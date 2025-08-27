Being an LGBTQ voter today is complicated

We live in interesting times where if we in the LGBTQ community are only motivated to vote based on our own interests, we could end up losing.

In most local elections around the country we will most likely lose. That might also apply to women voting only on women’s issues, or Black voters voting only on civil rights issues. Much of that has to do with the felon in the White House, and his sycophants on the far right, attacking so many people, and using so many issues to divide us. They attack DEI, and use ‘woke’ as a dirty word. I venture to say 90% of their voters would not be able to define either. But to the felon’s credit, he is a successful carnival barker, and liar, and it’s working. He has his MAGA cult attacking, and trying to take over local school boards, and city councils. He, and they, attack those who won’t kowtow to what he wants. So, determining your vote based on a single issue, just won’t work.

Democrats need to accept the general principles of the party haven’t changed in years. The Democratic Party supports equality, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, civil rights, choice, fair immigration, and the broadest possible affordable healthcare. The party supports NATO, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations, and working to ameliorate climate change. So, as in the past, if a candidate declares as a Democrat, I know in principle what they stand for. Today, in order to win a general election, we can no longer just look for the primary candidate who supports LGBTQ issues the loudest. That may actually hinder him/her/they in the general election. The crucial thing is for a Democrat to win the general election. The old adage, seemingly true today, “Republicans fall in line, Democrats fall in love” is why Democrats are losing some elections.

Today, it is more important when determining your vote in a Democratic primary, to think more globally. You may love one candidate more than another, but consider who has the best chance of winning the general election, when casting your vote. I hear young people, and ‘progressives,’ attacking the Democratic Party. My question to them is, “What do you see as the alternative today?” Becoming an ‘independent’ is not an alternative, it is a copout. Today, except for very few places, it is either the Democrat, or the Republican, who will be elected. I remind them that by not registering as a Democrat, in most cities and states, they give up their chance to influence who will be the party’s candidate. History shows us if you don’t vote for the Democrat, you help elect the Republican. Today that means an acolyte of Trump.

So, I urge my LGBTQ friends, when it comes to primary elections for state legislatures and Congress, consider voting for the candidate who can win, even if they are not the one you love, as long as they made a commitment their first vote will be for the Democratic leadership.

I am confident if Democrats control school boards, local commissions, mayoral, and governor’s offices then we in the LGBTQ community will be much safer than we are now. Even if the winning candidate didn’t shout our issues from the rooftops. It is important for the LGBTQ community to understand, as should others with their own issues; for Democrats to win seats in red and purple states, they have to talk to their constituents in the language they understand. Focus on the issues they care about. Today those are often ‘kitchen table’ issues — the cost of food, rent, gas, education, and healthcare. Remind them that Republicans promised to deal with these issues and show where they lied, and what hasn’t been done. Then campaign with some specifics.

Too many candidates today talk in generalities. That is OK if you also talk about the legislation, or policies, you will support. Build a website that shows your human side, but also includes an issues tab, with specifics. Find those issues your constituency really care about. The things they are talking about over coffee at the local diner, or drinks at the bar. They should be specific to your locality, don’t worry too much about the national scene. Then go door-to-door, so people get to know you, and understand you really care. They will respond to you. A great sample website is the one Iowa State Sen. Zach Wahls, put up when he announced he wants to challenge Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), for the U.S. Senate.

Democrats can win, the LGBTQ community can win, if we are smart, and all move forward together.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.