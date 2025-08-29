Books
Queer Visitors: How drag and Oz are inspiring a new adult LGBTQ book club
The new adult LGBTQIA+ book club uses “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” to explore themes of self-acceptance, found family, and community with special drag performances.
When looking at media, few works of literature have achieved the critical success and enduring resonance with the LGBTQ community that “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” has.
From its messages of radical acceptance, home, and belonging, to its subversions of gender norms and its memorable, fluidly gendered characters, “The Wizard of Oz” has remained a queer cultural touchstone more than 125 years after its first publication.
The book itself offered many LGBTQ readers one of their first glimpses of a world that celebrated differences that might otherwise be considered “queer.” The 1939 MGM film adaptation, starring gay icon Judy Garland, further cemented Dorothy—and Oz—into LGBTQ culture, contributing (somewhat debatedly) to the origin of the term “Friend of Dorothy” as a euphemism for LGBTQ individuals and helping to establish rainbows as a queer symbol.
The story also inspired the wildly popular musical “Wicked,” which reimagines the witches of Oz and is rich with LGBTQ subtext.
Given all this, it makes perfect sense that an adult LGBTQ book club would choose to start its journey in the fantastical world L. Frank Baum created with Oz.
Queer Visitors, a book club made for LGBTQIA+ adults and named after a comic strip L. Frank Baum published in 1904 called “Queer Visitors from the Marvelous Land of Oz,” created by Drag Story Hour—a national non-profit whose goals include “celebrating storytelling through the dynamic art of drag performance”—chose to kick off this new venture with “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
The Washington Blade had the chance to speak with Jonathan Hamilt, co-founder of Drag Queen Story Hour, about what the LGBTQ adult book club will entail, why now, and why Oz.
When asked what spurred the choice to start an adult LGBTQ book club, Hamilt explained that the club has been a long time in the making.
“‘Drag Story Hour’ is celebrating 10 years of stories this year. We’ve always served families and children reading public books… but we really wanted to expand our programming for an adult-focused book club that was basically a drag story hour for adults only,” Hamilt said.
For years, the organization has worked to inspire children and promote diversity across the U.S.—and the globe. Now, they are venturing over the rainbow into adult territory.
“It’s like Oprah’s book club, but gay, where we will have a monthly book club… with a virtual experience with the drag artist and a subject matter expert of the book.”
For their first month, Queer Visitors went with drag queen (and face of Queer Visitors) Nana Tuckit from Portland, Ore., and Tori Calamito—a self-described “Oz historian” and LGBTQ ally known as “The Oz Vlog” on social media—to stand alongside the club online.
“Nana Tuckit brings a really fun energy to the space… and Tori is an Oz historian and can tell us all the things about that world,” Hamilt said when explaining their choice to go with Tuckit and Calamito. “I think the two of them will be a really amazing powerhouse chatting about this book.”
Calamito and Tuckit both sat down with the Blade to discuss why they chose to partner with Drag Queen Story Hour and Queer Visitors—both going into detail about why “The Wizard of Oz” is a perfect pick for the first meeting of the book club, explaining that LGBTQ people can see themselves in the story.
“‘The Wizard of Oz’ at its core, is a story about self-actualization and achieving self-actualization alongside your found family,” Tori Calamito told the Blade. “And I think those are themes that the LGBTQIA+ community can really relate to.”
She sees “The Wizard of Oz” as a story that resonates universally: “I think it’s a story everyone knows. So no matter where you’re coming from, in society, where you live in the country, where you hail from, everybody can hear Oz and go, ‘Aha, there’s some sort of association in your memory.’”
“Queer people are just naturally drawn to those stories where the interesting oddball characters are accepted and welcomed and present and they’re celebrated,” Nana Tuckit said. “I feel like it’s important right now to tell people’s stories to understand perspectives that are different… there is such a huge range of lives people are living.”
“’The Wizard of Oz’ is such an interesting cultural capstone… all generations know ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in some capacity… there are so many original books and I think they’re so innately queer if you read between the lines,” Hamilt said. “One way to look at it: it’s just so campy and so colorful and so fun… and this idea of queer diaspora… Dorothy being displaced or in a new land, kind of finding her chosen family… it’s kind of like an allegory for the whole queer experience.”
