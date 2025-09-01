Real Estate
Embracing fall at home
Think of ways you can welcome connection with friends
There’s a moment every year when the air shifts—when the sun lingers a little lower, the evenings cool a little faster, and the first golden leaves crunch underfoot. That’s the moment we know fall has arrived. And just as we swap sandals for boots and iced tea for spiced cider, our homes too can join in the seasonal shift.
Preparing your house for fall isn’t only about chores, but since my home is once again on the DC Hidden Gems of SE tour next month, I decided to get a head start on tasks that could normally wait another month. Even though the trees have not yet begun to change color, there is still plenty to do.
During the past month, I have seen my lawn evolve from a sea of weeds and invasive ivy to a manicured area where a “brick path to nowhere” winds in a circle, once again becoming the focal point of the east yard. The area has also been brightened by removal of several limbs from trees that spilled over my neighbor’s fence and blocked the sunlight.
The perimeter of the back yard has been revived with transplanted euonymus and the addition of strategically placed colorful perennials, accented by fresh mulch. The rock garden has been refreshed and the front planters sport new Admiration Barberry shrubs.
As fall approaches, raking leaves, trimming back summer’s blooms, and planting bulbs for spring aren’t just tasks—they are ways of honoring the rhythm of the seasons. Picture yourself tucking in your garden, much like pulling up a cozy blanket, knowing it will rest until warmer days return.
Of course, fall is also a time to tend to the little things that make life easier as the season unfolds. These quiet acts of care give you peace of mind, leaving more room to enjoy the season itself.
On the outside, drain and store garden hoses, shut off exterior water valves, and consider insulating outdoor faucets to prevent freezing later in the season. Cover or store patio furniture to protect it from the elements. If you have a deck, fall is the perfect time to clean and reseal it to protect the wood from moisture damage.
Inside, test smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms, replacing batteries as needed. If you have a fire extinguisher, check the pressure gauge to confirm it’s still in working order. Flip each circuit breaker off and on to ensure the connection is stable, and make sure your heating system is cleaned and ready before the first frost. Don’t forget to set any automatic lights to turn on earlier, so you don’t come home to dark pathways and entrances.
Fall is also about the small indulgences: a candle flickering in the corner, the aroma of apples baking in the oven, or a kettle always ready on the stove. These sensory details create an atmosphere where the every day feels special. Imagine curling up with a good book, a soft blanket, and the gentle glow of lamplight as the wind stirs outside—that’s the heart of fall at home.
There’s nothing quite like a fire crackling in the fireplace on a chilly autumn night. Before you light that first flame, give your hearth a little care—whether it’s a sweep for a wood-burning fireplace or a check-up for gas. Stock a neat basket with logs or kindling and keep matches close at hand, ready for spontaneous cozy moments.
Even without a fireplace, you can create a similar feeling of warmth by clustering candles on a coffee table, hanging twinkling lights along a mantel, or placing lanterns on the porch. Light has a way of softening the shorter days and bringing a sense of magic to the darker evenings.
And while you’re at it, think of the ways your home can welcome connection with friends and neighbors. A basket of extra blankets near the door invites guests to linger on the porch with hot cocoa or an Irish coffee. A simmering pot of cinnamon and cloves can fill the air with the sweet smell of nostalgia. A stack of board games or a pack of cards on the coffee table is apt to turn any evening into a cozy gathering. Fall is, after all, the season for slowing down and savoring.
So when the leaves swirl and sweaters come out of storage, give your home the same gentle shift. With just a little care and a few thoughtful and inexpensive touches, your house becomes more than a place to live—it becomes a haven, a cozy cocoon that makes the enchantment of fall last all season long.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in DC, MD & VA with RLAH @properties. Call or text her at (202) 246-8602, email her at DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Featured Local Savings
Real Estate
The case for long‑term vs. short‑term rentals
Insights for smart landlords
As a residential property manager here in Washington, D.C., I often speak to landlords deciding between long‑term rentals and short‑term platforms like Airbnb. At first glance, short‑term options can seem attractive with their higher income potential. But that comes with increased risk—more vacancies, property issues, and hands‑on management. Over time, a long‑term strategy tends to be more sustainable for most investors, especially those with full‑time commitments.
Significant Time and Stress
One of the biggest benefits of long‑term rentals is the time and stress you avoid. With reliable tenants, the lease runs month‑by‑month, requiring minimal involvement once the setup is complete. That allows landlords to step back and rely on a steady income.
Moreover, longer-term tenants are more likely to treat the property as their home, reporting maintenance issues promptly and respecting the space. Landlords often find they build deeper relationships with tenants, which can reduce conflicts and improve overall property care.
