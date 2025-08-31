GALA Hispanic Theatre kicks off 50th season with ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

GALA Hispanic Theatre

50th Anniversary Season

‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

3333 14th St., N.W.

September 4 – 28

Galatheatre.org

In just a few days, GALA Hispanic Theatre in Columbia Heights is kicking off its 50th anniversary season with an exciting revival production of playwright Manuel Puig’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Sept. 4-8).

First a novel published in 1976 (the same year GALA was founded), then a play, followed by a Broadway musical and films, Kiss of the Spider Woman is a stunningly enduring work.

Set in 1975 Argentina, the play centers on unlikely cellmates Valentín, a Marxist revolutionary, and Molina, a trans woman who seeks escape in the imaginings of film noir and the glamorous ladies of Golden Age Hollywood. Over time, a closeness develops between the two prisoners, one that wouldn’t have occurred beyond prison walls. Deep understanding, resilience under oppression, and intrigue ensue.

José Luis Arellano, the award-winning Spanish director who’s helming the GALA production, says it’s a tale familiar to him and his two-man cast: “For Spanish speakers, Puig [famed Argentine author and LGBTQ activist] is a most important author, particularly important for the gay community. It was the first time when we saw someone like ourselves sharing feelings in a book and onstage.

“Growing up as a teenager in Spain I had filmmaker Pedro Almodovar and Puig. They both loved melodrama and 1950s Hollywood. And they both liked to tell a complicated story to talk about central things. And today it feels relatable.”

After GALA co-founder Hugo Medrano’s death in the spring of 2023, his wife and GALA executive director Rebecca Medrano began to think about the 50th Anniversary season. She, along with GALA’s current artistic director Gustavo Ott, decided to open the season with a revival of “Kiss of the Spider woman,” a seminal 1994 GALA production that earned Hugo Medrano a Helen Hayes Award for outstanding lead actor as Molina—the first ever for a Spanish-language performance in D.C.

“Ordinarily, Hugo never liked to revive anything,” says Rebecca Medrano. “His attitude was that’s done, let it go, and it’s a new day. But Kiss of the Spider Woman was an exception.”

She asks “What could be timelier?”

It’s the story of a trans person sharing a prison cell with a political revolutionary set against Argentina’s Dirty War, another time when people were disappeared off the street.

Performed in Spanish with English surtitles, the original script has undergone some cuts and a couple changes, making it even more relevant. Director Arellano has also imbued the production with some nods to Hugo Medrano; he promises that beyond the characters’ glaring differences, audiences will learn how they are similar as human beings.

The cast features out actors Martín Ruiz as Molina and Rodrigo Pedreira as Valentín. Last season the actors performed together at GALA in Gustavo Ott’s lively musical Momia en el clóset: Evita’s Return. In that show the roles were rather reversed with Ruiz playing strong man Juan Perón while Pedreira sashayed as a campy gay general.

“Both are wonderful actors,” says Rebecca Medrano. “Here, as Molina, Martín reveals a sensitive side that I haven’t seen before. This is a great opportunity to see these characters played two strong actors.”

Ruiz thoroughly enjoys playing Molina. “I came to the production having read the book seen the movie. I soon learned that playing Molina is the most beautiful and important challenge in my career to date. We are talking about a lot of things. Beyond a relationship between two characters, we’re talking about love between two lonely people. Molina is a big character for sure.”

In playing Valentín and other parts, Pedreira has grown to appreciate the versatility involved in acting. “As a boy, I heard my father say gay was bad. Outside the home, I heard that as a gay man too. Consequently, my personality had to have different faces. I had to be careful what I might reveal. With acting I can be the feminine character and the butch man.

“These characters live inside of us. Queer audiences feel identified with what’s happening onstage.”

While staying in temporary digs in the Columbia Heights/Mount Pleasant area, visiting actors and designers are sometimes disturbed by the unnerving sound of late-night helicopters. Often, they hear from friends abroad calling to check on how things are going in D.C.

The ever-plucky Rebecca Medrano reassures them: “We can’t let fear dominate. We’re going to open. We’re going to be fine. Just don’t go out dancing and get into any trouble.”