Calamito echoed Hamilt’s points and said her LGBTQ followers—more than 375,000 combined on Instagram and TikTok—helped show her that.
“You know, when I first read the L. Frank Baum original series of Oz books, I didn’t pick up on the very queer, coded themes and the gender fluid themes because reading it through the lens of a straight cis woman—just those things didn’t hit me,” she said. “But interacting with other folks in the broader [Oz] fandom opened my eyes to how obvious those themes are.”
“When we hear stories about those kinds of people [queer], and they aren’t the villains of the story—they aren’t the people who are being scrutinized and condemned or picked apart for those aspects of themselves—I think that’s what gets people so excited,” Tuckit told the Blade. “We need to create some worlds that are super fun for queer people to experience, because we need to know that we can be the main character, the hero, the savior. We can be all of the good things, the magical things.”
Hamilt also noted that the childlike wonder the Oz books and story have been able to provide to people for over a century reflects the need to heal their internal child selves.
“Queer adults have to do a lot of inner child healing… getting back to the magic of books where the excitement maybe first happened for you… it brings a lot of joy at face value with this book club that makes you feel like a kid at heart,” Hamilt said.
Tuckit went on to emphasize how the feeling of community—which has been life-saving for LGBTQ people when families have, and continue to, shun them for coming out—is present throughout the book.
“Even at the end of the book, The Lion, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Woodman all become the king of their own… the people have chosen you to be this figure for them, because they know you’re going to be supportive of them and looking out for them,” Tuckit said.
That community, she explained, can help the reader find what Dorothy was searching for when her house landed in Oz.
“If I think about what feels like home for me, it’s definitely not necessarily the physical place, but it is about who I’m with and the people that I’ve created my community with.”
Hamilt also saw the opportunity for book club members to create real-world connections using the club as a goal.
“It’s really easy as an adult to get sucked into your phone or social media… my hope is that this book club gets a physical book in your hands… gets you to meet other people that are excited about a really dorky topic… bring back this idea of real community.”
The act of drag has long been a community- and family-maker in the LGBTQ world. From ballroom families to the unique feeling of love one can get when watching a truly moving piece of drag, the art form has community woven into its history that adds an additional layer to the complexities of LGBTQ relationships.
“Drag is starting to represent just more of a wide range of people and experiences, just reflecting what we are as people… it’s all the same,” Tuckit said. “Drag artists are just expressing that something inside them that they want to get out and show the rest of the world.”
“I love Drag Story Hour. I take my own daughter, we go to drag brunch. We love drag queens in this household. And it harkens back to classic theater and pantomime in the days of Shakespeare,” the Oz historian said, highlighting that drag has been around for centuries, despite what anti-LGBTQ conservatives say.
“The opposition to Drag Story Hour isn’t new. We’ve been around for 10 years, and there’s always been an ebb and flow,” Hamilt explained. “One common comment we hear from people who are homophobic or transphobic is, ‘Why do you only read to kids? Why don’t you read to adults?’ And the truth is, we do! We read to elderly people, we go into hospitals—we read to a wide variety of audiences. So, if the issue really is age, we’ve even started side projects just for adults. Will there be protests? Opposition? Pushback when it’s only adult-focused programming? Absolutely. Because it’s never really been about children. It’s about control, hatred, and trying to erase the queer experience altogether.”
When asked what she hopes Queer Visitors brings to all fans of Oz, LGBTQ members, or allies, Calamito said she hopes it helps create good feelings during difficult times for members of the LGBTQ community.
“I hope this fosters a safe space for people to have good community outreach,” she said. “I hope this becomes a place where we can dispel fear.”
For Hamilt, the goal is both playful and proud: “Stories are for everybody… the goal is to celebrate self-expression and imagination through glamorous, playful, proud, queer role models… the more we love and accept the diversity of the world, it makes us more empathetic.”
For more information on joining the book club, where to pick up a copy, and how to get involved, visit www.dragstoryhour.org/queer-visitors.
Books
‘Hotshot’ follows career and life of nonbinary firefighter
New book will rankle and inspire readers
‘Hotshot: A Life on Fire’
By River Selby
c.2025, Atlantic Monthly Press
$27/326 pages
How you doing?
