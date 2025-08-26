Opinions
UK’s toxic trans debate is a warning for America
Leaders failing to defend trans rights has real-world implications
In Britain today, no issue illustrates the cruelty of our political culture wars more starkly than the debate over trans rights. What should have been a modest update to outdated legislation has become one of the most poisonous battlegrounds in national life.
As a gay man, I fear this toxicity will not stay confined to the UK. It is a contagion that could easily spread to the United States.
The storm began in Scotland. Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sought to reform the Gender Recognition Act, which forces trans people to endure intrusive medical assessments and years of delay before their gender can be legally recognized. Her proposal would have streamlined the process, as already seen in Ireland and Denmark. On the merits, it was humane and uncontroversial.
But Sturgeon also wanted a constitutional confrontation with Westminster. By pushing the bill when she did, she knew London would likely block it, framing the dispute as another example of Scotland being denied self-government. All she had to do was wait a year for a national government more sympathetic to reform, but she wanted the argument. Sturgeon has since admitted her timing was wrong.
Then came the Isla Bryson case. Bryson, a convicted rapist who identified as a woman, was initially placed in a women’s prison. Tabloid newspapers pounced, turning a single extreme case into a weapon against the entire trans community. Instead of debating dignity and equality, opponents of reform could endlessly talk about “a rapist in a women’s jail.” Sturgeon, who knew the Bryson issue was going to come up, struggled to respond, and the debate collapsed into scaremongering.
The fallout was swift. Westminster exercised a rare veto to block the legislation, and when Scotland challenged it, the U.K. Supreme Court sided against Sturgeon. The reforms were dead, and trans people were left as the biggest losers in a constitutional tug-of-war that had never really been about them.
Of course, the court ruling emboldened the anti-trans media. Headlines screamed “men no longer allowed in women’s bathrooms.” The consequences have been grimly predictable. A close friend of mine, a butch lesbian, has been challenged three times in women-only toilets and now uses disabled facilities just to avoid confrontation. Meanwhile, an architect friend tells me his firm is being asked to design unisex bathrooms, the very people insisting only “women born female” should use women’s toilets are now ending up with unisex for everyone.
By the July 2024 General Election, the atmosphere was toxic. Politicians would be invited onto radio or television to discuss the economy or foreign policy, only to be ambushed with the question: “Can a woman have a penis?” Almost every center-left politician stumbled, further fueling the sense of a national moral crisis.
The damage is immense. Trans people are vilified across talk radio, tabloids, and parliament. Politicians posture about “protecting women” while ignoring that trans women are among the most vulnerable women in society. What should have been a dry legal reform has entrenched a climate of hostility, suspicion, and division.
Simon Harris is a former BBC journalist who now leads human rights campaigns with a strong LGBT+ focus. He organized the first-ever LGBT+ event in a Gulf state and spearheaded the campaign that secured formal apologies from 21 of the UK’s 45 police forces for historic LGBT+ witch hunts.
D.C.’s youth deserve support and resources, not criminalization
Safety comes from housing, healthcare, education, community
As D.C.’s LGBTQ+ youth center, SMYAL has witnessed firsthand the resilience, brilliance, and struggles of Washington, D.C.’s young people. At SMYAL, we believe in the power of young people and actively work to build a world— and a city— where they thrive.
Yet, the Trump administration’s alarming authoritarian takeover of Washington, D.C., frames young people as criminals rather than as community members deserving of resources and opportunity.
The real emergency facing D.C. isn’t what headlines suggest; the real crisis is the lack of investment in resources that support and uplift the people who live here. One in five D.C. youth face housing insecurity, and more than 21,000 children live below the poverty line, as funding for critical supports, like housing and healthcare, is threatened at a local and national level.
Since 1984, SMYAL has served thousands of young people—reaching 500 so far in 2025— we know the realities they face: housing instability, family rejection, lack of access to mental health care, and the daily weight of systemic inequities.
For queer and trans youth, political threats like the DOJ’s attempt to access trans youths’ medical records and the removal of LGBTQ+ youth 988 crisis line, exacerbate an already growing mental health crisis. The toll is clear: in 2024, 39% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide, and 90% said hostile politics harmed their well-being.
Youth are not problems to be fixed; they are voices to be heard, neighbors to be embraced.
When youth are met with trust, community, and resources, they flourish. When they are met with punishment and policing, they falter. Over-criminalization is not the solution; it is a direct line to deeper harm. The outcome will not be compliance; it will be further distrust, disconnection, and defiance.