Unpredictable Regulations for Short‑Term Rentals
Short‑term rentals face a shifting regulatory environment. Cities and homeowners associations increasingly impose restrictions or bans—Washington, D.C. included. Local rules can change quickly and enforcement can be strict.
Additionally, short‑term hosts must stay on top of licensing, inspections, transient lodging taxes, and insurance changes. Missteps can lead to costly penalties. By contrast, the long‑term approach is overseen by more stable and predictable regulations, which helps landlords plan confidently for equity growth and passive income.
Demand Dynamics: Why Long‑Term Is More Reliable
Long‑term rentals benefit from steady, residential demand—people always need housing. During economic disruptions like the COVID‑19 pandemic, Airbnb-style rentals collapsed, while long‑term lease demand remained strong.
In D.C., with its many multi‑year government, nonprofit, and academic professionals, long‑term rentals enjoy constant occupancy. These tenants tend to stay longer, turnover costs are lower, and revenue is more predictable year after year.
Consumer Challenges in Short‑Term Rentals
On the consumer side, short‑term rentals are increasingly unreliable. Seasonality drives wide swings in availability and pricing. Beach towns, ski areas, and tourist hubs can become prohibitively expensive during peak season, then nearly empty off-season. Guests expecting consistent value may instead encounter price surges or limited selection.
Consumer expectations are also shifting. Many guests report disappointment with listings that over‑promise and under‑deliver. One early Airbnb user, Isabel Heine, now a New York attorney, summed up the change bluntly:
“I don’t stay in Airbnbs anymore… hotels are cheaper and better in every way.”Isabel Heinie, New York Attorney, Business Insider
Isabel Heine’s experience reflects a broader trend: guests expect transparency, consistent quality, and value—and too often feel Airbnb falls short.
Numerous complaints stem from misleading listings—amenities marketed that aren’t delivered, surprise shared spaces when a private stay was booked, and a lack of accountability when things go wrong. For example, one consumer reported a pond view listing that turned out to be unusable, yet Airbnb refused a refund despite earlier support promising one.
Super‑Host Listings and Investor‑Owned Properties
Many guests now specifically seek listings from “Super Hosts,” believing this ensures quality and reliability. But these Super Hosts are often professional operators or investors, not local landlords with a personal stake in tenant satisfaction. The rental may look great in photos, but if something goes wrong, there’s no ongoing connection or willingness to work with the guest. Without landlord‑tenant continuity, resolution and accountability can vanish.
Seasonality and Changing Consumer Preferences
Seasonal volatility means prices and availability shift dramatically—guests paying premium rates in high season may later feel they’ve overpaid, while off-season offerings shrink. Meanwhile, shifting consumer preferences prioritize predictability, transparency, and value.
With hotels increasingly competitive on price and quality—narrowing the AirBnB‑hotel price gap from 49% in 2019 to 26% by 2022—many travelers are choosing traditional accommodations instead.HYPERLINK “https://consumerrescue.org/travel-troubles/airbnb-news-could-host-mislabel-vacation-rental/?utm_source=chatgpt.com” \h
The Bottom Line for D.C. Landlords
For most small-scale landlords in the D.C. area, long‑term rentals remain the most effective way to grow property portfolios without exposing yourself to volatility. Long‑term tenants deliver stability, less hands‑on time, better community integration, and more consistent income. Meanwhile, short‑term rentals increasingly face consumer dissatisfaction, fluctuating demand, and regulatory uncertainty.
At my company, we’ve helped D.C. landlords make smart long-term choices since 2012. If you’re ready to simplify your rental approach and focus on steady growth, we’d be happy to help craft a strategy that aligns with your goals.
Scott Bloom is owner and Senior Property Manager of Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit www.ColumbiaPM.com
Real Estate
How school districts influence real estate
Prices, demand, neighborhood growth tied to a quality education
When it comes to buying or selling a home, one of the most powerful and consistent influences on property values is the local school system. Whether or not buyers have children, the quality of nearby schools can significantly shape real estate prices, demand, and neighborhood growth. For sellers, a desirable school district can mean quicker sales and higher offers. For buyers, especially those with families, finding the right home often begins with finding the right school.
Numerous studies show that homes in top-rated school districts tend to command higher prices than comparable homes in areas with lower-performing schools. This is largely due to demand, since families are often willing to pay a premium for a home or pay higher property taxes to ensure their children have access to quality public education without the need for private tuition.
Even buyers without children frequently consider school ratings when purchasing. That’s because homes in strong school districts tend to hold their value better and appreciate more reliably over time. Schools contribute to neighborhood stability, lower crime rates, and active community involvement — all appealing features for homeowners and investors alike.
