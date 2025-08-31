Opinions
Trump’s anti-trans attacks harm federal employees
Inserting politics into the patient-doctor relationship
The Trump administration continued its avalanche of mean-spirited attacks on transgender Americans with a recent policy announcement at the Office of Personnel Management. OPM, the agency charged with federal workforce policy, announced that Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) will end coverage for most forms of medically necessary gender affirming care for adults beginning in the next plan year. The new policy allows continued coverage for counseling and “case by case” continuity for people currently receiving certain types of care.
Frankly, the Trump administration is wrong about a lot of things when it comes to LGBTQI+ health and wellbeing. They have been on a seemingly unabating war path to eliminate access to care for transgender people nationwide. And despite the current president falsely claiming (without evidence) that his predecessor weaponized government agencies against him for political purposes, this is exactly what the Trump administration has done to harm transgender Americans. Politicized discrimination against transgender people is coming fast and furious from across the government. The attacks range from a bogus Federal Trade Commission workshop on “false claims fraud” that targets life-saving gender affirming care for minors, to subpoenas issued by the Department of Justice to clinics and doctors who provide care for trans people. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published a junk-science anti-trans report, and far-reaching regulatory proposals from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services threaten to withhold Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement to hospitals nationwide if they continue providing gender affirming care. And this is just a partial list, so it may seem small in comparison that the Office of Personnel Management has joined the Trump Administration’s anti-trans crusade, but it’s not small – this action by itself cuts off access to care for the entire federal civilian workforce, and all their covered family members.
More than eight million Americans – federal employees, retirees, and their dependents – receive their healthcare through FEHB. FEHB has historically enabled the federal government to attract and retain top talent, offering a range of affordable plan choices to fit the specific healthcare needs of enrollees and their family members. As the largest employer sponsored health benefits program in the U.S., FEHB is critical to the health and financial security of millions of Americans.
The Trump administration has gone to great lengths to single out transgender medical care. The OPM memo, like many of the administration’s other actions, specifically states that care is only precluded for transgender people, and not for the same interventions when medically necessary for in-vitro fertilization, cancer care, or endometriosis. This is facially discriminatory, and flies in the face of legal bases and prior OPM guidance prohibiting exactly this type of sex-based discrimination in healthcare. The decisions on what counts as medically necessary care have historically been determined by medical professionals, not politicians. And the medical and scientific consensus is clear: every major medical and mental health organization in the U.S. recognizes the medical necessity for gender affirming care.
OPM’s action doesn’t save any significant amount of tax dollars either. A 2022 study published in the Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics looked at the utilization and cost of gender affirming care in commercial insurance plans. The study found that “the impact of gender-affirming care on payer budgets has remained nominal even as national trends in coverage policies have made this care more accessible to transgender people.” The total cost of gender affirming care in the broader FEHB program wouldn’t even register in an actuarial study. But the coverage is critical and life-saving to the individual program participant, and the lack of coverage is tragic.
In the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Personnel Management advanced evidence-based policy to strengthen access to medically necessary healthcare for transgender Americans. At HHS, the agency promulgated strong rules on healthcare discrimination that specifically protected trans people’s access to care and provided recourse if insurers discriminated against trans patients by denying coverage for the same procedure as they cover for other health challenges, which is exactly the carve out the Trump Administration just finalized. OPM during the Biden-Harris administration also finalized changes to FEHB plans to bring them more in line with private insurance coverage of gender affirming care.
The science and evidence undergirding transgender medicine has not changed. What has changed is the politics. And for a political party that historically espouses limited government, it is wild how the Trump administration has inserted politics into the patient-doctor relationship through anti-trans healthcare restrictions at numerous federal agencies. We all must call out the bold-faced lie the Trump administration continues to parrot – that gender affirming care is somehow harmful or radical. Let’s be clear: gender affirming care is healthcare. Gender affirming care is within the standards of care. And gender affirming care is life-saving and life-sustaining. We cannot afford to let politically motivated junk science remove the decades of medical science that supports equitable health coverage for transgender Americans. And we must ensure that our own government’s healthcare remains a shield, not a weapon, for our public servants and their families, and stand up for their access to medically necessary healthcare.
