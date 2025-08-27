Celebrity News
Lil Nas X and the cost of being seen
Queer rapper arrested, hospitalized for possible overdose
At a time when the world feels like it’s already choking on mouthfuls of disheartening news every day — genocide on the Gaza strip, climate crisis, political descent here and abroad – the last thing any of us want to hear about is another headline on a young star reportedly hospitalized following a possible overdose. Yet here we all are, watching a very familiar pattern unfold. This time, it’s our beloved queerby Lil Nas X.
According to TMZ, Lil Nas X, né Montero Lamar Hill, was reportedly hospitalized for a possible overdose mere months after he opened up publicly about how difficult the last few years of his career have been. He took to social media, stating, “I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me. So it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude.”
Sound familiar? It should. The razzle-dazzling surface of fame seldom shows us the internal clutter and chaos, the pressure, the expectation to always be on, meanwhile mental health is brushed aside. And for our queer artists, particularly Black queer artists like Lil Nas X, the burden becomes that much denser.
We’ve seen this before. Demi Lovato. Aaron Carter. Whitney Houston. Talented, beloved artists who, for one reason or another, found themselves unraveling under the unrelenting scrutiny and chaos that comes hand in hand with fame. Some of them make it through. Some don’t. Many cry for help ages before things reach a breaking point. But what did we do? Did we listen? Did we leave Britney alone? Or are we the ones who light the match, pull out our phones, and film the flames? For once, please don’t tag me.
Lil Nas X sashayed onto the scene not just as a chart-topping artist, but as a cultural disruptor. Diva wore dresses to award shows. He clapped his cheeks on Lucifer in the music video for “Montero.” He vogued his way into the conversation on gender, sexuality, religion, and race that made a whole lot of folks uncomfortable, and that was the point. We were living for it, for him. We liked, we shared, and we reposted. We ate it tf up and licked our fingers clean. But did we ever truly care?
When a person like Lil Nas X steps out of the spotlight to say, “I’ve been having a hard time,” do we respond with any empathy, or just wait around for the next head turning lewk or satanic lapdance? It’s easy to forget that behind the headlines is a real human. One with a nervous system, a childhood, a family, and so much more. And, what most often goes ignored by all, a limit.
There is something particularly painful about seeing this happen to queer people in the public eye. We’re told that visibility is freedom. And to an extent, it is. Lil Nas X became a rare symbol of queer Black excellence in mainstream media, an unapologetic icon. But visibility without protection has the potential to be fatal. Fame doesn’t guarantee safety — not physically nor emotionally. As a matter of opinion, for queer people, it’s more often than not the opposite.
When you’re queer in the spotlight, you’re performing resilience first and music second. You’re expected to rise above, to remain unbothered, to smile at all times no matter the weight of the pressure, to be a walking teachable moment at every moment. And when you break down? People either turn their backs or turn you into a meme.
FACT: mental health in the queer community is already a crisis. Study upon study have consistently shown that LGBTQ identifying folks are at significantly higher risk for anxiety, depression, and suicide. Add international stardom to the mix, and you don’t get immunity from this. You get fast-tracked.
And yet, we continue to lap up these public struggles like entertainment. The media machine feeds on our thirst, and we keep clicking. Headlines about a “possible overdose” become the most clicked clickbait. Tweets become jokes. Vulnerability becomes viral.
So then we have the question, what does it mean to authentically support an artist like Lil Nas X, not just when he’s on stage, but when off stage as well? When the posts stop posting. When the glitter dulls. Are we prepared to support our icons through their harder times the way we do when they’re on top of the world?
We can start by changing how we engage. Honestly take a moment to ask yourself, are you clicking on these stories to gag or to understand? Are you giving compassion or commentary? Are you holding a mic to their cry for help, or are you fetishizing their struggle?
We also need to shine a light on the entertainment industry to offer real mental health resources and protections, especially for young and marginalized artists whose career they are both responsible for and profit immensely from. Care does not come hand in hand with fame. It’s often the reason care is a concern.
We don’t know the full story of what happened with Lil Nas X, and jumping to conclusions is like eating at Chick-fil-A: only those of low intellect are tempted. But what we do know is that someone allegedly ended up in the hospital after publicly saying they were struggling. That alone should be enough to warrant concern. Not for the gossip or clicks but for simple humanity.
Celebrity News
Sasha Colby’s ‘Stripped II Tour’ is more than a show — it’s a movement
The ‘drag queen’s drag queen’ is just getting started
Sasha Colby didn’t set out to become “your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.” It just kind of happened.
“You know, I was so stoned,” she admitted with a laugh, recalling the filming of her “Meet the Queens” promo. “We were about to sit down for the interview, and they were like, ‘Oh, just think of something, like a catchphrase you want to say.’” What came out was a now-iconic phrase that captured the truth: Colby is the queen’s queen, beloved by legends, adored by fans, and deeply respected in her craft. “It came out of the deep crevices in here,” she said, pointing to her head.
