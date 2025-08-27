District of Columbia
WorldPride D.C. attendance, economic impact far lower than predicted
Officials estimate 1.2 million turned out against expectations of 2-3 million
Destination D.C., the nonprofit organization that promotes and tracks tourism and special events in the nation’s capital, announced on Aug. 26 that an estimated 1.2 million people attended WorldPride 2025 in D.C, which took place May 17-June 8.
The organization says a study it conducted also shows WorldPride 2025 had a positive economic impact on the city of $310.7 million.
Those numbers fall far short of predictions of 2-3 million visitors and nearly $800 million in economic impact. Hotel occupancy rates were 5 percent lower than in 2024 for the same week.
The announcement of the WorldPride attendance and economic impact numbers were included in a statement reporting on the economic impact of tourism in the city in 2024, changes in visitation and tourism occurring in 2025, and Destination D.C.’s plans to promote tourism in 2026.
Some D.C. government officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, whose office provided D.C. agency support for WorldPride events, had predicted back in January that as many as three million visitors would turn out for WorldPride D.C. Some city officials had also predicted the WorldPride events would have as much as a $787 million economic impact on the city.
But not long after President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025 and began putting in place policies hostile to countries in Europe, Latin America, and Canada, including proposed tariffs, news began to surface that many potential visitors from foreign countries, including possible LGBTQ visitors, were choosing not to come to the United States.
Trump’s statements and policies in opposition to LGBTQ people, especially transgender people, also played a role in alienating potential visitors to the U.S. for WorldPride, observers have said.
“Washington, D.C. shined during WorldPride, an incredible celebration that honored and advocated for the global LGBTQ+ community, with an estimated 1.2 million attendees across hundreds of events, resulting in $310.7 million in economic impact,” the Destination D.C. statement says.
“While the impact was significant, hotel occupancy throughout the duration of WorldPride was down about five percent year-over-year, according to STR,” the statement continues. STR is a tourism research firm.
“An economic impact study conducted in early 2024 predicted stronger figures based on travel trends from 2023, before the current political and economic climate,” it says.
“Despite those challenges, WorldPride had strong regional support and went far in extending the message that Washington, D.C. is a welcoming and inclusive destination for visitors of all backgrounds,” according to the statement. “There were attendees from all over the world.”
Capital Pride Alliance, the D.C.-based group that played the lead role in organizing WorldPride D.C. 2025, had pointed out that the local D.C. government hosting WorldPride has a longtime strong record of support for the LGBTQ community.
The group argued that LGBTQ activists should turn out for WorldPride as a form of protest against the Trump administration, among other things, by joining the planned WorldPride LGBTQ and allied March on Washington for Freedom that took place June 8 and traveled from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol.
Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said that while the 1.2 million attendance number released by Destination D.C. is lower than what had initially been predicted, it is double the number of people who turn out for the city’s annual Capital Pride events.
“We’re thrilled about the number of folks that made it to Washington to experience WorldPride at a time when our community was under attack,” Bos told the Washington Blade. “And this report shows that this event, as our Capital Pride shows every year, is a strong economic engine for the District of Columbia,” he said.
“It was a challenging time,” Bos said. “But it was a historic WorldPride. We’re thrilled that we were able to bring the community together internationally, nationally, and locally.”
He said D.C. WorldPride included more than 300 events.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
Washington Spirit scores big on and off the field with Pride, community, and inclusion
The Washington Spirit CEO sits down with the Blade to discuss LGBTQ+ visibility, how the team fosters community engagement, and efforts to empower LGBTQ young leaders.
Washington, D.C. is a major sports town. From the Nationals to the Capitals, basketball to tennis, if you want to watch professional sports, D.C. has some of the best around.
One team that has scored big in recent years – especially among the LGBTQ community – is the Washington Spirit, the DMV’s professional women’s soccer team. From last year’s record-breaking season, all-star athletes, and commitment to uplifting LGBTQ youth in D.C. with donations to local organizations like SMYAL, the Spirit is infectious.