Adrian Shanker served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy and Senior Adviser on LGBTQI+ Health Equity at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden-Harris administration and is principal of Shanker Strategies LLC. Mahri Stáinnak served as Deputy Director for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, and Director of the Talent Innovation Group at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
Featured Local Savings
Opinions
Being an LGBTQ voter today is complicated
Consider who has the best chance of winning the general election
We live in interesting times where if we in the LGBTQ community are only motivated to vote based on our own interests, we could end up losing.
In most local elections around the country we will most likely lose. That might also apply to women voting only on women’s issues, or Black voters voting only on civil rights issues. Much of that has to do with the felon in the White House, and his sycophants on the far right, attacking so many people, and using so many issues to divide us. They attack DEI, and use ‘woke’ as a dirty word. I venture to say 90% of their voters would not be able to define either. But to the felon’s credit, he is a successful carnival barker, and liar, and it’s working. He has his MAGA cult attacking, and trying to take over local school boards, and city councils. He, and they, attack those who won’t kowtow to what he wants. So, determining your vote based on a single issue, just won’t work.
Democrats need to accept the general principles of the party haven’t changed in years. The Democratic Party supports equality, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, civil rights, choice, fair immigration, and the broadest possible affordable healthcare. The party supports NATO, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations, and working to ameliorate climate change. So, as in the past, if a candidate declares as a Democrat, I know in principle what they stand for. Today, in order to win a general election, we can no longer just look for the primary candidate who supports LGBTQ issues the loudest. That may actually hinder him/her/they in the general election. The crucial thing is for a Democrat to win the general election. The old adage, seemingly true today, “Republicans fall in line, Democrats fall in love” is why Democrats are losing some elections.
Today, it is more important when determining your vote in a Democratic primary, to think more globally. You may love one candidate more than another, but consider who has the best chance of winning the general election, when casting your vote. I hear young people, and ‘progressives,’ attacking the Democratic Party. My question to them is, “What do you see as the alternative today?” Becoming an ‘independent’ is not an alternative, it is a copout. Today, except for very few places, it is either the Democrat, or the Republican, who will be elected. I remind them that by not registering as a Democrat, in most cities and states, they give up their chance to influence who will be the party’s candidate. History shows us if you don’t vote for the Democrat, you help elect the Republican. Today that means an acolyte of Trump.
So, I urge my LGBTQ friends, when it comes to primary elections for state legislatures and Congress, consider voting for the candidate who can win, even if they are not the one you love, as long as they made a commitment their first vote will be for the Democratic leadership.
I am confident if Democrats control school boards, local commissions, mayoral, and governor’s offices then we in the LGBTQ community will be much safer than we are now. Even if the winning candidate didn’t shout our issues from the rooftops. It is important for the LGBTQ community to understand, as should others with their own issues; for Democrats to win seats in red and purple states, they have to talk to their constituents in the language they understand. Focus on the issues they care about. Today those are often ‘kitchen table’ issues — the cost of food, rent, gas, education, and healthcare. Remind them that Republicans promised to deal with these issues and show where they lied, and what hasn’t been done. Then campaign with some specifics.
Too many candidates today talk in generalities. That is OK if you also talk about the legislation, or policies, you will support. Build a website that shows your human side, but also includes an issues tab, with specifics. Find those issues your constituency really care about. The things they are talking about over coffee at the local diner, or drinks at the bar. They should be specific to your locality, don’t worry too much about the national scene. Then go door-to-door, so people get to know you, and understand you really care. They will respond to you. A great sample website is the one Iowa State Sen. Zach Wahls, put up when he announced he wants to challenge Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), for the U.S. Senate.