She thinks RuPaul might have planted the seed: “Ru had said on the main stage once, ‘You’re a drag queen’s drag queen — you’re what drag queens watch.’ And maybe that stuck in my head and just kind of … word association.”
And she’s only getting started.
After making history as the first out trans winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to headline a Live Nation tour, Colby is hitting the road again this fall. Her “Stripped II” tour kicks off Sept. 16 in Seattle and wraps up in Hawaii, where she’ll bring her artistry full circle back home. This time, it’s bigger, bolder, and deeply personal, just like Sasha herself.
“I’m really excited to be going back on the road,” she told the Los Angeles Blade. “We’re doing a lot more cities. I think we did 23 last year, and this year we’re doing 30.” But the expansion isn’t just about scale, it’s about purpose. “The last tour was more about my journey to ‘Drag Race.’ This one’s about having fun, having some escapism, and magic. That’s so desperately needed in the world right now.”
The show is shaped by themes of resilience, joy, and gender freedom. It’s not just entertainment, it’s a protest in lipstick and lace.
“For me, doing drag is a protest,” Sasha said. “The most accessible way I can create change is through art and storytelling.” That means celebrating her Native Hawaiian heritage, honoring trans and queer ancestors, and centering the experiences mainstream media still too often ignores. “I love talking about how Native Hawaiians used to live and how they revered and had a space for trans people, for nonbinary people,” she said. “Those two things — the cultural and the queer — they overlap a lot. That’s my safe space to create from.”
The show will include Easter eggs for fans, references to cultural pride, sex and body positivity, and, of course, a healthy dose of gender fuckery. “Just really bending the mind,” she said, “and hopefully allowing us to get more comfortable with what we see as sexy or queer — or even straight, you know?”
It’s no surprise that Sasha’s rise to icon status has made her a beacon of trans joy and resilience. But she’s honest about the weight of that visibility.
“I actually try not to think about being someone everyone looks up to,” she confessed. “I’m definitely far from a perfect example of always having my shit together.” What grounds her, though, is openness. “I think that’s the real point of strength in vulnerability — being OK to show yourself, flaws and all.”
It’s a reminder that behind every perfectly executed performance is a full human being with trauma, imposter syndrome, and insecurities, just like the rest of us. And yet, she shows up anyway. “It comes and goes. It comes in waves. Work in progress.”
Digital spaces, she says, have been crucial for building community when in-person organizing isn’t always possible. “Sometimes when we can’t be there in person, all we have is community online.” But that connection comes with responsibility. “What we post matters. A lot of people look to us as their news source. So I try to be mindful of that.”
Her activism, like her art, feels instinctive. “I think maybe just my upbringing — being Native Hawaiian, living with injustice on an occupied island nation — I’ve always just been interested in speaking truth,” she said. “I’m trying to do this mantra where I don’t have to be right, I just have to be happy. Unfortunately, being right makes me happy.”
Same, Sasha. Same.
Her connection to her roots runs deep: not just culturally, but queerly. “Being queer, being trans got me connected with my Hawaiian side,” she explained. “There’s a long history of trans hula dancers and singers. They were the ones who taught me about Miss Continental, the Glades, the Carousel — all these places I was drawn to as a performer.”
One concept she carries with her is the Hawaiian idea that “kana” (your purpose in life) is tied to “kulana” (your responsibility to community). “Once you know your purpose, then that’s easy to understand your part in your community — whether it be your trans community, local community, or global community.”
As for the future? “Sky’s the limit,” she said, beaming. “I see myself telling stories in different ways — drag, film, music, stage. I just love telling stories.” And she hopes that trans and queer people everywhere keep doing the same. “Keep on existing, because it’s making everybody so upset. It’s wild — but we’re not going to stop.”
Before we wrapped, I asked Sasha what she would say to her younger self—before the wigs, before the titles, before she became everyone’s favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen. “Oh, baby girl,” she said tenderly, “even though it feels like you’re trapped in your body, in your house, in your family—just stick with it. You’re one stubborn little gal. And don’t forget, you’ve always taken care of yourself. You got you.”
And what is she most proud of? It’s not the crown, or the titles, or the sold-out shows. “I’m proud that after working as a gig worker, living off tips for 30 years, I can finally pay my bills on autopay,” she said. “It’s an amazing thing for trans women of color to be able to do that. So, thank you, drag.”
Yes. Thank you, drag. And thank you, Sasha Colby, for reminding us that joy is revolutionary, art is healing, and we shouldn’t just “protect the dolls,” we should also pay the dolls.
Check out the full interview:
(Video courtesy of the Los Angeles Blade)
“Stripped II” runs from Sept. 16 to Nov.15, 2025, with 30 confirmed North American dates, including Los Angeles on Sept. 26 and a grand finale in Honolulu, bringing “Stripped II”’s powerful celebration of trans joy and storytelling to a wider audience than ever.
