Closeted and confused about the gay scene
I just want to be seen as me
Michael,
I’m having a hard time with being gay and I wonder why everyone seems to “get it” but me. I’m only 24 but I feel like I’m living a 1950s gay man’s life: Lonely and feeling bad about myself.
My issue isn’t religious (I didn’t grow up with any strong religious faith or proscriptions). It’s just that I can’t get rid of the feeling that there’s something wrong with being gay.
From a basic biological point of view, being gay doesn’t make any sense. The real purpose of sex is for procreation. So I feel like a dud from that angle.
Also, I feel like I’m part of a weird minority. Most people are straight, the world is set up for them, that’s what’s considered normal. I don’t want people to see me through a stereotyped lens of how they think gay people are, or how gay people act. I don’t want to be seen as “queer” or strange in some way. I just want to be seen as me.
I hate feeling different from all my friends. I haven’t told any of them and that’s depressing too. I don’t think they’d reject me but I think they’d see me differently and probably back off some. I’m feeling lots of distance because I’m keeping this thing secret.
In any case, being gay IS making me different. Just for an obvious example, I don’t share my guy friends’ interest in women so when that is what they’re talking about, I feel lonely and fake.
Besides that, I just don’t vibe with gay life. I don’t like nonstop hooking up, or staying up all night dancing and getting smashed.
I have been with some guys, but after I have sex I feel bad about myself because I just find myself dwelling on the negatives and wishing I were straight. Life would be much easier. So I don’t have much sex. I’m lonely from that angle too.
I don’t know if you have any ideas to help me make some peace with the hand I’ve been dealt.
Michael replies:
I’m glad you would like to make your peace with being gay.
The consensus is that sexual orientation is not changeable. So hating something about yourself that you cannot change is accomplishing nothing, except for making you miserable.
Of course, knowing that intellectually, and doing something about it, are two different things.
Being gay is not easy. You may hear terrible things about gay people and absorb these negative beliefs even before you think you might be gay. You grow up feeling (and yes, being) different from everyone around you. You may worry about or experience rejection (or worse) from those you are closest to. The list goes on and on.
So, of course, the road to self-acceptance is often not easy. Negative feelings about being gay can have very deep roots.
If you are going to get to a better place, it won’t just happen. You have to begin taking action on your own behalf. Two suggestions for a place to start: Commit to challenging your negative thoughts about being gay, perhaps simply by telling yourself whenever these thoughts come up that you want to be kind to yourself; and start looking for connections with people who run at (or close to) your speed. Neither of these are solutions, but they may help you begin to move away from self-denigration and loneliness.
A few thoughts to mull over in response to some of the big concerns you raise:
You don’t have to live your life in any particular way. All gay men aren’t the same. If you don’t like partying, you don’t have to party. The “scene” is big and it’s what people mainly see. But there are many gay men who want a non-scene life. I am hopeful you can find some of them, to alleviate your feeling of being alone.
Yes, sex can be for procreation, but it serves other functions: Pleasure, for one, and a way to express all sorts of feelings for another person, including profound closeness. (And of course, it has been possible to procreate without sex between a man and a woman for quite a while.)
It is possible for a gay man to have a life that includes close connections to straight friends—perhaps closer than you are now experiencing, given that you are keeping a big secret. One question to ask yourself: To what extent are your fears about your friends’ reactions to knowing you’re gay influenced by your negative feelings about being gay?
One response from an advice column has very limited power to help you make a big shift in how you view yourself. So I urge you to get ongoing support. Find a therapist to talk to on a regular basis, someone who will listen to your concerns, help you to deal with your fears, and encourage you to challenge your negative beliefs, so that you can construct a fulfilling life and stop feeling bad about who you are.
Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].
My boyfriend doesn’t know I hook up with lots of other guys
Should I tell him or keep it a secret?
Dear Michael,
I’ve been with my boyfriend for two years and I am keeping a secret from him: I hook up with other guys a lot.
This has been true for our entire relationship. I was having a lot of sex with a lot of guys before we met and I never really stopped, except for a few months right after we began dating when I was feeling all gooey toward David and didn’t want to have sex with anyone else.
But although I love him, I also love the variety and the excitement of someone new. So after a few months of just David, I hooked up with a hot guy on Grindr. After that I just kept going.
I didn’t tell David about it because I was worried I would hurt his feelings. Recently my best friend’s boyfriend discovered that my best friend was screwing around with other guys, and got so angry that he dumped him. This got me thinking about my own relationship.
I honestly don’t know how David would feel about me hooking up with other guys because we’ve never talked about it. I’m hoping he would understand that it doesn’t mean anything about my feelings for him and my commitment to him. It’s just fun.
