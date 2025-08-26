D.C.’s youth deserve support and resources, not criminalization

As D.C.’s LGBTQ+ youth center, SMYAL has witnessed firsthand the resilience, brilliance, and struggles of Washington, D.C.’s young people. At SMYAL, we believe in the power of young people and actively work to build a world— and a city— where they thrive.

Yet, the Trump administration’s alarming authoritarian takeover of Washington, D.C., frames young people as criminals rather than as community members deserving of resources and opportunity.

The real emergency facing D.C. isn’t what headlines suggest; the real crisis is the lack of investment in resources that support and uplift the people who live here. One in five D.C. youth face housing insecurity, and more than 21,000 children live below the poverty line, as funding for critical supports, like housing and healthcare, is threatened at a local and national level.

Since 1984, SMYAL has served thousands of young people—reaching 500 so far in 2025— we know the realities they face: housing instability, family rejection, lack of access to mental health care, and the daily weight of systemic inequities.

For queer and trans youth, political threats like the DOJ’s attempt to access trans youths’ medical records and the removal of LGBTQ+ youth 988 crisis line, exacerbate an already growing mental health crisis. The toll is clear: in 2024, 39% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide, and 90% said hostile politics harmed their well-being.

Youth are not problems to be fixed; they are voices to be heard, neighbors to be embraced.

When youth are met with trust, community, and resources, they flourish. When they are met with punishment and policing, they falter. Over-criminalization is not the solution; it is a direct line to deeper harm. The outcome will not be compliance; it will be further distrust, disconnection, and defiance.

We cannot claim to support young people only when it is easy or convenient. Our commitment must be all in. Queer and trans youth, Black and Brown youth, undocumented youth, and unhoused youth all deserve to be met with compassion and investment.

Selective support is not support at all. We cannot prescribe solutions from the outside looking in. True safety and belonging are co-created with young people themselves. Too often, systems are designed for youth, not with them. The result is services that miss the mark and policies that do more harm than good.

The federal takeover of Washington, D.C.’s local authority is not about public safety, it is about control. It is a dangerous overreach of power that relies on fear and scapegoating already underresourced communities.

This is not a new strategy. This escalation mirrors historic patterns of authoritarian leaders who point the finger at marginalized communities to stoke fear and consolidate power. These “law and order” policies are simply thinly veiled racist tactics to erase identities and goad communities into compliance.

What we are seeing right now in D.C. is the criminalization of survival. Whether it’s someone sleeping outside, or young people gathering in public spaces, or an undocumented neighbor trying to put food on their table. To punish survival is to tell young people they are undeserving of the most basic human rights: safety, housing, dignity, and belonging. We focus on people as the problem, rather than the broken systems that have failed them.

But we know another truth: safety comes from housing, healthcare, education, and community. It comes from affirming spaces where young people can express themselves without fear. It comes from opportunities to build futures they can believe in.

Imagine a D.C. where every young person is celebrated, resourced, and seen—where investments flow into the community rather than jails and police budgets. SMYAL has long stood with D.C.’s youth, and today, in the face of federal overreach and authoritarian threats, we renew that commitment. We will not be silent while our young people are scapegoated, punished for surviving, or denied their humanity. D.C.’s young people deserve more than survival—they deserve to thrive.

We must choose compassion over criminalization, investment over punishment, and community over fear. This is our home. Our youth are joyful, our voices are powerful, and together we can build the D.C. they deserve.



Erin Whelan is executive director of SMYAL. Since 1984, SMYAL has proudly supported and empowered LGBTQ+ youth in Washington, D.C.