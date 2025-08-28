National
Doctor who led mpox response resigns from CDC, slams administration
‘Unskilled manipulation of data to achieve a political end’
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, resigned from his position on Wednesday in a scathing social media post.
“I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health.” Daskalakis wrote in a resignation letter he posted to X. “Having worked in local and national public health for years, I have never experienced such radical non-transparency, nor have I seen such unskilled manipulation of data to achieve a political end rather than the good of the American people.”
Daskalakis, who’s gay, was among three senior officials to resign following President Trump’s firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez. She is fighting her dismissal.
In 2022, Daskalakis drew praise from the LGBTQ community while serving as White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator. Daskalakis previously served as medical director for the New York-headquartered Mount Sinai Health System and then was made deputy commissioner for the Division of Disease Control at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. In late 2020, as the U.S. saw thousands of new covid fatalities each day, Daskalakis joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention.
In an exclusive interview with the Blade during the mpox crisis in 2022, he warned of the dangers of homophobic stigma.
“Stigma is stigma, and homophobia is homophobia,” Daskalakis said, and while these problems are older, more intractable, and broader in scope than public health messaging around MPV, it is important to not “attach an infection to an identity.”
“Stigmatizing a disease and creating stigma really creates rabbit holes that take people away from [figuring out] how to respond to an infectious disease — and the way that you respond to infectious diseases, the focus on community, the focus on knowledge, and the focus on data, which should act as a guidance” in getting messages to people, whether through online social platforms or other channels, he said.
Dr. Monarez, who only served in her job for one month, said she refused “to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives” and accused HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of “weaponizing public health.”
Dr. Monarez reportedly clashed with Kennedy over vaccines. The government announced earlier this week that healthy adults would not be eligible for a new COVID booster and instead only those 65 and older, children, and those with underlying medical conditions would be eligible for the new vaccine.
Brazil
DHS plans to deport transgender Brazilian woman arrested in Md.
ICE agents removed Alice Correia Barbosa from her car on Aug. 23
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday said it plans to deport a transgender Brazilian woman who U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested in Silver Spring.
A video posted to Instagram shows three plain-clothed ICE agents removing Alice Correia Barbosa from her car on Aug. 23. One agent misgendered Correia before he and the two other agents placed her into an unmarked SUV.
A senior DHS official in response to the Washington Blade’s request for comment about Correia’s arrest referred to her by her birth name and described her as an “illegal alien from Brazil” who “overstayed his visa by almost six years.” The official also used male pronouns to describe Correia.
“He remained in the U.S. after his B-2 tourist visa that allowed him to remain in the U.S. for six months. Nearly six years later, he is still illegally in our country,” the official told the Blade. “Barbosa’s criminal history includes arrests possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession. U.S. Border Patrol arrested Barbosa on Aug. 23, 2025, and he will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. President Trump and Secretary Noem are committed to restoring integrity to the visa program and ensuring it is not abused to allow aliens a permanent one-way ticket to remain in the U.S.”
The Blade asked the official why they used Correia’s birth name to identify her and male pronouns to describe her.
“Because he is a man,” said the official.
Erika Hilton, a Brazilian congresswoman who is a Black travesti, on Aug. 24 said she asked the country’s Foreign Ministry to “intercede to guarantee the rights and physical integrity of Alice Correia Barbosa, a Brazilian trans woman who was arbitrarily, suspiciously, and violently arrested in the U.S.”
Hilton in her X post said Correia’s arrest is unconstitutional. Hilton further criticized the Trump-Vance administration’s overall immigration policy.
“Obviously, I don’t believe it’s fruitful to explain to the U.S. the illegalities committed by a Dorito-colored dictator’s little project,” said Hilton.
Acabo de acionar o Itamaraty pedindo que intercedam pela garantia dos direitos e integridade física de Alice Correia Barbosa, uma brasileira trans que foi presa de forma arbitrária, suspeita e violenta nos EUA.
Tudo, em desrespeito à Declaração Universal dos Direitos Humanos,…
— ERIKA HILTON (@ErikakHilton) August 24, 2025
The Brazilian Foreign Affairs on Wednesday told the Blade the country’s Consulate General in D.C. “is monitoring the case, in contact with local authorities, and providing consular assistance to the Brazilian national.” Them reported Correia is in ICE custody at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia.
Brazil has the highest number of reported murders of trans people in the world. The State Department’s 2024 human rights report that “erased” LGBTQ people does not mention this fact.
President Donald Trump in his inaugural speech announced the federal government’s “official policy” is “there are only two genders, male and female.” Hilton and Duda Salabert, another Brazilian congresswoman who is also trans, earlier this year said the U.S. listed their gender on their American visas as “male.”
