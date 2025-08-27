The White House
Report: White House will not fully fund PEPFAR in FY 2025
‘Lives are on the line’
A published report indicates the Trump-Vance administration plans to not fully fund PEPFAR in the upcoming fiscal year.
The New York Times on Aug. 21 reported the Office of Management and Budget that Russell Vought directs “has apportioned” only $2.9 billion of $6 billion that Congress set aside for PEPFAR for fiscal year 2025. (PEPFAR in the coming fiscal year will use funds allocated in fiscal year 2024.)
“They are withholding FY25 funds appropriated by Congress, so that FY26 means PEPFAR shrinks away to nothing,” Health GAP Executive Director Asia Russell noted to the Washington Blade.
Then-President George W. Bush in 2003 signed legislation that created PEPFAR. UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima in March told reporters during a Geneva press conference that PEPFAR has saved 26 million lives.
The Trump-Vance administration in January froze nearly all U.S. foreign aid spending for at least 90 days. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later issued a waiver that allows PEPFAR and other “life-saving humanitarian assistance” programs to continue to operate during the freeze.
The New York Times notes bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate prompted the Trump-Vance administration last month withdraw a proposal to cut $400 million from PEPFAR’s budget.
The Blade has previously reported PEPFAR-funded programs in Kenya and other African countries have been forced to suspend services and even shut down because of gaps in U.S. funding.
“As part of the administration’s effort to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs, it has terminated HIV care for gay and transgender people,” notes the New York Times. “HIV prevention programs for high-risk groups — such as sex workers and injecting drug users — have been cut and only pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive U.S.-funded prevention drugs or condoms.”
NEPHAK is a network of Kenyan HIV/AIDS service organizations.
Nelson Otwoma, the group’s director, on Tuesday noted to the Blade the U.S. funding gaps have forced NEPHAK to lay off health care providers and close drop-in centers that serve key populations, including transgender people, gay men, and men who have sex with men.
“The Kenya government is integrating HIV care into general health service centers,” noted Otwoma. “With criminalized and highly stigmatized communities, this is huge barrier to access to services. Besides, there are concerns around privacy, confidentiality, and consent [and] worse because (untrained) health care workers also come with negative attitude towards (key populations) and people with HIV.”
Kenya is among the countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
Otwoma said NEPHAK has also “had to halt” its Community Led Project that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funded through UNAIDS. Otwoma also told the Blade that NEPHAK had to lay off staff and go into debt because the CDC-funded project “was classified as surveillance, which was not under the limited waiver” that Rubio issued.
“At the national programming level, NEPHAK members receive life-long treatment from the U.S. government through PEPFAR,” he said.
Otwoma noted PEPFAR or the Global Fund pay for HIV treatments in Kenya — and he pointed out more than 30 percent of the Global Fund’s funding comes from the U.S.
“To deny PEPFAR the support it needs sends the wrong signal to the Kenya PLHIV (people living with HIV) community under NEPHAK,” said Otwoma. “We understand the lives and health of Kenyans is responsibility of the Kenya government but an abrupt transition may not be manageable. Trump should have put in place a responsible transition plan.”
Pasquine Ogunsanya, who directs an HIV program in Uganda, told the New York Times the funds that her organization received this month from the U.S. were only enough to pay staff salaries and cover “limited administrative costs.” Ogunsanya said she recently learned she would have to cut an additional 40 percent from her group’s budget.
“I’m just thinking how can we do that, I’m having sleepless nights,” she told the New York Times. “How can we have five people providing lifesaving H.I.V. services to 10,000 clients?”
Russell has participated in several protests in D.C. where she and other HIV/AIDS activists have demanded the Trump-Vance administration fully fund PEPFAR. Russell on Tuesday reiterated this demand.
“Congress has to act … it has to exert its will,” said Russell. “Lives are on the line.”
Ugandan government agrees to accept migrants deported from US
Anti-Homosexuality Act signed in 2023; White House mum on sanctioned officials
A White House spokesperson on Thursday did not say whether the Trump-Vance administration plans to lift sanctions against Ugandan officials responsible for human rights abuses against LGBTQ people and other groups as part of an agreement to accept migrants deported from the U.S.
Ugandan Foreign Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary Bagiire Vincent Waiswa in a statement said the agreement between his country and the U.S. “is in respect of third country nationals who may not be granted asylum in the United States, but are reluctant to or may have concerns about returning to their countries of origin.”
Waiswa described the agreement as “a temporary arrangement with conditions, including that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted.”
“Uganda also prefers that individuals from African countries shall be the ones transferred to Uganda,” added Waiswa. “The two parties are working out the detailed modalities on how the agreement shall be implemented.”
STATEMENT CONCERNING AGREEMENT ON MIGRATION ISSUES WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES
As part of the bilateral cooperation between Uganda and the United States, an Agreement for cooperation in the examination of protection requests was concluded.