Last year was a big year for the team for another reason as well: For the first time in the team’s history, the Spirit announced it would have its first CEO, Kim Stone. For more than 30 years, Stone has held many roles across the country in making good sports venues great. Most recently, she was president of UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (home of the New York Islanders), a crucial member of business operations for the Miami HEAT, and part of the team at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
With such an accomplished past, it should come as no surprise that even with just a year under her belt, she has helped make the Spirit “one of the most successful NWSL clubs” in many ways – most notably by “expanding revenue, partnerships, staff,” and arguably the most important way – growing the fanbase.
One way Stone and the entire Spirit team have been able to grow the fanbase – like breaking the record for attendance at their home of Audi Field – has been through partnerships and themed games. On Sunday, Aug. 31, the Spirit will take on the Chicago Stars Football Club for one of the most anticipated games of the year – the annual Pride match.
The Spirit has had multiple out players in recent years including current midfielder Leicy Santos and, from 2021 to 2024, defender Anna Heilferty. In addition to having a history of star queer players that make the Pride game extra special, the purchase of a specialty Pride ticket will grant Spirit Squadron members (aka the Spirit fanbase) a free Washington Spirit Pride fanny pack, complete with a classic rainbow Pride flag strap and the logo in the colors of the progressive Pride flag.
And, just like last year, there is a long lineup of spectacular and spiritful drag talent: Shi-Queeta-Lee, Delila B. Lee, Bootsy Omega, Capri Bloomingdale, Kabuki B. Lee, and D.C. drag legends including Tula, Twix, and Citrine the Queen. One new thing about this year’s Pride game is the inclusion of popular DMV LGBTQ influencer QueerTalkDC, who has been promoting the game and will be posting about it to her more than 28k followers.
In honor of the upcoming Pride game, the Spirit recently donated $10,000 to SMYAL to support their scholarship program, helping LGBTQ+ students take the next step in their educational and career journeys. SMYAL’s scholarships recognize outstanding and unapologetic LGBTQ+ student leaders who have demonstrated personal growth and a commitment to creating positive change in their schools or communities, reflecting the same spirit of inclusion and empowerment that the team celebrates on the field.
In anticipation of the game, the Washington Blade sat down with Stone to discuss what it means to be the team’s first CEO, why the Pride match is especially meaningful to her as a proud lesbian, and how the team’s talent for fostering all types of community at Audi Field is important to creating a great fanbase.
When asked how she found the club’s atmosphere, Stone was quick to point out it was more than just about watching women play top-tier soccer – it’s about fostering community.
“We’re not just a soccer club, we’re building a culture of belonging, where every fan, every player, every staff member knows they’re valued,” Stone said, explaining that to create it she – and the team as a whole – work toward making this a place for everyone. “Inclusion doesn’t just happen by accident—it’s something we lead with every day. You either have culture by design, or you have culture by default, and we’re intentional about creating a Spirit family where everyone belongs.”
Stone explained that it must start from the top down – and recognized it begins with her leading and living authentically as a gay executive in a traditionally male-dominated field.
“I don’t lead despite being gay—I lead authentically because of it, and because visibility matters,” she said. “Having a community of fans that embraces everyone is so important, and I want to make sure that when people come to our matches, they feel welcomed, celebrated, and seen.”
That success in living authentically has helped her inside the industry as well. She explained that by becoming more comfortable discussing her relationship with her wife, Karla Jones Stone, even just around the water cooler, has helped make her a better CEO and leader.
“Being open about my lifestyle has helped me be a better leader. It’s brought me more joy and allowed me to lead authentically. When I first came out in Miami, I no longer had to hide who I was or call my wife my ‘best friend.’ That ability to live openly made all the difference—not just personally, but professionally too.”
That radical acceptance, which many in the LGBTQ community strive for, is exactly what makes this themed game so special, Stone explained. The simplicity of feeling not only represented but also celebrated while enjoying something as community-building as sports – which can often be daunting to get into as a queer person – is why the team holds these specialty theme nights.
“Hosting a Pride match is a celebration of my community, where I belong and where I find a sense of inclusion. For two and a half hours, we can help people have fun, feel safe, and just be who they are without judgment. That’s what makes Pride Night so powerful.”
