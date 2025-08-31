Trump’s anti-trans attacks harm federal employees

The Trump administration continued its avalanche of mean-spirited attacks on transgender Americans with a recent policy announcement at the Office of Personnel Management. OPM, the agency charged with federal workforce policy, announced that Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) will end coverage for most forms of medically necessary gender affirming care for adults beginning in the next plan year. The new policy allows continued coverage for counseling and “case by case” continuity for people currently receiving certain types of care.

Frankly, the Trump administration is wrong about a lot of things when it comes to LGBTQI+ health and wellbeing. They have been on a seemingly unabating war path to eliminate access to care for transgender people nationwide. And despite the current president falsely claiming (without evidence) that his predecessor weaponized government agencies against him for political purposes, this is exactly what the Trump administration has done to harm transgender Americans. Politicized discrimination against transgender people is coming fast and furious from across the government. The attacks range from a bogus Federal Trade Commission workshop on “false claims fraud” that targets life-saving gender affirming care for minors, to subpoenas issued by the Department of Justice to clinics and doctors who provide care for trans people. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published a junk-science anti-trans report, and far-reaching regulatory proposals from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services threaten to withhold Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement to hospitals nationwide if they continue providing gender affirming care. And this is just a partial list, so it may seem small in comparison that the Office of Personnel Management has joined the Trump Administration’s anti-trans crusade, but it’s not small – this action by itself cuts off access to care for the entire federal civilian workforce, and all their covered family members.

More than eight million Americans – federal employees, retirees, and their dependents – receive their healthcare through FEHB. FEHB has historically enabled the federal government to attract and retain top talent, offering a range of affordable plan choices to fit the specific healthcare needs of enrollees and their family members. As the largest employer sponsored health benefits program in the U.S., FEHB is critical to the health and financial security of millions of Americans.

The Trump administration has gone to great lengths to single out transgender medical care. The OPM memo, like many of the administration’s other actions, specifically states that care is only precluded for transgender people, and not for the same interventions when medically necessary for in-vitro fertilization, cancer care, or endometriosis. This is facially discriminatory, and flies in the face of legal bases and prior OPM guidance prohibiting exactly this type of sex-based discrimination in healthcare. The decisions on what counts as medically necessary care have historically been determined by medical professionals, not politicians. And the medical and scientific consensus is clear: every major medical and mental health organization in the U.S. recognizes the medical necessity for gender affirming care.

OPM’s action doesn’t save any significant amount of tax dollars either. A 2022 study published in the Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics looked at the utilization and cost of gender affirming care in commercial insurance plans. The study found that “the impact of gender-affirming care on payer budgets has remained nominal even as national trends in coverage policies have made this care more accessible to transgender people.” The total cost of gender affirming care in the broader FEHB program wouldn’t even register in an actuarial study. But the coverage is critical and life-saving to the individual program participant, and the lack of coverage is tragic.

In the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Personnel Management advanced evidence-based policy to strengthen access to medically necessary healthcare for transgender Americans. At HHS, the agency promulgated strong rules on healthcare discrimination that specifically protected trans people’s access to care and provided recourse if insurers discriminated against trans patients by denying coverage for the same procedure as they cover for other health challenges, which is exactly the carve out the Trump Administration just finalized. OPM during the Biden-Harris administration also finalized changes to FEHB plans to bring them more in line with private insurance coverage of gender affirming care.

The science and evidence undergirding transgender medicine has not changed. What has changed is the politics. And for a political party that historically espouses limited government, it is wild how the Trump administration has inserted politics into the patient-doctor relationship through anti-trans healthcare restrictions at numerous federal agencies. We all must call out the bold-faced lie the Trump administration continues to parrot – that gender affirming care is somehow harmful or radical. Let’s be clear: gender affirming care is healthcare. Gender affirming care is within the standards of care. And gender affirming care is life-saving and life-sustaining. We cannot afford to let politically motivated junk science remove the decades of medical science that supports equitable health coverage for transgender Americans. And we must ensure that our own government’s healthcare remains a shield, not a weapon, for our public servants and their families, and stand up for their access to medically necessary healthcare.



Adrian Shanker served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy and Senior Adviser on LGBTQI+ Health Equity at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden-Harris administration and is principal of Shanker Strategies LLC. Mahri Stáinnak served as Deputy Director for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, and Director of the Talent Innovation Group at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.