Minnesota
Catholic school shooting leaves 2 dead; leaders condemn anti-trans scapegoating
Gunman opened fire inside Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis
Two children are dead and 17 others, including 14 children, were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.
Authorities identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, a transgender woman who began shooting inside Annunciation Catholic Church during morning Mass on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. Westman killed two children, ages eight and 10, and injured three elderly parishioners in addition to the 14 children inside the church.
Police confirmed that Westman legally purchased the weapons used in the attack — a rifle, shotgun, and pistol — had no prior criminal history, and died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to a yearbook obtained by CNN, Westman graduated from Annunciation Catholic’s grade school in 2017. Fox News reported that their mother, Mary Grace Westman, worked at Annunciation Catholic School as a secretary until 2021.
The New York Post reported that Westman left behind a manifesto, suggesting the attack had been carefully planned.
On a YouTube channel under Westman’s name, several videos were scheduled to post around the time of the shooting. The clips showed Westman’s weapons and magazines, some inscribed with phrases such as “kill Donald Trump” and “for the children.” Other videos depicted Westman flipping through a notebook containing antisemitic writings, hand-drawn maps of the school, “defend equality” trans Pride stickers, and references to an admiration for mass shooters — particularly Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook killer. The manifesto itself appears to be written in a code combining Cyrillic characters and English phonetics.
“It’s my strongest desire that no state, no community, no school ever experiences a day like this,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.
“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.
O’Hara noted that the surviving victims are expected to recover, though they sustained a range of injuries.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also addressed the tragedy, stressing that meaningful changes are needed to prevent another senseless act of violence.
“It can’t just be words — there needs to be action. We’ve seen school shooting after school shooting. We’ve seen church shootings carried out by horrible actors,” Frey said.
He also condemned attempts to exploit the tragedy to target marginalized groups, particularly trans people.
“Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community, or any other community out there, has lost their sense of common humanity. We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone.”
National LGBTQ rights organizations echoed the call for compassion for the trans community, while condemning scapegoating.
“We are heartbroken by the devastating shooting in Minneapolis. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families who lost loved ones, the survivors, and the entire community now forced to grieve the unimaginable,” said Brandon Wolf, the Human Rights Campaign’s National Press Secretary and a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting. “Too many communities have had to live this nightmare too many times. Grief is not enough. For far too long, our nation has endured an avalanche of gun violence — tragedies that could have been prevented with lifesaving, common-sense gun laws that certain lawmakers block at every chance. No child should go to school fearing for their life. And while we don’t yet know all the facts, one thing is clear: scapegoating an entire marginalized community in a moment of national grief is wrong, dangerous, and dehumanizing. This tragedy is part of a devastating and preventable epidemic of gun violence. Enough is enough.”
Kierra Johnson, president of the National LGBTQ Task Force, emphasized unity over division:
“The mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School deserves more than the platitude of ‘thoughts and prayers.’ Predictably, those who rush to say ‘don’t politicize mass shootings’ while the gun is still warm are also quick to demonize transgender people and indict an entire community for the actions of one person. This is a time for compassion — for supporting those grieving — not for fueling division. While many in the LGBTQ community have experienced friction with some religious groups, we must come together to create dialogue and understanding, not further wedges.”
Health
GLP-1s can help address LGBTQ healthcare barriers: experts
Queer people more subject to body dissatisfaction
Dana Piccoli tried everything to lose weight.
She frequented the gym, went on and off diets and hired a personal trainer. When Piccoli decided to get on a GLP-1, it wasn’t a “short cut” to drop weight – it was a way for her to live her life comfortably.
“When I told someone I was on it, they were like, ‘I’m going to the gym because I want to do it the right way,’” said Piccoli, managing director of queer media collaborative News is Out. “Obviously that kind of stung because for me, this is the right way.”
GLP-1 drugs have caused quite a stir since becoming more integrated into mainstream medicine. The newness of some brands, like Ozempic, have led to stigmas and mistrust surrounding them. These stigmas disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community since queer people are more subject to body dissatisfaction and have more trouble finding accessible healthcare.
Through all the noise, however, experts say taking GLP-1s are safe with the right counseling, and LGBTQ+ people could largely benefit from them.
So, what’s all the ruckus about? Are GLP-1s an “easy way out” to lose weight? And how do they really impact the LGBTQ+ community?
How GLP-1s work
GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide-1, mimic the actions of a GLP-1 that is released by the gut after eating. It can help people with Type-2 diabetes by lowering blood sugar through the release of insulin, and can help those with obesity by slowing down digestion and, in turn, reducing one’s appetite.