In areas where school districts are a major draw, homes can cost anywhere from 10% to 30% more than comparable homes just outside the school zone. While higher prices can be problematic for some buyers, this dynamic also means that homes in top school zones are more resilient during market downturns.
For buyers who don’t yet have school-aged children (or aren’t planning to), the school district still matters. If you eventually sell the home, the same factors that made it desirable when you bought it will likely apply to future buyers. If you’re looking for rental income, homes near desirable schools tend to attract stable, long-term tenants.
Whatever your situation, it’s also worth considering future redistricting plans, new school construction, or demographic shifts that could influence school performance and boundaries.
The impact of schools on real estate can play out differently in urban and suburban settings. In many cities, there’s wide variation in school quality even within the same district. Buyers may choose a specific city block or neighborhood solely to be zoned for a sought-after school.
In suburban areas, entire towns may be known for their public-school systems, drawing families from across a region. These communities often have higher property taxes, but those taxes fund the schools that make the area so desirable. It’s a cycle that tends to reinforce itself: better schools lead to higher home prices, which lead to more resources for schools.
If your property is not in a top-rated district, ask your agent to focus on marketing alternative educational opportunities that you may know about, like charter schools, private institutions, or proximity to reputable early childhood education centers or magnet programs.
While our multiple listing service can auto-populate the names of area schools, real estate agents are often asked for advice about them, but offering opinions or recommendations can be risky and even unethical. By making judgments or sharing personal views on schools, an agent could unintentionally influence a buyer’s decisions in a way that violates fair housing laws or creates the appearance of bias, since school ratings or reputations are sometimes tied to demographic factors.
Additionally, what makes a “good” school is highly subjective. One buyer may prioritize academic performance, while another may value arts programs, diversity, or emotional support services. Instead of giving advice, agents should direct clients to objective, third-party resources like school district websites.
Independent rating platforms like GreatSchools.org and Niche.com have made school performance data widely accessible to prospective buyers. These platforms rank schools based on test scores, graduation rates, college readiness, teacher quality, and parent/student reviews; however, a high score does not necessarily reflect the full experience a child will have at a school. Visiting schools, talking to local parents, and considering extracurricular offerings, diversity, and social support programs can offer a more complete picture.
Understanding how schools affect real estate and how real estate affects options for education is essential for making the best possible decision when it comes to buying or selling a home. Whether you’re a parent prioritizing education or a potential homeowner or investor focused on value, schools are a critical and often underestimated piece of the real estate puzzle.
Also, choosing a home based on school quality isn’t just about the current moment. It’s a long-term investment in both your family’s future and your financial portfolio. Ultimately, while you can renovate kitchens and finish basements, you cannot move a home into a different school zone, so remember that the age-old phrase, “location, location, location,” also applies when it comes to schools.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
6 cities where you can retire with Pride
LGBTQ-affirming options from Rehoboth to Santa Fe
Are you thinking about retirement?
For many LGBTQ individuals, retirement isn’t just a time to slow down—it’s a chance to truly live out loud. After decades of building careers, relationships, and communities, LGBTQ retirees deserve more than just sunshine and savings—we deserve spaces where we are celebrated, protected, and empowered to be ourselves. Yet even in 2025, choosing the right place to retire means navigating unique concerns: Will I feel safe holding my partner’s hand? Are there inclusive healthcare providers? Is this community welcoming?
Fortunately, a growing number of cities across the U.S. are answering the call, offering not just scenic views and affordable living, but strong legal protections, vibrant LGBTQ networks, and real estate professionals who understand the needs of our community. These cities include:
1. Palm Springs, Calif.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Palm Springs has long been a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ individuals. With nearly 40% of the population identifying as LGBTQ, it’s one of the most inclusive cities in the U.S. The city hosts LGBTQ events year-round, including Palm Springs Pride and the White Party.
Key Features:
- Robust LGBTQ community and social scene
- Wide range of LGBTQ-friendly housing options
- Exceptional healthcare and retirement communities
- Strong anti-discrimination protections
Real Estate Tip: Work with an LGBTQ+ real estate agent through GayRealEstate.com to navigate the competitive market and find the right retirement home tailored to your needs.
2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and active LGBTQ population, Fort Lauderdale has become a magnet for LGBTQ retirees. The Wilton Manors neighborhood, in particular, is one of the most LGBTQ friendly in the nation.
We have chosen Wilton Manors to be our national headquarters for Gayrealestate.com
Key Features:
- LGBTQ senior centers and resources
- No state income tax
- Year-round warm climate
- Diverse real estate options from condos to waterfront homes
Real Estate Tip: Florida’s housing market can be dynamic — seek guidance from a gay-friendly Realtor who understands the community’s unique needs and can help avoid discriminatory pitfalls.