Celebrity News
Nina West’s ‘Sugar in the Tank’ tour comes to Rehoboth Beach
Drag Race’ contestant will be at Clear Space Theater Company on July 6
Nina West, a drag queen known for competing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is currently on her ‘Sugar in the Tank’ tour around U.S. cities.
With previous shows in Key West, Fla., New York, and hometown of Columbus, Ohio, the tour is staying put in Provincetown, Mass., from late July to early September. It will make a stop at Clear Space Theater Company in Rehoboth Beach, Del., as part of a summer cabaret series on July 6.
Andrew Levitt has been performing as Nina West for 25 years, who got her rise from starring in “Drag Race” Season 11, where she placed sixth and won Miss Congeniality, a title awarded to the contestant who is regarded as the kindest and most helpful one of that season.
West has toured “Hairspray” on Broadway as Edna Turnblad, starred in a couple of feature films and published a children’s book titled ‘The You Kind of Kind.’
Levitt said he wrote this show in response to attacks from the government towards the LGBTQ community.
“‘Sugar in the Tank’ is a big old gay fabulous summer musical,” Levitt told the Washington Blade. “The show is a response to the darkness that I think has fallen over a lot of people in the country and it’s hopefully trying to bring a little bit of light and a little bit of joy.”
“Sugar in the Tank” is a Southern euphemism for gay, often holding a negative connotation. Levitt said he wanted to “reclaim and embrace” queerness in times when some people want to take that away.
Levitt said he knew he would be traveling to predominantly queer destinations like Key West and Provincetown for these shows and that was always at the forefront of his mind when writing “Sugar in the Tank.”
This will be Levitt’s first time in Rehoboth Beach. Clear Space Theater is considered Delaware’s second-largest professional non-profit theater and the state’s most prolific producer of professional theater. The space seats just 170 patrons and Levitt said he loves the intimacy of a small venue and that it’s his favorite way to do a show.
“Stages like this size are the perfect size for me because it allows for me to really showcase my talents,” Levitt said.
Levitt founded the Nina West Foundation in 2015 to uplift and sustain the central Ohio LGBTQ community, which has raised more than $3 million for various organizations. He said he makes activism part of the entertainment in his career.
“That’s the nuance of what drag is. We can be ridiculous for fun and we can be serious but it’s all wrapped up into one thing,” Levitt said. “I think that can be the power of it.”
Levitt said West is so much more confident now than when he first started performing as her. He didn’t know where his voice belonged in the community in the past, but because of those who came before him in this art form, he has learned to harness the power of the stage and the power of the wig to be able to tell stories.
“I really love my community. I love queer people. I love who we are and what we represent,” Levitt said. “Knowing our history and knowing that we’ve been through a lot, I’m really thrilled that as a queen, I can use my voice and my platform to help try to better our community, not try to speak for everyone but try to lend voice to people who desperately need it.”
Levitt’s advice to young queer artists is to not give up on yourself, surround yourself with supportive people and allow yourself the opportunity and space to fail, to ask questions, and to not give up.
“Our young people have got to be told they matter,” Levitt said. “Oftentimes, people are told that they don’t matter, that their voice doesn’t matter, that they cannot make a difference and I want to remind every single person who’s doing this that they do matter, they can make a difference, their voice is intrinsic to who we are as a community.”
If Sugar in the Tank was a drink, it would be a Bahama Mama or Sex on the Beach, said Levitt, because they are delicious, juicy, and sugary, just like the show.
“I just want everyone to know that they should come to ‘Sugar in the Tank’ and experience a show that’s built on joy and levity and silliness and fun and come have some fun with me and show me the fabulous love of Rehoboth Beach,” Levitt said. “I can’t wait.”
Celebrity News
Brazilian police arrest two men who allegedly targeted Lady Gaga concert
Authorities say suspects wanted to target LGBTQ Brazilians
Brazilian police have arrested two people who allegedly sought to detonate explosives at a free Lady Gaga concert that took place on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on Saturday.
The Associated Press reported Felipe Curi, a spokesperson for the city’s Civil Police, told reporters the men who authorities arrested hours before the concert took place wanted to target LGBTQ Brazilians. Civil Police Chief Luiz Lima said the men posted hate speech and violent content online “aimed at gaining notoriety in order to attract more viewers, more participants — most of them teenagers, many of them children.”
“They were clearly saying that they were planning an attack at Lady Gaga’s concert motivated by sexual orientation,” said Cury, according to the AP.
An estimated 2.5 million people attended the concert.
A Lady Gaga spokesperson told the AP the singer learned about the threats on Sunday from media reports.
“Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks,” said the spokesperson. “Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”
Lady Gaga in an Instagram post thanked her Brazilian fans.
“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show — the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil,” she wrote. “The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.”
“An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world — I know I can’t, but I can say this — if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard,” added Lady Gaga. “You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights — you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster.”
An estimated 1.6 million people attended Madonna’s free concert on Copacabana Beach last May.