Everything good? You need anything, something to drink, a plate of food, a hug, just say the word. If you’re here, you should at least be happy about it. As in the new book “Hotshot” by River Selby, there’s a problem if something’s wrong.
River Selby never set out to be a hotshot firefighter.
They never set out to do anything, in fact, but to stay alive while doing drugs, selling sex for food and money, working as a stripper and a waitress, and living for a time with a man under a bridge. It wasn’t the life they imagined when they became a runaway as a tweenager. Fighting fires was never on the radar until too many losses and an “unraveled” life, bulimia, and a series of fast-food jobs sent them into a deep depression. The suggestion from a friend, a lifeline thrown, made Selby realize that they “would have tried anything.”
“A week later,” they said, “I was hired. Two weeks after that I was on my way to New Mexico for my first fire assignment.”
Quickly and clearly, a big goal became apparent: Selby wanted to be a hotshot, to feel the “reverence” and camaraderie that elite firefighters enjoy, to know the excitement of chasing a raging fire – but they were told, “You can’t be a hotshot. You’re a girl.”
Two years later, the dream was realized after all when they were hired as “the first woman” of a hotshot crew, a fact of which the supervisor reminded Selby constantly. Sexual harassment and constant put-downs instantly became on-the-job concerns, none of which could be reported for fear of reprisals. That intensified Selby’s bulimia, sending them on an emotional tailspin, unsure of themselves and the root of the anxiety and feelings of inadequacy.
They sought therapy – and things again became clear.
“If you really believe that about yourself,” a therapist told them, “then someone taught you to believe it.”
In the past few months, there have been a lot of new memoirs about fighting fires, each as timely as the last. In the midst of them comes “Hotshot,” which is absolutely not a made-for-TV book. It’s different.
Yes, you’ll find some danger inside here and some edge-of-your-seat pages but mostly, fires aren’t all that need fighting in author River Selby’s account. From the opening pages, they plainly let readers know that their back story isn’t what you might expect from someone in a gutsy profession; in fact, this memoir might instead change your definition of “gutsy” as the actual fires they battled take somewhat of a back seat. In the fiery wake of #MeToo, that can get squirmy but Selby’s stories from history, ecology, and geology make great ballast.
This is a worthy book for adventurers, and for readers who wonder what it’s like for a nonbinary person in a deeply swaggering world. “Hotshot” may rankle you, it may inspire you, it may open your eyes to your own soul, so find it and read. With this book, you’ll love doing it.
Books
New book says good manners needed now more than ever
Avoid these five taboo topics when engaging in small talk
‘Just Good Manners’
By William Hanson
c.2025, Gallery Books
$28.99/272 pages
So. Many. Forks.
You’re glad you’re not doing the dishes at the end of this dinner – but in the meantime, what’s protocol? If this event wasn’t a make-or-break, filled-with-repercussions kind of deal for you, you wouldn’t care; you’d use one fork, one spoon, and enjoy your meal, thank you. So please pass the salt and the new book “Just Good Manners” by William Hanson.
Dining at a restaurant not long ago, Hanson noticed a glaring difference between how his fellow Brits order a meal, and how Americans do it. We might share a language, he says, and we’re a lot alike but we’re also different in many ways. Manners are one of them.
It may seem that formal manners are archaic, even quaint, but Hanson says that they’re needed now more than ever. Manners help smooth social transactions. They leave room for grace in many situations, and they help put people at ease.
“Contemporary etiquette,” he says, “is rooted in six key principles.”
Humility is what ensures that everyone at your meeting or dinner is comfortable, not just you. Hospitality welcomes everyone to the table. Knowing one’s rank shows respect. Says Hanson, “politeness takes patience” and humor, as manners evolve. And although it sounds counter-intuitive, manners are somewhat based on passive-aggressiveness, which helps you be direct, but not too much.
Here, you’ll learn how to deal with introductions in different situations and what to do with a pronoun faux pas. You’ll see that merely greeting someone can be fraught with danger, so be sure you know who’s who before you enter a room. Learn to avoid five “taboo” topics when engaging in small talk. If you’re interrupted, know how to kindly gain control of a conversation again. Find out how the use of slang tells a listener who you really are. Know how to be a good guest, and the kind of host people appreciate.