We cannot claim to support young people only when it is easy or convenient. Our commitment must be all in. Queer and trans youth, Black and Brown youth, undocumented youth, and unhoused youth all deserve to be met with compassion and investment.
Selective support is not support at all. We cannot prescribe solutions from the outside looking in. True safety and belonging are co-created with young people themselves. Too often, systems are designed for youth, not with them. The result is services that miss the mark and policies that do more harm than good.
The federal takeover of Washington, D.C.’s local authority is not about public safety, it is about control. It is a dangerous overreach of power that relies on fear and scapegoating already underresourced communities.
This is not a new strategy. This escalation mirrors historic patterns of authoritarian leaders who point the finger at marginalized communities to stoke fear and consolidate power. These “law and order” policies are simply thinly veiled racist tactics to erase identities and goad communities into compliance.
What we are seeing right now in D.C. is the criminalization of survival. Whether it’s someone sleeping outside, or young people gathering in public spaces, or an undocumented neighbor trying to put food on their table. To punish survival is to tell young people they are undeserving of the most basic human rights: safety, housing, dignity, and belonging. We focus on people as the problem, rather than the broken systems that have failed them.
But we know another truth: safety comes from housing, healthcare, education, and community. It comes from affirming spaces where young people can express themselves without fear. It comes from opportunities to build futures they can believe in.
Imagine a D.C. where every young person is celebrated, resourced, and seen—where investments flow into the community rather than jails and police budgets. SMYAL has long stood with D.C.’s youth, and today, in the face of federal overreach and authoritarian threats, we renew that commitment. We will not be silent while our young people are scapegoated, punished for surviving, or denied their humanity. D.C.’s young people deserve more than survival—they deserve to thrive.
We must choose compassion over criminalization, investment over punishment, and community over fear. This is our home. Our youth are joyful, our voices are powerful, and together we can build the D.C. they deserve.
Erin Whelan is executive director of SMYAL. Since 1984, SMYAL has proudly supported and empowered LGBTQ+ youth in Washington, D.C.
Pulse Memorial crosswalk will continue to be colorful
Our visibility and fight for survival is at our nation’s doorstep
The rainbow crosswalk just outside of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando was painted over by the state of Florida last week. The memorial honored the 49 people who were fatally shot at the Pulse nightclub in 2016. The shooting occurred on the club’s “Latin Night,” targeting a space created by and for the Latinx LGBTQ+ community. As Attorney General Loretta Lynch and President Obama acknowledged at the time the spree shooting was motivated by a number of factors, and was both an act of terrorism and a hate crime against Latinx LGBTQ+ communities.
The shooting shook many LGBTQ+ communities who heightened security at their safe spaces, and like the murder of George Floyd, elicited a strong reaction among LGBTQ+ individuals and allies who came together to remember the lives who were lost. The memorial was originally approved by Republican Governor Rick Scott and installed in 2017 and stood with city and county approval for eight years until on Wednesday night, it was quietly removed under the argument that it violated updated state design guidelines. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer criticized DeSantis’s move to erase the memorial in a post on X:
“This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation’s largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety or discussion, is a cruel political act.”
It’s a devastating new step in removing public LGBTQ+ art, and without any warning, and it mirrors a recent directive by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump to paint over any crosswalks and sidewalks with “social, political, or ideological messages.” The Trump administration has called for the removal of “asphalt art,” including rainbow crosswalks, arguing that this step is a safety measure.
DeSantis shared on social media that “we will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes, following the Florida Department of Transportation issuing a memo this past Pride banning crosswalk or pavement art “associated with social, political, or ideological messages or images.” On July 1st, Trump-appointed US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X that “taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks.”
When questioned by CNN, the department said that “local governments not in compliance for local roads began receiving notifications to bring their roadways up to state standards to ensure locals govern themselves accordingly,” but community organizers argued that the removal was a surprise. Florida cities have been ordered by the Department to remove rainbow crosswalks by September, with Boynton Beach removing their crosswalk this last month. The Department sent a letter to the City of Miami Beach that all rainbow crosswalks on Ocean Drive and 12th Street also be removed by September 4th.
Rainbow crosswalks have been targeted around the world, called hate crimes in London and Australia last year.
In Orlando, the sidewalk was painted over–to its standard black and white stripe–only two months after the nine-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, but in the hours since the memorial was erased, volunteers showed up with colorful chalk and colored it back in. Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith assisted with coloring in the crosswalk. He told Newsweek that “while this attack was meant to demoralize us and push us back in the closet, Orlando refused to be erased. It was inspiring to see so many local residents spring into action in response to the Governor’s cowardly abuse of power.”