Democrats can win, the LGBTQ community can win, if we are smart, and all move forward together.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Celebrity News
Lil Nas X and the cost of being seen
Queer rapper arrested, hospitalized for possible overdose
At a time when the world feels like it’s already choking on mouthfuls of disheartening news every day — genocide on the Gaza strip, climate crisis, political descent here and abroad – the last thing any of us want to hear about is another headline on a young star reportedly hospitalized following a possible overdose. Yet here we all are, watching a very familiar pattern unfold. This time, it’s our beloved queerby Lil Nas X.
According to TMZ, Lil Nas X, né Montero Lamar Hill, was reportedly hospitalized for a possible overdose mere months after he opened up publicly about how difficult the last few years of his career have been. He took to social media, stating, “I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me. So it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude.”
Sound familiar? It should. The razzle-dazzling surface of fame seldom shows us the internal clutter and chaos, the pressure, the expectation to always be on, meanwhile mental health is brushed aside. And for our queer artists, particularly Black queer artists like Lil Nas X, the burden becomes that much denser.
We’ve seen this before. Demi Lovato. Aaron Carter. Whitney Houston. Talented, beloved artists who, for one reason or another, found themselves unraveling under the unrelenting scrutiny and chaos that comes hand in hand with fame. Some of them make it through. Some don’t. Many cry for help ages before things reach a breaking point. But what did we do? Did we listen? Did we leave Britney alone? Or are we the ones who light the match, pull out our phones, and film the flames? For once, please don’t tag me.
Lil Nas X sashayed onto the scene not just as a chart-topping artist, but as a cultural disruptor. Diva wore dresses to award shows. He clapped his cheeks on Lucifer in the music video for “Montero.” He vogued his way into the conversation on gender, sexuality, religion, and race that made a whole lot of folks uncomfortable, and that was the point. We were living for it, for him. We liked, we shared, and we reposted. We ate it tf up and licked our fingers clean. But did we ever truly care?
When a person like Lil Nas X steps out of the spotlight to say, “I’ve been having a hard time,” do we respond with any empathy, or just wait around for the next head turning lewk or satanic lapdance? It’s easy to forget that behind the headlines is a real human. One with a nervous system, a childhood, a family, and so much more. And, what most often goes ignored by all, a limit.
There is something particularly painful about seeing this happen to queer people in the public eye. We’re told that visibility is freedom. And to an extent, it is. Lil Nas X became a rare symbol of queer Black excellence in mainstream media, an unapologetic icon. But visibility without protection has the potential to be fatal. Fame doesn’t guarantee safety — not physically nor emotionally. As a matter of opinion, for queer people, it’s more often than not the opposite.
When you’re queer in the spotlight, you’re performing resilience first and music second. You’re expected to rise above, to remain unbothered, to smile at all times no matter the weight of the pressure, to be a walking teachable moment at every moment. And when you break down? People either turn their backs or turn you into a meme.
FACT: mental health in the queer community is already a crisis. Study upon study have consistently shown that LGBTQ identifying folks are at significantly higher risk for anxiety, depression, and suicide. Add international stardom to the mix, and you don’t get immunity from this. You get fast-tracked.
And yet, we continue to lap up these public struggles like entertainment. The media machine feeds on our thirst, and we keep clicking. Headlines about a “possible overdose” become the most clicked clickbait. Tweets become jokes. Vulnerability becomes viral.
So then we have the question, what does it mean to authentically support an artist like Lil Nas X, not just when he’s on stage, but when off stage as well? When the posts stop posting. When the glitter dulls. Are we prepared to support our icons through their harder times the way we do when they’re on top of the world?
We can start by changing how we engage. Honestly take a moment to ask yourself, are you clicking on these stories to gag or to understand? Are you giving compassion or commentary? Are you holding a mic to their cry for help, or are you fetishizing their struggle?
We also need to shine a light on the entertainment industry to offer real mental health resources and protections, especially for young and marginalized artists whose career they are both responsible for and profit immensely from. Care does not come hand in hand with fame. It’s often the reason care is a concern.