And yes, you’ll learn about those many, many forks.
You do not live in a bubble. You don’t work in one, either, and smoothing ruffled feathers is needed more than ever in today’s world so maybe it’s time to learn how to do that from a very unruffled source. With “Just Good Manners,” it could even set you apart.
Indeed, author William Hanson makes a case for politeness-as-diplomacy here, in a book that’s very Brit-centric but that includes anecdotes about disastrous situations in other countries. Tales like those are fun to read, in a Schadenfreude way, but they also illustrate why it’s essential to understand other cultures in business settings as well as in many casual events. If that sounds daunting, rest assured that Hanson uses his own advice, putting readers at ease with humor and charm and by taking the scariness out of manners by making them an easy, maybe even enjoyable, challenge.
You won’t feel scolded when you read “Just Good Manners,” but you will learn enough to be someone people want around. It’ll give you confidence. Before your next big event, it’ll give you something to chew on.
Books
Get happy and read new book on Judy Garland
‘The Voice of MGM’ offers new insights into beloved singer
‘Judy Garland: The Voice of MGM’
By Scott Brogan
c.2025, Lyons Press
$65/405 pages
The monkeys used to scare you a lot.
The Wicked Witch was one thing but those flying simians with their booming voices? Ugh, they gave you nightmares for weeks. And despite that you knew how things would end – you’d seen the movie annually, for heaven’s sake – let’s just say you spent a lot of time covering your eyes. So now be like a Lion. Get uncowardly and find “Judy Garland: The Voice of MGM” by Scott Brogan.
When most people think about Judy Garland, two images come to mind: the teenager in pigtails or “The one-dimensional image of an always suffering and always tragic Garland.” Neither one, says Brogan, is totally correct. In reality, Garland was “positive, joyful, and funny.”
Her parents, Ethel and Frank Gumm, were performers who moved their little family around Michigan and Wisconsin before landing in Grand Rapids, Minn., where their youngest child, Frances, was born in 1922. An adorable baby, little Frances loved an audience almost from the time she could walk; her parents happily added her to the family troupe.
In 1926, the Gumms performed their way across the country to Los Angeles, where Frances and her sisters appeared in many shows, but critics were not entirely impressed. Still, Ethel pushed and the girls toured with Paramount Circuit in the northwest, and then in Chicago in 1934 where Frances had “one of [her] biggest career milestones.”
By 1935, she was formally using the name “Judy Garland” onstage and she’d secured informal representation. That same year, she signed a contract with MGM, a studio that took a near-total control it “would exert over Garland’s personal life” and her schedule, denying her wish to be with her father at the end of his life and dictating what she ate or didn’t eat.
Still, says Brogan, their methods worked: by the time Garland was 20 years old, her “career seemed to know no limits.”
Page through “Judy Garland: The Voice of MGM” and you’ll instantly know that you’re in for a treat: this book is loaded with photos, stills, publicity shots, and newspaper recreations. There’s a lot to look at here, but what there is to read is better.
Author Scott Brogan makes Judy Garland his raison d’ȇtre in this book, but it’s not entirely all about her. Brogan shares an overview of the movie studio that made her famous, including what is arguably her most top-of-mind film, the gossip that surrounded it then, and the mythology that still lives on. There’s a comprehensive list of World War II-era appearances that Garland made, and what happened at each one. If you’re expecting dirt-dishing, you’ll read about her father’s secret, her marriages, and her addictions, but not in an over-the-top scandalous way. Brogan is factual, inclusive, and respectful, just as you’d want.
If you’re planning on having guests soon, put “Judy Garland: The Voice of MGM” away or your guests will want to read, rather than mingle. It’s the kind of coffee-table book that, for fans, will make you Get Happy.
Doctor who led mpox response resigns from CDC, slams administration
DHS plans to deport transgender Brazilian woman arrested in Md.
Catholic school shooting leaves 2 dead; leaders condemn anti-trans scapegoating
Being an LGBTQ voter today is complicated
2025 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Nominations
Terence Stamp: A personal appreciation for a queer cinema icon
Inside trainings for trans candidates running for public office
Earle-Sears assails trans protections at Arlington School Board meeting
‘Hotshot’ follows career and life of nonbinary firefighter