But I’m concerned it would hurt his feelings. My friend’s boyfriend felt totally betrayed, even though my friend had no connection to any of the guys he was having sex with (outside of sex).
I’m starting to feel a little bit guilty keeping this from David. I want to tell him, to get it off my chest. I’m hoping he’d be fine with my continuing to have sex with other guys. But there’s some part of me that thinks he wouldn’t like it and then I think I should keep my mouth shut and keep hooking up. As the saying goes, what he doesn’t know won’t hurt him.
Thoughts on the best way to proceed?
Michael replies:
I think it is a great idea to be honest with your significant other. This includes telling him important things about yourself that he may not like.
David may think he is in an entirely different relationship from the one he is actually in. The two of you never discussed how you wanted to structure the relationship, and you subsequently made the unilateral and secret decision to have sex with other men.
While David shares responsibility for never having brought this topic up, that doesn’t let you off the hook from asking for his input about the kind of relationship he might want, or from letting him know what kind of relationship he is actually in.
Being afraid that your partner won’t like something big doesn’t justify your not bringing that big thing to his attention. Your hookups may mean nothing to you (except sex), but they might mean a great deal to David. You can’t know unless you ask him.
I encourage you to consider what you want your standard to be as a partner in this relationship. My suggestion for a key ingredient of your standard: how you would like to be treated by your partner? Would you want David not to share something important or meaningful with you, because he thought you might disapprove or say no?
Intimacy means knowing someone deeply and being known deeply. To have an intimate relationship, you have to let your partner know who you actually are. If you only tell him what you think he wants to hear or what you think he will approve of, you’re not in an intimate relationship.
Your relationship is now pushing you to figure out who you want to be and how you want to live your life. It is also pushing you to become a more solid person. In deciding how to handle your secret, you have the opportunity to:
·Decide if you want an honest and intimate relationship.
·Push yourself to share important issues with David that he might not like, if you do want an honest and intimate relationship.
·Develop the ability to keep yourself calm enough to have tough discussions with David.
·Figure out what is most important to you, because you may not be able to do what you want in this relationship without there being consequences you don’t like.
·Tolerate disappointing David if you choose to do something that upsets him, and accept the consequences of your choice.
If you are determined to have an open relationship and David does not want to be in one, ending the relationship would be kinder than deceiving him.
Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].
Stop haranguing your husband about how you think he should behave
Make your point and then move on from the argument
Michael,
My husband is great, but he’s a pushover. It happens at work a lot. For example: His colleague, who came back from maternity leave about four months ago, is always leaving early. And Jeremy is always staying late to finish the jobs that they should be doing together.
But the most galling to me is that he doesn’t speak up for himself in his family. His parents (in my opinion) overtly favor his brother (who is straight) and his brother’s family. I could give a lot of examples. The latest: They’re treating the brother and the family to a cruise.
We’ve been together for 15 years, married for 12, and never get any such treatment.
Jeremy says his brother is strapped for cash (four kids, one income) and the family needs a break, whereas Jeremy doesn’t need his parents to pay for his (or our) vacation. I don’t really want to go on a cruise but it’s the principle of the thing.
Again, this is just one example. I feel bad for Jeremy being walked on, over and over, and I want him to start standing up for himself. Despite my repeated entreaties, he won’t.
When I push him on this, he tells me I’m not seeing the whole picture, or he sees it differently, or it’s not a big deal, or he’s fine with things as they are.
I can’t see how he could be fine with being taken advantage of, or not being appreciated. I think he’d have a much better life if he actually set some boundaries with people.
How do I persuade Jeremy to listen to me and be more assertive?
Michael replies:
Do you see the irony in complaining that you can’t get your husband to listen to you about being more assertive and setting a boundary?
You’ve made your point to Jeremy, repeatedly, and Jeremy is telling you to back off. In other words, he’s assertively setting a boundary with you.
You can’t get someone else to behave in the way you want, even when you’re certain that your way is best. Jeremy gets to decide how he wants to conduct himself.
Here’s a pattern I have noticed over and over again through my years of working with couples: When you try to do something for someone that is their own job to do, both you and the person you are trying to “help” wind up being resentful. You get annoyed that the other person won’t listen to your wonderful advice, and the other person gets annoyed because they don’t want someone else telling them what to do or how to live their life.
In this case, you’re trying to get Jeremy to stand up for himself more than he does, and he’s not interested in changing how he operates.
A great rule for relationships: You can advocate for what you want, but you have to let go of the result. (And advocate sparingly, or you risk being a nag).
You are continuing to argue the same point to Jeremy, and Jeremy isn’t interested in listening to you. As you asked for my advice, here it is: Cut it out before he gets into the resentment stage, if he’s not already there, as you apparently are.