As GLAAD shared the restoration on their Instagram account, a representative from the organization told Newsweek that “Orlando community members continue to show up for each other, in grief, outrage, and love. LGBTQ people and our history will never be erased, and the lives taken at Pulse will never be forgotten.” A permanent Pulse Memorial is scheduled for construction in June 2027.
The erasure was revealed just hours before the Trump administration released a list of programming at the Smithsonian under the title “President Trump Is Right About the Smithsonian.” Included in this list was a direct link to exhibitions and blog posts about LGBTQ+ history and collections at the institution, and over the past year, the National Park Service website removed references to transgender people from the Stonewall National Memorial website in February. Queer and trans history — and as this act of erasing rainbows, erasing memorials of violence against our community attest — is under attack, but our communities are showing up and standing in solidarity with each other, across time and space.
As the volunteers who showed up to color in the crosswalk just hours after its removal showed, our memorial will not be destroyed and our people will not be erased. Just like the George Floyd mural at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis was vandalized multiple times, it was not destroyed. No amount of paint or pressure will bleach the rainbows out of our cities, or erase the LGBTQ+ communities that give them life.
In D.C., where LGBTQ+ individuals represent over 14% of the adult population, queer and trans representation is built into the history and fabric of this city. One of the first drag queens hosted private drag balls in Washington, DC. William Dorsey Swann, a formerly enslaved man, began hosting these parties in Washington, DC. wherein he and others “dressed in elegant female attire,” according to the 1887 Washington Critic.
Carl Rizzi, a former U.S. Navy man and Postal Service worker, founded and nurtured a drag family at Beekman Place. Rizzi, also known as Mame Dennis, was a key member of The Academy (a group later known as The Academy Awards of Washington). This group, founded by Alan Kress–better known as Elizabeth Taylor–in 1961 is one of the longest running LGBTQ+ groups in Washington, DC that still hosts competitions based on performance.
Just this past May, June, and July, the Rainbow History Project hosted Pickets, Protests, and Parades: The History of Gay Pride in Washington, an exhibition focused on the history of Pride and protests in the nation’s capital with a special focus on LGBTQ+ communities of color who flourished in the city prior to intense gentrification in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. LGBTQ+ communities remain strong and vital parts of Washington, DC to this day, and I know many people are fiercely protective of Rainbow Road, the longest LGBTQ+ mural that stretches between O and V streets.
Even as our histories are erased, as our memorials painted over and erased, we will not give in. We cannot give in, and we cannot forget that this is just paint. It’s a devastating message and loss to the community, but here in DC and across the country, unhoused, immigrant, and BIPOC individuals are being disappeared by the police. Our visibility and fight for survival is at our nation’s doorstep, as LGBTQ+ immigrants, unhoused individuals, and people of color are deeply continuing to face state-sanctioned violence.
Emma Cieslik is a D.C.-based writer.
Trump set to cut, then kill PEPFAR
President George W. Bush created life-saving program in 2003
Under the direction of Russell Vought, the head of President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will receive only $2.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2025, less than half of the $6 billion appropriated by Congress, Stephanie Nolen, the global health reporter for the New York Times, reported on Aug. 21. PEPFAR, created in 2003 by President George W. Bush to fund HIV prevention and treatment programs in Africa and other parts of the world, is credited with saving an estimated 26 million lives since it was established.
In July of this year, the Trump administration withdrew a proposed $400 million rescission from PEPFAR’s FY 2025 budget in the face of public opposition from Republican senators. But, the New York Times reported “that fight was a distraction, according to staff members who work on the program, because, they say, they have repeatedly been told by Mr. Vought’s budget office that the program would be receiving only about half of the $6 billion appropriated by Congress for the 2025 fiscal year, even with that $400 million restored.”
The Trump administration’s budget request for FY 2026 also includes just $2.9 billion for PEPFAR in the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1. The New York Times reported that “staff members in the new Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy at the State Department, which now oversees PEPFAR, described verbal directives from the OMB in which they were told that the maximum amount that they would be given would be $2.9 billion, and that they should make plans with implementing partners accordingly. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.”
And, staff members of the agency said, they have been directed by the State Department to draft a plan to completely eliminate the PEPFAR program, cutting recipients in some countries off within two years, and terminating the whole program within eight years.
Daniel Volman is the director of the African Security Research Project in Washington, and a specialist on US national security policy toward Africa and African security issues.