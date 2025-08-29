Out & About
Labor Day in Rehoboth brings DJs, Pamala Stanley
Entertainment abounds at LGBTQ vacation destination
Labor Day Weekend in Rehoboth Beach is upon us and there’s more than just Sunfestival to keep you dancing. Queer bars like Diego’s are bringing the entertainment. Diego’s features DJ Sago from 9 p.m.- 1a.m. on Friday; a splash party from 5-7 p.m. followed by DJ Brett Oosterhaus on Saturday; and Pamala Stanley on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Queer Book Fair comes to D.C.
Special event to feature poet Tony Keith Jr.
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “The Light Looks Like Us – Intergenerational Reading and Queer Book Fair” on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 12 p.m.
This will be an inspiring afternoon celebrating queer youth voices, community, and literature. The DC Center will partner with Shout Mouse Press for a special event featuring D.C. poet and author Tony Keith Jr. in conversation with youth authors Hakim, Oliver, and Lauryn — contributors to the powerful new anthology “The Light Looks Like Me: Words on Love from Queer Youth.”
This event is free. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: August 29-September 4
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, August 29
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St. NW. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, August 30
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
DC Drag Brunch Saturdays will be at 12 p.m. at 1610 14th St. NW. Enjoy outstanding performances by glamorous drag queens and celebrated celebrity impersonators, featuring Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Whitney Houston, Cher, and many more. Tickets cost $32.49 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, August 31
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Pitchers DC. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, September 2
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, September 3
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Center Aging Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. We will have discussion, activities, and a chance for you to share what you want future events to include. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Center Aging will host a screening of “Before We Forget” at 4 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This event will include a short discussion about the film after the viewing for those who wish. For more details, email [email protected].
Thursday, September 4
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Sarah M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Fanthropologist to host screening of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’
The Fanthropologist will host “Queer Classics: A Hard Day’s Night (1964)” on Monday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at Spark Social House.
The film follows The Beatles around for two “typical” days. There will also be a screening of “Psycho Beach Party,” a film that’s a mix of 1950s psychological thrillers, ’60s beach movies, and ‘70s slasher films. This event, curated and hosted by “fanthropologist” and film and TV scholar Lena Barkin, is devoted to screening films shaped by queers and queers shaped by films around the D.C. metro area. Through fostering community and discussion, this series highlights the long and strange history of queerness in media from precode to millennial.
This event is free but donations are welcome. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