Also, please consider that your repeatedly criticizing Jeremy’s parents where Jeremy sees no problem could damage not only your relationship with Jeremy, but also his and your relationship with his family.
We get to marry the person we marry. We don’t get to insist that they upgrade to a better (at least in our opinion) version. Trying to do so is not just disrespectful and a waste of time, it poisons the relationship.
So find a way to live with Jeremy as he is, or — if you find his acquiescent nature unbearable — leave. But don’t spend the rest of your marriage, or even another day, haranguing him about how you think he should behave.
Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].
I make more money than my partner and getting resentful
She’s taking advantage of a joint credit card
Hi Michael,
I make a fair amount more money than my girlfriend does and I’m happy to contribute more to our life (we are both in our 20s and living together).
But Meg doesn’t seem to care how much money she spends and then asks me to front her when she’s running low. She seldom pays me back.
Last week she had a big night on the town with her best friend (formerly her girlfriend) for the friend’s 30th birthday. She hired a limo and spent a lot on drinks and dinner. She put the entire night on our joint card which we are only supposed to use for shared household expenses, because she had maxed out her own card. Of course I will wind up paying for it. (And I am slightly jealous. Why am I paying for her evening out with her former GF?)
I pay for all sorts of stuff all the time because her credit card gets too big for her budget.
And somehow I almost never end up getting her share of the rent, which is already prorated according to our incomes.
She always tells me she’ll pay me back but her tab pretty much just keeps getting bigger.
If I bring this up with her, she tells me I am cheap because I make a lot and we’re a couple; and if she made more, she’d have no problem sharing everything with me.
Am I just being ungenerous? I don’t know. Sometimes I think she’s an ingrate, but then I think if you’re in love, you shouldn’t be thinking of money, just taking care of the person you love.
Also, although I make more than she does, I’m by no means rich. I have my own student loans, and paying for the bulk of our lifestyle stretches me thin some months.
Michael replies:
For starters: Most couples must contend with some version of your struggle with Meg, because most couples have some income disparity.
Do you maintain a lifestyle that both of you can afford? That works for some relationships where the lower earner may not want to feel indebted to the partner who makes more. Other couples work out a system where they pay for expenses in proportion to their income. And in some instances, the higher earner may have a “what’s mine is yours” philosophy and the lower earner is OK with that.
What matters is that both partners come to a mutual agreement and are comfortable with the arrangement. In other words, they collaborate.
That’s not the case with you and Meg. You sound resentful, angry, and feeling like Meg is taking advantage of you.
It’s great to be generous in your relationship, but it’s also important to have a boundary when you think it’s important to have a boundary. Yet you’re continuing to subsidize Meg even when you have trouble making your own ends meet.
Important question: Have you told Meg that you’re stretched thin some months? If not, I’d be curious as to how you’ve made that decision. If so, I’d be curious as to Meg’s response.
If you don’t want to keep serving as Meg’s piggy bank, what is stopping you?
There’s a great saying in psychotherapy: If it’s hysterical, it’s historical. Meaning, our “big” actions and reactions have their roots in our history.
Think about your life history: How does it make sense that you are acting like a powerless victim?
Is not having a boundary an old and familiar dynamic for you? Were there important players in your life—for example, your parents—who insisted it was their way or the highway? Or perhaps you learned as a kid that if you ever said “no” to your friends, there’d be negative consequences?
Now ask yourself what might be keeping you stuck in a relationship of resentment. Are you re-creating an old and familiar dynamic? Sometimes we keep putting ourselves in the same miserable situation, over and over again. What’s familiar can be comfortable, even if it’s miserable; and we may be trying to get some understanding of the dynamic and some power over it, to finally get it right.
I’m just speculating here, to encourage you to think for yourself why you are staying in the dynamic you describe. You haven’t mentioned anything positive about your relationship, or about Meg.
Another possibility: I wonder if you might be so fearful of being alone that you’re willing to tolerate all sorts of treatment in order to stay in your relationship. Or perhaps you don’t think you deserve to be treated any better than this.
Again, if this is the case, where might this belief be coming from? Understanding why we are stuck in behaviors that keep us miserable can help us to get unstuck.
You have an opportunity to do something different here: Set a boundary and take power over your life. Perhaps if you did so, Meg would surprise you by shifting her stance, which would be good news if you have some good reasons to stay. Or perhaps she would not. Your challenge now is to get some sense of what’s holding you back, if you want something different for yourself. And unless you act on your own behalf, you will stay in this position.
One more point to consider, regarding Meg’s dinner date with her ex: Whether or not anything is going on, I take your jealousy as a sign that you don’t trust Meg. And without trust, you can’t have a decent relationship.
Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].
