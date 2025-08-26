UK’s toxic trans debate is a warning for America

The rainbow crosswalk just outside of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando was painted over by the state of Florida last week. The memorial honored the 49 people who were fatally shot at the Pulse nightclub in 2016. The shooting occurred on the club’s “Latin Night,” targeting a space created by and for the Latinx LGBTQ+ community. As Attorney General Loretta Lynch and President Obama acknowledged at the time the spree shooting was motivated by a number of factors, and was both an act of terrorism and a hate crime against Latinx LGBTQ+ communities.

The shooting shook many LGBTQ+ communities who heightened security at their safe spaces, and like the murder of George Floyd, elicited a strong reaction among LGBTQ+ individuals and allies who came together to remember the lives who were lost. The memorial was originally approved by Republican Governor Rick Scott and installed in 2017 and stood with city and county approval for eight years until on Wednesday night, it was quietly removed under the argument that it violated updated state design guidelines. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer criticized DeSantis’s move to erase the memorial in a post on X:

“This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation’s largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety or discussion, is a cruel political act.”

It’s a devastating new step in removing public LGBTQ+ art, and without any warning, and it mirrors a recent directive by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump to paint over any crosswalks and sidewalks with “social, political, or ideological messages.” The Trump administration has called for the removal of “asphalt art,” including rainbow crosswalks, arguing that this step is a safety measure.

DeSantis shared on social media that “we will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes, following the Florida Department of Transportation issuing a memo this past Pride banning crosswalk or pavement art “associated with social, political, or ideological messages or images.” On July 1st, Trump-appointed US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X that “taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks.”

When questioned by CNN, the department said that “local governments not in compliance for local roads began receiving notifications to bring their roadways up to state standards to ensure locals govern themselves accordingly,” but community organizers argued that the removal was a surprise. Florida cities have been ordered by the Department to remove rainbow crosswalks by September, with Boynton Beach removing their crosswalk this last month. The Department sent a letter to the City of Miami Beach that all rainbow crosswalks on Ocean Drive and 12th Street also be removed by September 4th.

Rainbow crosswalks have been targeted around the world, called hate crimes in London and Australia last year.

In Orlando, the sidewalk was painted over–to its standard black and white stripe–only two months after the nine-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, but in the hours since the memorial was erased, volunteers showed up with colorful chalk and colored it back in. Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith assisted with coloring in the crosswalk. He told Newsweek that “while this attack was meant to demoralize us and push us back in the closet, Orlando refused to be erased. It was inspiring to see so many local residents spring into action in response to the Governor’s cowardly abuse of power.”

As GLAAD shared the restoration on their Instagram account, a representative from the organization told Newsweek that “Orlando community members continue to show up for each other, in grief, outrage, and love. LGBTQ people and our history will never be erased, and the lives taken at Pulse will never be forgotten.” A permanent Pulse Memorial is scheduled for construction in June 2027.

The erasure was revealed just hours before the Trump administration released a list of programming at the Smithsonian under the title “President Trump Is Right About the Smithsonian.” Included in this list was a direct link to exhibitions and blog posts about LGBTQ+ history and collections at the institution, and over the past year, the National Park Service website removed references to transgender people from the Stonewall National Memorial website in February. Queer and trans history — and as this act of erasing rainbows, erasing memorials of violence against our community attest — is under attack, but our communities are showing up and standing in solidarity with each other, across time and space.

As the volunteers who showed up to color in the crosswalk just hours after its removal showed, our memorial will not be destroyed and our people will not be erased. Just like the George Floyd mural at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis was vandalized multiple times, it was not destroyed. No amount of paint or pressure will bleach the rainbows out of our cities, or erase the LGBTQ+ communities that give them life.

In D.C., where LGBTQ+ individuals represent over 14% of the adult population, queer and trans representation is built into the history and fabric of this city. One of the first drag queens hosted private drag balls in Washington, DC. William Dorsey Swann, a formerly enslaved man, began hosting these parties in Washington, DC. wherein he and others “dressed in elegant female attire,” according to the 1887 Washington Critic.

Members of the Academy joined Mame Dennis, center front, for the organization’s 50th anniversary in 2011. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Carl Rizzi, a former U.S. Navy man and Postal Service worker, founded and nurtured a drag family at Beekman Place. Rizzi, also known as Mame Dennis, was a key member of The Academy (a group later known as The Academy Awards of Washington). This group, founded by Alan Kress–better known as Elizabeth Taylor–in 1961 is one of the longest running LGBTQ+ groups in Washington, DC that still hosts competitions based on performance.

Just this past May, June, and July, the Rainbow History Project hosted Pickets, Protests, and Parades: The History of Gay Pride in Washington, an exhibition focused on the history of Pride and protests in the nation’s capital with a special focus on LGBTQ+ communities of color who flourished in the city prior to intense gentrification in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. LGBTQ+ communities remain strong and vital parts of Washington, DC to this day, and I know many people are fiercely protective of Rainbow Road, the longest LGBTQ+ mural that stretches between O and V streets.

Even as our histories are erased, as our memorials painted over and erased, we will not give in. We cannot give in, and we cannot forget that this is just paint. It’s a devastating message and loss to the community, but here in DC and across the country, unhoused, immigrant, and BIPOC individuals are being disappeared by the police. Our visibility and fight for survival is at our nation’s doorstep, as LGBTQ+ immigrants, unhoused individuals, and people of color are deeply continuing to face state-sanctioned violence.



Emma Cieslik is a D.C.-based writer.