Like any medication, there are some side effects to consider. Sangeeta Kashyap, assistant chief of clinical affairs at Weill Cornell Medicine, said symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting can occur. However, Kashyap said these side effects are less severe than past GLP-1 brands – a reason that contributes to their newfound popularity – and can be better managed with proper guidance.
Since the drug causes a loss of both fat and muscle loss, she said doctors should inform patients to do strength training to maintain any deteriorating muscle, and to eat high-protein diets, since fatty foods increase the risk of vomiting or nausea.
Getting on a GLP-1 isn’t just about shedding a few pounds. Kashyap said it’s a commitment to your health and body, which is why talking with a doctor and understanding the risks are crucial.
“We give patients appropriate guidelines,” Kashyap said. “We do blood tests, we monitor things, and give a lot of counseling to these patients. I don’t think you could just give the medicine out like candy.”
Piccoli, who started her GLP-1 journey with her wife, said the medication helped turn off “food noise.”
“Your motivation for things, your reward system with food is kind of disabled,” Piccoli said. “That really helped me understand my relationship with food.”
Turning down food noise
Losing weight isn’t as easy as getting on a GLP-1 and eating less. Piccoli said turning off the food noise in her brain led to a complete lifestyle shift.
“I had to completely change everything about the way I eat, everything about the way I approach food,” she said about her experience taking Mounjaro. “This has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”
Kashyap said the lifestyle change that comes with taking a GLP-1 is why it’s important to consult a doctor first to understand how it could affect you not just physically, but also emotionally.
Kashyap said she sees higher rates of mental health disorders in transgender women, a community that already faces more barriers in finding accessible healthcare.
This could lead to someone getting on the drug for the wrong reasons, Kashyap said. She noted that those with eating disorders or body dysmorphia could face more severe side effects. Body dysmorphia and body image concerns are already an issue for the LGBTQ+ community, Kashyap said, so prescribing GLP-1s needs to be handled with care.
One way to ethically prescribe a GLP-1 to a patient would be to conduct a mental health screening, according to Kashyap. Mental health screenings aren’t required to get on a GLP-1, but Kashyap said they would be beneficial to patients who may be prone to negative effects by taking the drug.
Although some people may see more severe side effects, Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said GLP-1s are a completely safe and rigorously tested drug.
If a person faces negative side effects from taking a GLP-1, it’s more about how their body or brain is reacting to it than the drug itself being unsafe.
“Any kind of weight loss is going to affect your mood, either positively or negatively,” Apovian said.
With the queer community already facing increased barriers to healthcare, there’s another issue to consider: GLP-1s aren’t cheap.
Depending on where you get it from and whether or not insurance covers it, you could pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a limited supply.
Piccoli said she paid out of pocket and had to make sacrifices for her and her wife to both get on a GLP-1.
“I didn’t renew my car lease,” Piccoli said. “We decided to go down to one car so that we had some extra income monthly to be able to pay for it.”
On the other hand, Matt, who requested to be identified only by his first name due to the sensitivity of the topic, said he was shocked at how easy it was to get the cost of his GLP-1 covered by insurance. He had been warned by his doctor about the difficulty of getting it covered, and expected an “uphill battle.”
“[My doctor] wrote out the prescription for me, and on my way home, I got a text message from the drugstore saying it was ready to go,” said Matt, who’s lost 48 pounds on Ozempic since June 2024.
Matt said experiences like his, although not the standard, are why it’s important to talk with your doctor about getting on a GLP-1 and see for yourself rather than taking advice from social media stigmas.
Kashyap said the drug is also becoming more accessible through websites like Lilly, which provide vials for about $300-500. While that isn’t pocket change, it’s significantly cheaper than retail pharmacies.
You may have to make sacrifices like Piccoli did, but getting access to modern GLP-1s for weight loss isn’t only for the Hollywood elites like it seemed to be a few years ago.
Through all the social stigmas and uncertainty, Kashyap and Apovian agreed that GLP-1s are a major benefit for the queer community.
Trans women have increased rates of obesity, Type-2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, according to Kashyap. Estrogen treatments increase fat mass and insulin resistance, leading to higher obesity rates in trans women. Kashyap said GLP-1s could be helpful in mitigating those effects.
GLP-1s also reduce alcohol cravings, so Kashyap noted that anyone struggling with alcoholism may see improvements with that condition upon getting on the drug.
Getting on a GLP-1 isn’t the walk in the park some may make you believe it is – it’s a lifestyle change and health commitment.
But it’s also a change that can provide good and healthy results if you seek the appropriate guidance from a professional.
While social stigmas in the queer community may lead to misinformation on who should use it and what it should be used for, GLP-1s are safe and can be a much-needed relief for a community facing significant healthcare obstacles.