We don’t know the full story of what happened with Lil Nas X, and jumping to conclusions is like eating at Chick-fil-A: only those of low intellect are tempted. But what we do know is that someone allegedly ended up in the hospital after publicly saying they were struggling. That alone should be enough to warrant concern. Not for the gossip or clicks but for simple humanity.
Opinions
D.C.’s youth deserve support and resources, not criminalization
Safety comes from housing, healthcare, education, community
As D.C.’s LGBTQ+ youth center, SMYAL has witnessed firsthand the resilience, brilliance, and struggles of Washington, D.C.’s young people. At SMYAL, we believe in the power of young people and actively work to build a world— and a city— where they thrive.
Yet, the Trump administration’s alarming authoritarian takeover of Washington, D.C., frames young people as criminals rather than as community members deserving of resources and opportunity.
The real emergency facing D.C. isn’t what headlines suggest; the real crisis is the lack of investment in resources that support and uplift the people who live here. One in five D.C. youth face housing insecurity, and more than 21,000 children live below the poverty line, as funding for critical supports, like housing and healthcare, is threatened at a local and national level.
Since 1984, SMYAL has served thousands of young people—reaching 500 so far in 2025— we know the realities they face: housing instability, family rejection, lack of access to mental health care, and the daily weight of systemic inequities.
For queer and trans youth, political threats like the DOJ’s attempt to access trans youths’ medical records and the removal of LGBTQ+ youth 988 crisis line, exacerbate an already growing mental health crisis. The toll is clear: in 2024, 39% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide, and 90% said hostile politics harmed their well-being.
Youth are not problems to be fixed; they are voices to be heard, neighbors to be embraced.
When youth are met with trust, community, and resources, they flourish. When they are met with punishment and policing, they falter. Over-criminalization is not the solution; it is a direct line to deeper harm. The outcome will not be compliance; it will be further distrust, disconnection, and defiance.
We cannot claim to support young people only when it is easy or convenient. Our commitment must be all in. Queer and trans youth, Black and Brown youth, undocumented youth, and unhoused youth all deserve to be met with compassion and investment.
Selective support is not support at all. We cannot prescribe solutions from the outside looking in. True safety and belonging are co-created with young people themselves. Too often, systems are designed for youth, not with them. The result is services that miss the mark and policies that do more harm than good.
The federal takeover of Washington, D.C.’s local authority is not about public safety, it is about control. It is a dangerous overreach of power that relies on fear and scapegoating already underresourced communities.
This is not a new strategy. This escalation mirrors historic patterns of authoritarian leaders who point the finger at marginalized communities to stoke fear and consolidate power. These “law and order” policies are simply thinly veiled racist tactics to erase identities and goad communities into compliance.
What we are seeing right now in D.C. is the criminalization of survival. Whether it’s someone sleeping outside, or young people gathering in public spaces, or an undocumented neighbor trying to put food on their table. To punish survival is to tell young people they are undeserving of the most basic human rights: safety, housing, dignity, and belonging. We focus on people as the problem, rather than the broken systems that have failed them.
But we know another truth: safety comes from housing, healthcare, education, and community. It comes from affirming spaces where young people can express themselves without fear. It comes from opportunities to build futures they can believe in.
Imagine a D.C. where every young person is celebrated, resourced, and seen—where investments flow into the community rather than jails and police budgets. SMYAL has long stood with D.C.’s youth, and today, in the face of federal overreach and authoritarian threats, we renew that commitment. We will not be silent while our young people are scapegoated, punished for surviving, or denied their humanity. D.C.’s young people deserve more than survival—they deserve to thrive.
We must choose compassion over criminalization, investment over punishment, and community over fear. This is our home. Our youth are joyful, our voices are powerful, and together we can build the D.C. they deserve.
Erin Whelan is executive director of SMYAL. Since 1984, SMYAL has proudly supported and empowered LGBTQ+ youth in Washington, D.C.