3. Asheville, N.C.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Asheville combines natural beauty with progressive values. It’s a small city with a big heart and a surprisingly large LGBTQ presence. The cost of living is relatively affordable, and the arts and food scenes are thriving.
Key Features:
- LGBTQ-inclusive city policies
- Accessible outdoor activities for healthy aging
- Tight-knit and supportive LGBTQ+ community
- Low-key retirement with cultural richness
Real Estate Tip: Asheville offers charming craftsman homes and eco-conscious developments perfect for retirees looking to downsize or simplify their lives.
4. Portland, Ore.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Progressive, creative, and inclusive — Portland embraces diversity. It offers excellent healthcare, green spaces, and a politically active LGBTQ community.
Key Features:
- Strong city-level anti-discrimination protections
- LGBTQ+-friendly healthcare facilities
- LGBTQ+ resource centers and advocacy groups
- Walkable neighborhoods and green spaces
Real Estate Tip: Look for neighborhoods like Alberta Arts or Sellwood for peaceful, inclusive retirement living. Connect with LGBTQ+ real estate agents through GayRealEstate.com to find the right fit.
5. Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Why It’s a Top Pick: This coastal town has a long history as a welcoming destination for LGBTQ vacationers and retirees. It’s charming, safe, and close-knit — ideal for low-key beachside living.
Key Features:
- Long-standing LGBTQ presence
- Coastal living without Florida’s heat or crowds
- No state sales tax
- Active LGBTQ cultural scene, especially during the summer
Real Estate Tip: Waterfront and walkable properties are popular — an LGBTQ-friendly Realtor can help you navigate seasonal pricing fluctuations.
6. Santa Fe, N.M.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Santa Fe offers spiritual tranquility, art, and culture in a warm and welcoming desert landscape. It’s increasingly recognized for its LGBTQ-friendly community and relaxed lifestyle.
Key Features:
- Diverse spiritual and cultural scene
- Affordable cost of living compared to coastal cities
- Mild climate for aging adults
- Smaller-town charm with progressive values
Real Estate Tip: Adobe-style homes and age-in-place designs are in demand. Tap into inclusive real estate services to find homes that meet your accessibility needs.
Navigating Real Estate with Confidence
For LGBTQ retirees, it’s important to work with professionals who understand the community’s specific needs and legal concerns. From ensuring your rights are protected during the home buying process to helping you find LGBTQ+-friendly neighborhoods, an LGBTQ+ real estate agent can be a key ally.
At GayRealEstate.com, we connect LGBTQ+ individuals with gay realtors and lesbian real estate agents in every city listed above and beyond. Whether you’re buying your first retirement home or selling a long-time family property, you deserve an inclusive, respectful experience.
What to look for in an LGBTQ-friendly retirement destination:
- Legal Protections: Look for states and cities with strong anti-discrimination laws protecting sexual orientation and gender identity in housing.
- LGBTQ+ Healthcare Access: Proximity to inclusive healthcare providers who respect your identity and relationships.
- Community: A sense of belonging is vital. Look for local LGBTQ+ centers, events, and social groups.
- Affordability and Taxes: Understand property taxes, state income taxes, and affordability indexes.
- Safety and Comfort: Ensure you can live authentically and safely — free from bias or prejudice.
Retirement is your time to thrive — and choosing the right place can make all the difference. Whether you crave the sunshine of Palm Springs or the cozy charm of Asheville, there’s a perfect LGBTQ retirement destination waiting for you.
Let GayRealEstate.com, the trusted source for LGBTQ+ real estate representation for over 30 years, help guide your journey. Explore your options, connect with a gay or lesbian real estate agent, and start the next chapter of your life in a community that celebrates pride.
Scott Helms is president and owner of Gayrealestate.com.
Embracing fall at home
The Joker as queer icon
GALA Hispanic Theatre kicks off 50th season with ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’
Trump’s anti-trans attacks harm federal employees
Qualley shines in sexy neo noir ‘Honey Don’t’
2025 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Nominations
Being an LGBTQ voter today is complicated
WorldPride D.C. attendance, economic impact far lower than predicted
Catholic school shooting leaves 2 dead; leaders condemn anti-trans scapegoating
DHS plans to deport transgender Brazilian woman arrested in Md.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
2025 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Nominations
-
Opinions5 days ago
Being an LGBTQ voter today is complicated
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
WorldPride D.C. attendance, economic impact far lower than predicted
-
Minnesota4 days ago
Catholic school shooting leaves 2 dead; leaders condemn anti-trans scapegoating