While the Pride game is a chance to uplift LGBTQ members of the “Spirit Squadron,” the energy Stone and the whole team hope to exude is one of welcoming for all – regardless of race, gender identity, sexuality, or background.
“Everybody is welcome, and there’s a real sense of belonging. For especially our gay community, the Spirit can be a safe place to come together, laugh, have fun, and celebrate who we are.”
She went on to explain that when she first looked into joining the Spirit as a member of the business operations team, what sold her was the vibrancy of the fans.
“When I first came to a Spirit match, I looked around and saw the diversity of the crowd and thought, ‘Oh boy, we can really work with this.’”
And the Spirit’s celebration of identity doesn’t stop with the LGBTQ community at the Pride game either. On Sept. 28, the Spirit will celebrate Hispanic Heritage with “entertainment and activations” that will highlight the diversity, cultural heritage, and contributions of the Hispanic community in the DMV and across soccer.
Stone went on to explain that providing a platform for people to watch others perform at the highest caliber—like the Spirit has done—can be tremendous for creating and supporting self-worth.
“Once you see it, you can be it. Whether it’s little girls wanting to emulate our players, or gay people wanting to see elite athletes at their best—representation matters. When people can see themselves reflected in leadership and on the field, they know it’s possible for them, too.”
That representation has also fueled an undeniable connection between the team and its fans, one that continues to grow with every season.
“I’m so impressed with the DMV’s love of this team. We pack Audi Field to the point we now call it ‘Rowdy Audi’—our fans do such a great job supporting us. It’s unlike anything else I’ve experienced in sports, and it makes me proud to be part of this community.”
For Stone, the power of the Spirit isn’t just about wins and losses—it’s about what the game itself can represent.
“Sports is the great unifier. People can come together at a match and leave their political affiliations and biases at the door. That’s why these moments of celebration—like Pride Night—matter so much. It’s about being together, cheering, and feeling part of something bigger than yourself.”
And being only three miles from the White House, Stone remarked it was difficult to see a return of hostility by those in charge of the government, with LGBTQ community members often as targets.
“Here we are, having to fight again,” she said, explaining the attitude coming from the White House is not as positive as it used to be and is being felt across political and social spectrums. “Even once you’re granted something, it can still be taken away from you. For a long time, I felt like people didn’t see me as a gay executive or a woman executive—they just saw me as an executive. But the tenor of the country has changed, and that’s why visibility and inclusion in spaces like sports matter more than ever.”
Stone highlighted the importance of solidarity between women’s soccer and the LGBTQ community.
“The LGBTQ+ community in D.C. has always been on the front lines of change, and women’s soccer is the same. Together, we’re a pretty unstoppable force… I invite the Blade readers and fans to come to our matches or follow us on social media—because we can support each other. After all, a rising tide lifts all boats.”
Tickets are available at washingtonspirit.com/tickets/.
District of Columbia
VIDEO: ‘Free D.C.’ protest on U Street
Demonstrators marched in vibrant entertainment district
Protesters marched along U Street, N.W., in D.C. on Saturday to protest the Trump-Vance administration takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department and the deploying of the National Guard to the city. In the area of D.C. around the protest are a number of bars and restaurants: including the LGBTQ venues Bunker, Crush Dance Bar, Revolt, and Spark Social House.
District of Columbia
LGBTQ groups denounce takeover of D.C. police – except for one
Log Cabin Republicans alone in endorsing Trump action
Log Cabin Republicans of Washington, D.C., the local chapter of the national LGBTQ Republican organization, has emerged as the only known local LGBTQ group to endorse President Donald Trump’s controversial action earlier this month to federalize the D.C. police department.
Several other local and national D.C.-based LGBTQ political groups have released statements expressing strong opposition to the Trump action, which involves sending in National Guard troops to patrol D.C. streets to fight what the president has called an out-of-control crime wave in the nation’s capital.
“The Log Cabin Republicans of Washington, D.C. commend the President’s decisive leadership in taking control of a crisis that local officials have failed to address,” the group says in a statement. “For decades, Washington, D.C. has suffered under the de facto one-party rule of Democratic leadership,” it says.
“The result has been a steady rise in crime, a decline in public safety, and a culture of complacency toward lawlessness,” the statement continues, adding that D.C. leaders have shown a “blatant unwillingness” to address the issue.
