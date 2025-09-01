Embracing fall at home

There’s a moment every year when the air shifts—when the sun lingers a little lower, the evenings cool a little faster, and the first golden leaves crunch underfoot. That’s the moment we know fall has arrived. And just as we swap sandals for boots and iced tea for spiced cider, our homes too can join in the seasonal shift.

Preparing your house for fall isn’t only about chores, but since my home is once again on the DC Hidden Gems of SE tour next month, I decided to get a head start on tasks that could normally wait another month. Even though the trees have not yet begun to change color, there is still plenty to do.

During the past month, I have seen my lawn evolve from a sea of weeds and invasive ivy to a manicured area where a “brick path to nowhere” winds in a circle, once again becoming the focal point of the east yard. The area has also been brightened by removal of several limbs from trees that spilled over my neighbor’s fence and blocked the sunlight.

The perimeter of the back yard has been revived with transplanted euonymus and the addition of strategically placed colorful perennials, accented by fresh mulch. The rock garden has been refreshed and the front planters sport new Admiration Barberry shrubs.

As fall approaches, raking leaves, trimming back summer’s blooms, and planting bulbs for spring aren’t just tasks—they are ways of honoring the rhythm of the seasons. Picture yourself tucking in your garden, much like pulling up a cozy blanket, knowing it will rest until warmer days return.

Of course, fall is also a time to tend to the little things that make life easier as the season unfolds. These quiet acts of care give you peace of mind, leaving more room to enjoy the season itself.

On the outside, drain and store garden hoses, shut off exterior water valves, and consider insulating outdoor faucets to prevent freezing later in the season. Cover or store patio furniture to protect it from the elements. If you have a deck, fall is the perfect time to clean and reseal it to protect the wood from moisture damage.

Inside, test smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms, replacing batteries as needed. If you have a fire extinguisher, check the pressure gauge to confirm it’s still in working order. Flip each circuit breaker off and on to ensure the connection is stable, and make sure your heating system is cleaned and ready before the first frost. Don’t forget to set any automatic lights to turn on earlier, so you don’t come home to dark pathways and entrances.

Fall is also about the small indulgences: a candle flickering in the corner, the aroma of apples baking in the oven, or a kettle always ready on the stove. These sensory details create an atmosphere where the every day feels special. Imagine curling up with a good book, a soft blanket, and the gentle glow of lamplight as the wind stirs outside—that’s the heart of fall at home.

There’s nothing quite like a fire crackling in the fireplace on a chilly autumn night. Before you light that first flame, give your hearth a little care—whether it’s a sweep for a wood-burning fireplace or a check-up for gas. Stock a neat basket with logs or kindling and keep matches close at hand, ready for spontaneous cozy moments.

Even without a fireplace, you can create a similar feeling of warmth by clustering candles on a coffee table, hanging twinkling lights along a mantel, or placing lanterns on the porch. Light has a way of softening the shorter days and bringing a sense of magic to the darker evenings.

And while you’re at it, think of the ways your home can welcome connection with friends and neighbors. A basket of extra blankets near the door invites guests to linger on the porch with hot cocoa or an Irish coffee. A simmering pot of cinnamon and cloves can fill the air with the sweet smell of nostalgia. A stack of board games or a pack of cards on the coffee table is apt to turn any evening into a cozy gathering. Fall is, after all, the season for slowing down and savoring.

So when the leaves swirl and sweaters come out of storage, give your home the same gentle shift. With just a little care and a few thoughtful and inexpensive touches, your house becomes more than a place to live—it becomes a haven, a cozy cocoon that makes the enchantment of fall last all season long.