The Agreement is in… pic.twitter.com/dStdBSXtBN
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Uganda 🇺🇬 (@UgandaMFA) August 21, 2025
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in May 2023 signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The Biden-Harris administration imposed visa restrictions on Ugandan officials and removed the country from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S. The World Bank Group in June resumed lending to Uganda after it suspended new loans in response to the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
The State Department’s 2024 human rights report that advocacy groups say “erased” LGBTQ people does not specifically mention the Anti-Homosexuality Act or the impact it has had on LGBTQ Ugandans. The report, however, does note Ugandan government officials “reportedly committed acts of sexual violence.”
“NGOs reported police medical staff subjected at least 15 persons to forced anal examinations following their arrests,” it reads. “Opposition protesters stated security forces used or threatened to use forced anal examinations during interrogations.”
“The Trump administration is committed to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to carry out the largest mass deportation operation of criminal illegal aliens in history, using all the tools at our disposal,” said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson in response to the Washington Blade’s request for comment on the agreement.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke with Museveni.
“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to discuss opportunities to deepen U.S.-Uganda cooperation on migration, reciprocal trade, and commercial ties,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott in a statement. “The secretary also thanked Uganda for providing a model of regional stability including its valuable contributions to peacekeeping in East Africa.”
A State Department spokesperson told the Blade the State Department does not “comment on the content of private diplomatic negotiations.”
“However, we would note that for decades, Uganda has hosted refugees from across Africa and has one of the world’s most comprehensive protection regimes for refugees,” added the spokesperson.
New US visa policy targets transgender athletes
‘Men do not belong in women’s sports’
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday announced it will ensure “male aliens seeking immigration benefits aren’t coming to the U.S. to participate in women’s sports.”
The announcement notes USCIS “has clarified eligibility for certain visa categories: O-1A aliens of extraordinary ability, E11 aliens of extraordinary ability, E21 aliens of exceptional ability, and for national interest waivers (NIWs), to guarantee an even playing field for all women’s athletics in the United States.” The new policy comes roughly six months after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that bans transgender women and girls from female sports teams in the U.S.
“Men do not belong in women’s sports. USCIS is closing the loophole for foreign male athletes whose only chance at winning elite sports is to change their gender identity and leverage their biological advantages against women,” said USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser. “It’s a matter of safety, fairness, respect, and truth that only female athletes receive a visa to come to the U.S. to participate in women’s sports.”
“The Trump administration is standing up for the silent majority who’ve long been victims of leftist policies that defy common sense,” added Tragesser.
USCIS in April announced it will only recognize “two biological sexes, male and female.” Trump shortly after he took office for a second time on Jan. 20 signed the “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” executive order.
The 2028 Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee last month banned trans women from competing in women’s sporting events.
The Guardian earlier this year reported the State Department ordered consular officials “to deny visas to transgender athletes attempting to come to the U.S. for sports competitions, and to issue permanent visa bans against those who are deemed to misrepresent their birth sex on visa applications.”
Germany and Denmark are among the countries that have issued travel advisory for trans and nonbinary people who are planning to visit the U.S. The warnings specifically note the Trump-Vance administration has banned the State Department from issuing passports with “X” gender markers.
“This policy update clarifies that USCIS considers the fact that a male athlete has been competing against women as a negative factor in determining whether the alien is among the small percentage at the very top of the field,” reads the USCIS announcement. “USCIS does not consider a male athlete who has gained acclaim in men’s sports and seeks to compete in women’s sports in the United States to be seeking to continue work in his area of extraordinary ability; male athletes seeking to enter the country to compete in women’s sports do not substantially benefit the United States; and it is not in the national interest to the United States to waive the job offer and, thus, the labor certification requirement for male athletes whose proposed endeavor is to compete in women’s sports.”
The new USCIS guidance takes effect immediately.
White House has ‘no plans’ to recognize Pride month
President Donald Trump acknowledged LGBT people in 2019 tweet
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump has “no plans” to recognize Pride month in 2025, a departure from policy and practice under the Biden-Harris administration.
“There are no plans for a proclamation for the month of June,” she said during a press briefing at the White House, “but I can tell you this president is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed.”
Trump during his first term declined to acknowledge the observance apart from a tweet in 2019 in which he wrote, “As we celebrate LGBT Pride month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation.”
Democratic Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama issued Pride month proclamations, and while Trump was the first Republican president to do so, his second term has seen a whole-of-government effort to restrict the rights of LGBTQ people.
Notably, given the president’s 2019 message about his administration’s work combatting the criminalization of queer people in countries overseas, so far those efforts have been stymied and defunded across the board since his return to the White House.
Anti-LGBTQ U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday that would establish June as “Family Month,” which she said would “reject the lie of ‘Pride’ and instead honor God’s timeless and perfect design.”
“The American family is under relentless attack from a radical leftist agenda that seeks to erase truth, redefine marriage and confuse our children,” the congresswoman told the Daily Wire.