“We thank President Trump for stepping in where local leadership has failed,” D.C. Log Cabin President Andrew Minik says in the statement. “This bold action sends a clear message: the safety of Americans in our nation’s capital is non-negotiable.”
Among the local LGBTQ political groups that have expressed strong opposition to the Trump action and the position of Log Cabin Republicans is the Capital Stonewall Democrats.
“This is nothing more than a political stunt designed to distract and divide,” said Capital Stonewall Democrats President Howard Garrett in a joint statement released with the National Stonewall Democrats organization. “Flooding our neighborhoods with federal forces and seizing control of our police department will not make us safer – it will undermine trust, escalate tensions, and strip away D.C.’s right to govern itself,” he said.
The joint statement by the two LGBTQ Democratic groups also challenges Trump’s claims that crime in D.C. is at an all-time high.
“This is not about safety, it’s about control,” the statement says. “The facts are clear: Violent crime in D.C. is down 26 percent from last year. Robberies are down 22 percent, and homicides have fallen 18 percent,” the statement continues. “These numbers tell the truth – not the fear-driven narrative being pushed from the White House to justify militarizing our streets and commandeering our local police force.”
GLAA D.C., formerly known as the Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance of Washington, expressed the organization’s opposition to the Trump action in a statement.
“This unprecedented show of force is theater designed to strike fear into our hearts,” the GLAA statement says. “Donald Trump is making reckless power plays while D.C.’s community is experiencing lasting harm. Donald Trump must be stopped by a mass movement of people who recognize the danger he poses to the freedoms we all cherish.”
The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest national LGBTQ advocacy organization based in D.C., believes the Trump effort to take over the D.C. police force and to send in National Guard troops will have a negative impact on the LGBTQ community, according to Jarred Keller, the HRC Senior Press Secretary.
“By injecting shameful attacks on the LGBTQ+ community alongside threats of occupation in other major American cities, it’s clear this attempted takeover is about much more than the streets of D.C.,” Keller said in a statement to the Washington Blade
“It’s about control and intimidation,” he said. “His actions endanger all families and threaten all our freedoms. We call on all D.C. residents, and all Americans, to stand united in rejecting this blatant abuse of power.”
Kierra Johnson, president of the D.C.-based National LGBTQ Task Force, added her voice to the opposition to the Trump D.C. law enforcement federalization action.
“What is happening is an outrageous targeting of those who live, work in and love the Nation’s Capital,” Johnson said in a statement. “The Trump administration’s actions, taking control of the Metropolitan Police Department and deploying untrained military and government agency armed forces is beyond reprehensible,” Johnson said.
“The National LGBTQ Task Force, whose headquarters has been in D.C. for decades, understands this for what it is – an attack on our city, our people, and our democracy,” she says in the statement. “What we are experiencing now is nothing less than an attempt to occupy our streets and terrorize our residents.”
The D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition, which consists of multiple organizations that advocate for resources supporting LGBTQ residents, called the Trump action an “attack on D.C. autonomy.”
“This is a blatant violation of D.C.’s right to self-govern and a dangerous escalation rooted in political theater, not public safety,” the coalition said in a statement. “We stand with local community leaders and other advocates fighting for D.C. to be free.”
2025 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Nominations
WorldPride D.C. attendance, economic impact far lower than predicted
GLP-1s can help address LGBTQ healthcare barriers: experts
Lil Nas X and the cost of being seen
Report: White House will not fully fund PEPFAR in FY 2025
Affirming independent living community expands in Maryland
DeSantis orders removal of rainbow crosswalk near Pulse nightclub
Terence Stamp: A personal appreciation for a queer cinema icon
VIDEO: ‘Free D.C.’ protest on U Street
Kenyan queer groups want MPs to dismiss anti-LGBTQ petition
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Local5 days ago
Affirming independent living community expands in Maryland
-
National5 days ago
DeSantis orders removal of rainbow crosswalk near Pulse nightclub
-
Movies3 days ago
Terence Stamp: A personal appreciation for a queer cinema icon
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
VIDEO: ‘Free D.C.’ protest on U Street