-Sears assails trans protections at Arlington School Board meeting
Terence Stamp: A personal appreciation for a queer cinema icon
LGBTQ groups denounce takeover of D.C. police – except for one
DOJ tells hospitals to turn over information on medical care for trans youth
Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly
Creating Change to take place in D.C. in 2026
The felon bends a knee to the war criminal
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
LGBTQ groups denounce takeover of D.C. police – except for one
-
Federal Government5 days ago
DOJ tells hospitals to turn over information on medical care for trans youth
-
Nightlife4 days ago
Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Creating Change to take place in D.C. in 2026